High school scores, summaries, schedules for Oct. 26, 2018
By: Tribune-Review
Saturday, October 27, 2018 | 12:48 AM
High schools
Football
Friday’s results
WPIAL
Class 6A
Canon-McMillan 43, Butler 13
Mt. Lebanon 17, Central Catholic 7
North Allegheny 27, Pine-Richland 7
Seneca Valley 21, Norwin 13
Class 5A
Allegheny 8
Bethel Park 20, Upper St. Clair 14
Peters Township 42, Baldwin 7
West Allegheny 7, Moon 0
Woodland Hills 28, Chartiers Valley 14
Big East
Connellsville 17, Albert Gallatin 14
Gateway 34, McKeesport 6
Penn-Trafford 30, Franklin Regional 14
Northern
Armstrong 24, Kiski Area 21
Mars 30, Hampton 6
Penn Hills 38, North Hills 0
Shaler 62, Fox Chapel 0
Class 4A
Big 8
Belle Vernon 55, Ringgold 0
Greensburg Salem 17, Indiana 0
Thomas Jefferson 37, West Mifflin 6
Trinity 42, Laurel Highlands 14
Northwest 8
Blackhawk 14, Beaver 13
New Castle 41, Ambridge 0
South Fayette 31, Montour 0
Class 3A
Big East
Derry 35, Burrell 14
Elizabeth Forward 44, Yough 0
Mt. Pleasant 49, Uniontown 13
North Catholic 64, Deer Lakes 3
Tri-County West
Beaver Falls 54, Hopewell 6
Central Valley 14, Aliquippa 8
Keystone Oaks 41, Waynesburg 6
Quaker Valley 34, South Park 14
Class 2A
Allegheny
East Allegheny 35, Valley 20
Shady Side Academy 28, Avonworth 10
Century
Beth-Center 36, Frazier 0
Carmichaels 18, Brownsville 0
Washington 42, McGuffey 36
Midwestern
Freedom 33, Western Beaver 0
Neshannock 48, Shenango 0
New Brighton 22, Riverside 16
Three Rivers
Burgettstown 39, South Allegheny 6
Serra Catholic 19, Fort Cherry 7
Seton LaSalle 20, Carlynton 13
Class A
Big 7
OLSH 27, Cornell 0
Rochester 56, Bishop Canevin 0
Eastern
Jeannette 21, Clairton 6
Leechburg 44, Springdale 21
Tri-County South
Bentworth 29, Jefferson-Morgan 7
California 35, Mapletown 0
Monessen 30, Avella 0
Nonconference
Charleroi 34, Apollo-Ridge 24
Ellwood City 34, Brentwood 26
Greensburg Central Catholic 27, Southmoreland 14
Hempfield 49, Plum 20
Knoch 26, Freeport 7
Latrobe 39, Highlands 13
Steel Valley 53, South Side Beaver 6
Sto-Rox 70, Riverview 6
West Greene 20, Union 6
District 6
Heritage vs. WestPAC crossover games
Blairsville 40, North Star 6
Homer-Center 35, Windber 15
Northern Cambria 34, Portage 8
Penns Manor 22, Berlin Brothersvalley 14
Saltsburg 15, Blacklick Valley 7
United 36, Conemaugh Township 14
West Shamokin 28, Meyersdale 0
Friday’s summaries
WPIAL
Class 6A
Canon-McMillan 44, Butler 13
Canon-McMillan 20 14 3 7 —44
Butler 6 7 0 0 —13
C-M: Josh O’Hare 54 run (Joshua Byers kick)
B: Chris Mertz 18 pass from Kyler Callihan (kick failed)
C-M: Drew Engel 4 pass from Jon Quinque (Byers kick)
C-M: O’Hare 2 run (kick failed)
B: Callihan 3 run (Emery Douthette kick)
C-M: Engel 16 run (Byers kick)
C-M: Jon Quinque 13 run (Byers kick)
C-M: Byers 29 field goal
C-M: Engel 18 run (kick failed)
Rushing leaders: C-M, Josh O’Hare 14-184. B, Kyler Callihan 37-104.
