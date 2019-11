High school scores, summaries, schedules for Nov. 1, 2019

High schools

Football

WPIAL playoffs

Class 6A

Quarterfinals

Friday’s results

Mt. Lebanon 35, Seneca Valley 14

North Allegheny 48, Canon-McMillan 7

Semifinals

Nov. 8 schedule

Central Catholic (9-1) vs. Mt. Lebanon (7-4) at Fox Chapel, 7 p.m.; North Allegheny (10-1) at Pine-Richland (9-1), 7 p.m.

Class 5A

First round

Friday’s results

Bethel Park 45, Kiski Area 16

Gateway 35, Shaler 21

McKeesport 21, Baldwin 20

Moon 35, Franklin Regional 7

Penn Hills 56, Latrobe 17

Penn-Trafford 48, Fox Chapel 7

Peters Township 47, Mars 6

Upper St. Clair 34, North Hills 16

Quarterfinals

Nov. 8 schedule

Sites TBD

Penn-Trafford (10-1) vs. Upper St. Clair (7-4), 7 p.m.; Moon (9-2) vs. Peters Township (10-1), 7 p.m.; Gateway (9-2) vs. Bethel Park (7-3), 7 p.m.; Penn Hills (10-1) vs. McKeesport (8-3), 7 p.m.

Class 4A

Quarterfinals

Friday’s results

Belle Vernon 49, New Castle 6

Blackhawk 36, Greensburg Salem 7

South Fayette 52, West Mifflin 0

Thomas Jefferson 49, Montour 7

Semifinals

Nov. 8 schedule

Sites TBD

Thomas Jefferson (11-0) vs. Blackhawk (7-4), 7 p.m.; South Fayette (10-1) vs. Belle Vernon (9-1), 7 p.m.

Class 3A

Quarterfinals

Friday’s results

Aliquippa 27, Elizabeth Forward 7

Central Valley 42, Mt. Pleasant 6

Derry 28, Beaver Falls 27 (OT)

South Park 32, North Catholic 27

Semifinals

Nov. 8 schedule

Sites TBD

Central Valley (10-1) vs. Derry (9-2), 7 p.m.; Aliquippa (10-1) vs. South Park (5-5), 7 p.m.

Class 2A

First round

Friday’s results

Avonworth 41, Southmoreland 0

Brentwood 29, East Allegheny 19

Freedom 21, Charleroi 14

McGuffey 54, South Side 23

Neshannock 31, Serra Catholic 13

New Brighton 35, Apollo-Ridge 21

Riverside 42, Burgettstown 35 (OT)

Washington 21, Shady Side Academy 7

Quarterfinals

Nov. 8 schedule

Sites TBD

Washington (11-0) vs. Freedom (8-3), 7 p.m.; Neshannock (9-2) vs. Brentwood (9-2), 7 p.m.; Avonworth (11-0) vs. New Brighton (8-3), 7 p.m.; Riverside (7-3) vs. McGuffey (9-2), 7 p.m.

Class A

Quarterfinals

Friday’s results

Clairton 41, OLSH 0

Cornell 32, California 27

Sto-Rox 15, Jeannette 6

West Greene 36, Greensburg C.C. 0

Semifinals

Nov. 8 schedule

Sites TBD

Clairton (9-2) vs. Cornell (9-1), 7 p.m.; West Greene (10-1) vs. Sto-Rox (10-1), 7 p.m.

PIAA District 6

Class 4A

Semifinals

Friday’s result

Clearfield 35, Juniata 7

Championship

Nov. 8 schedule

Site, time TBA

Bellefonte (8-2) vs. Clearfield (9-2)

Class 3A

Semifinals

Friday’s result

Bald Eagle Area 21, Central (Martinsburg) 19

Saturday’s schedule

Huntingdon (5-5) at Westmont Hilltop (7-3), 1 p.m.

Class 2A

Quarterfinals

Friday’s result

Ligonier Valley 49, West Shamokin 7

Saturday’s schedule

Marion Center (7-3) at Penns Valley (9-1), 7 p.m.; Cambria Heights (5-5) at Bellwood-Antis (10-0), 7 p.m.

Semifinals

Nov 8-9 schedule

Location, site, time, TBA

Richland (10-0) vs. Marion Center/Penns Valley-winner; Bellwood-Antis/Cambria Heights-winner vs. Ligonier Valley (11-0)

Class A

First round

Friday’s results

Claysburg-Kimmel 45, Penns Manor 8

Homer-Center 24, Northern Cambria 6

Saturday’s schedule

Glendale (5-5) at Bishop McCort (5-5), 7 p.m.; Blairsville (4-6) at Purchase Line (6-4), 7 p.m.

Byes: Bishop Guilfoyle (8-2), Portage (8-2), Juniata Valley (8-2), Saltsburg (7-3)

Districts 5,8,9

Class 3A

Semifinals

Friday’s results

Bedford 48, Somerset 14

Westinghouse 50, St. Marys 6

Class 2A

Semifinals

Friday’s results

Berlin-Brothersvalley 49, Meyersdale 7

Championship

Nov. 8-9 schedule

Location, site, time TBA

Chestnut Ridge (8-2) vs. Berlin-Brothersvalley (10-1)

Class A

Semifinals

Friday’s result

Tussey Mountain 48, Shade 20

Saturday’s schedule

Windber (6-4) at Northern Bedford (7-3), 6 p.m.

