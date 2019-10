High school scores, summaries, schedules for Oct. 11, 2019

By:

Friday, October 11, 2019 | 10:40 PM

High schools

Football

Friday’s results

WPIAL

Class 6A

Canon-McMillan 49, Norwin 14

North Allegheny 62, Hempfield 35

Pine-Richland 41, Mt. Lebanon 0

Class 5A

Allegheny 8

Baldwin 31, Bethel Park 28 (2OT)

Moon 20, Upper St. Clair 6

Peters Township 43, Chartiers Valley 14

Big East

Franklin Regional 35, Connellsville 7

Latrobe 28, Plum 20

Northern

Fox Chapel 30, Mars 28

North Hills 42, Armstrong 0

Penn Hills 43, Shaler 14

Class 4A

Big 8

Belle Vernon 40, West Mifflin 7

Greensburg Salem 37, Ringgold 0

Thomas Jefferson 60, Laurel Highlands 0

Northwest 8

Montour 54, Ambridge 7

New Castle 34, Knoch 7

South Fayette 21, Highlands 18

Class 3A

Big East

Burrell 36, Freeport 35 (OT)

Derry 42, Yough 6

Elizabeth Forward 24, Mt. Pleasant 0

North Catholic 56, Uniontown 14

Tri-County West

Aliquippa 29, South Park 0

Beaver Falls 34, Waynesburg 14

Central Valley 63, Hopewell 28

Class 2A

Allegheny

Avonworth 35, East Allegheny 7

Steel Valley 20, Apollo-Ridge 14

Century

Frazier 42, Brownsville 21

McGuffey 28, Charleroi 14

Washington 56, Beth-Center 14

Midwestern

Neshannock 49, Freedom 21

Riverside 49, Ellwood City 28

Three Rivers

Brentwood 25, Carlynton 0

Serra Catholic 21, South Allegheny 17

Seton LaSalle 35, South Side 21

Class A

Big 7

Cornell 33, Laurel 21

Rochester 50, Northgate 16

Sto-Rox 68, Bishop Canevin 0

Eastern

Jeannette 48, Greensburg Central Catholic 14

Leechburg 31, Imani Christian 6

Springdale 33, Riverview 0

Tri-County South

California 67, Bentworth 34

Chartiers-Houston 40, Avella 0

Monessen 24, Mapletown 8

Nonconference

Blackhawk 42, Indiana 14

Burgettstown 44, Mohawk 0

Carmichaels 27, Union 18

Clairton 49, West Greene 7

Keystone Oaks 42, Deer Lakes 14

Massillon (Ohio) 48, Gateway 12

McKeesport 46, Kiski Area 0

OLSH 60, Jefferson-Morgan 0

Penn-Trafford 55, Trinity 14

Quaker Valley 30, Beaver 20

Shenango 42, Southmoreland 26

West Allegheny 42, Hampton 7

Woodland Hills 36, Seneca Valley 7

Independent

Albert Gallatin 49, Hampshire, W.Va. 0

District 6

Heritage

Blairsville 22, Homer-Center 21

Ligonier Valley 42, Northern Cambria 0

Marion Center 47, Penns Manor 13

Saltsburg 21, West Shamokin 7

District 8

City League

Westinghouse 47, Perry 0

Friday’s summaries

WPIAL

Class 6A

Canon-McMillan 49, Norwin 14

Norwin 0 14 0 0 —14

Canon-McMillan 14 14 21 0 —49

C-M: Blake Joseph 3 run (Ben Popko kick)

C-M: Joseph 29 pass from Ben Urso (Popko kick)

N: Michael Ryan 15 pass from Jack Salopek (Joey Castle kick)

N: Sean Pavlic 10 pass from Salopek (Castle kick)

C-M: Ryan Angott 1 run (Popko kick)

C-M: Dane Matuscin 98 interception return (Popko kick)

C-M: Angott 2 run (Popko kick)

C-M: Angott 5 run (Popko kick)

C-M: Angott 10 run (Popko kick)

Rushing leaders: C-M, Ryan Angott 28-218, 4 TDs.

Passing leaders: N, Jack Salopek 19-43-304-2TD-1INT.

North Allegheny 62, Hempfield 35

Hempfield 7 8 7 13 —35

North Allegheny 21 14 13 14 —62

NA: Luke Colella 56 run (Brandon Persad kick)

NA: Colella 28 pass from Ben Petschke (Persad kick)

H: Nathan Roby 9 pass from Blake Remaley (Ben Kissell kick)

NA: Percise Colon 79 kickoff return (Persad kick)

NA: Brady Leczo 16 run (Persad kick)

H: Roby 51 run (Daniel Sierk pass from Remaley)

NA: Colella 44 run (Persad kick)

NA: Petschke 80 run (pass failed)

NA: Colella 24 pass from Petschke (kick)

H: Roby 56 run (Kissell kick)

NA: Greg Phillips 9 run (Hugh Du kick)

H: Roman Pellis 39 pass from Remaley (Kissell kick)

NA: Phillips 1 run (Haleymae Graf kick)

H: Lucas Guy 1 run (kick failed)

Rushing leaders: H, Nathan Roby 15-189, TD. NA, Luke Colella 5-109, 2 TDs.

Passing leaders: H, Blake Remaley 13-20-190-2TD-0INT. NA, Ben Petschke 7-11-141-2TD-0INT.

Receiving leaders: H, Roman Pellis 4-114, TD.

Pine-Richland 41, Mt. Lebanon 0

Pine-Richland 14 20 7 0 —41

Mt. Lebanon 0 0 0 0 —0

P-R: Luke Miller 9 pass from Cole Spencer (Aiden Dresmich kick)

P-R: Spencer 6 run (Dresmich kick)

P-R: Luke Meckler 6 run (Dresmich kick)

P-R: Jeremiah Hasley 1 pass from Spencer (Dresmich kick)

P-R: D’Avay Johnson 15 pass from Spencer (Dresmich kick failed)

P-R: Eli Jochem 55 pass from Spencer (Dresmich kick)

Passing leaders: P-R, Cole Spencer 19-26-308-4TD-0INT.

