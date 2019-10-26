High school scores, summaries, schedules for Oct. 25, 2019
Friday, October 25, 2019
High schools
Field hockey
WPIAL playoffs
Class AAA
Championship
Monday’s schedule
Pine-Richland vs. Peters Township at Fox Chapel, 6 p.m.
Class AA
Championship
Tuesday’s schedule
Penn-Trafford vs. Latrobe at Fox Chapel, 7:30 p.m.
Class A
Championship
Tuesday’s schedule
Shady Side Academy vs. Ellis School at Fox Chapel, 6 p.m.
Football
Friday’s results
WPIAL
Class 6A
Canon-McMillan 35, Butler 7
Central Catholic 45, Mt. Lebanon 7
Pine-Richland 42, North Allegheny 14
Seneca Valley 28, Norwin 7
Class 5A
Allegheny 8
Bethel Park 14, Upper St. Clair 13
Moon 14, West Allegheny 12
Peters Township 38, Baldwin 0
Woodland Hills 42, Chartiers Valley 20
Big East
Gateway 36, McKeesport 7
Penn-Trafford 21, Franklin Regional 0
Northern
Kiski Area 35, Armstrong 26
Mars 27, Hampton 7
Penn Hills 21, North Hills 7
Shaler 27, Fox Chapel 20
Class 4A
Big 8
Belle Vernon 63, Ringgold 6
Greensburg Salem 48, Indiana 7
Thomas Jefferson 53, West Mifflin 0
Trinity 28, Laurel Highlands 25
Northwest 8
Blackhawk 38, Beaver 12
New Castle 56, Ambridge 7
South Fayette 31, Montour 24
Class 3A
Big East
Derry 56, Burrell 32
Elizabeth Forward 38, Yough 6
Mt. Pleasant 35, Uniontown 8
North Catholic 42, Deer Lakes 21
Tri-County West
Beaver Falls 46, Hopewell 22
Central Valley 45, Aliquippa 6
Keystone Oaks 40, Waynesburg 7
South Park 35, Quaker Valley 14
Class 2A
Allegheny
Avonworth 35, Shady Side Academy 7
East Allegheny 26, Valley 14
Century
Carmichaels 26, Brownsville 0
Frazier 19, Beth-Center 18
Washington 36, McGuffey 14
Midwestern
Neshannock 13, Shenango 7
New Brighton 42, Riverside 34
Three Rivers
Burgettstown 24, South Allegheny 14
Carlynton 27, Seton LaSalle 12
Serra Catholic 42, Fort Cherry 7
Class A
Big 7
Cornell 22, OLSH 14
Laurel 61, Northgate 12
Rochester 33, Bishop Canevin 6
Eastern
Clairton 26, Jeannette 7
Leechburg 50, Springdale 43
Tri-County South
California 41, Mapletown 6
Jefferson-Morgan 46, Bentworth 39
Monessen 48, Avella 14
Nonconference
Apollo-Ridge 43, Charleroi 33
Brentwood 41, Ellwood City 0
Chartiers-Houston 20, Riverview 13
Connellsville 30, Albert Gallatin 6
Freeport 24, Knoch 31
Greensburg Central Catholic 34, Southmoreland 14
Hempfield 60, Plum 27
Latrobe 20, Highlands 18
Mohawk 27, Summit Academy 16
South Side 23, Steel Valley 22
Sto-Rox 56, Imani Christian 0
West Greene 59, Union 26
District 6
Heritage Conference-WestPAC crossovers
Berlin 14, Purchase Line 7
Blairsville 36, Blacklick Valley 7
Homer-Center 16, Shade 15
Meyersdale 24, Marion Center 14
Northern Cambria 40, Ferndale 6
Penns Manor 44, North Star 20
Saltsburg 29, Windber 12
United 1, Conemaugh Valley 0 (Conemaugh Valley forfeited)
West Shamokin 58, Conemaugh Township 15
Saturday’s schedule
WPIAL
Class 2A
Midwestern
Freedom at Western Beaver, 12:30 p.m.
District 6
Appalachian Bowl
Ligonier Valley (9-0) vs. Portage (8-1) at Penns Manor, 7 p.m.
District 8
City League Championship
Westinghouse (6-3) vs. University Prep (8-1) at Cupples Stadium, 3 p.m.
Soccer
Boys
WPIAL playoffs
Class AAAA
Semifinals
Saturday’s schedule
Plum (16-0-2) vs. Canon-McMillan (13-3-1) at Mars, 4 p.m.; Mt. Lebanon (14-4-1) vs. Seneca Valley (14-3-1) at Moon, 4 p.m.
Class AAA
Semifinals
Saturday’s schedule
Franklin Regional (17-0-1) vs. Blackhawk (16-3-0) at Hampton, 4 p.m.; West Allegheny (13-5-1) vs. Hampton (15-3-2) at North Allegheny, 4 p.m.
Class AA
Semifinals
Saturday’s schedule
Quaker Valley (18-2-0) vs. Shady Side Academy (14-2-1) at North Allegheny, 2 p.m.; Deer Lakes (15-4-0) vs. South Park (15-4-1) at Mars, 2 p.m.
