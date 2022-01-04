High school scores, summaries, schedules for Jan. 3, 2022
Monday, January 3, 2022 | 11:26 PM
High schools
WPIAL
Basketball
Boys
Monday’s results
Class 2A
Section 2
Fort Cherry 54, Chartiers-Houston 48
Nonsection
Deer Lakes 82, Valley 43
Cathedral Prep at North Catholic, ppd.
Mars at Knoch, ppd.
Tuesday’s schedule
Class 6A
Section 1
North Allegheny at Butler, 7:30 p.m.
Pine-Richland at North Hills, 7:30 p.m.
Section 2
Bethel Park at Peters Township, 7:30 p.m.
Mt. Lebanon at Canon-McMillan, 7:30 p.m.
Upper St. Clair at Baldwin, 7:30 p.m.
Section 3
Fox Chapel at Greensburg Salem, 7 p.m.
Norwin at Hempfield, 7:30 p.m.
Penn-Trafford at Central Catholic, 7:30 p.m.
Class 5A
Section 1
Ringgold at Connellsville, 7:30 p.m.
Thomas Jefferson at Laurel Highlands, 7:30 p.m.
West Mifflin at Albert Gallatin, 7:30 p.m.
Section 2
New Castle at Moon, 7:30 p.m.
South Fayette at West Allegheny, 7:30 p.m.
Trinity at Chartiers Valley, 7:30 p.m.
Section 3
Kiski Area at Gateway, 7:30 p.m.
Penn Hills at Franklin Regional, 7:30 p.m.
Woodland Hills at McKeesport, 7 p.m.
Section 4
Highlands at Armstrong, 7:30 p.m.
Mars at Indiana, 7:30 p.m.
Plum at Shaler, 7:30 p.m.
Class 4A
Section 1
Freeport at Burrell, 7:30 p.m.
Knoch at Derry, 7:30 p.m.
North Catholic at Keystone Oaks, 7:30 p.m.
Section 2
Blackhawk at Beaver, 7:30 p.m.
Hopewell at Quaker Valley, 7:30 p.m.
Montour at Central Valley, 7:30 p.m.
Section 3
Mt. Pleasant at Elizabeth Forward, 7:30 p.m.
Southmoreland at Belle Vernon, 7:30 p.m.
Yough at South Park, 7:30 p.m.
Class 3A
Section 1
Beaver Falls at Neshannock, 7:30 p.m.
Mohawk at Laurel, 7:30 p.m.
Riverside at Ellwood City, 7:30 p.m.
Section 2
Avonworth at Aliquippa, 7:25 p.m.
Freedom at Summit Academy, 7:30 p.m.
New Brighton at Seton LaSalle, 7:30 p.m.
Section 3
Apollo-Ridge at Shady Side Academy, 7:30 p.m.
East Allegheny at Valley, 7:30 p.m.
South Allegheny at Steel Valley, 7:30 p.m.
Section 4
McGuffey at Beth-Center, 6 p.m.
Washington at Brentwood, 7:30 p.m.
Waynesburg at Charleroi, 7:30 p.m.
Class 2A
Section 1
Sewickley Academy at Riverview, 7:30 p.m.
Shenango at Springdale, 7:30 p.m.
South Side at Our Lady of the Sacred Heart, 7:30 p.m.
Section 2
Northgate at Carlynton, 6:30 p.m.
Sto-Rox at Burgettstown, 7:30 p.m.
Section 3
Propel Braddock Hills at Jeannette, 7:30 p.m.
Serra Catholic at Clairton, 7:30 p.m.
Winchester Thurston at Greensburg Central Catholic, 7:30 p.m.
Section 4
California at Frazier, 7 p.m.
Carmichaels at Bentworth, 7:30 p.m.
Jefferson-Morgan at Monessen, 7 p.m.
Class A
Section 1
Nazareth Prep at Eden Christian, 7:30 p.m.
Union at Cornell, 7:30 p.m.
Western Beaver at Rochester, 7:30 p.m.
Section 2
Geibel at Propel Montour, 7 p.m.
Mapletown at Avella, 7:30 p.m.
West Greene at Bishop Canevin, 7:30 p.m.
Section 3
Leechburg at Imani Christian, 7:30 p.m.
Neighborhood Academy at Propel Andrew Street, 6 p.m.
St. Joseph at Aquinas Academy, 7:30 p.m.
Girls
Monday’s results
Class 6A
Section 1
North Allegheny 46, Norwin 43
Penn-Trafford 45, Butler 40
Seneca Valley 70, Pine-Richland 54
Shaler 45, North Hills 18
Section 2
Mt. Lebanon 56, Baldwin 43
Peters Township 52, Bethel Park 44
Upper St. Clair 79, Hempfield 28
Class 5A
Section 1
Lincoln Park at West Allegheny, ppd.
