High school scores, summaries, schedules for Oct. 18, 2019

Friday, October 18, 2019 | 11:56 PM

High schools

Field hockey

WPIAL playoffs

First round

Class AAA

Wednesday’s schedule

North Allegheny at Pine-Richland, 7:30 p.m.; Peters Township vs. Mt. Lebanon at Pine-Richland, 6 p.m.

Class AA

Tuesday’s schedule

Latrobe vs. Oakland Catholic at Penn-Trafford, 6:30 p.m.

Bye: Penn-Trafford

Class A

Wednesday’s schedule

Sewickley Academy at Shady Side Academy, 7:30 p.m.; Ellis School vs. Aquinas Academy at Shady Side Academy, 6 p.m.

Football

Friday’s results

WPIAL

Class 6A

Central Catholic 44, Canon-McMillan 0

Hempfield 55, Butler 28

Mt. Lebanon 45, Norwin 16

Pine-Richland 35, Seneca Valley 21

Class 5A

Allegheny 8

Moon 27, Woodland Hills 12

Peters Township 30, Bethel Park 7

Upper St. Clair 51, Chartiers Valley 18

Big East

Gateway 48, Connellsville 7

McKeesport 31, Franklin Regional 14

Northern

Fox Chapel 41, Armstrong 14

Kiski Area 10, Mars 7

North Hills 19, Shaler 12

Class 4A

Big 8

Laurel Highlands 42, Indiana 6

Thomas Jefferson 42, Greensburg Salem 0

West Mifflin 54, Ringgold 18

Northwest 8

Highlands 28, New Castle 22

Montour 46, Beaver 7

South Fayette 61, Ambridge 6

Class 3A

Big East

Derry 42, Deer Lakes 0

Elizabeth Forward 28, Uniontown 0

Mt. Pleasant 35, Freeport 7

North Catholic 48, Yough 13

Tri-County West

Aliquippa 55, Keystone Oaks 7

Central Valley 48, South Park 13

Hopewell 41, Quaker Valley 26

Class 2A

Allegheny

East Allegheny 42, Shady Side Academy 27

Century

Carmichaels 32, Frazier 26

Charleroi 63, Brownsville 0

Washington 44, Southmoreland 16

Midwestern

Mohawk 17, Ellwood City 13

Neshannock 36, Western Beaver 0

New Brighton 33, Shenango 28

Three Rivers

Burgettstown 16, Brentwood 13

Serra Catholic 41, Seton LaSalle 6

South Allegheny 28, Carlynton 20

South Side 21, Fort Cherry 14

Class A

Big 7

Laurel 23, Sto-Rox 15

OLSH 34, Union 0

Eastern

Clairton 43, Springdale 7

Jeannette 61, Riverview 6

Tri-County South

California 40, Chartiers-Houston 12

Mapletown 27, Avella 25

West Greene 62, Jefferson-Morgan 8

Nonconference

Apollo-Ridge 27, Freedom 19

Avonworth 34, McGuffey 20

Beaver Falls 41, Blackhawk 28

Belle Vernon 58, Plum 17

Beth-Center 22, Imani Christian 14

Burrell 58, Waynesburg 34

Cornell 8, Greensburg Central Catholic 0 (OT)

Knoch 17, Trinity 14

Latrobe 35, Midd-West 7

Leechburg 46, Bentworth 13

North Allegheny 33, West Allegheny 14

Penn Hills 20, Baldwin 7

Penn-Trafford 56, Hampton 7

Riverside 24, Valley 14

Rochester 24, Monessen 6

Independent

Spring Mills (W.Va.) 22, Albert Gallatin 19

District 6

Heritage

Ligonier Valley 58, Blairsville 14

Marion Center 25, United 0

Northern Cambria 42, Penns Manor 19

Purchase Line 64, Saltsburg 30

West Shamokin 38, Homer-Center 15

District 8

City League playoffs

Semifinals

University Prep 38, Perry 0

Friday’s summaries

WPIAL

Class 6A

Section 1

Central Catholic 44, Canon-McMillan 0

Canon-McMillan 0 0 0 0 —0

Central Catholic 14 16 7 7 —44

CC: Edward Tillman 57 run (Johnathan Opalko kick)

CC: Tillman 18 run (Opalko kick)

CC: Tillman 42 run (Opalko kick)

CC: Tillman 16 run (kick failed)

CC: Opalko 37 field goal

CC: Antonio Pitts 15 run (Opalko kick)

CC: Adam Obrin 2 run (Matt Schearer kick)

Rushing leaders: CC, Edward Tillman 10-170, 4 TDs; Antonio Pitts 8-104, TD.

Hempfield 56, Butler 28

Hempfield 21 7 21 7 —56

Butler 7 7 0 14 —28

H: Nathan Roby 2 run (Ben Kissell kick)

H: Roby 70 run (Kissell kick)

B: Jullian Jones 60 fumble return (Emery Douthett kick)

H: Roby 2 run (Kissell kick)

B: Cooper Baxter 8 run (Emery Douthett kick)

H: Roby 1 run (Kissell kick)

H: Roby 2 run (Kissell kick)

H: Roby 8 run (Kissell kick)

H: Brendan Sliwoski 17 pass from Blake Remaley (Kissell kick)

B: Zack Slomers 29 pass from Dylan Fediaczko (Emery Douthett kick)

H: Randy Nelson 3 run (Tyler Martin kick failed)

B: Fediaczko 5 run (Emery Douthett kick)

Rushing leaders: H, Nathan Roby 24-297, 6 TDs.

Passing leaders: H, Blake Remaley 8-11-115-1TD-0INT.

Receiving leaders: B, Zack Slomers 6-118, TD.

Mt. Lebanon 45, Norwin 16

Mt. Lebanon 14 14 7 10 —45

Norwin 3 0 6 7 —16

M: Sam LaSota 53 pass from Joey Daniels (Casey Sorsdal kick)

N: Joey Castle 32 field goal

M: Evan Jones 0 fumble recovery (Sorsdal kick)

M: Drew Vaughn 9 run (Sorsdal kick)

M: Jones 30 pass from Daniels (Sorsdal kick)

M: Mason Ventrone 1 run (Sorsdal kick)

N: Hayden O’Bryon 1 run (Castle kick failed)

M: Sorsdal 25 field goal

N: Jacob Bazala 1 pass from O’Bryon (Castle kick)

M: Visawn Pennix 4 run (Sorsdal kick)

Rushing leaders: M, Mason Ventrone 16-167, TD; Visawn Pennix 17-100, TD.

