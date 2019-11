High school scores, summaries, schedules for Nov. 8, 2019

Friday, November 8, 2019 | 10:10 PM

High schools

Football

WPIAL playoffs

Class 6A

Semifinals

Friday’s results

Central Catholic 31, Mt. Lebanon 14

Pine-Richland 49, North Allegheny 14

Championship

Nov. 16 schedule

Central Catholic (10-1) vs. Pine-Richland (10-1) at Heinz Field, 8 p.m.

Class 5A

Quarterfinals

Friday’s results

Gateway 17, Bethel Park 13

McKeesport 35, Penn Hills 20

Penn-Trafford 31, Upper St. Clair 7

Peters Township 33, Moon 7

Semifinals

Nov. 15 schedule

Sites, times TBD

Penn-Trafford (11-1) vs. Peters Township (11-1); Gateway (10-2) vs. McKeesport (9-3)

Class 4A

Semifinals

Friday’s results

Belle Vernon 41, South Fayette 30

Thomas Jefferson 49, Blackhawk 0

Championship

Nov. 16 schedule

Thomas Jefferson (12-0) vs. Belle Vernon (10-1) at Heinz Field, 5 p.m.

Class 3A

Semifinals

Friday’s results

Aliquippa 21, South Park 7

Central Valley 42, Derry 7

Championship

Nov. 16 schedule

Central Valley (11-1) vs. Aliquippa (11-1) at Heinz Field, 2 p.m.

Class 2A

Quarterfinals

Friday’s results

Avonworth 38, New Brighton 13

Brentwood 20, Neshannock 0

Riverside 41, McGuffey 27

Washington 28, Freedom 0

Semifinals

Nov. 15 schedule

Sites, times TBD

Washington (12-0) vs. Brentwood (9-2); Avonworth (12-0) vs. Riverside (8-3)

Class A

Semifinals

Friday’s results

Clairton 39, Cornell 0

Sto-Rox 24, West Greene 7

Championship

Nov. 16 schedule

Clairton (10-2) vs. Sto-Rox (11-1) at Heinz Field, 11 a.m.

PIAA District 6

Class 4A

Championship

Friday’s result

Bellefonte 35, Clearfield 21

Class 3A

Championship

Saturday’s schedule

Bald Eagle Area (8-3) vs. Westmont Hilltop (8-3) at Mansion Park, Altoona, 7 p.m.

Class 2A

Semifinals

Friday’s result

Richland 49, Penns Valley 21

Saturday’s schedule

Bellwood-Antis (11-0) at Ligonier Valley (11-0), 7 p.m.

Class A

Quarterfinals

Friday’s results

Bishop Guilfoyle 14, Bishop McCort 7

Purchase Line 25, Portage 6

Saturday’s schedule

Claysburg-Kimmel (8-3) at Saltsburg (7-3), 7 p.m.; Homer-Center (7-4) at Juniata Valley (8-2), 7 p.m.

Districts 5,8,9, 10

Class 6A

PIAA sub-regional

Friday’s result

State College 42, McDowell 21

Class 5A

PIAA sub-regional

Friday’s result

Oil City 9, Hollidaysburg 7

Class 4A

PIAA sub-regional

Friday’s result

Cathedral Prep 42, University Prep 6

Class 3A

Championship

Friday’s result

Bedford 26, Westinghouse 0

Class 2A

Championship

Friday’s result

Chestnut Ridge 41, Berlin-Brothersvalley 20

Class A

Championship

Friday’s result

Tussey Mountain 28, Northern Bedford 23

Friday’s summaries

WPIAL

Class 6A

Central Catholic 31, Mt. Lebanon 14

Mt. Lebanon 0 7 0 7 —14

Central Catholic 21 3 7 0 —31

CC: Anderson Cynkar 70 pass from Dom Pieto (Johnathan Opalko kick)

CC: Edward Tillman 13 run (Opalko kick)

CC: Tillman 34 run (Opalko kick)

M: Sam LaSota 41 pass from Evan Jones (Noah Bhuta kick)

CC: Opalko 46 field goal

CC: Tillman 16 run (Opalko kick)

M: Jones from Joey Daniels (Bhuta kick)

Rushing leaders: CC, Edward Tillman 22-154, 3 TDs.