Chartiers Valley 69, Oakland Catholic 45
Moon 49, South Fayette 45
Section 2
Plum 55, Fox Chapel 24
Armstrong 58, Kiski Area 46
Indiana 47, Mars 29
Section 3
Ringgold at Albert Gallatin, ppd.
Trinity 59, Thomas Jefferson 36
Laurel Highlands 40, Uniontown 35
Section 4
Greensburg Salem at Gateway, ppd.
Class 4A
Section 1
Burrell 56, Freeport 51
Highlands 64, Valley 22
Knoch at Derry, ppd.
Section 2
Blackhawk at Beaver, ppd.
Hopewell at Quaker Valley, ppd.
New Castle 47, Ambridge 35
Section 3
Elizabeth Forward 64, Mt. Pleasant 34
Belle Vernon 52, Southmoreland 40
West Mifflin 37, Yough 24
Class 3A
Section 1
Laurel 46, Beaver Falls 33
Mohawk at North Catholic, ppd.
Freedom 39, Riverside 14
Section 2
McGuffey 40, Bentworth 22
South Park 90, Washington 27
Waynesburg 44, Charleroi 39
Section 3
Avonworth 67, East Allegheny 25
Shady Side Academy 56, Keystone Oaks 45
Steel Valley 52, South Allegheny 45 (2OT)
Class 2A
Section 1
Neshannock 60, Our Lady of the Sacred Heart 34
Sewickley Academy at Aliquippa, ppd.
Shenango 32, South Side 30
Section 2
California 59, Carmichaels 30
Seton LaSalle 58, Frazier 9
Serra Catholic 79, Beth-Center 15
Section 3
Fort Cherry 22, Chartiers-Houston 21
Sto-Rox at Burgettstown, ppd.
Section 4
Ellis School 47, Jeannette 12
Greensburg Central Catholic 75, Springdale 16
Winchester Thurston at Apollo-Ridge, ppd.
Class A
Section 1
Rochester 54, Cornell 29
Union 44, Eden Christian 42
Section 2
Monessen 62, Jefferson-Morgan 15
West Greene at Geibel, ppd.
Section 3
Leechburg at Propel Andrew Street, ppd.
Riverview at Clairton, (n)
Nonsection
Connellsville 54, Canon-McMillan 48
Ellwood City 48, Brentwood 28
Hampton 53, Deer Lakes 22
Tuesday’s schedule
Class 5A
Section 4
Penn Hills at Franklin Regional, 6 p.m.
Woodland Hills at McKeesport, 5:30 p.m.
Class 4A
Section 1
Knoch at Derry, 5:30 p.m.
Class 3A
Section 1
Mohawk at North Catholic, 7:30 p.m.
Class 2A
Section 3
Northgate at Carlynton, 8 p.m.
Class A
Section 2
Mapletown at Avella, 6 p.m.
Section 3
St. Joseph at Aquinas Academy, 6 p.m.
Nonsection
Ambridge at New Brighton, 7:30 p.m.
Chartiers-Houston at Jefferson-Morgan, 7 p.m.
Greensburg Salem at Southmoreland, 7:30 p.m.
River Valley at Latrobe, 7 p.m.
Valley at Ligonier Valley, 7:15 p.m.
Hockey
PIHL
Monday’s results
Class 3A
Bethel Park 3, Baldwin 2
North Allegheny 2, Seneca Valley 1
Class 2A
Franklin Regional 7, Meadville 2
Mars 5, Indiana 4
South Fayette 1, Thomas Jefferson 0
Shaler at West Allegheny, (n)
Butler at Montour, (n)
Class A
Norwin 8, Beaver 0
Fox Chapel 3, Plum 1
Moon 5, Quaker Valley 1
Wheeling Central Catholic 5, Kiski 4
Class B
Connellsville 5, Elizabeth Forward 4
Neshannock 2, Wilmington 1 (OT)
Tuesday’s schedule
Class 3A
Canon-McMillan at Peters Township, Printscape Arena at Southpointe, 7 p.m
Class A
Greensburg Salem at Wheeling Park, Wesbanco Arena, 7:20 p.m
North Hills at McDowell, Erie Bank Sports Park, 7:35 p.m
Chartiers Valley at North Catholic, UPMC Lemieux Sports Complex, 9:10 p.m
Class B
Avonworth at Connellsville, The Ice Mine, 8:40 p.m
Burrell at Trinity, Printscape Arena at Southpointe, 9 p.m
Wrestling
Monday’s results
Nonsection
Peters Township at North Hills, (n)
Waynesburg at Mt. Pleasant, (n)
To report scores or schedule changes, email ptrsports@triblive.com.