Passing leaders: M, Joey Daniels 7-13-116-2TD-2INT. N, Jack Salopek 19-33-255-0TD-2INT.

Pine-Richland 35, Seneca Valley 21

Pine-Richland 14 7 14 0 —35

Seneca Valley 7 7 0 7 —21

P-R: Cole Spencer 4 run (Aiden Dresmich kick)

SV: Nic Cook 62 pass from Gabe Lawson (Adam Davies kick)

P-R: Luke Meckler 96 kickoff return (Dresmich kick)

P-R: Spencer 1 run (Dresmich kick)

SV: Matt Stanger 3 pass from Lawson (Davies kick)

P-R: Eli Jochem 35 pass from Spencer (Dresmich kick)

P-R: Jochem 80 pass from Spencer (Dresmich kick)

SV: Connor Lyczek 5 pass from Lawson (Davies kick)

Passing leaders: P-R, Cole Spencer 24-33-327-2TD-1INT. SV, Gabe Lawson 14-32-220-3TD-1INT.

Receiving leaders: P-R, Eli Jochem 9-170, 2 TDs.

Class 5A

Allegheny 8

Peters Township 30, Bethel Park 7

Peters Township 7 14 9 0 —30

Bethel Park 0 7 0 0 —7

PT: Ryan Magiske 8 run (Andrew Massucci kick)

PT: Magiske 18 pass from Logan Pfeuffer (Massucci kick)

BP: Anthony Chiccitt 1 run (John Gummo kick)

PT: Josh Casilli 90 kickoff return (Massucci kick)

PT: safety

PT: Casilli 3 run (Massucci kick)

Rushing leaders: PT, Ryan Magiske 18-113, TD.

Upper St. Clair 51, Chartiers Valley 18

Upper St. Clair 7 23 14 7 —51

Chartiers Valley 6 0 6 6 —18

CV: Jack Radzanowski 28 field goal

USC: Jaden Keating 5 run (Jorge Echeverria kick)

CV: Radzanowski 24 field goal

USC: David Pantelis 33 pass from Ethan Dahlem (Echeverria kick)

USC: Keating 3 run (Echeverria kick)

USC: Ethan Hiester 14 run (Echeverria kick)

USC: safety

CV: Sean Banas 9 pass from Griffin Beattie (Andre Thomas run failed)

USC: Keating 5 run (Echeverria kick)

USC: Ryan Junko 4 pass from Heath Erdos (Echeverria kick)

CV: Lamont Payne 23 pass from Gavin Owens (Owens run failed)

USC: Jalen Mortimer 67 run (Echeverria kick)

Big East

Gateway 48, Connellsville 7

Connellsville 0 7 0 0 —7

Gateway 14 21 7 6 —48

G: Patrick Body 47 pass from Bryson Venanzio (Jayson Jenkins kick)

G: Derrick Davis 3 run (Jayson Jenkins kick)

C: Ahmad Hooper 1 pass from Josh Maher (Gage Gillott kick)

G: Davis 19 run (Jayson Jenkins kick)

G: Davis 3 run (Jayson Jenkins kick)

G: Davis 1 run (Jayson Jenkins kick)

G: Davis 20 run (Jayson Jenkins kick)

G: Jermir Harber 2 run (Jayson Jenkins kick failed)

Rushing leaders: G, Derrick Davis 12-124, 5 TDs.

Passing leaders: G, Bryson Venanzio 6-7-166-1TD-0INT.

Receiving leaders: G, Tui Brown 3-100.

McKeesport 31, Franklin Regional 14

McKeesport 14 7 3 7 —31

Franklin Regional 7 0 0 7 —14

M: Devari Robinson 1 run (Anthony Beitko kick)

FR: Trevor Brncic 5 run (Anthony DiFalco kick)

M: Vernon Andrews 55 run (Beitko kick)

M: Devari Robinson 2 run (Beitko kick)

M: Beitko 28 field goal

FR: Jerraine Turner 3 pass from Brncic (DiFalco kick)

M: Devari Robinson 16 run (Beitko kick)

Rushing leaders: M, Devari Robinson 24-186, 3 TDs; Tyron Adams-Wagner 21-177.

Passing leaders: FR, Trevor Brncic 11-18-140-1TD-1INT.

Northern

Fox Chapel 41, Armstrong 14

Armstrong 0 0 7 7 —14

Fox Chapel 7 7 14 13 —41

FC: Colin Kwialkowski 3 fumble recovery (Zakaria Essaouab kick)

FC: Sam Brown 5 run (Essaouab kick)

FC: Zidane Thomas 59 pass from Shane Susnak (Essaouab kick)

A: Justin Waugaman 23 pass from Cole Brown (Adam Hudock kick)

FC: Thomas 1 run (Essaouab kick)

FC: Alex Wecht 9 run (Essaouab kick)

FC: Lorenzo Jenkins 21 pass from Susnak (kick failed)

A: Isaac Ridinger 22 run (Hudock kick)

Passing leaders: FC, Shane Susnak 13-19-189-2TD-0INT.

Kiski Area 10, Mars 7

Kiski Area 0 0 3 7 —10

Mars 0 0 0 7 —7

KA: Cody Dykes 26 field goal

M: Nick Spotti 60 pass from Quinn Fuller (Blake Edwards kick)

KA: Kenny Blake 4 run (Cody Dykes kick)

Rushing leaders: KA, Kenny Blake 45-196, TD.

North Hills 19, Shaler 12

Shaler 0 6 0 6 —12

North Hills 0 13 0 6 —19

NH: Tommy McDonough 5 run (kick failed)

NH: Dylan Pawling 2 run (Nate Saul kick)

S: Jake Miller 2 run (kick failed)

S: Joey Impavido 15 pass from Darin Mizgorski (run failed)

NH: Pawling 9 run (kick failed)

Passing leaders: S, Darin Mizgorski 12-27-141-1TD-1INT.

Receiving leaders: S, Joey Impavido 8-115, TD.

Class 4A

Big 8

Thomas Jefferson 42, Greensburg Salem 0

Thomas Jefferson 14 21 7 0 —42

Greensburg Salem 0 0 0 0 —0

TJ: Dylan Mallozzi 6 run (Dylan Sullivan kick)

TJ: Mallozzi 1 run (Sullivan kick)

TJ: James Martinis 14 pass from Shane Stump (Sullivan kick)

TJ: Ian Hansen 35 pass from Stump (Sullivan kick)

TJ: Nathan Werderber 4 run (Sullivan kick)

TJ: Conner Murga 26 pass from Jake Pugh (Sullivan kick)

Passing leaders: TJ, Shane Stump 11-16-253-2TD-0INT.