Receiving leaders: P-R, Luke Meckler 4-104.

Class 5A

Allegheny 8

Baldwin 31, Bethel Park 28 (OT)

Bethel Park 0 7 0 14 7—28

Baldwin 7 14 0 0 10—31

B: Naseer Penn 63 pass from Mason Stahl (Joey Moeller kick)

BP: Connor McGann 3 run (John Gummo kick)

B: Colton Brain 1 run (Joey Moeller kick)

B: Stahl 26 run (Joey Moeller kick)

BP: Sean McGowan 3 run (Gummo kick)

BP: Anthony Chiccitt 1 run (Gummo )

B: Penn 15 pass from Justin Schmitt (Joey Moeller kick)

BP: McGowan 1 run (Gummo kick)

B: Joey Moeller 22 field goal

Rushing leaders: BP, Sean McGowan 30-201, 3 TDs.

Passing leaders: B, Mason Stahl 7-14-192-2TD-0INT.

Receiving leaders: B, Naseer Penn 3-102, 2 TDs.

Moon 20, Upper St. Clair 6

Upper St. Clair 6 0 0 0 —6

Moon 6 7 7 0 —20

Moon: Jamal Littlejohn 5 run (kick failed)

USC: Ethan Dahlem 78 run (kick failed)

Moon: Littlejohn 18 (Jacob Zimmerman kick)

Moon: Jeremiah Dean 8 run (Zimmerman kick)

Rushing leaders: USC, Ethan Dahlem 17-103, TD.

Passing leaders: USC, Ethan Dahlem 14-21-102-0TD-2INT.

Peters Township 43, Chartiers Valley 14

Chartiers Valley 7 0 0 7 —14

Peters Township 3 13 21 6 —43

CV: Anthony Mackey 32 run (Jack Radzanowski kick)

PT: Andrew Massucci 18 field goal

PT: Aidan McCall 71 run (kick failed)

PT: Josh Casilli 9 pass from Colton Pfeuffer (Massucci kick)

PT: Ryan Magiske 1 run (Massucci kick)

PT: Casilli 30 pass from Colton Pfeuffer (Massucci kick)

PT: Casilli 80 punt return (Massucci kick)

PT: Vinny Sirianni 5 run (kick failed)

CV: Abe Ibrahim 16 pass from Socrates Boulis (Radzanowski kick)

Passing leaders: PT, Colton Pfeuffer 19-22-215-2TD-0INT.

Big East

Franklin Regional 35, Connellsville 7

Franklin Regional 14 14 0 7 —35

Connellsville 0 0 7 0 —7

FR: Colton Johns 1 run (Anthony DiFalco kick)

FR: Jeffrey Downs 10 pass from Trevor Brncic (DiFalco kick)

FR: Zac Gordon 8 run (DiFalco kick)

FR: Gordon 58 run (DiFalco kick)

C: Ahmad Hooper 40 pass from Josh Maher (Gage Gillott kick)

FR: Gordon 1 run (DiFalco kick)

Rushing leaders: FR, Zac Gordon 26-230, 3 TDs.

Passing leaders: FR, Trevor Brncic 9-13-186-1TD-0INT.

Latrobe 28, Plum 20

Plum 0 6 0 14 —20

Latrobe 21 0 0 7 —28

L: Bobby Fetter 58 run (John McHenry kick)

L: Fetter 57 run (McHenry kick)

L: Dylan Gustafson 75 blocked field goal (McHenry kick)

P: Reed Martin 15 run (kick failed)

P: Martin 3 run (Tyler Kolankowski kick)

L: Fetter 7 run (McHenry kick)

P: Martin 19 pass from Ryan Hubner (Kolankowski kick)

Rushing leaders: L, Bobby Fetter 16-116, 3 TDs.

Northern

Fox Chapel 30, Mars 28

Fox Chapel 7 10 0 13 —30

Mars 0 14 7 7 —28

FC: Warner Macklin 4 pass from Shane Susnak (Zakaria Essaouab kick)

M: Teddy Ruffner 10 pass from Quinn Fuller (Blake Edwards kick)

M: Ruffner 2 run (Edwards kick)

FC: Lorenzo Jenkins 2 pass from Susnak (Essaouab kick)

FC: Essaouab 29 field goal

M: Nick Spotti 25 run (Edwards kick)

FC: Khilee Patterson 59 pass from Susnak (Essaouab kick)

FC: Alex Wecht 32 run (kick failed)

M: Spotti 54 pass from Fuller (Edwards kick)

Rushing leaders: M, Teddy Ruffner 24-120, TD.

Passing leaders: FC, Shane Susnak 21-29-258-3TD-0INT. M, Quinn Fuller 6-13-158-2TD-1INT.

Receiving leaders: FC, Khilee Patterson 4-121, TD.

North Hills 42, Armstrong 0

North Hills 7 14 14 7 —42

Armstrong 0 0 0 0 —0

NH: Curtis Foskey 13 run (Nate Saul kick)

NH: Curtis Foskey 2 run (Saul kick)

NH: Curtis Foskey 8 run (Saul kick)

NH: Tyler Tomasic 1 run (Saul kick)

NH: Curtis Foskey 13 run (Saul kick)

NH: Chase Foskey 46 run (Saul kick)

Rushing leaders: NH, Curtis Foskey 14-178, 4 TDs.

Passing leaders: NH, Dylan Pawling 6-9-100-0TD-0INT.