Soccer

Boys

WPIAL playoffs

Class AAA

Championship

Saturday’s schedule

Franklin Regional (18-0-1) vs. West Allegheny (14-5-1) at Highmark Stadium, 2 p.m.

Class AA

Championship

Friday’s result

Quaker Valley 4, Deer Lakes 3 (2OT)

Class A

Championship

Friday’s result

Greensburg C.C. 1, Winchester Thurston 0

District 6 playoffs

Class AAAA

Subregional

Saturday’s schedule

Altoona vs. McDowell at Hollidaysburg, 1 p.m.

Class AA

Championship

Saturday’s schedule

Juniata vs. Huntingdon at Mansion Park, Altoona, 6 p.m.

Girls

WPIAL playoffs

Class AAA

Championship

Saturday’s schedule

Mars (17-0-1) vs. Plum (17-1-1) at Highmark Stadium, noon

Class AA

Championship

Saturday’s schedule

Yough (17-1-1) vs. North Catholic (13-4-0) at Highmark Stadium, 10 a.m.

Class A

Championship

Friday’s result

Shady Side Academy 2, Greensburg Central Catholic 1

District 6 playoffs

Class AAAA

Subregional

Saturday’s schedule

Altoona vs. McDowell at Hollidaysburg, 11 a.m.

Class AA

Championship

Saturday’s schedule

Bald Eagle Area vs. Bedford at Mansion Park, Altoona, 4 p.m.

Tennis

Girls

PIAA tournament

At Hershey Racquet Club

Friday’s results

Local players only

Class AAA

Singles

First round

Charlotte James, Fox Chapel d. Caroline Corcoran, Hershey, 6-2, 6-0. Bethany Yauch, Baldwin d. Lauren Armant, Obama, 6-0, 6-0. Amelia Honer, Council Rock North d. Mia Gorman, Bethel Park, 6-2, 6-3.

Quarterfinals

James, Fox Chapel d. Ananya Krishnan, Conestoga, 6-2, 6-0. Yauch, Baldwin d. Leah Walter, Unionville, 6-1, 6-0.

Doubles

First round

Kat Wang/Marra Bruce, Peters Township d. Jacquelyn McBride/Rachel Eby, Conestoga Valley, 6-1, 6-0. Jenna Bell/Carolin Walters, Latrobe d. Shokhsanam Sadirova/Oydin Ruzmukehamedova, Brashear, 6-0, 6-0. Kanon Ciarrocchi/Lucy Hederick, Radnor d. Elle Santora/Renee Long, Shady Side Academy, 6-4, 6-4.

Quarterfinals

Wang/ Bruce, Peters Township d. Saanvi Garg/Faith Ilgner, Unionville, 6-1, 6-1. Megan Walsh/Kyra Workman, Pennsbury d. Bell/Walters, Latrobe, 6-2, 7-5.

Class AA

Singles

First round

Nicole Kempton, South Park d. Samantha Hayes, St. Marys, 6-1, 6-1. Brooke Bauer, Knoch d. Alyssa Kush, Westmont, 6-1, 2-6, 7-5. Laura Greb, Knoch d. Kaitlyn Savidge, Loyalsock, 6-1, 6-0.

Quarterfinals

Nikole Lisovyy, Lower Moreland d. Kempton, South Park, 6-1, 6-0. Karissa Ghigiarelli, Riverside d. Bauer, Knoch, 6-1, 6-1.

Doubles

First round

Aleena Purewal/Milla Dobrovolska-Ivanova, Sewickley Academy d. Lilia Lion/Davan Lion, St. Marys, 7-6, 2-6, 6-4. Olivia Ratchford/Emma Ratchford, Central Cambria d. Kasey Storkel/Paige Storkel, Greensburg Salem, 6-2, 6-4. Ally Bauer/Libby Conlon, Knoch d. Lily Summerson/Lauren Peck, South Williamsport, 6-1, 6-2.

Quarterfinals

Brette Foutch/Sarah Stahl, Delco Christian d. Purewal/ Dobrovolska-Ivanova, Sewickley Academy, 6-4, 6-1. Ella Krypel/Nicole Joanlanne, Wyoming Seminary d. Bauer/ Conlon, Knoch, 6-4, 6-1.

Volleyball

Girls

WPIAL playoffs

Class AAAA

Championship

Saturday’s schedule

Canon-McMillan (14-2) vs. North Allegheny (14-0) at Fox Chapel, 6 p.m.

Class AAA

Championship

Saturday’s schedule

Knoch (17-0) vs. Thomas Jefferson (17-0) at Fox Chapel, 4 p.m.

Class AA

Championship

Saturday’s schedule

North Catholic (15-0) vs. Freeport (15-0) at Fox Chapel, 2 p.m.

Class A

Championship

Saturday’s schedule

Fort Cherry (13-2) vs. Bishop Canevin (15-0) at Fox Chapel, noon

Consolation

Saturday’s schedule

Geibel (14-2) vs. Shenango (15-1) at Fox Chapel, noon

District 6 playoffs

Class AAAA

Championship

Saturday’s schedule

State College vs. Altoona at Tyrone Middle School, 7 p.m.

Class AAA

Championship

Friday’s result

Hollidaysburg 3, Somerset 2

Class AA

Championship

Saturday’s schedule

Bald Eagle Area vs. Central Cambria at Altoona, 1 p.m.

Class A

Championship

Saturday’s schedule

Northern Cambria vs. Bishop Carroll at Altoona, 11 a.m.

