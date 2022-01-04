High school scores, summaries, schedules for Jan. 3, 2022

By:

Monday, January 3, 2022 | 11:26 PM

High schools

WPIAL

Basketball

Boys

Monday’s results

Class 2A

Section 2

Fort Cherry 54, Chartiers-Houston 48

Nonsection

Deer Lakes 82, Valley 43

Cathedral Prep at North Catholic, ppd.

Mars at Knoch, ppd.

Tuesday’s schedule

Class 6A

Section 1

North Allegheny at Butler, 7:30 p.m.

Pine-Richland at North Hills, 7:30 p.m.

Section 2

Bethel Park at Peters Township, 7:30 p.m.

Mt. Lebanon at Canon-McMillan, 7:30 p.m.

Upper St. Clair at Baldwin, 7:30 p.m.

Section 3

Fox Chapel at Greensburg Salem, 7 p.m.

Norwin at Hempfield, 7:30 p.m.

Penn-Trafford at Central Catholic, 7:30 p.m.

Class 5A

Section 1

Ringgold at Connellsville, 7:30 p.m.

Thomas Jefferson at Laurel Highlands, 7:30 p.m.

West Mifflin at Albert Gallatin, 7:30 p.m.

Section 2

New Castle at Moon, 7:30 p.m.

South Fayette at West Allegheny, 7:30 p.m.

Trinity at Chartiers Valley, 7:30 p.m.

Section 3

Kiski Area at Gateway, 7:30 p.m.

Penn Hills at Franklin Regional, 7:30 p.m.

Woodland Hills at McKeesport, 7 p.m.

Section 4

Highlands at Armstrong, 7:30 p.m.

Mars at Indiana, 7:30 p.m.

Plum at Shaler, 7:30 p.m.

Class 4A

Section 1

Freeport at Burrell, 7:30 p.m.

Knoch at Derry, 7:30 p.m.

North Catholic at Keystone Oaks, 7:30 p.m.

Section 2

Blackhawk at Beaver, 7:30 p.m.

Hopewell at Quaker Valley, 7:30 p.m.

Montour at Central Valley, 7:30 p.m.

Section 3

Mt. Pleasant at Elizabeth Forward, 7:30 p.m.

Southmoreland at Belle Vernon, 7:30 p.m.

Yough at South Park, 7:30 p.m.

Class 3A

Section 1

Beaver Falls at Neshannock, 7:30 p.m.

Mohawk at Laurel, 7:30 p.m.

Riverside at Ellwood City, 7:30 p.m.

Section 2

Avonworth at Aliquippa, 7:25 p.m.

Freedom at Summit Academy, 7:30 p.m.

New Brighton at Seton LaSalle, 7:30 p.m.

Section 3

Apollo-Ridge at Shady Side Academy, 7:30 p.m.

East Allegheny at Valley, 7:30 p.m.

South Allegheny at Steel Valley, 7:30 p.m.

Section 4

McGuffey at Beth-Center, 6 p.m.

Washington at Brentwood, 7:30 p.m.

Waynesburg at Charleroi, 7:30 p.m.

Class 2A

Section 1

Sewickley Academy at Riverview, 7:30 p.m.

Shenango at Springdale, 7:30 p.m.

South Side at Our Lady of the Sacred Heart, 7:30 p.m.

Section 2

Northgate at Carlynton, 6:30 p.m.

Sto-Rox at Burgettstown, 7:30 p.m.

Section 3

Propel Braddock Hills at Jeannette, 7:30 p.m.

Serra Catholic at Clairton, 7:30 p.m.

Winchester Thurston at Greensburg Central Catholic, 7:30 p.m.

Section 4

California at Frazier, 7 p.m.

Carmichaels at Bentworth, 7:30 p.m.

Jefferson-Morgan at Monessen, 7 p.m.

Class A

Section 1

Nazareth Prep at Eden Christian, 7:30 p.m.

Union at Cornell, 7:30 p.m.

Western Beaver at Rochester, 7:30 p.m.

Section 2

Geibel at Propel Montour, 7 p.m.

Mapletown at Avella, 7:30 p.m.

West Greene at Bishop Canevin, 7:30 p.m.

Section 3

Leechburg at Imani Christian, 7:30 p.m.

Neighborhood Academy at Propel Andrew Street, 6 p.m.

St. Joseph at Aquinas Academy, 7:30 p.m.

Girls

Monday’s results

Class 6A

Section 1

North Allegheny 46, Norwin 43

Penn-Trafford 45, Butler 40

Seneca Valley 70, Pine-Richland 54

Shaler 45, North Hills 18

Section 2

Mt. Lebanon 56, Baldwin 43

Peters Township 52, Bethel Park 44

Upper St. Clair 79, Hempfield 28

Class 5A

Section 1

Lincoln Park at West Allegheny, ppd.