Penn Hills 43, Shaler 14

Penn Hills 7 14 7 15 —43

Shaler 0 7 0 7 —14

PH: Aakeem Snell 9 run (Jonah Silverman kick)

PH: Germar Howard 85 run (Silverman kick)

PH: Anthony Grimes 16 pass from Eddie McKissick (Silverman kick)

S: Joey Impavido 14 pass from Domenic Rossi (Sam Bens kick)

PH: Arlon Thompson 2 run (Silverman kick)

PH: Howard 8 run (S’qy Featherstone pass from Anthony Grimes)

S: Blake Kucharski 16 pass from Rossi (Bens kick)

PH: Snell 56 pass from McKissick (Silverman kick)

Rushing leaders: PH, Germar Howard 14-152, 2 TDs.

Passing leaders: PH, Eddie McKissick 4-9-109-2TD-0INT.

Class 4A

Big 8

Belle Vernon 40, West Mifflin 7

West Mifflin 7 0 0 0 —7

Belle Vernon 7 10 16 7 —40

BV: Jared Hartman 3 run (Cameron Guess kick)

WM: Laronday Wilder 3 pass from Tayshawn McMillan (Dillon Weaver kick)

BV: Devin Whitlock 23 pass from Hartman (Guess kick)

BV: Guess 32 field goal

BV: Hartman 1 run (Hartman run)

BV: Whitlock 57 interception return (Whitlock pass from Nolan Labuda)

BV: Labuda 17 pass from Hartman (Guess kick)

Passing leaders: BV, Jared Hartman 8-14-123-2TD-0INT.

Greensburg Salem 37, Ringgold 0

Greensburg Salem 14 16 7 0 —37

Ringgold 0 0 0 0 —0

GS: Alex Briggs 14 run (Wyatt Ramer kick)

GS: Ryan Thomas 2 pass from Trent Patrick (Ramer kick)

GS: safety

GS: Aaren Putt 19 run (Ramer kick)

GS: Patrick 8 run (Ramer kick)

GS: Putt 3 run (Ramer kick)

Rushing leaders: R, Donte Kinds 14-120.

Thomas Jefferson 60, Laurel Highlands 0

Laurel Highlands 0 0 0 0 —0

Thomas Jefferson 33 21 6 0 —60

TJ: Dylan Mallozzi 31 run (Dylan Sullivan kick)

TJ: Dan Deabner 4 pass from Shane Stump (Sullivan kick)

TJ: James Martinis 33 pass from Stump (Sullivan kick)

TJ: Ian Hansen 62 pass from Stump (kick failed)

TJ: Deabner 10 pass from Stump (kick failed)

TJ: Deabner 29 pass from Stump (Sullivan kick)

TJ: Deabner 21 pass from Stump (Sullivan kick)

TJ: Hansen 4 run (Sullivan kick)

TJ: Isaac Eckley 4 run (kick failed)

Rushing leaders: TJ, Dylan Mallozzi 6-118, TD.

Passing leaders: TJ, Shane Stump 9-13-195-6TD-0INT.

Northwest 8

Montour 54, Ambridge 7

Montour 27 20 0 7 —54

Ambridge 0 0 7 0 —7

M: Gannon Kadlecik 1 run (Robert Rippole kick)

M: Dominic Magliocco 13 run (Rippole kick)

M: Magliocco 39 pass from Kadlecik (Rippole kick)

M: Kadlecik 11 run (pass failed)

M: William White 27 run (Rippole kick)

M: Magliocco 17 run (Dustin Geregach kick)

M: Brock Janeda 1 run (kick failed)

A: Tyler McKnight 6 pass from Richard Morrell (David Stuebgen kick)

M: Janeda 63 run (Paul Dotson kick)

Rushing leaders: M, Brock Janeda 7-120, 2 TDs; William White 7-101, TD.

Passing leaders: A, Richard Morrell 14-20-115-1TD-0INT.

South Fayette 21, Highlands 18

South Fayette 14 7 0 0 —21

Highlands 0 6 6 6 —18

SF: Charley Rossi 4 pass from Naman Alemada (Ryan McGuire kick)

SF: Joey Audia 5 pass from Alemada (McGuire kick)

H: Johnny Crise 38 pass from Chandler Thimons (kick failed)

SF: Drew Franklin 4 run (McGuire kick)

H: Crise 4 pass from Chandler Thimons (pass failed)

H: Brock White 5 interception return (kick failed)

Passing leaders: SF, Naman Alemada 19-33-255-2TD-1INT. H, Chandler Thimons 13-23-166-2TD-1INT.

Receiving leaders: SF, Joey Audia 8-134, TD. H, Johnny Crise 8-133, 2 TDs.

Class 3A

Big East

Burrell 36, Freeport 35 (OT)

Freeport 0 7 7 14 7—35

Burrell 0 6 14 8 8—36

F: Garret Schaffhauser 1 run (Ricky Hunter kick)

B: Zach Miller 19 pass from Alex Arledge (kick failed)

B: Mikey Scherer 2 run (run failed)

F: Hunter 22 run (Hunter kick)

B: Logan Phillips 60 pass from Arledge (Arledge run)

F: Hunter 29 run (Hunter kick)

F: Hunter 3 run (Hunter kick)

B: Caden DiCaprio 2 run (Arledge run)

F: Hunter 1 run (Hunter kick)

B: Seth Fischbach 13 pass from Arledge (Miller pass from Arledge)

Rushing leaders: F, Ricky Hunter 19-146, 4 TDs. B, Mikey Scherer 31-181, TD.

Passing leaders: B, Alex Arledge 7-23-136-3TD-0INT.

Derry 42, Yough 6

Yough 0 0 6 0 —6

Derry 21 14 7 0 —42

D: Justin Huss 72 run (Chance White kick)

D: Huss 39 run (White kick)

D: Mike Kelly 23 run (White kick)

D: Huss 4 run (Nate Gray kick)

D: Pryce Donovan 13 run (Gray kick)

D: Eric Catone 3 run (Gray kick)

Y: Reno Ustazewski 73 run (kick failed)

Rushing leaders: D, Justin Huss 12-190, 3 TDs.