Class A
Semifinals
Saturday’s schedule
Winchester Thurston (15-1-0) vs. Carlynton (17-2-0) at Moon, 2 p.m.; Greensburg Central Catholic (13-3-1) vs. Springdale (14-3-0) at Hampton, 2 p.m.
District 6 playoffs
Class AAAA
Championship
Tuesday’s schedule
State College vs. Altoona at Hollidaysburg, 7:30 p.m.
Class AAA
Championship
Monday’s schedule
Tyrone vs. Hollidaysburg at St. Francis (Pa.) University, 8 p.m.
Class AA
Semifinals
Monday’s schedule
Westmont Hilltop vs. Juniata at Richland, 6 p.m.; Penn Cambria vs. Huntingdon at Mansion Park, Altoona, 7:30 p.m.
Class A
Championship
Wednesday’s schedule
Bishop Carroll vs. West Shamokin at Mansion Park, Altoona, TBA
Girls
WPIAL playoffs
Class AAAA
Semifinals
Monday’s schedule
Norwin (17-1-0) vs. Seneca Valley (13-3-2) at North Allegheny, 8 p.m.; Peters Township (17-1-1) vs. North Allegheny (15-2-1) at Moon, 8 p.m.
Class AAA
Semifinals
Monday’s schedule
Mars (16-0-1) vs. Belle Vernon (16-3-0) at Canon-McMillan, 8 p.m.; Plum (16-1-1) vs. West Allegheny (15-2-0) at Mars, 8 p.m.
Class AA
Semifinals
Monday’s schedule
Freeport (16-4-0) vs. Yough (16-1-1) at Mars, 6 p.m.; North Catholic (12-4-0) vs. South Park (13-3-1) at Moon, 6 p.m.
Class A
Semifinals
Monday’s schedule
Freedom (20-0-0) vs. Greensburg Central Catholic (12-3-0) at North Allegheny, 6 p.m.; Bentworth (17-1-0) vs. Shady Side Academy (15-1-0) at Canon-McMillan, 6 p.m.
District 6 playoffs
Class AAAA
Championship
Tuesday’s schedule
State College vs. Altoona at Hollidaysburg, 5:30 p.m.
Class AAA
Championship
Monday’s schedule
Bellefonte vs. Hollidaysburg at St. Francis (Pa.) University, 6 p.m.
Class AA
Semifinals
Monday’s schedule
Juniata at Bald Eagle Area, 6 p.m.; Somerset vs. Bedford at Mansion Park, Altoona, 5:30 p.m.
Class A
Championship
Wednesday’s schedule
Moshannon Valley vs. West Branch at Mansion Park, Altoona, TBA
Tennis
Girls
PIAA team playoffs
Class AAA
Quarterfinals
Friday’s results
Fox Chapel 3, Unionville 2
Manheim Township 4, Upper St. Clair 1
Radnor 3, Peters Township 0
Semifinals
Saturday’s schedule
Radnor vs. Downingtown West at Hershey Racquet Club, Dauphin County, 8 a.m.; Manheim Township vs. Fox Chapel at Hershey Racquet Club, Dauphin County, 9:30 a.m.
Class AA
Quarterfinals
Friday’s results
Knoch 3, Moravian Academy 2
Sewickley Academy 4, Hamburg 1
Semifinals
Saturday’s schedule
Lower Moreland vs. Sewickley Academy at Hershey Racquet Club, Dauphin County, 11:30 a.m.; Knoch vs. Lancaster Catholic at Hershey Racquet Club, Dauphin County, 1 p.m.
Volleyball
Girls
WPIAL playoffs
Class AAA
Quarterfinals
Monday’s schedule
Seneca Valley (7-6) at North Allegheny (12-0), 7:30 p.m.; Baldwin (12-3) at Moon (11-3), 7:30 p.m.; Oakland Catholic (9-6) at Pine-Richland (10-2), 7:30 p.m.; Shaler (8-5) at Canon McMillan (12-2), 7:30 p.m.
Class AAA
Quarterfinals
Monday’s schedule
Knoch (15-0) vs. West Allegheny (13-2) at North Allegheny, 6 p.m.; Franklin Regional (15-0) vs. Armstrong (11-4) at Pine-Richland, 6 p.m.; Thomas Jefferson (15-0) vs. Chartiers Valley (11-4) at Moon, 6 p.m.; South Fayette (15-0) vs. Elizabeth Forward (11-4) at Canon-McMillan, 6 p.m.
Class AA
Quarterfinals
Tuesday’s schedule
North Catholic (13-0) vs. Ellwood City (11-2) at North Allegheny, 7:30 p.m.; Serra Catholic (13-0) vs. Beaver (13-0) at Peters Township, 7:30 p.m.; Freeport (13-0) vs. Hopewell (9-4) at North Hills, 7:30 p.m.; Frazier (13-0) vs. Avonworth (10-3) at Norwin, 7:30 p.m.
Class A
Quarterfinals
Tuesday’s schedule
Bishop Canevin (13-0) vs. Brentwood (9-4) at North Allegheny, 6 p.m.; Carmichaels (14-1) vs. Geibel (14-1) at Norwin, 6 p.m.; Fort Cherry (11-2) vs. Vincentian Academy (13-2) at Peters Township, 6 p.m.; Shenango (15-0) vs. Greensburg Central Catholic (15-0) at North Hills, 6 p.m.