West Mifflin 54, Ringgold 18

Ringgold 0 3 0 15 —18

West Mifflin 14 20 14 6 —54

WM: Laronday Wilder 52 run (Dillon Weaver kick)

WM: J.J. Davis 72 run (Weaver kick)

R: Zarius Tiller 28 field goal

WM: Davis 53 run (Weaver kick)

WM: Nahki Johnson 0 blocked punt return (kick failed)

WM: Wilder 52 run (Weaver kick)

WM: Wilder 51 run (Weaver kick)

WM: Tyrell Ogletree 58 run (Weaver kick)

R: James Minnie 33 pass from Jake Duncan (Tanner Smith run)

R: Minnie 28 pass from Duncan (kick)

WM: Teliq Slade 29 run (kick failed)

Rushing leaders: WM, J.J. Davis 13-180, 2 TDs; Laronday Wilder 5-170, 3 TDs.

Northwest 8

Highlands 28, New Castle 22 (OT)

New Castle 6 8 0 8 0 — 22

Highlands 0 14 8 0 6 — 28

NC: Demetrius McKnight 1 run (run failed)

H: Johnny Crise 34 pass from Chandler Thimons (Brock White pass from Chandler Thimons)

NC: McKnight 53 pass from Michael Wells (Jason Williams run)

H: D.J. Loveland 60 punt return (pass failed)

H: Crise 76 pass from Chandler Thimons (Loveland pass from Chandler Thimons)

NC: McKnight 6 run (McKnight run)

H: Loveland 10 pass (Chandler Thimons run failed)

Passing leaders: NC, Michael Wells 10-22-188-1TD-0INT. H, Chandler Thimons 11-19-221-2TD-1INT.

Receiving leaders: H, Johnny Crise 4-152, 2 TDs.

Montour 46, Beaver 7

Beaver 0 0 0 7 —7

Montour 11 28 7 0 —46

M: Dominic Magliocco 56 run (Anthony Guidone pass from Daniel Pintar)

M: Robert Rippole 25 field goal

M: Gannon Kadlecik 1 run (Rippole kick)

M: William White 5 run (Rippole kick)

M: Kadlecik 2 run (Rippole kick)

M: Magliocco 1 run (Rippole kick)

M: Brock Janeda 5 run (Paul Dotson kick)

B: Tyler King 26 pass from Marco Mamone (Mack Boyd kick)

Rushing leaders: M, Dominic Magliocco 8-107, 2 TDs.

South Fayette 61, Ambridge 6

Ambridge 0 0 0 6 —6

South Fayette 41 14 6 0 —61

SF: Drew Franklin 1 run (kick failed)

SF: Drew Franklin 1 run (Justin Caputo kick)

SF: Nolan Lutz 32 interception return (Caputo kick)

SF: Joey Audia 13 pass from Landon Lutz (Caputo kick)

SF: Ryan McGuire 7 pass from Naman Alemada (Caputo kick)

SF: Shay Aitken 5 run (Caputo kick)

SF: Zach Blank 2 run (Caputo kick)

SF: Christian Brandi 32 run (Caputo kick)

SF: Brandi 10 run (kick failed)

A: Floyd Sims 5 pass from Trent McKnight (pass failed)

Passing leaders: SF, Naman Alemada 7-8-114-1TD-0INT.

Class 3A

Big East

Derry 42, Deer Lakes 0

Derry 28 14 0 0 —42

Deer Lakes 0 0 0 0 —0

D: Justin Huss 61 run (Chance White kick)

D: Paul Koontz 16 blocked punt return (White kick)

D: Huss 62 run (White kick)

D: Huss 94 run (White kick)

D: Huss 20 pass from Koontz (White kick)

D: Huss 49 run (White kick)

Rushing leaders: D, Justin Huss 10-304, 4 TDs.

Passing leaders: DL, Aris Hasley 18-43-232-0TD-1INT.

Receiving leaders: DL, Trey Darrah 5-102.

Elizabeth Forward 28, Uniontown 0

Uniontown 0 0 0 0 —0

Elizabeth Forward 0 14 7 7 —28

EF: Jacob Prah 24 pass from Nico Mrvos (Andrew Smith kick)

EF: Zachary Boyd 44 punt return (Smith kick)

EF: Nicholas Murphy 0 fumble recovery (Smith kick)

EF: Evan Lewis 3 run (Smith kick)

Mt. Pleasant 35, Freeport 7

Freeport 0 0 7 0 —7

Mt. Pleasant 14 7 7 7 —35

M: Jake Johnson 1 run (Luke Hauger kick)

M: Jake Johnson 93 run (Hauger kick)

M: Pete Billey 30 run (Hauger kick)

F: Brodey Woods 11 pass from Garret Schaffhauser (Ricky Hunter kick)

M: Jake Johnson 2 run (Hauger kick)

M: Nick Loughner 61 pass from Asher O’Connor (Hauger kick)

Rushing leaders: M, Jake Johnson 20-184, 3 TDs; Pete Billey 12-120, TD.

Passing leaders: F, Garret Schaffhauser 11-18-124-1TD-1INT.

North Catholic 48, Yough 13

North Catholic 15 0 20 13 —48

Yough 7 0 6 0 —13

Y: Gamal Marballie 31 run (Hadley Sleith kick)

NC: Anthony Serventi 19 run (Pierce Khoury run)

NC: Serventi 2 pass from Zack Rocco (Max Kunzmann kick)

NC: Rocco 1 run (Max Kunzmann kick)

NC: Rocco 5 run (Max Kunzmann kick)

Y: C.J. Waldier 70 pass from Gamal Marballie (kick failed)

NC: Rocco 12 run (kick failed)

NC: Liam Straub 49 pass from Rocco (Max Kunzmann kick)

NC: Nick Maher 20 pass from Rocco (kick failed)

Rushing leaders: NC, Anthony Serventi 12-112, 2 TDs.

Passing leaders: NC, Zack Rocco 15-23-197-3TD-0INT. Y, Gamal Marballie 11-14-184-1TD-0INT.

Receiving leaders: Y, C.J. Waldier 8-139, TD.

Tri-County West

Aliquippa 55, Keystone Oaks 7

Aliquippa 14 13 15 13 —55

Keystone Oaks 7 0 0 0 —7

A: Melvin Redd 75 punt return (Antonio Quinn run)

A: Quinn 9 run (kick failed)

KO: Tyler Hrivnak 20 pass from Logan Shrubb (Greg Wagner kick)

A: Zuriah Fisher 55 interception return (Daniel Elmore kick)

A: Melvin Redd 75 punt return (kick failed)

A: Vaughn Morris 9 run (Elmore kick)

A: Quinn 6 run (Fisher pass from Morris)

A: Quinn 26 run (Elmore kick)

A: Qaylon Darby 1 run (run failed)

Rushing leaders: A, Antonio Quinn 15-159, 3 TDs.