Passing leaders: M, Joey Daniels 10-15-103-1TD-0INT.

Receiving leaders: M, Sam LaSota 9-118, TD.

Pine-Richland 49, North Allegheny 14

North Allegheny 0 7 0 7 —14

Pine-Richland 14 7 7 21 —49

P-R: D’Avay Johnson 27 pass from Cole Spencer (Aiden Dresmich kick)

P-R: Luke Meckler 41 run (Dresmich kick)

P-R: Meckler 75 pass from Spencer (Dresmich kick)

NA: Luke Colella 12 pass from Ben Petschke (Brandon Persad kick)

P-R: Seth Bolin 44 pass from Spencer (Dresmich kick)

P-R: Luke Miller 7 pass from Spencer (Dresmich kick)

P-R: Johnson 49 pass from Spencer (Dresmich kick)

NA: Khalil Dinkins 5 pass from Petschke (Persad kick)

P-R: Charlie Mill 26 pass from Spencer (Dresmich kick)

Rushing leaders: P-R, Luke Meckler 12-134, TD.

Passing leaders: NA, Ben Petschke 12-25-206-2TD-1INT. P-R, Cole Spencer 21-27-361-6TD-0INT.

Receiving leaders: NA, Khalil Dinkins 4-115, TD.

Class 5A

Gateway 17, Bethel Park 13

Bethel Park 0 0 10 3 —13

Gateway 0 0 10 7 —17

BP: Anthony Chiccitt 2 run (John Gummo kick)

G: Chamor Price 69 pass from Bryson Venanzio (Jayson Jenkins kick)

BP: Gummo 23 field goal

G: Jayson Jenkins 32 field goal

BP: Gummo 25 field goal

G: Patrick Body 28 pass from Venanzio (Jayson Jenkins kick)

Passing leaders: BP, Anthony Chiccitt 11-17-143-0TD-0INT. G, Bryson Venanzio 12-23-179-2TD-0INT.

McKeesport 35, Penn Hills 20

McKeesport 0 21 0 14 —35

Penn Hills 0 0 7 13 —20

M: Devari Robinson 2 run (Anthony Beitko kick)

M: Devari Robinson 35 run (Beitko kick)

M: Devari Robinson 12 run (Beitko kick)

PH: Derrick Topeck 9 run (Jonah Silverman kick)

M: Devari Robinson 34 run (Beitko kick)

PH: Eddie McKissick 6 run (Silverman kick)

M: Devari Robinson 44 run (Beitko kick)

PH: Topeck 2 run (kick failed)

Rushing leaders: M, Devari Robinson 23-197, 5 TDs.

Passing leaders: PH, Eddie McKissick 19-31-253-0TD-1INT.

Receiving leaders: PH, Dontae Pollard 9-123.

Penn-Trafford 31, Upper St. Clair 7

Upper St. Clair 0 0 7 0 —7

Penn-Trafford 0 3 14 14 —31

P-T: Nathan Schlessinger 39 field goal

USC: Ethan Dahlem 1 run (Jorge Echeverria kick)

P-T: Ethan Carr 87 kickoff return (Schlessinger kick)

P-T: Gabe Dunlap 5 run (Schlessinger kick)

P-T: Carr 18 pass from Gabe Dunlap (Schlessinger kick)

P-T: Gabe Dunlap 73 run (Schlessinger kick)

Rushing leaders: USC, Ethan Dahlem 25-106, TD. P-T, Gabe Dunlap 25-176, 2 TDs.

Peters Township 33, Moon 7

Peters Township 0 21 6 6 —33

Moon 0 0 0 7 —7

PT: Ryan Magiske 7 run (Andrew Massucci kick)

PT: Josh Casilli 52 run (Massucci kick)

PT: Aidan McCall 48 pass from Logan Pfeuffer (Massucci kick)

PT: Magiske 3 run (Massucci kick failed)

PT: Casilli 31 pass from Logan Pfeuffer (run failed)

Moon: Jeremiah Dean 15 pass from Tyler McGowan (Jacob Zimmerman kick)

Rushing leaders: PT, Josh Casilli 15-129, TD.

