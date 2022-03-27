High school scores, summaries, schedules for March 26, 2022

Saturday, March 26, 2022 | 10:25 PM

High schools

Baseball

Saturday’s results

Ripken Experience, Myrtle Beach, S.C.

Chagrin Falls (OH) 14, Waynesburg Central 4

Highlands 9, Chagrin Falls (OH) 5

Highlands 11, West Greene 0

Chardon (OH) 15, Deer Lakes 1

Pickerington North (OH) 7, Baldwin 5

Upper Arlington (OH) 10, Latrobe 9

Penn Hills vs. Deer Lakes (n)

Nonsection

Armstrong at Ellwood City, ppd.

Freedom at Western Beaver, ppd.

Hopewell at Moon, ppd.

Mercyhurst Prep at Our Lady of the Sacred Heart, ppd.

Mt. Lebanon at Shaler, ppd.

Slippery Rock at Neshannock, ppd.

South Allegheny at DuBois, ppd.

Basketball

Boys

PIAA playoffs

Finals

At Hershey’s Giant Center

Class 6A

Saturday’s result

Roman Catholic 77, Archbishop Wood 65

Class 3A

Saturday’s result

Devon Prep 76, Aliquippa 58

Girls

PIAA playoffs

Finals

At Hershey’s Giant Center

Class 6A

Saturday’s result

Plymouth Whitemarsh 60, Mt. Lebanon 40

Class 3A

Saturday’s result

Neumann-Goretti 55, Freedom 49

Hockey

Saturday’s results

Pennsylvania Cup finals

At Ice Line Quad Rinks

Class 3A

Peters Township 5, Malvern Prep 4

Class 2A

Pennridge 4, Thomas Jefferson 3 (2OT)

Class A

West Chester East 10, Norwin 0

Lacrosse

Boys

Saturday’s results

Nonsection

Central Catholic 9, South Fayette 8

Girls

Saturday’s results

Nonsection

Chartiers Valley 11, Canon-McMillan 6

Softball

Saturday’s results

Ripken Experience, Myrtle Beach, S.C.

Chartiers-Houston 13, Deer Lakes 9

Whitehall 6, Chartiers-Houston 5

South Allegheny 9, Greensburg Central Catholic 3

Souderton 4, Deer Lakes 0

Avonworth 3, Chardon (OH) 2

Avonworth 10, North Penn 1

Chardon (OH) 11, West Greene 1

Nonsection

Belle Vernon at Latrobe, ppd.

California at Yough, ppd.

Carmichaels at Laurel Highlands, (n)

Ellwood City at Ambridge, ppd.

Freedom at Western Beaver, (n)

Laurel at Seneca Valley, ppd.

Mt. Lebanon at Moon, ppd.

South Park at West Mifflin, ppd.

Shenango at New Castle, ppd.