Passing leaders: KO, Logan Shrubb 15-35-151-1TD-3INT.

Central Valley 48, South Park 13

South Park 0 7 0 6 —13

Central Valley 7 14 14 13 —48

CV: Ameer Dudley 1 run (Ethan Ott kick)

CV: Jawon Hall 8 pass from Dudley (Ethan Ott kick)

SP: Mason Kasprack 15 pass from Stephen Kmonk (Jaison Mikelonis kick)

CV: Myles Walker 75 kickoff return (Ethan Ott kick)

CV: Jaylen Guy 12 pass from Dudley (Ethan Ott kick)

CV: Jawon Hall 73 pass from Dudley (Ethan Ott kick)

CV: Justin Thompson 12 pass from Dudley (Ethan Ott kick)

CV: Amarian Saunders 25 run (kick failed)

SP: Xander Robertshaw 20 from Harper Conroy (pass failed)

Passing leaders: SP, Stephen Kmonk 9-13-134-1TD-0INT. CV, Ameer Dudley 14-17-293-4TD-0INT.

Receiving leaders: CV, Jawon Hall 5-144, TD.

Hopewell 41, Quaker Valley 26

Hopewell 14 7 13 7 —41

Quaker Valley 6 6 0 14 —26

H: Micah Kimbrough 2 run (Joshua Progar kick)

QV: Mason Diemert 8 pass from Michael Aspiotes (kick failed)

H: Alex Obeldobel 39 pass from Jay’Von Jeter (Progar kick)

QV: Aspiotes 1 run (run failed)

H: Obeldobel 10 pass from Jay’Von Jeter (Progar kick)

H: Kimbrough 38 run (Progar kick)

H: Antonio Sims 2 run (kick failed)

QV: Donovan Cutchember 4 run (pass failed)

H: Roman Whittington 14 run (Progar kick)

QV: Donovan Cutchember 1 run (Donovan Cutchember run)

Rushing leaders: H, Micah Kimbrough 13-101, 2 TDs. QV, Donovan Cutchember 24-138, 2 TDs.

Passing leaders: H, Jay’Von Jeter 10-17-192-2TD-1INT.

Class 2A

Century

Charleroi 63, Brownsville 0

Brownsville 0 0 0 0 —0

Charleroi 14 28 14 7 —63

C: Dom Pellegrini 33 pass from Alex Conrad (Joey Caruso kick)

C: Legend Davis 6 pass from Conrad (Caruso kick)

C: Conrad 56 interception return (Caruso kick)

C: Brayden Mihalcin 15 run (Caruso kick)

C: Davis 66 pass from Conrad (Caruso kick)

C: Mihalcin 8 run (Caruso kick)

C: Mihalcin 17 run (Caruso kick)

C: Evan McGuire 7 run (Caruso kick)

C: Davis 55 punt return (Caruso kick)

Passing leaders: C, Alex Conrad 4-5-112-3TD-0INT.

Washington 44, Southmoreland 16

Washington 0 19 12 13 —44

Southmoreland 3 6 7 0 —16

S: Andrew Rodriguez 22 field goal

S: Anthony Govern 14 pass from Zach Cernuto (kick failed)

W: Zack Swartz 1 run (kick failed)

W: Caleb Jackson 42 pass from Swartz (Jordan Rivera kick)

W: Zahmere Robinson 84 pass from Swartz (run failed)

W: Robinson 70 interception return (kick failed)

S: Colt Harper 1 run (Rodriguez kick)

W: Robinson 39 run (run failed)

W: Swartz 53 interception return (run failed)

W: Shaliek Cox 1 run (Rivera kick)

Rushing leaders: W, Zack Swartz 11-102, TD. S, Colt Harper 25-122, TD.

Passing leaders: W, Zack Swartz 5-8-148-2TD-0INT. S, Zach Cernuto 20-32-214-1TD-6INT.

Receiving leaders: S, Brandon Peterson 6-119.

Midwestern

Mohawk 17, Ellwood City 13

Mohawk 0 10 0 7 —17

Ellwood City 0 0 7 6 —13

M: Cory Brown 25 run (Dillion Lloyd kick)

M: Lloyd 33 field goal

EC: Tyler Powell 6 run (Ryan Gibbons kick)

M: Brian Cline 1 run (Lloyd kick)

EC: Powell 4 run (kick failed)

Rushing leaders: M, Brian Cline 21-127, TD; Cory Brown 11-101, TD. EC, Tyler Powell 28-131, 2 TDs.

Neshannock 36, Western Beaver 0

Western Beaver 0 0 0 0 —0

Neshannock 0 14 10 12 —36

N: Braden Gennock 1 run (Tristan Tuck kick)

N: Gennock 7 run (Tuck kick)

N: Tuck 27 field goal

N: Gennock 1 run (Tuck kick)

N: Jason Nativio 17 run (kick failed)

N: Jeremy Nativio 34 run (run failed)

Rushing leaders: N, Braden Gennock 24-159, 3 TDs.

New Brighton 33, Shenango 28

Shenango 7 21 0 0 —28

New Brighton 14 7 0 12 —33

N: Nyasanu Greene 25 run (Cam McCarthy kick)

N: Greene 31 pass from Jackson Hall (McCarthy kick)

S: Reis Watkins 25 run (Aiden Johnston kick)

S: Watkins 25 run (Johnston kick)

N: Greene 15 pass from Hall (McCarthy kick)

S: Maddox Smiley 5 pass from Anthony Campoli (Johnston kick)

S: Jason Kraner 50 pass from Watkins (Johnston kick)

N: Greene 1 run (kick failed)

N: Hall 1 run (kick failed)

Rushing leaders: S, Reis Watkins 24-211, 2 TDs.

Passing leaders: S, Tino Campoli 8-19-116-1TD-1INT. N, Jackson Hall 12-26-209-2TD-0INT.

Receiving leaders: N, Jacob Francona 8-137.

Three Rivers

Burgettstown 16, Brentwood 13

Brentwood 7 0 6 0 —13

Burgettstown 7 6 0 3 —16

B: Cyle Conley 7 run (Seth Phillis kick)

B: John Milcic 42 interception return (Eddie Gomez kick)

B: Phillis 30 field goal

B: Phillis 37 field goal

B: Gomez 5 pass from Milcic (kick failed)

B: Phillis 30 field goal

Rushing leaders: B, Cyle Conley 15-134, TD.