Passing leaders: PT, Logan Pfeuffer 9-13-144-2TD-1INT.

Class 4A

Belle Vernon 41, South Fayette 30

Belle Vernon 0 14 7 20 —41

South Fayette 7 10 13 0 —30

SF: Drew Franklin 1 run (Justin Caputo kick)

SF: Charley Rossi 61 pass from Naman Alemada (Caputo kick)

BV: Nolan Labuda 69 pass from Jared Hartman (Cameron Guess kick)

SF: Caputo 21 field goal

BV: Hunter Ruokonen 41 from Andrew Pacak (Guess kick)

SF: Alemada 8 run (kick failed)

BV: Labuda 19 pass from Hartman (Guess kick)

SF: Drew Franklin 22 run (Caputo kick)

BV: Devin Whitlock 10 run (Guess kick)

BV: Larry Callaway 4 run (pass failed)

BV: Hunter Ruokonen 24 fumble recovery (Guess kick)

Rushing leaders: BV, Larry Callaway 20-138, TD. SF, Drew Franklin 14-164, 2 TDs.

Passing leaders: BV, Jared Hartman 16-19-188-2TD-0INT. SF, Naman Alemada 8-18-241-1TD-0INT.

Receiving leaders: BV, Nolan Labuda 9-115, 2 TDs. SF, Charley Rossi 3-100, TD.

Thomas Jefferson 49, Blackhawk 0

Blackhawk 0 0 0 0 —0

Thomas Jefferson 0 28 7 14 —49

TJ: Dan Deabner 61 pass from Shane Stump (Dylan Sullivan kick)

TJ: Deabner 6 pass from Stump (Sullivan kick)

TJ: Stump 47 run (Sullivan kick)

TJ: Deabner 49 punt return (Sullivan kick)

TJ: Deabner 27 pass from Stump (Sullivan kick)

TJ: Dylan Mallozzi 6 run (Sullivan kick)

TJ: Isaac Eckley 61 run (Sullivan kick)

Rushing leaders: TJ, Dylan Mallozzi 17-106, TD.

Passing leaders: TJ, Shane Stump 11-17-194-3TD-0INT.

Receiving leaders: TJ, Dan Deabner 5-116, 4 TDs.

Class 3A

Aliquippa 21, South Park 7

South Park 0 0 0 7 —7

Aliquippa 14 7 0 0 —21

A: Melvin Redd 33 run (kick failed)

A: Zuriah Fisher 10 pass from Vaughn Morris (Isaiah Towler pass from Morris)

A: Chinua Solomon 14 pass from Morris (Daniel Elmore kick)

SP: Rudy Mihoces 1 run (Jaison Mikelonis kick)

Passing leaders: SP, Stephen Kmonk 10-21-121-0TD-1INT.

Central Valley 42, Derry 7

Derry 0 0 0 7 —7

Central Valley 21 21 0 0 —42

CV: Stephon Hall 2 run (Ethan Ott kick)

CV: Stephon Hall 4 run (Ethan Ott kick)

CV: Ameer Dudley 4 run (Ethan Ott kick)

CV: Stephon Hall 4 run (Ethan Ott kick)

CV: Jawon Hall 80 pass from Dudley (Ethan Ott kick)

CV: Dudley 8 run (Ethan Ott kick)

D: Pryce Donovan 41 run (Chance White kick)

Passing leaders: CV, Ameer Dudley 9-10-245-1TD-0INT.

Class 2A

Avonworth 38, New Brighton 13

New Brighton 0 0 6 7 —13

Avonworth 14 0 0 24 —38

A: Gus Newhouse-Godine 23 pass from Park Penrod (Tyler Bryan kick)

A: Jax Miller 54 run (Tyler Bryan kick)

N: Nyasanu Greene 7 pass from Matt Jackson (kick failed)

A: Jax Miller 55 run (Tyler Bryan kick)

A: Tyler Bryan 27 field goal

A: Penrod 34 run (Tyler Bryan kick)

N: Jackson Hall 1 run (Cam McCarthy kick)

A: Ian Syam 19 run (Tyler Bryan kick)

Rushing leaders: A, Jax Miller 27-216, 2 TDs.

