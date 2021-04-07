High school scores, summaries and schedules with April 6, 2021

By:

Wednesday, April 7, 2021 | 12:47 AM

High schools

WPIAL

Baseball

Tuesday’s results

Class 6A

Section 1

Seneca Valley 2, North Allegheny 1

Pine-Richland 8, Central Catholic 3

Butler 12, Allderdice 1

Section 2

Norwin 10, Baldwin 0

Upper St. Clair 6, Hempfield 4

Canon-McMillan 5, Mt. Lebanon 2

Class 5A

Section 1

Franklin Regional 4, Penn-Trafford 0

Gateway 5, Kiski Area 3

Latrobe 6, McKeesport 5 (10)

Section 2

Mars 11, Armstrong 1

Penn Hills 9, Hampton 4

Fox Chapel at Woodland Hills, ppd.

Section 3

Shaler 10, Chartiers Valley 0

West Allegheny 10, North Hills 0

South Fayette 5, Moon 1

Section 4

Bethel Park 4, Trinity 0

Thomas Jefferson 11, Albert Gallatin 3

Connellsville 4, Peters Township 3

Class 4A

Section 1

Highlands 2, Knoch 1

North Catholic 8, Burrell 7

Indiana 9, Freeport 4

Section 2

New Castle 14, Ambridge 1

Central Valley 5, Montour 4

Beaver at Blackhawk, ppd.

Section 3

Uniontown 11, Greensburg Salem 10

Laurel Highlands 10, Ringgold 2

Belle Vernon at West Mifflin, ppd.

Class 3A

Section 1

Hopewell 7, Mohawk 0

Ellwood City 11, New Brighton 4

Freedom 7, Beaver Falls 6

Section 2

Avonworth 5, South Park 4

Keystone Oaks 10, Steel Valley 8

Section 3

Valley 3, Derry 2

Deer Lakes 6, Mt. Pleasant 2

Ligonier Valley 5, East Allegheny 2

Section 4

Southmoreland 5, Waynesburg 3

Brownsville 13, Yough 8

McGuffey 13, Charleroi 1

Class 2A

Section 1

Frazier 14, Bentworth 3

Beth-Center 11, Washington 3

Carmichaels 13, California 1

Section 2

Riverside 4, Neshannock 1

Shenango 20, Aliquippa 2

Section 3

Shady Side Academy 15, Jeannette 0

Serra Catholic 15, Northgate 1

Section 4

Fort Cherry 18, Clairton 3

Burgettstown 21, Carlynton 0

Brentwood 3, Chartiers-Houston 1

Class A

Section 1

Rochester 8, Avella 6

Western Beaver at Our Lady of the Sacred Heart, ppd.

Section 2

Monessen 7, Bishop Canevin 6

Jefferson-Morgan 5, Mapletown, 3

Section 3

Riverview 10, St. Joseph 5

Eden Christian at Springdale, ppd.

Leechburg at Sewickley Academy, ppd.

Nonsection

Quaker Valley 5, South Side 1

Wednesday’s schedule

WPIAL

Class 6A

Section 1

Allderdice at Butler, 3:30 p.m.

Central Catholic at Pine-Richland, 4 p.m.

Seneca Valley at North Allegheny, 6 p.m.

Section 2

Canon-McMillan at Mt. Lebanon, 4:15 p.m.

Hempfield at Upper St. Clair, 4 p.m.

Norwin at Baldwin, 4 p.m.

Class 5A

Section 1

Franklin Regional at Penn-Trafford, 4 p.m.

Kiski Area at Gateway, 4 p.m.

Latrobe at McKeesport, 4 p.m.

Section 2

Mars at Armstrong, 3:45 p.m.

Penn Hills at Hampton, 4 p.m.

Woodland Hills at Fox Chapel, ppd.

Section 3

North Hills at West Allegheny, 4:30 p.m.

Shaler at Chartiers Valley, 4:15 p.m.

South Fayette at Moon, 4:15 p.m.

Section 4

Bethel Park at Trinity, 7 p.m.

Connellsville at Peters Township, 7 p.m.

Thomas Jefferson at Albert Gallatin, 4:15 p.m.

Class 4A

Section 1

Indiana at Freeport, 4 p.m.

Knoch at Highlands, 4 p.m.

North Catholic at Burrell, 4 p.m.

Section 2

Ambridge at New Castle, 4 p.m.

Blackhawk at Beaver, 4:15 p.m.

Central Valley at Montour, 7 p.m.

Section 3

Ringgold at Laurel Highlands, 4 p.m.

Uniontown at Greensburg Salem, 4 p.m.

West Mifflin at Belle Vernon, 4:30 p.m.

Class 3A

Section 1

Ellwood City at New Brighton, 4 p.m.

Freedom at Beaver Falls, 7 p.m.

Hopewell at Mohawk, 4 p.m.

