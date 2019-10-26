High school scores, summaries, schedules for Oct. 25, 2019

High schools

Field hockey

WPIAL playoffs

Class AAA

Championship

Monday’s schedule

Pine-Richland vs. Peters Township at Fox Chapel, 6 p.m.

Class AA

Championship

Tuesday’s schedule

Penn-Trafford vs. Latrobe at Fox Chapel, 7:30 p.m.

Class A

Championship

Tuesday’s schedule

Shady Side Academy vs. Ellis School at Fox Chapel, 6 p.m.

Football

Friday’s results

WPIAL

Class 6A

Canon-McMillan 35, Butler 7

Central Catholic 45, Mt. Lebanon 7

Pine-Richland 42, North Allegheny 14

Seneca Valley 28, Norwin 7

Class 5A

Allegheny 8

Bethel Park 14, Upper St. Clair 13

Moon 14, West Allegheny 12

Peters Township 38, Baldwin 0

Woodland Hills 42, Chartiers Valley 20

Big East

Gateway 36, McKeesport 7

Penn-Trafford 21, Franklin Regional 0

Northern

Kiski Area 35, Armstrong 26

Mars 27, Hampton 7

Penn Hills 21, North Hills 7

Shaler 27, Fox Chapel 20

Class 4A

Big 8

Belle Vernon 63, Ringgold 6

Greensburg Salem 48, Indiana 7

Thomas Jefferson 53, West Mifflin 0

Trinity 28, Laurel Highlands 25

Northwest 8

Blackhawk 38, Beaver 12

New Castle 56, Ambridge 7

South Fayette 31, Montour 24

Class 3A

Big East

Derry 56, Burrell 32

Elizabeth Forward 38, Yough 6

Mt. Pleasant 35, Uniontown 8

North Catholic 42, Deer Lakes 21

Tri-County West

Beaver Falls 46, Hopewell 22

Central Valley 45, Aliquippa 6

Keystone Oaks 40, Waynesburg 7

South Park 35, Quaker Valley 14

Class 2A

Allegheny

Avonworth 35, Shady Side Academy 7

East Allegheny 26, Valley 14

Century

Carmichaels 26, Brownsville 0

Frazier 19, Beth-Center 18

Washington 36, McGuffey 14

Midwestern

Neshannock 13, Shenango 7

New Brighton 42, Riverside 34

Three Rivers

Burgettstown 24, South Allegheny 14

Carlynton 27, Seton LaSalle 12

Serra Catholic 42, Fort Cherry 7

Class A

Big 7

Cornell 22, OLSH 14

Laurel 61, Northgate 12

Rochester 33, Bishop Canevin 6

Eastern

Clairton 26, Jeannette 7

Leechburg 50, Springdale 43

Tri-County South

California 41, Mapletown 6

Jefferson-Morgan 46, Bentworth 39

Monessen 48, Avella 14

Nonconference

Apollo-Ridge 43, Charleroi 33

Brentwood 41, Ellwood City 0

Chartiers-Houston 20, Riverview 13

Connellsville 30, Albert Gallatin 6

Freeport 24, Knoch 31

Greensburg Central Catholic 34, Southmoreland 14

Hempfield 60, Plum 27

Latrobe 20, Highlands 18

Mohawk 27, Summit Academy 16

South Side 23, Steel Valley 22

Sto-Rox 56, Imani Christian 0

West Greene 59, Union 26

District 6

Heritage Conference-WestPAC crossovers

Berlin 14, Purchase Line 7

Blairsville 36, Blacklick Valley 7

Homer-Center 16, Shade 15

Meyersdale 24, Marion Center 14

Northern Cambria 40, Ferndale 6

Penns Manor 44, North Star 20

Saltsburg 29, Windber 12

United 1, Conemaugh Valley 0 (Conemaugh Valley forfeited)

West Shamokin 58, Conemaugh Township 15

Saturday’s schedule

WPIAL

Class 2A

Midwestern

Freedom at Western Beaver, 12:30 p.m.

District 6

Appalachian Bowl

Ligonier Valley (9-0) vs. Portage (8-1) at Penns Manor, 7 p.m.

District 8

City League Championship

Westinghouse (6-3) vs. University Prep (8-1) at Cupples Stadium, 3 p.m.

Soccer

Boys

WPIAL playoffs

Class AAAA

Semifinals

Saturday’s schedule

Plum (16-0-2) vs. Canon-McMillan (13-3-1) at Mars, 4 p.m.; Mt. Lebanon (14-4-1) vs. Seneca Valley (14-3-1) at Moon, 4 p.m.

Class AAA

Semifinals

Saturday’s schedule

Franklin Regional (17-0-1) vs. Blackhawk (16-3-0) at Hampton, 4 p.m.; West Allegheny (13-5-1) vs. Hampton (15-3-2) at North Allegheny, 4 p.m.

Class AA

Semifinals

Saturday’s schedule

Quaker Valley (18-2-0) vs. Shady Side Academy (14-2-1) at North Allegheny, 2 p.m.; Deer Lakes (15-4-0) vs. South Park (15-4-1) at Mars, 2 p.m.