Passing leaders: N, Jackson Hall 13-24-160-1TD-1INT. A, Park Penrod 6-14-136-1TD-0INT.

Brentwood 20, Neshannock 0

Brentwood 6 14 0 0 —20

Neshannock 0 0 0 0 —0

B: Aiden Wardzinski 24 run (run failed)

B: Ian Thomas 28 pass from John Milcic (pass failed)

B: Milcic 16 run (Thomas pass from Milcic)

Passing leaders: B, John Milcic 8-9-100-1TD-0INT. N, Jason Nativio 9-25-142-0TD-0INT.

Riverside 41, McGuffey 27

McGuffey 6 7 0 14 —27

Riverside 13 21 7 0 —41

R: Ben Hughes 2 run (Nathan Sciarro kick)

M: CJ Cole 71 pass from Marshall Whipkey (kick failed)

R: Sciarro 24 pass from Ben Hughes (run failed)

R: Ben Hughes 8 run (Sciarro kick)

R: Sciarro 70 interception return (Sciarro kick)

M: Nathan Yagle 25 pass from Marshall Whipkey (Nate Witkowski kick)

R: Ben Hughes 4 run (Sciarro kick)

R: Ben Hughes 5 run (Sciarro kick)

M: Jared Johnson 4 run (Witkowski kick)

M: Marshall Whipkey 1 run (Witkowski kick)

Passing leaders: M, Marshall Whipkey 15-23-230-2TD-0INT. R, Ben Hughes 8-11-124-1TD-0INT.

Receiving leaders: M, CJ Cole 6-123, TD.

Washington 28, Freedom 0

Freedom 0 0 0 0 —0

Washington 7 7 7 7 —28

W: Zack Swartz 1 run (Jordan Rivera kick)

W: Swartz 1 run (Rivera kick)

W: Tayshawn Levy 8 run (Rivera kick)

W: Swartz 32 run (Rivera kick)

Passing leaders: W, Zack Swartz 6-9-100-0TD-0INT.

Class A

Clairton 39, Cornell 0

Cornell 0 0 0 0 —0

Clairton 13 14 6 6 —39

C: Kenlein Ogletree 32 pass from Brendan Parsons (Ogletree kick)

C: Ogletree 23 pass from Parsons (Ogletree kick)

C: Isaiah Berry 50 run (Ogletree pass failed)

C: Jonte Sanders 21 pass from Parsons (Parsons run)

C: Berry 5 run (run failed)

C: Greg Lee 2 run (run failed)

Rushing leaders: Cl, Isaiah Berry 11-117, 2 TDs.

Passing leaders: Co, Zaire Harrison 11-29-118-0TD-2INT. Cl, Brendan Parsons 11-17-163-3TD-0INT.

Sto-Rox 24, West Greene 7

Sto-Rox 6 0 6 12 —24

West Greene 7 0 0 0 —7

S-R: Amahd Pack 27 pass from Eric Wilson (pass failed)

WG: Ben Jackson 17 run (Kevin Thompson kick)

S-R: Diontae Givens 5 run (pass failed)

S-R: Givens 12 run (pass failed)

S-R: Pack 34 pass from Wilson (pass failed)

Rushing leaders: WG, Ben Jackson 29-150, TD.

Passing leaders: S-R, Eric Wilson 20-32-290-2TD-0INT.

Receiving leaders: S-R, Amahd Pack 6-141, 2 TDs.

Hockey

Saturday’s schedule

PIHL

Nonconference

Cathedral Prep vs. St. Ignatius (Ohio) at Brooklyn Recreation Center, Brooklyn, Ohio, 4:45 p.m.

Soccer

Boys

PIAA playoffs

Class AAAA

Quarterfinals

Saturday’s schedule

North Penn vs. Conestoga at Spring-Ford, 3 p.m.; La Salle College vs. Lower Merion at Methacton, 7 p.m.; Central Bucks West vs. Mt. Lebanon at Eagle View Middle School, Mechanicsburg, 4 p.m.; Boyertown vs. Palmyra at Tulpehocken, 3 p.m.