Elizabeth Forward 24, Mt. Pleasant 0

Mt. Pleasant 0 0 0 0 —0

Elizabeth Forward 0 3 7 14 —24

EF: Andrew Smith 26 field goal

EF: Nicholas Murphy 8 fumble recovery (Smith kick)

EF: Chase Whatton 7 pass from Nico Mrvos (Smith kick)

EF: Kyle Flournoy 18 run (Smith kick)

Tri-County West

Aliquippa 29, South Park 0

South Park 0 0 0 0 —0

Aliquippa 10 6 0 13 —29

A: Dewayne Revis 78 pass from Vaughn Morris (Daniel Elmore kick)

A: Elmore 32 field goal

A: Vernon Redd 37 run (kick failed)

A: Vernon Redd 78 run (Elmore kick)

A: Antonio Quinn 83 run (kick failed)

Rushing leaders: A, Antonio Quinn 15-160, TD; Melvin Redd 6-121, 2 TDs.

Passing leaders: A, Vaughn Morris 4-10-155-1TD-1INT.

Beaver Falls 34, Waynesburg 14

Waynesburg 0 7 0 7 —14

Beaver Falls 7 7 7 13 —34

BF: Josh Hough 3 run (AJ Harper kick)

BF: Hough 23 run (Harper kick)

W: Caleb Shriver 46 pass from Darnell Johnson (Gavin Benson kick)

BF: Shileak Livingston 7 run (Harper kick)

W: Trevor Stephenson 39 run (Benson kick)

BF: Hough 50 run (kick failed)

BF: Tyler Jones 7 run (Harper kick)

Class 2A

Allegheny

Avonworth 35, East Allegheny 7

Avonworth 7 14 0 14 —35

East Allegheny 7 0 0 0 —7

A: Jax Miller 1 run (Tyler Bryan kick)

EA: Tyler Padezan 65 pass from John DiNapoli (Ben Edwards kick)

A: Jax Miller 11 run (Tyler Bryan kick)

A: Jax Miller 10 run (Tyler Bryan kick)

A: Drew Harper 44 pass from Park Penrod (Tyler Bryan kick)

A: Jax Miller 14 run (Tyler Bryan kick)

Rushing leaders: A, Jax Miller 35-239, 4 TDs.

Passing leaders: A, Park Penrod 12-18-155-1TD-1INT. EA, John DiNapoli 10-20-128-1TD-3INT.

Steel Valley 20, Apollo-Ridge 14

Apollo-Ridge 0 7 0 7 —14

Steel Valley 0 14 0 6 —20

SV: Ronnell Lawrence 1 run (run failed)

A-R: Logan Harmon 1 run (Jacob Mull kick)

SV: Nyzair Burt 59 pass from NiJhay Burt (kick failed)

SV: NiJhay Burt 51 pass from Lawrence (Lawrence run)

A-R: Logan Harmon 23 run (Mull kick)

Rushing leaders: A-R, Logan Harmon 24-155, 2 TDs.

Passing leaders: A-R, Jake Fello 10-21-114-0TD-0INT. SV, Ronnell Lawrence 8-10-118-1TD-0INT.

Century

Frazier 41, Brownsville 21

Brownsville 0 7 7 7 —21

Frazier 6 21 7 7 —41

F: Kenny Fine 20 run (kick failed)

F: Shane McGavitt 20 pass from Brayden Boggs (Noah Phillips run)

F: Jonathan Kubitza 20 pass from Fine (Tristan Scott kick)

B: Daniel Grant 41 run (Thomas Ruffcorn kick)

F: Fine 77 run (Scott kick)

F: Fine 89 interception return (Scott kick)

B: Tony Johnson 61 run (Ruffcorn kick)

B: Johnson 7 run (Ruffcorn kick)

F: Fine 89 run (Scott kick)

Rushing leaders: B, Daniel Grant 22-217, TD; Tony Johnson 16-168, 2 TDs. F, Kenny Fine 11-196, 3 TDs.

McGuffey 28, Charleroi 14

Charleroi 0 0 7 7 —14

McGuffey 7 14 0 7 —28

M: Nathan Yagle 7 run (Nate Witkowski kick)

M: McKinley Whipkey 1 run (Witkowski kick)

M: CJ Cole 68 pass from Marshall Whipkey (Witkowski kick)

C: Alex Conrad 1 run (Joey Caruso kick)

C: Legend Davis 8 pass from Conrad (Caruso kick)

M: Marshall Whipkey 2 run (Witkowski kick)

Rushing leaders: M, McKinley Whipkey 21-109, TD.

Passing leaders: C, Alex Conrad 18-30-178-1TD-1INT.

Washington 56, Beth-Center 14

Beth-Center 8 0 0 6 —14

Washington 6 30 14 6 —56

B-C: Devin Dingle 2 run (Dingle run)

W: Zack Swartz 1 run (pass failed)

W: Tayshawn Levy 10 run (Zahmere Robinson pass from Swartz)

W: Swartz 33 run (Swartz run)

W: Swartz 54 run (Jordan Rivera kick)

W: Caleb Jackson 13 pass from Swartz (Rivera kick)

W: Jackson 53 pass from Swartz (Rivera kick)

W: Isaiah Edwards 1 run (Nicholas Blanchette kick)

W: Shaliek Cox 6 run (run failed)

B-C: Dingle 55 run (kick failed)

Rushing leaders: W, Zack Swartz 7-125, 3 TDs; Tayshawn Levy 12-117, TD.

Passing leaders: W, Zack Swartz 5-6-101-2TD-0INT.

Midwestern

Neshannock 49, Freedom 21

Freedom 0 14 7 0 —21

Neshannock 7 14 14 14 —49

N: Braden Gennock 1 run (Tristan Tuck kick)

F: Tyrique Campbell 1 run (kick)

N: Gennock 3 run (Tuck kick)

F: Brandon Pratte 8 pass from Cole Beck (kick)

N: Gennock 1 run (Tuck kick)

N: Jason Nativio 41 pass from Ethan Weatherby (Tuck kick)

F: Reiker Welling 20 pass from Beck (kick)

Rushing leaders: N, Braden Gennock 22-114, 3 TDs.