Serra Catholic 41, Seton LaSalle 6

Seton LaSalle 6 0 0 0 —6

Serra Catholic 14 7 13 7 —41

SC: Ray Holmes 6 run (Joe Folino kick)

S-LS: Alex Shaughnessy 22 pass from Emmett Harris (pass failed)

SC: Jayvon Holt 83 kickoff return (Folino kick)

SC: Terrell Booth 63 pass from Max Rocco (Folino kick)

SC: Rocco 3 run (kick failed)

SC: DaQuan Chatfield 5 run (Folino kick)

SC: Holmes 1 run (Folino kick)

Rushing leaders: SC, Ray Holmes 31-138, 2 TDs.

Passing leaders: S-LS, Emmett Harris 18-38-185-1TD-1INT. SC, Max Rocco 5-11-133-1TD-1INT.

South Allegheny 28, Carlynton 20

South Allegheny 7 21 0 0 —28

Carlynton 0 6 14 0 —20

SA: Antonio Epps 4 run (Logan Hamilton kick)

SA: Epps 4 run (Hamilton kick)

C: Dallas Paolino 8 run (kick failed)

SA: Epps 66 pass from Jett Jones (Hamilton kick)

SA: Epps 37 pass from Jones (Hamilton kick)

C: Paolino 25 run (run failed)

C: Paolino 45 run (Aaron Lee run)

Rushing leaders: C, Dallas Paolino 25-251.

Passing leaders: SA, Jett Jones 12-25-264-2TD-0INT.

Receiving leaders: SA, Antonio Epps 7-204.

Class A

Big 7

Laurel 23, Sto-Rox 15

Sto-Rox 8 7 0 0 —15

Laurel 3 7 6 7 —23

L: Zachary Maine 28 field goal

S-R: Zay Davis 5 run (Amahd Pack pass from Eric Wilson)

S-R: Pack 90 punt return (Aujore Nelson kick)

L: Dom Wade 2 run (Maine kick)

L: Wade 1 run (run failed)

L: Cameron Smith 7 run (Maine kick)

Passing leaders: S-R, Eric Wilson 14-26-129-0TD-2INT.

Our Lady of the Sacred Heart 34, Union 0

Union 0 0 0 0 —0

Our Lady of the Sacred Heart 0 14 14 6 —34

OLSH: Jay Pearson 42 interception return (pass failed)

OLSH: Eric Alexa 67 pass from Pearson (Pearson run)

OLSH: Stephen Greer 1 run (Ryan Gehring kick)

OLSH: Pearson 1 run (Gehring kick)

OLSH: Stephen Greer 1 run (Gehring kick failed)

Rushing leaders: OLSH, Stephen Greer 21-143, 2 TDs.

Passing leaders: OLSH, Jay Pearson 11-17-178-1TD-1INT.

Eastern

Clairton 43, Springdale 7

Clairton 14 13 14 2 —43

Springdale 7 0 0 0 —7

C: Isaiah Berry 7 run (Kenlein Ogletree kick)

S: Christian Vokes 51 run (Matthew Haus kick)

C: Berry 63 run (Ogletree kick)

C: Berry 32 run (Ogletree kick)

C: Dontae Sanders 3 run (kick failed)

C: Berry 55 run (Ogletree kick)

C: Brendan Parsons 11 run (Ogletree kick)

C: safety

Rushing leaders: C, Isaiah Berry 7-167, 4 TDs.

Jeannette 61, Riverview 6

Riverview 0 0 6 0 —6

Jeannette 20 28 13 0 —61

J: Kaelan Piscar 48 pass from Roberto Smith Jr. (kick failed)

J: Imani Sanders 12 run (Jackson Pruitt pass from Smith Jr.)

J: Imani Sanders 5 run (kick failed)

J: Smith Jr. 42 run (run failed)

J: Imani Sanders 1 run (Piscar pass from Smith Jr.)

J: Imani Sanders 8 run (Kellen Wensell kick)

J: Pruitt 23 pass from Smith Jr. (Wensell kick)

J: Basil Wilson 65 run (kick failed)

R: Zach Hanlon 3 run (kick failed)

J: Jaydin Canady 3 run (Wensell kick)

Rushing leaders: J, Imani Sanders 13-100, 4 TDs.

Passing leaders: J, Roberto Smith Jr. 6-15-112-2TD-0INT.

Tri-County South

California 40, Chartiers-Houston 12

Chartiers-Houston 6 0 6 0 —12

California 14 7 13 6 —40

C: Cochise Ryan 85 kickoff return (Jimmy Lallier kick)

C: Jaedan Zuzak 80 kickoff return (Lallier kick)

C-H: Jimmy Sadler 6 pass from Anthony Lento (Robbie Ward kick failed)

C: Lucas Qualk 6 run (Lallier kick)

C: Colten Lusk 28 run (Lallier kick)

C-H: Carson Craig 40 pass from Lento (pass failed)

C: Qualk 55 run (kick failed)

C: Zuzak 18 run (kick failed)

Rushing leaders: C, Colten Lusk 7-127, TD; Lucas Qualk 7-104, TD.

Passing leaders: C-H, Anthony Lento 14-39-269-2TD-3INT.

Receiving leaders: C-H, Carson Craig 3-117, TD.

Mapletown 27, Avella 25

Mapletown 7 6 14 0 —27

Avella 0 0 12 13 —25

M: Landan Stevenson 11 run (Landan Stevenson kick)

M: Landan Stevenson 82 pass from Max Vanata (kick failed)

M: Landan Stevenson 2 run (Vanata pass from Lance Stevenson)

M: Colton Greene 47 run (kick failed)

A: Tanner Terensky 50 pass from Derek Tarolli (kick failed)

A: Terensky 21 pass from Tarolli (pass failed)

A: Ty Jaworowski 60 pass from Tarolli (pass failed)

A: Justin Dryer 24 pass from Tarolli (Robert West kick)

Rushing leaders: A, Anthony Georgetti 19-101.

Passing leaders: A, Derek Tarolli 14-16-219-4TD-0INT.

Receiving leaders: A, Tanner Terensky 6-100, 2 TDs.