Class A

Semifinals

Saturday’s schedule

Winchester Thurston (15-1-0) vs. Carlynton (17-2-0) at Moon, 2 p.m.; Greensburg Central Catholic (13-3-1) vs. Springdale (14-3-0) at Hampton, 2 p.m.

District 6 playoffs

Class AAAA

Championship

Tuesday’s schedule

State College vs. Altoona at Hollidaysburg, 7:30 p.m.

Class AAA

Championship

Monday’s schedule

Tyrone vs. Hollidaysburg at St. Francis (Pa.) University, 8 p.m.

Class AA

Semifinals

Monday’s schedule

Westmont Hilltop vs. Juniata at Richland, 6 p.m.; Penn Cambria vs. Huntingdon at Mansion Park, Altoona, 7:30 p.m.

Class A

Championship

Wednesday’s schedule

Bishop Carroll vs. West Shamokin at Mansion Park, Altoona, TBA

Girls

WPIAL playoffs

Class AAAA

Semifinals

Monday’s schedule

Norwin (17-1-0) vs. Seneca Valley (13-3-2) at North Allegheny, 8 p.m.; Peters Township (17-1-1) vs. North Allegheny (15-2-1) at Moon, 8 p.m.

Class AAA

Semifinals

Monday’s schedule

Mars (16-0-1) vs. Belle Vernon (16-3-0) at Canon-McMillan, 8 p.m.; Plum (16-1-1) vs. West Allegheny (15-2-0) at Mars, 8 p.m.

Class AA

Semifinals

Monday’s schedule

Freeport (16-4-0) vs. Yough (16-1-1) at Mars, 6 p.m.; North Catholic (12-4-0) vs. South Park (13-3-1) at Moon, 6 p.m.

Class A

Semifinals

Monday’s schedule

Freedom (20-0-0) vs. Greensburg Central Catholic (12-3-0) at North Allegheny, 6 p.m.; Bentworth (17-1-0) vs. Shady Side Academy (15-1-0) at Canon-McMillan, 6 p.m.

District 6 playoffs

Class AAAA

Championship

Tuesday’s schedule

State College vs. Altoona at Hollidaysburg, 5:30 p.m.

Class AAA

Championship

Monday’s schedule

Bellefonte vs. Hollidaysburg at St. Francis (Pa.) University, 6 p.m.

Class AA

Semifinals

Monday’s schedule

Juniata at Bald Eagle Area, 6 p.m.; Somerset vs. Bedford at Mansion Park, Altoona, 5:30 p.m.

Class A

Championship

Wednesday’s schedule

Moshannon Valley vs. West Branch at Mansion Park, Altoona, TBA

Tennis

Girls

PIAA team playoffs

Class AAA

Quarterfinals

Friday’s results

Fox Chapel 3, Unionville 2

Manheim Township 4, Upper St. Clair 1

Radnor 3, Peters Township 0

Semifinals

Saturday’s schedule

Radnor vs. Downingtown West at Hershey Racquet Club, Dauphin County, 8 a.m.; Manheim Township vs. Fox Chapel at Hershey Racquet Club, Dauphin County, 9:30 a.m.

Class AA

Quarterfinals

Friday’s results

Knoch 3, Moravian Academy 2

Sewickley Academy 4, Hamburg 1

Semifinals

Saturday’s schedule

Lower Moreland vs. Sewickley Academy at Hershey Racquet Club, Dauphin County, 11:30 a.m.; Knoch vs. Lancaster Catholic at Hershey Racquet Club, Dauphin County, 1 p.m.

Volleyball

Girls

WPIAL playoffs

Class AAA

Quarterfinals

Monday’s schedule

Seneca Valley (7-6) at North Allegheny (12-0), 7:30 p.m.; Baldwin (12-3) at Moon (11-3), 7:30 p.m.; Oakland Catholic (9-6) at Pine-Richland (10-2), 7:30 p.m.; Shaler (8-5) at Canon McMillan (12-2), 7:30 p.m.

Class AAA

Quarterfinals

Monday’s schedule

Knoch (15-0) vs. West Allegheny (13-2) at North Allegheny, 6 p.m.; Franklin Regional (15-0) vs. Armstrong (11-4) at Pine-Richland, 6 p.m.; Thomas Jefferson (15-0) vs. Chartiers Valley (11-4) at Moon, 6 p.m.; South Fayette (15-0) vs. Elizabeth Forward (11-4) at Canon-McMillan, 6 p.m.

Class AA

Quarterfinals

Tuesday’s schedule

North Catholic (13-0) vs. Ellwood City (11-2) at North Allegheny, 7:30 p.m.; Serra Catholic (13-0) vs. Beaver (13-0) at Peters Township, 7:30 p.m.; Freeport (13-0) vs. Hopewell (9-4) at North Hills, 7:30 p.m.; Frazier (13-0) vs. Avonworth (10-3) at Norwin, 7:30 p.m.

Class A

Quarterfinals

Tuesday’s schedule

Bishop Canevin (13-0) vs. Brentwood (9-4) at North Allegheny, 6 p.m.; Carmichaels (14-1) vs. Geibel (14-1) at Norwin, 6 p.m.; Fort Cherry (11-2) vs. Vincentian Academy (13-2) at Peters Township, 6 p.m.; Shenango (15-0) vs. Greensburg Central Catholic (15-0) at North Hills, 6 p.m.