Passing leaders: N, Jason Nativio 4-8-167-1TD-0INT.

Riverside 49, Ellwood City 28

Ellwood City 0 0 14 14 —28

Riverside 7 21 7 14 —49

R: Dantae Phillips 5 run (Nathan Sciarro kick)

R: Phillips 6 pass from Ben Hughes (Sciarro kick)

R: Sciarro 52 pass from Ben Hughes (Sciarro kick)

R: Sciarro 35 pass from Ben Hughes (Sciarro kick)

EC: Storm Chambers 6 run (Levi Smith kick failed)

R: Josh Bishop 12 pass from Ben Hughes (Sciarro kick)

EC: Chambers 11 pass from Ryan Gibbons (Peyton O’Brien pass from Gibbons)

R: Sciarro 21 pass from Ben Hughes (Sciarro kick)

EC: Sammy DiCaprio 20 pass from Gibbons (Smith kick)

R: Sam Hughes 5 pass from Ben Hughes (Donnie Taylor kick)

EC: Chambers 1 run (Smith kick)

Rushing leaders: EC, Tyler Powell 18-160.

Passing leaders: EC, Ryan Gibbons 8-18-129-2TD-0INT. R, Ben Hughes 14-16-197-6TD-1INT.

Receiving leaders: R, Nathan Sciarro 7-147, 3 TDs.

Three Rivers

Brentwood 25, Carlynton 0

Carlynton 0 0 0 0 —0

Brentwood 0 7 6 12 —25

B: Aiden Wardzinski 16 run (Eddie Gomez kick)

B: Wardzinski 3 run (Gomez kick failed)

B: John Milcic 1 run (Gomez kick failed)

B: Gomez 37 run (Milcic pass failed)

Rushing leaders: B, Aiden Wardzinski 27-189, 2 TDs.

Passing leaders: B, John Milcic 12-23-139-0TD-1INT.

Serra Catholic 21, South Allegheny 17

South Allegheny 0 10 7 0 —17

Serra Catholic 0 0 7 14 —21

SA: Antonio Epps 10 pass from Jett Jones (Logan Hamilton kick)

SA: Hamilton 25 field goal

SA: Epps 28 run (Hamilton kick)

SC: Jayvon Holt 47 run (Joe Folino kick)

SC: Ray Holmes 4 run (Folino kick)

SC: Holmes 26 pass from Max Rocco (Folino kick)

Passing leaders: SA, Jett Jones 9-21-106-1TD-1INT.

Class A

Big 7

Cornell 33, Laurel 21

Laurel 7 8 6 0 —21

Cornell 0 12 13 8 —33

L: Landin Esposito 29 pass from Will Shaffer (Zachary Maine kick)

L: Daniel Blank 3 run (Maine pass from Logan Ayres)

C: Isaiah Langston 33 pass from Zaier Harrison (Harrison pass failed)

C: Harrison 15 run (Harrison pass failed)

C: Langston 45 pass from Harrison (M.J. Smith kick)

L: Dom Wade 2 run (Maine pass failed)

C: Langston 54 pass from Harrison (Harrison pass failed)

C: Langston 12 pass from Harrison (Savon Wilson run)

Rushing leaders: L, Dom Wade 18-102, TD.

Passing leaders: C, Zaier Harrison 17-28-266-4TD-0INT.

Receiving leaders: C, Isaiah Langston 7-204, 4 TDs.

Rochester 50, Northgate 16

Rochester 23 21 6 0 —50

Northgate 0 8 8 0 —16

R: Michael Lucci 2 run (Rashawn Reid run)

R: Reid 24 run (Reid run)

R: Lucci 32 pass from Parker Lyons (Ryan McEachern kick)

R: Reid 2 run (Jacob Haskins pass from Lucci)

R: Denny Robinson 15 run (McEachern kick)

N: Delvin Mitchell 25 pass (Christian Davin run)

R: Lucci 50 run (kick failed)

N: Lewis Clark 2 run (run)

R: Robinson 4 run (kick failed)

Rushing leaders: R, Denny Robinson 13-179, 2 TDs; Rashawn Reid 12-152, TD.

Passing leaders: N, Christian Davin 11-26-100-0TD-0INT.

Sto-Rox 68, Bishop Canevin 0

Bishop Canevin 0 0 0 0 —0

Sto-Rox 25 29 6 8 —68

S-R: Terry Booth 64 kickoff return (run failed)

S-R: Amahd Pack 14 run (pass failed)

S-R: Pack 66 pass from Eric Wilson (kick failed)

S-R: Diontae Givens 15 pass from Wilson (Dylan Greer kick)

S-R: Wilson 42 pass from Pack (run)

S-R: Marcus Upshaw 38 run (kick failed)

S-R: Wilson 31 pass from Pack (run)

S-R: Treynell Paxton 60 pass from Wilson (Greer kick)

S-R: Wilson 2 run (pass failed)

S-R: Givens 36 run (Upshaw run)

Passing leaders: S-R, Eric Wilson 14-20-308-5TD-0INT.

Receiving leaders: S-R, Amahd Pack 6-177, 3 TDs.

Eastern

Jeannette 48, Greensburg Central Catholic 14

Jeannette 7 19 14 8 —48

Greensburg Central Catholic 0 0 14 0 —14

J: Imani Sanders 11 run (Kellen Wensell kick)

J: Bayley Molter 27 pass from Jimmy Sanders (Wensell kick)

J: Imani Sanders 1 run (kick failed)

J: Imani Sanders 4 run (run failed)

GCC: Luke Mazowiecki 72 interception return (Nate Ward kick)

J: Imani Sanders 25 run (pass failed)

GCC: Joe Blahovec 11 pass from David Altimore (Ward kick)

J: Imani Sanders 6 run (Jackson Pruitt pass from Jimmy Sanders)

J: Roberto Smith Jr. 51 run (Molter pass from Pruitt)

Rushing leaders: J, Imani Sanders 28-217; Jimmy Sanders 5-100.