Section 2

Avonworth at South Park, 7 p.m.

Keystone Oaks at Steel Valley, 4 p.m.

Section 3

Ligonier Valley at East Allegheny, 3:45 p.m.

Mt. Pleasant at Deer Lakes, 4 p.m.

Valley at Derry, 4 p.m.

Section 4

Charleroi at McGuffey, 4 p.m.

Southmoreland at Waynesburg, 4 p.m.

Yough at Brownsville, 4:15 p.m.

Class 2A

Section 1

California at Carmichaels, 4:30 p.m.

Frazier at Bentworth, 4 p.m.

Washington at Beth-Center, 7 p.m.

Section 2

Aliquippa at Shenango, 4 p.m.

Riverside at Neshannock, 4 p.m.

Section 3

Northgate at Serra Catholic, 4 p.m.

Shady Side Academy at Jeannette, 4 p.m.

Sto-Rox at Apollo-Ridge, 3:45 p.m.

Section 4

Carlynton at Burgettstown, 4 p.m.

Chartiers-Houston at Brentwood, 3:45 p.m.

Fort Cherry at Clairton, 4 p.m.

Class A

Section 1

Our Lady of the Sacred Heart at Western Beaver, 4 p.m.

Rochester at Avella, 4 p.m.

Section 2

Mapletown at Jefferson-Morgan, 4 p.m.

Monessen at Bishop Canevin, 4 p.m.

Section 3

Riverview at St. Joseph, 4 p.m.

Sewickley Academy at Leechburg, 3:45 p.m.

Springdale at Eden Christian, 4 p.m.

Hockey

PIHL

Penguins Cup Playoffs

Semifinals

Class AAA

Monday’s schedule

Peters Township (16-4) vs. North Allegheny (14-5-0-2) at RMU, 6:30 p.m.

Mt. Lebanon (10-9-0-2) vs. Pine-Richland (15-6) at RMU, 8:30 p.m.

Class AA

April 13 schedule

Baldwin (18-1) vs. Thomas Jefferson (16-1-0-1) at Alpha Ice, 9 p.m.

Franklin Regional (12-6-0-1) vs. Montour (12-5-0-2) at Alpha Ice, 6:30 p.m.

Class A

April 14 schedule

Indiana (18-0) vs. Freeport (15-3-1-0) at RMU, 6:30 p.m.

Chartiers Valley (13-4-1-1) vs. Kiski Area (15-3-1-0) at RMU, 8:30 p.m.

Class B

April 15 schedule

Ringgold (17-0-0-1) vs. Bishop Canevin (11-5-0-2) at RMU, 7:05 p.m.

Neshannock (14-3-0-2) vs. Wilmington (13-6) at RMU, 9:05 p.m.

Lacrosse

WPIAL

Girls

Tuesday’s results

Class AAA

Section 1

Bethel Park 20, Latrobe 3

Upper St. Clair 20, Penn-Trafford 2

Section 2

North Allegheny 23, Freeport 5

Sewickley Academy 18, Shaler 10

North Hills 4, Shaler 0

Moon 12, Butler 6

Fox Chapel 12,. North Hills 6

Nonsection

Seton LaSalle 22, McDowell 21 (OT)

Softball

Tuesday’s results

Class 4A

Section 2

Elizabeth Forward 19, Uniontown 0

Class A

Section 1

Sewickley Academy at Union, ppd.

Section 2

Jefferson-Morgan 9, Greensburg Central Catholic 3

Nonsection

Leechburg 17, Jeannette 0

Fox Chapel 9, Peters Township 1

South Fayette 14, Butler 3

Hempfield 12, Franklin Regional 2

Connellsville 10, Kiski Area 6

Plum 15, Gateway 0

West Allegheny 1, Shaler 0

Mt. Pleasant 7, Greensburg Salem 0

Ligonier Valley 6, Punxsutawney 0

Deer Lakes 3, Pine-Richland 0

Serra Catholic 16, Springdale 4

Brownsville 8, Charleroi 4

Our Lady of the Sacred Heart 7, Ambridge 2

Fort Cherry 9, California 3

Freedom 5, Beaver Falls 1

Quaker Valley 16, New Brighton 8

McGuffey 20, Chartiers-Houston 7

West Greene 17, Carmichaels 4

Bethel Park 13, North Allegheny 2

Avonworth 7, Central Valley 6

Avella at Beth-Center, ppd.

Penn Hills at McKeesport, ppd.

Laurel at Ellwood City, ppd.

Steel Valley at Thomas Jefferson, ppd.

Yough at East Allegheny, ppd.

South Allegheny at West Mifflin, ppd.

Wednesday’s schedule

Class 5A

Section 1

Armstrong at Woodland Hills, 4 p.m.

Penn Hills at Indiana, 4 p.m.