West Greene 62, Jefferson-Morgan 8

Jefferson-Morgan 0 0 0 8 —8

West Greene 7 34 8 13 —62

WG: Kolin Walker 27 pass from Nathan Orndorff (Kevin Thompson kick)

WG: Ben Jackson 1 run (Thompson kick failed)

WG: Jackson 71 run (Walker run)

WG: Gavin Scott 4 pass from Orndorff (pass failed)

WG: Jackson 7 run (Thompson kick)

WG: Jackson 26 pass from Orndorff (Austin Crouse run)

WG: Jackson 8 run (pass failed)

J-M: Jonathan Wolfe 32 run (Colt Fowler pass)

WG: Jackson 63 run (Thompson kick)

WG: Jackson 57 run (Thompson kick)

Rushing leaders: WG, Ben Jackson 25-313, 6 TDs.

Nonconference

Apollo-Ridge 27, Freedom 19

Freedom 0 0 13 6 —19

Apollo-Ridge 7 7 6 7 —27

A-R: Keighton Reese 22 pass from Klay Fitzroy (Jacob Mull kick)

A-R: Nick Curci 6 pass from Fitzroy (Mull kick)

F: Josh Pail 11 pass from Cole Beck (kick failed)

A-R: Logan Harmon 4 run (kick failed)

F: Tyrique Campbell 62 run (Garrett Paxton kick)

F: Pail 7 run (run failed)

A-R: Logan Harmon 38 run (Mull kick)

Rushing leaders: A-R, Logan Harmon 21-139, 2 TDs.

Passing leaders: F, Cole Beck 8-20-118-1TD-2INT.

Avonworth 34, McGuffey 20

McGuffey 6 6 8 0 —20

Avonworth 7 27 0 0 —34

A: Jax Miller 18 run (Tyler Bryan kick)

M: Tyler Smith 15 pass from Marshall Whipkey (kick failed)

A: Jordan Rapp 9 pass from Park Penrod (Tyler Bryan kick)

A: Jax Miller 11 run (kick failed)

A: Adam McKinney 1 fumble recovery (Tyler Bryan kick)

A: Jax Miller 3 run (Tyler Bryan kick)

M: Nathan Yagle 2 run (kick failed)

M: Jeremiah Johnson 41 run (McKinley Whipkey run)

Rushing leaders: A, Jax Miller 28-242, 3 TDs.

Beaver Falls 41, Blackhawk 28

Beaver Falls 6 6 16 13 —41

Blackhawk 0 14 7 7 —28

BF: Josh Hough 1 run (William Boozer run failed)

BF: Hough 2 run (Kazier Brandt run failed)

B: Josh Butcher 65 run (Andrew Bollinger kick)

B: Matt Randza 80 pass from Carson Davidson (Andrew Bollinger kick)

B: Butcher 62 run (Andrew Bollinger kick)

BF: Shileak Livingston 1 run (Shileak Livingston run)

BF: Shileak Livingston 2 run (Shileak Livingston run)

B: Logan Calior 13 run (Andrew Bollinger kick)

BF: Shileak Livingston 16 run (Boozer kick failed)

BF: Shileak Livingston 6 run (Boozer kick)

Rushing leaders: BF, Shileak Livingston 26-186, 4 TDs; Josh Hough 20-123, 2 TDs. B, Josh Butcher 14-197.

Belle Vernon 58, Plum 17

Belle Vernon 21 16 14 7 —58

Plum 3 7 7 0 —17

P: Reed Martin 51 field goal

BV: Larry Callaway 8 run (run failed)

BV: Nolan Labuda 13 pass from Jared Hartman (Cameron Guess kick)

BV: Hartman 1 run (Devin Whitlock pass)

BV: Larry Callaway 2 run (Guess kick)

BV: safety

BV: Hunter Ruokonen 6 pass from Hartman (Guess kick)

P: Max Matolcsy 1 pass from Ryan Hubner (Tyler Kolankowski kick)

P: Logan Brooks 66 pass from Hubner (Kolankowski kick)

BV: Whitlock 55 kickoff return (Guess kick)

BV: Hunter Ruokonen 9 pass from Hartman (Guess kick)

BV: Andrew Pacak 15 pass from Hartman (Guess kick)

Burrell 58, Waynesburg 34

Burrell 8 14 22 14 —58

Waynesburg 7 14 7 6 —34

B: Mikey Scherer 7 run (Alex Arledge run)

W: Trent Stephenson 2 run (Gavin Benson kick)

B: Seth Fischbach 9 pass from Arledge (Zach Miller pass from Arledge)

W: Darnell Johnson 2 run (Benson kick)

W: Trent Stephenson 68 run (Benson kick)

B: Scherer 61 pass from Arledge (run failed)

W: Johnson 2 run (Benson kick)

B: Fischbach 40 pass from Arledge (Fischbach pass from Arledge)

B: Fischbach 75 pass from Arledge (run failed)

B: Dominic Holmes 45 fumble recovery (Arledge pass)

W: Johnson 2 run (run failed)

B: Scherer 36 run (run failed)

B: Logan Phillips 47 pass from Arledge (Fischbach pass from Arledge)

Rushing leaders: W, Trent Stephenson 25-181, 2 TDs; Darnell Johnson 15-136, 3 TDs.

Passing leaders: B, Alex Arledge 25-37-418-5TD-0INT.

Cornell 8, Greensburg Central Catholic 0 (OT)

Greensburg Central Catholic 0 0 0 0 0 —0

Cornell 0 0 0 0 8 — 8

C: Zaier Harrison 10 run (Amber Hibbler pass from Harrison)

Knoch 17, Trinity 14

Knoch 7 0 7 3 —17

Trinity 0 0 7 7 —14

K: Keith Washington 5 run (Justin Tristani kick)

K: Scott Fraser 37 pass from Kam Grassi (Justin Tristani kick)

T: Micah Finley 10 run (Chris Cregut kick)

K: Justin Tristani 20 field goal

T: Drew Cain 2 run (Cregut kick)

Leechburg 46, Bentworth 13

Bentworth 0 0 6 7 —13

Leechburg 18 6 16 6 —46

L: Alexander Stramaski 2 run (kick failed)

L: Jake Blumer 31 run (kick failed)

L: Blumer 14 run (pass failed)

L: Anthony Mangee 9 pass from Dylan Cook (pass failed)

B: Shawn Dziak 1 run (pass failed)

L: Blumer 10 run (Blumer pass)

L: Blumer 81 run (Braylon Lovelace run)

L: Dylan Cook 7 run (kick failed)

B: Owen Petrisek 3 run (Trevor Richardson kick)

Rushing leaders: L, Jake Blumer 19-242, 4 TDs.

Passing leaders: B, Shawn Dziak 7-16-163-0TD-0INT. L, Dylan Cook 7-10-103-1TD-0INT.