Passing leaders: J, Jimmy Sanders 10-17-142-1TD-2INT. GCC, David Altimore 14-25-115-1TD-2INT.

Leechburg 31, Imani Christian 6

Leechburg 12 13 0 6 —31

Imani Christian 6 0 0 0 —6

IC: Pharoh Fisher 80 pass from Malik Shannon (run)

L: Jake Blumer 3 run (pass failed)

L: Blumer 52 run (kick failed)

L: Blumer 9 run (Jacob Shaw kick)

L: Blumer 4 run (kick failed)

L: Dalton Hamm 6 run (kick failed)

Rushing leaders: L, Jake Blumer 18-173, 4 TDs.

Passing leaders: IC, Malik Shannon 9-23-158-1TD-2INT.

Receiving leaders: IC, Pharoh Fisher 4-128, TD.

Springdale 33, Riverview 0

Springdale 7 10 6 10 —33

Riverview 0 0 0 0 —0

S: Christian Vokes 8 run (Matthew Haus kick)

S: Haus 28 field goal

S: Vokes 4 run (Haus kick)

S: Cavin Kindler 5 pass from Demitri Fritch (kick failed)

S: Haus 26 field goal

S: Brandon Green 5 run (Haus kick)

Tri-County South

California 67, Bentworth 34

Bentworth 14 0 13 7 —34

California 14 20 14 19 —67

B: Owen Petrisek 22 pass from Shawn Dziak (Trevor Richardson kick)

C: Lucas Qualk 24 run (Jimmy Lallier kick)

B: Petrisek 33 pass from Dziak (Richardson kick)

C: Cochise Ryan 51 run (Lallier kick)

C: Qualk 20 pass from Ryan (Lallier kick)

C: Damoni Stafford 4 run (Lallier kick)

C: Ryan 2 run (kick failed)

B: Petrisek 15 pass from Dziak (kick failed)

C: Ryan 11 run (Ryan run)

C: Stafford 1 run (kick failed)

B: Petrisek 8 pass from Dziak (Richardson kick)

C: Ryan 4 run (kick failed)

B: Seth Adams 4 pass from Dziak (Richardson kick)

C: Colten Lusk 17 run (Faith Keen kick)

C: Stafford 19 run (run failed)

Rushing leaders: C, Cochise Ryan 6-201, 4 TDs.

Passing leaders: B, Shawn Dziak 16-32-226-5TD-0INT.

Chartiers-Houston 40, Avella 0

Chartiers-Houston 14 0 6 20 —40

Avella 0 0 0 0 —0

C-H: Jimmy Sadler 18 pass from Anthony Lento (Robbie Ward kick)

C-H: Sadler 38 pass from Lento (Ward kick)

C-H: Sam DeWalt 5 run (Ward kick failed)

C-H: Carson Whitfield 2 pass from Lento (Ward kick)

C-H: DeWalt 60 fumble return (Ward kick failed)

C-H: Tayvian Miller 15 run (Luca Sciulli kick)

Passing leaders: C-H, Anthony Lento 11-18-172-3TD-1INT.

Monessen 24, Mapletown 8

Mapletown 0 0 0 8 —8

Monessen 12 12 0 0 —24

M: Antwon Tucker 47 punt return (pass failed)

M: Tucker 40 pass from Isaiah Beltram (run failed)

M: Beltram 5 run (pass failed)

M: Jalen Brice 9 pass from Beltram (pass failed)

M: Landan Stevenson 1 run (Landan Stevenson run)

Rushing leaders: M, Isaiah Beltram 10-145, TD.

Passing leaders: M, Isaiah Beltram 16-22-225-2TD-0INT.

Nonconference

Blackhawk 42, Indiana 14

Blackhawk 21 21 0 0 —42

Indiana 0 0 7 7 —14

B: Vince Gratteri 1 run (Andrew Bollinger kick)

B: Logan Calior 39 pass from Carson Davidson (Andrew Bollinger kick)

B: James Darno 40 punt return (Andrew Bollinger kick)

B: Darno 20 pass from Carson Davidson (Andrew Bollinger kick)

B: Ryan Heckathorn 30 interception return (Andrew Bollinger kick)

B: Matt Randza 3 run (Andrew Bollinger kick)

I: Zach Herrington 5 run (Luke Ciocca kick)

I: Fox Van Leer 1 run (Ciocca kick)

Passing leaders: B, Carson Davidson 5-5-118-2TD-0INT.

Burgettstown 44, Mohawk 0

Burgettstown 17 20 7 0 —44

Mohawk 0 0 0 0 —0

B: Jake Lounder 43 run (Seth Phillis kick)

B: Cole Shergi 34 pass from Lounder (Phillis kick)

B: Phillis 25 field goal

B: Lounder 12 run (Phillis kick)

B: Cyle Conley 3 run (kick failed)

B: Turner Lehman 25 interception return (Phillis kick)

B: Conley 3 run (Phillis kick)

Rushing leaders: B, Jake Lounder 7-112, 2 TDs.

Clairton 49, West Greene 7

West Greene 0 7 0 0 —7

Clairton 14 21 14 0 —49

C: Dontae Sanders 6 run (kick failed)

C: Kenlein Ogletree 65 punt return (Ogletree run)

C: Isaiah Berry 1 run (Ogletree kick)

C: Dontae Sanders 4 run (Ogletree kick)

C: Ogletree 15 pass from Brendan Parsons (Ogletree kick)

WG: Ben Jackson 80 run (Kevin Thompson kick)

C: Berry 53 run (Ogletree kick)

C: Brooklyn Cannon 49 pass from Parsons (Ogletree kick)

Rushing leaders: WG, Ben Jackson 19-158, TD. C, Isaiah Berry 9-110, 2 TDs.

Passing leaders: C, Brendan Parsons 10-13-172-2TD-0INT.