Plum at Franklin Regional, 4 p.m.

Section 4

Trinity at South Fayette, 3:45 p.m.

Upper St. Clair at Moon, 3:30 p.m.

Class 4A

Section 2

Belle Vernon at Laurel Highlands, 4 p.m.

Uniontown at West Mifflin, 4 p.m.

Yough at Elizabeth Forward, 3:45 p.m.

Section 3

Central Valley at New Castle, 4 p.m.

Hopewell at Ambridge, 4 p.m.

Montour at Blackhawk, 4:15 p.m.

Class 2A

Section 1

Chartiers-Houston at Aliquippa, 4 p.m.

Our Lady of the Sacred Heart at Carlynton, 4 p.m.

Sto-Rox at Burgettstown, ppd.

Section 2

Ligonier Valley at Apollo-Ridge, 3:45 p.m.

Serra Catholic at Jeannette, 4 p.m.

Steel Valley at Brentwood, 4 p.m.

Section 3

Beth-Center at California, 4:30 p.m.

Carmichaels at Bentworth, 4 p.m.

Frazier at Washington, 4:15 p.m.

Section 4

Mohawk at Laurel, 5 p.m.

Neshannock at Riverside, 4 p.m.

Shenango at Freedom, 4 p.m.

Class A

Section 1

South Side at Bishop Canevin, 4 p.m.

Section 2

Monessen at Jefferson-Morgan, 3:30 p.m.

West Greene at Avella, 4 p.m.

Nonsection

Bethel Park at Chartiers Valley, 4 p.m.

Canon-McMillan at Seneca Valley, 4 p.m.

Connellsville at Mt. Pleasant, ppd.

Deer Lakes at Leechburg, 4 p.m.

Derry at Southmoreland, 4 p.m.

Freeport at Mars, 3:45 p.m.

Hampton at Highlands, 4:30 p.m.

Keystone Oaks at Charleroi, 4 p.m.

Knoch at Kiski Area, 4 p.m.

Mapletown at Fort Cherry, 4 p.m.

Mt. Lebanon at West Allegheny, 4 p.m.

North Allegheny at Fox Chapel, 3:45 p.m.

Northgate at Cornell, 4 p.m.

Oakland Catholic at North Catholic, 4 p.m.

Penn-Trafford at Hempfield, 4 p.m.

Pine-Richland at North Hills, 4 p.m.

Riverview at Shady Side Academy, 4:15 p.m.

South Park at Ringgold, 4 p.m.

Springdale at Burrell, 4 p.m.

Thomas Jefferson at Seton LaSalle, 4 p.m.

Valley at Mt. Pleasant, 3:30 p.m.

Tennis

WPIAL

Boys

Tuesday’s results

Class 3A

Section 1

Latrobe 3, Norwin 2

Franklin Regional 5, Penn-Trafford 0

Section 3

Central Catholic 5, Plum 0

Allderdice 4, Shaler 1

Fox Chapel 5, Woodland Hills 0

Class 2A

Section 1

Thomas Jefferson 4, Greensburg Central Catholic 1

South Park 5, Southmoreland 0

Section 2

Neshannock 4, Ambridge 1

Central Valley 5, Beaver 0

Ellwood City 5, Beaver Falls 0

Section 3

Highlands 5, Springdale 0

Section 4

Quaker Valley 5, McGuffey 0

Track

WPIAL

Boys

Tuesday’s results

Class AAA

Section 4

Mars 80, Freeport 70

Girls

Tuesday’s results

Class AAA

Section 4

Freeport 75.5, Mars 74.5

Volleyball

WPIAL

Boys

Tuesday’s results

Class 3A

Section 1

Upper St. Clair 3, South Fayette 0

Peters Township 3, Bethel Park 0

Baldwin 3, Moon 2

Section 2

Seneca Valley 3, Pine-Richland 1

Butler 3, Shaler 1

Fox Chapel at North Hills, (n)

Section 3

Armstrong 3, Central Catholic 1

Latrobe at Norwin, (n)

Class 2A

Section 1

Ambridge 3, Our Lady of the Sacred Heart 1

North Catholic 3, Hopewell 0

Beaver County Christian at Montour, ppd.

Section 2

Deer Lakes 3, Derry 2

Mars 3, Plum 0

Section 3

Thomas Jefferson 3, Keystone Oaks 0

Trinity 3, Bishop Canevin 1

Nonsection

Hempfield 3, Beaver County Christian 0

Wednesday’s schedule

Class 2A

Section 3

Seton LaSalle at Steel Valley, 3:30 p.m.

Nonsection

Latrobe at Derry, 7:30 p.m.

Penn Hills at Peters Township, 7:15 p.m.

Pine-Richland at Canon-McMillan, 7:30 p.m.

All schedules are subject to change. To report scores or schedule changes, email ptrsports@triblive.com.