Class AAA

Quarterfinals

Saturday’s schedule

Strath Haven vs. Selinsgrove at Cedar Crest, 2 p.m.; Holy Ghost Prep vs. Archbishop Wood at Methacton, 5 p.m.; Lower Dauphin vs. West Allegheny at Mansion Park, Altoona, 1:30 p.m.; Franklin Regional vs. Cathedral Prep at Slippery Rock High School, 2 p.m.

Class AA

Quarterfinals

Saturday’s schedule

New Hope-Solebury vs. Midd-West at Cedar Crest, noon; Lewisburg vs. Lansdale Catholic at Northeastern, 2 p.m.; Quaker Valley vs. Punxsutawney at Somerset, noon; Deer Lakes vs. Mercyhurst Prep at Slippery Rock High School, 4 p.m.

Class A

Quarterfinals

Saturday’s schedule

East Juniata vs. Dock Mennonite at Cedar Crest, 4 p.m.; Moravian Academy vs. York Catholic at Tulpehocken, 1 p.m.; Lancaster Country Day vs. Winchester Thurston at Mansion Park, Altoona, 11:30 a.m.; Springdale vs. Greensburg Central Catholic at Peters Township, 2 p.m.

Girls

PIAA playoffs

Class AAAA

Quarterfinals

Saturday’s schedule

Pennridge vs. North Penn at Spring-Ford, 5 p.m.; Conestoga vs. Freedom at Spring-Ford, 1 p.m.; Hempfield-District 3 vs. McDowell at Somerset, 2 p.m.; Boyertown vs. North Allegheny at Eagle View Middle School, Mechanicsburg, 2 p.m.

Class AAA

Quarterfinals

Saturday’s schedule

Villa Joseph Marie vs. Berwick at Northern Lehigh, 1 p.m.; Archbishop Ryan vs. Dallas at Northern Lehigh, 3 p.m.; Archbishop Wood vs. Manheim Central at Exeter Township, 6 p.m.; West Allegheny vs. Mars at Chartiers Valley, 2 p.m.

Class AA

Quarterfinals

Saturday’s schedule

Eastern Lebanon County vs. Lansdale Catholic at Northeastern, noon; Northwestern Lehigh vs. Lake-Lehman at Central Columbia, 2 p.m.; North Catholic vs. Bald Eagle Area at Forest Hills High School, Sidman, 2 p.m.; Bedford vs. Villa Maria at Chartiers Valley, noon

Class A

Quarterfinals

Saturday’s schedule

Camp Hill vs. Calvary Christian at Warwick, 4 p.m.; East Juniata vs. Fairfield at Eagle View Middle School, Mechanicsburg, noon; Shady Side Academy vs. Mercer at Slippery Rock High School, noon; Freedom vs. Greensburg Central Catholic at Peters Township, noon

Volleyball

Girls

PIAA playoffs

Class AAAA

Quarterfinals

Saturday’s schedule

Bishop Shanahan vs. Pennsbury at Upper Dublin, 5:30 p.m.; Parkland vs. Central York at Exeter Township, 12:30 p.m.; Unionville vs. Hempfield-District 3 at Twin Valley, 1 p.m.; State College vs. North Allegheny at Forest Hills High School, Sidman, 1:30 p.m.

Class AAA

Quarterfinals

Saturday’s schedule

Pope John Paul II vs. Garden Spot at Exeter Township, 4 p.m.; Southern Lehigh vs. Villa Maria Academy at Upper Dublin, 4 p.m.; Palmyra vs. Thomas Jefferson at Altoona, noon; Franklin Regional vs. Knoch at Shaler, 1:30 p.m.

Class AA

Quarterfinals

Saturday’s schedule

Panther Valley vs. North Penn Liberty at Shamokin, 1 p.m.; Bishop McDevitt vs. Trinity-District 3 at Exeter Township, 2:30 p.m.; Freeport vs. Beaver at Shaler, noon; Bald Eagle Area vs. North Catholic at Forest Hills High School, Sidman, noon

Class A

Quarterfinals

Saturday’s schedule

Lititz Christian vs. Nativity at Exeter Township, 11 a.m.; Canton vs. Berlin Brothersvalley at Bellefonte, 1 p.m.; Northern Cambria vs. Cochranton at DuBois Central Catholic, 1 p.m.; Bishop Carroll vs. Clarion at DuBois Central Catholic, 3 p.m.