Keystone Oaks 42, Deer Lakes 14

Keystone Oaks 0 14 14 14 —42

Deer Lakes 0 7 7 0 —14

KO: Logan Shrubb 7 run (Greg Wagner kick)

DL: Trey Darrah 22 pass from Aris Hasley (A.J. Dorman kick)

KO: Mark Hutchin 24 pass from Shrubb (Wagner kick)

DL: Jack Hollibaugh 56 pass from Isaiah Yoder (Dorman kick)

KO: Nick Whittington 1 run (Wagner kick)

KO: Hutchin 47 pass from Shrubb (Wagner kick)

KO: Shrubb 3 run (Wagner kick)

KO: Shrubb 66 run (Wagner kick)

Rushing leaders: KO, Logan Shrubb 46-331, 3 TDs.

Passing leaders: KO, Logan Shrubb 11-24-179-2TD-0INT. DL, Aris Hasley 12-24-146-1TD-0INT.

Receiving leaders: KO, Mark Hutchin 6-136. DL, Jack Hollibaugh 4-105, TD.

McKeesport 46, Kiski Area 0

McKeesport 7 19 14 6 —46

Kiski Area 0 0 0 0 —0

M: Tyron Adams-Wagner 35 run (Anthony Beitko kick)

M: Devari Robinson 20 run (Beitko kick failed)

M: Vernon Andrews 27 run (Devari Robinson run failed)

M: Deamontae Diggs 26 run from Devari Robinson (Devari Robinson kick)

M: Devari Robinson 29 run (Devari Robinson kick)

M: Taiveon Baker 65 run (Devari Robinson kick)

M: Carlitos Napper 38 run (Caleb Reist kick failed)

Our Lady of the Sacred Heart 60, Jefferson-Morgan 0

Our Lady of the Sacred Heart 35 7 12 6 —60

Jefferson-Morgan 0 0 0 0 —0

OLSH: Jay Pearson 50 run (Ryan Gehring kick)

OLSH: Bobby Brazell 42 pass from Pearson (Gehring kick)

OLSH: Eric Alexa 45 pass from Pearson (Gehring kick)

OLSH: Stephen Greer 22 run (Gehring kick)

OLSH: Pearson 61 run (Gehring kick)

OLSH: Alexa 7 pass from Pearson (Gehring kick)

OLSH: Ziggy McIntosh 11 run (run failed)

OLSH: Dior Devers 15 run (run failed)

OLSH: Brazell 36 interception return

Rushing leaders: OLSH, Jay Pearson 5-147, 2 TDs.

Penn-Trafford 55, Trinity 14

Trinity 0 7 0 7 —14

Penn-Trafford 7 28 13 7 —55

P-T: Brad Ford 1 run (Nathan Schlessinger kick)

P-T: Ethan Carr 44 pass from Gabe Dunlap (Schlessinger kick)

T: Micah Finley 76 run (Chris Cregut kick)

P-T: Chase Burk 7 pass from Chase Vecchio (Schlessinger kick)

P-T: Gabe Dunlap 8 run (Schlessinger kick)

P-T: Ford 9 run (Schlessinger kick)

P-T: Ford 11 pass from Gabe Dunlap (kick failed)

P-T: Cade Yacamelli 4 run (Schlessinger kick)

T: Finley 1 run (Cregut kick)

P-T: Tyler Sandor 6 run (Trevor Wilson kick)

Passing leaders: P-T, Gabe Dunlap 15-19-247-2TD-0INT.

Quaker Valley 30, Beaver 20

Quaker Valley 8 15 0 7 —30

Beaver 14 0 6 0 —20

B: Jackson Thomas 1 pass from Tyler Ziggas (Nick Collins pass from Ziggas)

B: Tyler King 19 pass from Ziggas (kick failed)

QV: Donovan Cutchember 15 pass from Michael Aspiotes (Aspiotes run)

QV: Aspiotes 35 interception return (Mason Diemert kick)

QV: Aspiotes 1 run (kick failed)

QV: safety

B: Tyler King 18 pass from Ziggas (kick failed)

QV: Donovan Cutchember 16 run (Diemert kick)

Rushing leaders: QV, Donovan Cutchember 16-140, TD; Patrick Cutchember 16-102.

Passing leaders: QV, Michael Aspiotes 7-13-125-1TD-1INT. B, Tyler Ziggas 8-16-158-2TD-3INT.

Shenango 42, Southmoreland 26

Southmoreland 0 7 0 19 —26

Shenango 7 14 7 14 —42

S: Jason Kraner 32 pass from Tino Campoli (Aiden Johnston kick)

S: Kraner 30 pass from Tino Campoli (Johnston kick)

S: Brandon Peterson 84 pass from Anthony Govern (Andrew Rodriguez kick)

S: Reis Watkins 12 pass from Tino Campoli (Johnston kick)

S: Kraner 12 pass from Anthony Campoli (Johnston kick)

S: Riley Comforti 30 pass from Zach Cernuto (Rodriguez kick)

S: Colt Harper 3 run (kick failed)

S: Watkins 2 run (Johnston kick)

S: Harper 11 run (run failed)

S: Watkins 50 run (Johnston kick)

Rushing leaders: S, Reis Watkins 28-189, 2 TDs.

Passing leaders: S, Zach Cernuto 15-29-230-1TD-1INT. S, Tino Campoli 13-22-243-4TD-2INT.

Receiving leaders: S, Riley Comforti 10-161, TD. S, Jason Kraner 6-135, 3 TDs.

West Allegheny 42, Hampton 7

Hampton 7 0 0 0 —7

West Allegheny 14 7 14 7 —42

WA: Kyle Marett 65 run (Breana Gerst kick)

WA: Marett 1 run (Gerst kick)

H: Will Schuit 9 pass from Ian Andersson (Matt Dematteo kick)

WA: Marett 4 run (Gerst kick)

WA: Paul Newton 1 run (Gerst kick)

WA: Brayden Horton 7 pass from Gavin Miller (Gerst kick)

WA: Devin Zirwas 33 pass from Miller (Gavin Chappel kick)

Passing leaders: WA, Gavin Miller 11-18-183-2TD-0INT.

