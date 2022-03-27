High school scores, summaries, schedules for March 26, 2022
By:
Saturday, March 26, 2022 | 10:25 PM
High schools
Baseball
Saturday’s results
Ripken Experience, Myrtle Beach, S.C.
Chagrin Falls (OH) 14, Waynesburg Central 4
Highlands 9, Chagrin Falls (OH) 5
Highlands 11, West Greene 0
Chardon (OH) 15, Deer Lakes 1
Pickerington North (OH) 7, Baldwin 5
Upper Arlington (OH) 10, Latrobe 9
Penn Hills vs. Deer Lakes (n)
Nonsection
Armstrong at Ellwood City, ppd.
Freedom at Western Beaver, ppd.
Hopewell at Moon, ppd.
Mercyhurst Prep at Our Lady of the Sacred Heart, ppd.
Mt. Lebanon at Shaler, ppd.
Slippery Rock at Neshannock, ppd.
South Allegheny at DuBois, ppd.
Basketball
Boys
PIAA playoffs
Finals
At Hershey’s Giant Center
Class 6A
Saturday’s result
Roman Catholic 77, Archbishop Wood 65
Class 3A
Saturday’s result
Devon Prep 76, Aliquippa 58
Girls
PIAA playoffs
Finals
At Hershey’s Giant Center
Class 6A
Saturday’s result
Plymouth Whitemarsh 60, Mt. Lebanon 40
Class 3A
Saturday’s result
Neumann-Goretti 55, Freedom 49
Hockey
Saturday’s results
Pennsylvania Cup finals
At Ice Line Quad Rinks
Class 3A
Peters Township 5, Malvern Prep 4
Class 2A
Pennridge 4, Thomas Jefferson 3 (2OT)
Class A
West Chester East 10, Norwin 0
Lacrosse
Boys
Saturday’s results
Nonsection
Central Catholic 9, South Fayette 8
Girls
Saturday’s results
Nonsection
Chartiers Valley 11, Canon-McMillan 6
Softball
Saturday’s results
Ripken Experience, Myrtle Beach, S.C.
Chartiers-Houston 13, Deer Lakes 9
Whitehall 6, Chartiers-Houston 5
South Allegheny 9, Greensburg Central Catholic 3
Souderton 4, Deer Lakes 0
Avonworth 3, Chardon (OH) 2
Avonworth 10, North Penn 1
Chardon (OH) 11, West Greene 1
Nonsection
Belle Vernon at Latrobe, ppd.
California at Yough, ppd.
Carmichaels at Laurel Highlands, (n)
Ellwood City at Ambridge, ppd.
Freedom at Western Beaver, (n)
Laurel at Seneca Valley, ppd.
Mt. Lebanon at Moon, ppd.
South Park at West Mifflin, ppd.
Shenango at New Castle, ppd.
All schedules are subject to change. To report scores or schedule changes, email ptrsports@triblive.com.