North Allegheny 33, West Allegheny 14

West Allegheny 0 0 7 7 —14

North Allegheny 7 13 7 6 —33

NA: Luke Colella 24 run (Brandon Persad kick)

NA: Percise Colon 6 run (Persad kick)

NA: Colella 10 pass from Ben Petschke (kick failed)

NA: Colon 5 run (Persad kick)

WA: John Rink 12 pass from Kam Kruze (Breana Gerst kick)

NA: Greg Phillips 4 run (kick failed)

WA: Tommy St. Claire 15 run (Gavin Chappel kick)

Passing leaders: WA, Gavin Miller 12-19-101-0TD-0INT. NA, Ben Petschke 7-10-109-1TD-0INT.

Penn Hills 20, Baldwin 7

Baldwin 0 0 0 7 —7

Penn Hills 0 7 7 6 —20

PH: Aakeem Snell 5 pass from Eddie McKissick (Jonah Silverman kick)

PH: Germar Howard 10 run (Silverman kick)

PH: McKissick 1 run (run failed)

B: Mason Stahl 18 run (Joey Moeller kick)

Rushing leaders: B, Mason Stahl 16-112, TD. PH, Germar Howard 27-243, TD.

Penn-Trafford 56, Hampton 7

Penn-Trafford 28 7 7 14 —56

Hampton 0 7 0 0 —7

P-T: Brad Ford 35 run (Nathan Schlessinger kick)

P-T: Chase Vecchio 61 pass from Gabe Dunlap (Schlessinger kick)

P-T: Mason Frye 27 interception return (Schlessinger kick)

P-T: Cade Yacamelli 45 punt return (Schlessinger kick)

P-T: Ethan Carr 35 pass from Gabe Dunlap (Schlessinger kick)

H: Luke Lindgren 5 run (Matt Dematteo kick)

P-T: Carr 24 run (Schlessinger kick)

P-T: Carter Green 8 run (Schlessinger kick)

P-T: Chris Popovich 55 punt return (Schlessinger kick)

Passing leaders: P-T, Gabe Dunlap 4-7-123-2TD-1INT.

Riverside 24, Valley 14

Valley 6 0 0 8 —14

Riverside 0 14 10 0 —24

V: Cayden Quinn 2 run (kick failed)

R: Nathan Sciarro 27 pass from Ben Hughes (Sciarro kick)

R: Josh Bishop 98 pass from Ben Hughes (Sciarro kick)

R: Sciarro 14 pass from Ben Hughes (Sciarro kick)

R: Sciarro 27 field goal

V: Justin Hooper 16 run (Hooper run)

Passing leaders: R, Ben Hughes 13-20-232-3TD-1INT.

Receiving leaders: R, Nathan Sciarro 8-164, 2 TDs.

Rochester 41, Monessen 12

Monessen 6 0 6 0 —12

Rochester 16 6 12 7 —41

M: Elijah Davis 1 run (pass failed)

R: Darius Coleman 0 fumble recovery (Rashawn Reid pass)

R: Denny Robinson 21 run (Reid pass)

R: Reid 7 run (pass failed)

M: Davis 1 run (run failed)

R: Michael Lucci 3 run (pass failed)

R: Robinson 18 run (kick failed)

R: Reid 10 run (Ryan McEachern kick)

Rushing leaders: R, Denny Robinson 19-140, 2 TDs.

District 6

Class A

Heritage

Ligonier Valley 58, Blairsville 14

Blairsville 0 0 6 8 —14

Ligonier Valley 9 14 21 14 —58

LV: safety

LV: Kyrie Miller 14 run (John Beard kick)

LV: Cage Dowden 35 pass from Sam Sheeder (Beard kick)

LV: Miller 43 pass from Sheeder (Beard kick)

LV: Miller 56 run (Beard kick)

B: Ashton Perfetti 8 pass from Zak Artley (pass failed)

LV: Miller 21 run (Beard kick)

LV: Matthew Marinchak 13 pass from Sheeder (Beard kick)

LV: Nick Beitel 10 run (Beard kick)

LV: Beitel 10 run (Beard kick)

B: Cole Townsend 42 pass from Ethan Kishlock (Robert Shirley pass from Kishlock)

Rushing leaders: LV, Kyrie Miller 16-258, 3 TDs.

Passing leaders: B, Zak Artley 13-35-199-1TD-2INT. LV, Sam Sheeder 11-18-142-2TD-0INT.

Independent

Spring Mills, W.Va. 22, Albert Gallatin 19

Spring Mills, W.Va. 7 0 7 8 —22

Albert Gallatin 7 0 0 12 —19

Spring Mills, W.Va.: Chase Henson 1 run (Hayden Pack kick)

AG: D. Appleton 20 pass from Tristan Robinson (Jace Bowers kick)

Spring Mills, W.Va.: Henson 14 run (Pack kick)

AG: Dylan Shea 16 pass from Tristan Robinson (kick failed)

AG: Caleb Lang 8 run (pass failed)

Spring Mills, W.Va.: Jacob Barrick 4 pass from Henson (Henson run)

Rushing leaders: Chase Henson 24-146. AG, Malik Kirby 20-140.

Saturday’s schedule

WPIAL

Class AA

Allegheny

Steel Valley at Summit Academy, 12:30 p.m.

Class A

Big 7

Northgate at Bishop Canevin, 7 p.m.

Soccer

Boys

WPIAL playoffs

Class AAAA

First round

Saturday’s schedule

North Allegheny (11-6-1) at Upper St. Clair (11-3-2), 5 p.m.; Woodland Hills (9-7-1) at Fox Chapel (11-3-3), 12 p.m.; Connellsville (12-6-0) at Butler, 2 p.m.; Baldwin (7-10-1) at Norwin (15-2-1), 4 p.m.

Quarterfinals

Wednesday’s schedule

Sites, times TBA

Plum (15-0-2) vs. North Allegheny/Upper St. Clair-winner; Canon-McMillan (12-3-1) vs. Woodland Hills/Fox Chapel-winner; Mt. Lebanon (13-4-1) vs. Connellsville/Butler-winner; Seneca Valley (13-3-1) vs. Baldwin/Norwin-winner

Class AAA

First round

Saturday’s schedule

Laurel Highlands (8-9-0) at Franklin Regional (15-0-1), 2 p.m.; Kiski Area (11-5-2) at Trinity (13-4-0), 2 p.m.; Indiana (8-9-1) at Belle Vernon (16-1-0), 3 p.m.; Blackhawk (10-3-4) at South Fayette (14-3-0), 2 p.m.; Ambridge (8-8-2) at Mars (16-1-1), 8 p.m.; Thomas Jefferson (9-5-4) at West Allegheny (11-5-1), 7 p.m.; Chartiers Valley (7-7-2) at Moon (15-2-0), 5 p.m.; Ringgold (10-8-0) at Hampton (13-3-2) 2 p.m.