Woodland Hills 36, Seneca Valley 7

Seneca Valley 7 0 0 0 —7

Woodland Hills 14 8 0 14 —36

WH: William Clark 27 run (run failed)

SV: Ethan West 27 run (Adam Davies kick)

WH: T’Rek Scipio 19 pass from Deontae Williams (Taelen Brooks run)

WH: Scipio 4 pass from Deontae Williams (Brooks run)

WH: Deontae Williams 3 run (Clark run)

WH: Brooks 14 run (run failed)

Rushing leaders: WH, William Clark 16-125.

Independent

Albert Gallatin 49, Hampshire, W.Va. 0

Hampshire, W.Va. 0 0 0 0 —0

Albert Gallatin 21 7 14 7 —49

AG: Dylan Shea 89 kickoff return (Jace Bowers kick)

AG: Tristan Robinson 4 run (Bowers kick)

AG: Antonio Efford 12 run (Bowers kick)

AG: Kolby Varano 4 run (Bowers kick)

AG: Varano 1 run (Bowers run)

AG: Tylar Frezzell 38 interception return (kick failed)

AG: Bowers 11 run (Bowers kick)

District 6

Class A

Heritage

Ligonier Valley 42, Northern Cambria 0

Ligonier Valley 14 14 7 7 —42

Northern Cambria 0 0 0 0 —0

LV: Matthew Marinchak 10 pass from Sam Sheeder (John Beard kick)

LV: Ayden Kelley 3 run (Beard kick)

LV: Kyrie Miller 80 run (Beard kick)

LV: Beard 67 pass from Sheeder (Beard kick)

LV: Miller 8 run (Beard kick)

LV: Kelley 2 run (Beard kick)

Saturday’s schedule

WPIAL

Class 6A

Butler at Central Catholic, noon

Class 2A

Allegheny

Valley at Summit Academy, 12:30 p.m.

Midwestern

New Brighton at Western Beaver, 12:30 p.m.

Nonconference

Fort Cherry at Shady Side Academy, 2:30 p.m.

District 6

Heritage

United at Purchase Line, 7 p.m.

Soccer

Boys

Friday’s results

WPIAL

Nonsection

Kiski School at Shady Side Academy (n)

Shaler at Woodland Hills, ppd.

Saturday’s schedule

WPIAL

Class AAA

Section 3

Trinity at Albert Gallatin, 5:30 p.m.

Class A

Section 2

Jeannette at Geibel, 1 p.m.

Nonsection

Belle Vernon at Southmoreland, 1 p.m.

Brownsville at Uniontown, 1 p.m.

Butler at Knoch, 10 a.m.

Carrick at Aquinas Academy, 1 p.m.

Chartiers Valley at Allderdice, 4:30 p.m.

Eden Christian at Quigley Catholic, 3 p.m.

Elizabeth Forward at Charleroi, 7 p.m.

Fox Chapel at Penn-Trafford, 12:30 p.m.

Freedom at Blackhawk, 3 p.m.

Kiski Area at Hempfield, 2:30 p.m.

Latrobe at Mt. Pleasant, 1 p.m.

Mars at Mt. Lebanon, 2:30 p.m.

McKeesport at Monessen, 7 p.m.

Mohawk at Neshannock, 7 p.m.

Penn Hills at West Mifflin, 2 p.m.

Ringgold at Baldwin, 12:30 p.m.

Riverside at Bishop Canevin, 10 a.m.

Sewickley Academy at Avonworth, noon

Springdale at North Catholic, ppd.

Waynesburg at South Park, 2 p.m.

Girls

Friday’s results

WPIAL

Class A

Section 4

Seton LaSalle 1, Eden Christian 0

Winchester Thurston 2, Vincentian Academy 1

Saturday’s schedule

WPIAL

Class AAA

Section 1

Indiana at Gateway, 11:15 a.m.

Section 3

Trinity at Plum, 2:30 p.m.

Class AA

Section 1

Beaver at North Catholic, 10 a.m.

Section 3

Waynesburg at South Park, noon

Class A

Section 4

Ellis School at Bishop Canevin, noon

Nonsection

Avonworth at Chartiers-Houston, noon

Bishop Canevin at Shady Side Academy, ppd.

Brownsville at Bentworth, 10 a.m.

Canon-McMillan at Belle Vernon, 7:30 p.m.

Carrick at Quigley Catholic, 1 p.m.

Chartiers Valley at Allderdice, 6 p.m.

Ellwood City at Ambridge, noon

Freedom at Blackhawk, 1 p.m.

Geibel at Uniontown, ppd.

Hempfield at Kiski Area, 11:30 a.m.

Jeannette at Beth-Center, noon

Knoch at Highlands, ppd.

Latrobe at Greensburg Salem, 1 p.m.

Laurel Highlands at Waynesburg, ppd.

Mars at North Hills, 2:30 p.m.

McKeesport at Monessen, 5 p.m.

Moon at Montour, 1 p.m.

Our Lady of the Sacred Heart at Hopewell, 11 a.m.

Penn Hills at Springdale, 11 a.m.

Quaker Valley at Central Valley, 2:30 p.m.

Thomas Jefferson at South Fayette, 1:30 p.m.

Tennis

Girls

Monday’s schedule

WPIAL team tournament

Quarterfinals

(All matches start at 3 p.m.)

Class AAA

Pine-Richland at Peters Township; North Allegheny at Latrobe; Shady Side Academy at Upper St. Clair; Mt. Lebanon at Fox Chapel

Class AA

Blackhawk at Sewickley Academy; Central Valley at Neshannock; Valley at Beaver; Mt. Pleasant vs. Knoch at Butler

To report scores, call 1-888-PIT-TRIB.

Visit TribHSSN.triblive.com/scores for results, stats, standings and box scores from around Western Pa.