Chartiers Valley 69, Oakland Catholic 45

Moon 49, South Fayette 45

Section 2

Plum 55, Fox Chapel 24

Armstrong 58, Kiski Area 46

Indiana 47, Mars 29

Section 3

Ringgold at Albert Gallatin, ppd.

Trinity 59, Thomas Jefferson 36

Laurel Highlands 40, Uniontown 35

Section 4

Greensburg Salem at Gateway, ppd.

Class 4A

Section 1

Burrell 56, Freeport 51

Highlands 64, Valley 22

Knoch at Derry, ppd.

Section 2

Blackhawk at Beaver, ppd.

Hopewell at Quaker Valley, ppd.

New Castle 47, Ambridge 35

Section 3

Elizabeth Forward 64, Mt. Pleasant 34

Belle Vernon 52, Southmoreland 40

West Mifflin 37, Yough 24

Class 3A

Section 1

Laurel 46, Beaver Falls 33

Mohawk at North Catholic, ppd.

Freedom 39, Riverside 14

Section 2

McGuffey 40, Bentworth 22

South Park 90, Washington 27

Waynesburg 44, Charleroi 39

Section 3

Avonworth 67, East Allegheny 25

Shady Side Academy 56, Keystone Oaks 45

Steel Valley 52, South Allegheny 45 (2OT)

Class 2A

Section 1

Neshannock 60, Our Lady of the Sacred Heart 34

Sewickley Academy at Aliquippa, ppd.

Shenango 32, South Side 30

Section 2

California 59, Carmichaels 30

Seton LaSalle 58, Frazier 9

Serra Catholic 79, Beth-Center 15

Section 3

Fort Cherry 22, Chartiers-Houston 21

Sto-Rox at Burgettstown, ppd.

Section 4

Ellis School 47, Jeannette 12

Greensburg Central Catholic 75, Springdale 16

Winchester Thurston at Apollo-Ridge, ppd.

Class A

Section 1

Rochester 54, Cornell 29

Union 44, Eden Christian 42

Section 2

Monessen 62, Jefferson-Morgan 15

West Greene at Geibel, ppd.

Section 3

Leechburg at Propel Andrew Street, ppd.

Riverview at Clairton, (n)

Nonsection

Connellsville 54, Canon-McMillan 48

Ellwood City 48, Brentwood 28

Hampton 53, Deer Lakes 22

Tuesday’s schedule

Class 5A

Section 4

Penn Hills at Franklin Regional, 6 p.m.

Woodland Hills at McKeesport, 5:30 p.m.

Class 4A

Section 1

Knoch at Derry, 5:30 p.m.

Class 3A

Section 1

Mohawk at North Catholic, 7:30 p.m.

Class 2A

Section 3

Northgate at Carlynton, 8 p.m.

Class A

Section 2

Mapletown at Avella, 6 p.m.

Section 3

St. Joseph at Aquinas Academy, 6 p.m.

Nonsection

Ambridge at New Brighton, 7:30 p.m.

Chartiers-Houston at Jefferson-Morgan, 7 p.m.

Greensburg Salem at Southmoreland, 7:30 p.m.

River Valley at Latrobe, 7 p.m.

Valley at Ligonier Valley, 7:15 p.m.

Hockey

PIHL

Monday’s results

Class 3A

Bethel Park 3, Baldwin 2

North Allegheny 2, Seneca Valley 1

Class 2A

Franklin Regional 7, Meadville 2

Mars 5, Indiana 4

South Fayette 1, Thomas Jefferson 0

Shaler at West Allegheny, (n)

Butler at Montour, (n)

Class A

Norwin 8, Beaver 0

Fox Chapel 3, Plum 1

Moon 5, Quaker Valley 1

Wheeling Central Catholic 5, Kiski 4

Class B

Connellsville 5, Elizabeth Forward 4

Neshannock 2, Wilmington 1 (OT)

Tuesday’s schedule

Class 3A

Canon-McMillan at Peters Township, Printscape Arena at Southpointe, 7 p.m

Class A

Greensburg Salem at Wheeling Park, Wesbanco Arena, 7:20 p.m

North Hills at McDowell, Erie Bank Sports Park, 7:35 p.m

Chartiers Valley at North Catholic, UPMC Lemieux Sports Complex, 9:10 p.m

Class B

Avonworth at Connellsville, The Ice Mine, 8:40 p.m

Burrell at Trinity, Printscape Arena at Southpointe, 9 p.m

Wrestling

Monday’s results

Nonsection

Peters Township at North Hills, (n)

Waynesburg at Mt. Pleasant, (n)

To report scores or schedule changes, email ptrsports@triblive.com.