Class AA

First round

Saturday’s schedule

Beth-Center (8-8-1) vs. Quaker Valley (16-2-0) at South Fayette, 12 p.m.; Freeport (11-5-2) vs. Keystone Oaks (11-1-1) at Mars, 6 p.m.; Waynesburg (9-8-0) vs. Shady Side Academy (12-2-1) at Upper St. Clair, 1 p.m.; Burrell (10-7-0) vs. Charleroi (17-1-0) at Franklin Regional, 12 p.m.; Steel Valley (7-7-0) vs. Deer Lakes (13-4-0) at Hampton, 12 p.m.; Elizabeth Forward (8-8-1) vs. North Catholic (12-3-2) at Norwin, 2 p.m.; Central Valley (6-10-0) vs. South Park (13-4-1) at Trinity, 12 p.m.; Southmoreland (8-9-0) vs. Freedom (10-7-0) at Norwin, 12 p.m.

Class A

First round

Saturday’s schedule

Winchester Thurston (13-1-0) vs. Beaver County Christian (7-8-1), at Moon, 6 p.m.; Sewickley Academy (8-7-1) vs. Brentwood (12-3-2) at West Allegheny, 5 p.m.; Serra Catholic (9-6-2) vs. Carlynton (15-2-0) at Belle Vernon, 1 p.m.; Trinity Christian (10-7-0) vs. Seton LaSalle (8-5-3) at Upper St. Clair, 3 p.m.; Mohawk (7-9-1) vs. Greensburg Central Catholic (11-3-1) at Butler, 12 p.m.; OLSH (9-5-1) at Avonworth (14-3-0) at Moon, 3 p.m.; Bishop Canevin (9-6-2) vs. Riverside (13-3-0) at Mars, 4 p.m.; Chartiers-Houston (11-5-2) vs. Springdale (12-3-0) at Fox Chapel, 2 p.m.

Girls

WPIAL playoffs

Class AAAA

First round

Monday’s schedule

Fox Chapel (9-7-1) at Upper St. Clair (11-5-0), 8:15 p.m.; Hempfield (5-8-1) at Moon (14-2-1), 8 p.m.; Canon-McMillan (12-6-0) at Seneca Valley (11-3-2), 8 p.m.; Connellsville (12-4-0) at Butler (11-4-1), 8 p.m.; Pine-Richland (8-6-0) at Penn-Trafford (12-5-0), 8 p.m.

Quarterfinals

Thursday’s schedule

Sites, times TBA

Norwin (16-1-0) vs. Fox Chapel/Upper St. Clair winner; Moon/Hempfield winner vs. Seneca Valley/Canon McMillan winner; Peters Township (16-1-1) vs. Butler/Connellsville winner; North Allegheny (14-2-1) vs. Penn-Trafford/Pine-Richland winner

Class AAA

First round

Monday’s schedule

Trinity (8-7-1) at Mars (14-0-1), 8 p.m.; Thomas Jefferson (11-6-1) at Montour (10-6-1), 8 p.m.; South Fayette (8-8-0) vs. Oakland Catholic (12-4-1) at Peters Township, 8 p.m.; Ambridge (10-5-1) at Belle Vernon (14-3-0), 8 p.m. Gateway (8-9-1) at Plum (14-1-0), 8 p.m.; Elizabeth Forward (8-7-0) at Hampton (11-5-0), 8 p.m.; Franklin Regional at West Allegheny (13-2-0), 8 p.m.; Ringgold (8-9-0) at Kiski Area (12-4-0), 8 p.m.

Class AA

First round

Monday’s schedule

Waynesburg (10-6-0) vs. Freeport (14-4-0) at Plum, 6 p.m.; Mt. Pleasant (10-6-0) vs. Burrell (16-0-0) at Kiski, 6 p.m.; Highlands (5-9-0) vs. Yough (14-1-1) at Penn-trafford, 6 p.m.; Brownsville (9-6-0) vs. Steel Valley (10-6-0) at Belle Vernon, 6 p.m.; Quaker Valley (5-9-3) vs. Deer Lakes (12-3-1) at Mars, 6 p.m.

Quarterfinals

Thursday’s schedule

Sites, times TBA

Hopewell (12-2-0) vs. Freeport/Waynesburg winner; Burrell/Mt. Pleasant winner vs. Yough/Highlands winner; North Catholic (11-4-0) vs. Steel Valley/Brownsville winner; South Park (12-3-1) vs. Deer Lakes/Quaker Valley winner

Class A

First round

Monday’s schedule

Freedom (18-0-0) vs. Ellis School (6-9-2) at Moon, 6 p.m.; McGuffey (10-6-0) vs. Bishop Canevin (12-2-1) at Peters Township, 6 p.m.; Springdale (7-9-0) vs. Seton LaSalle (12-5-0) at Seneca Valley, 6 p.m.; Carlynton (8-5-2) vs. Greensburg Central Catholic (10-3-0) at Hampton, 6 p.m.; Mohawk (7-8-0) vs. Bentworth (15-1-0) at Upper St. Clair, 6:15 p.m.; Serra Catholic (9-7-0) vs. South Side (11-4-0) at West Allegheny, 6 p.m.; Riverside (8-8-0) vs. Shady Side Academy (13-1-0) at Butler, 6 p.m.; Chartiers-Houston (11-8-0) vs. OLSH (12-6-0) at Montour, 6 p.m.

Tennis

Girls

PIAA playoffs

First round

Tuesday’s schedule

Class AAA

Peters Township vs. Altoona at Oxford North Athletic Club, Wexford, 1:30 p.m.; McDowell vs. Upper St. Clair at Westwood Racquet Club, Erie, 12:30 p.m.; Brashear vs. Fox Chapel at Oxford North Athletic Club, Wexford, 1 p.m.

Class AA

Sewickley Academy vs. Villa Maria at Oxford Athletic Club, Wexford, 12 p.m.; Central Cambria vs. Knoch at Gorilla House Gym, Altoona, 12 p.m.; St. Marys Area vs. Beaver at DuBois, 2 p.m.

Volleyball

Girls

Friday’s results

WPIAL

Nonsection

Eden Christian 3, Quigley Catholic 0

Shaler 3, Knoch 0