Passing leaders: B, Kyler Callihan 9-19-111-0TD-1INT.
Mt. Lebanon 17, Central Catholic 7
Mt. Lebanon 0 0 0 17 —17
Central Catholic 0 0 0 7 —7
North Allegheny 27, Pine-Richland 7
Pine-Richland 0 7 0 0 —7
North Allegheny 0 0 7 20 —27
P-R: Cole Spencer 1 run (Zach Waryanka kick)
NA: Sam Gelosh 12 run (Issac West kick)
NA: Ben Petschke 8 run (West kick)
NA: Ben Maenza 69 run (kick failed)
NA: Petschke 2 run (West kick)
Rushing leaders: P-R, Luke Meckler 28-114. NA, Ben Maenza 9-141, TD.
Seneca Valley 21, Norwin 13
Seneca Valley 0 7 7 7 —21
Norwin 3 7 0 3 —13
N: Carter Breen 22 field goal
SV: Jake Mineweaser 4 run (Seth Winters kick)
N: Jake Merlin 3 pass from Gianni Rizzo (Breen kick)
SV: Mineweaser 25 run (Winters kick)
N: Breen 32 field goal
SV: Gabe Lawson 22 run (Winters kick)
Rushing leaders: SV, Jake Mineweaser 20-119, 2 TDs.
Passing leaders: N, Jack Salopek 14-36-162-0TD-0INT.
Nonconference
Hempfield 49, Plum 20
Hempfield 0 28 21 0 —49
Plum 14 0 0 6 —20
P: Reed Martin 25 pass from Hunter Linhart (Tyler Kolankowski kick)
P: Max Matolcsy 42 pass from Linhart (Kolankowski kick)
H: Blake Remaley 1 run (kick failed)
H: Nathan Roby 1 run (Roby run)
H: Roby 55 run (Caleb Kaylor kick)
H: Remaley 2 run (Kaylor kick)
H: Mario Perkins 11 run (Kaylor kick)
H: Roby 13 run (Kaylor kick)
H: Perkins 3 run (Lucas Zundel kick)
P: Matolcsy 66 pass from Jacob Miller (kick failed)
Rushing leaders: H, Nathan Roby 20-166, 3 TDs; Mario Perkins 22-153, 2 TDs.
Passing leaders: P, Hunter Linhart 5-24-104-0TD-0INT.
Class 5A
Allegheny 8
Bethel Park 20, Upper St. Clair 14
Upper St. Clair 0 0 7 7 —14
Bethel Park 7 7 6 0 —20
BP: Luke Surunis 19 pass from Anthony Chiccitt (John Gummo kick)
BP: Sean McGowan 1 run (Gummo kick)
USC: Colin McLinden 1 run (Sean Martin kick)
BP: Tiger Burkes 5 pass from McGowan (kick failed)
USC: Chris Pantellis 9 pass from Jason Sweeney (Martin kick)
Rushing leaders: BP, Sean McGowan 37-230, TD.
Passing leaders: USC, Jason Sweeney 14-31-141-1TD-0INT.
Peters Township 42, Baldwin 7
Baldwin 0 0 7 0 —7
Peters Township 14 21 0 7 —42
PT: Ryan Magiske 3 run (Brian Bruzdewicz kick)
PT: Josh Casilli 33 pass from Logan Pfeuffer (Bruzdewicz kick)
PT: Magiske 45 run (Bruzdewicz kick)
PT: Casilli 59 pass from Logan Pfeuffer (Bruzdewicz kick)
PT: Jackson McCloskey 20 blocked punt (Bruzdewicz kick)
B: Jaqwon Parker 45 fumble recovery (kick)
PT: Magiske 45 run (Bruzdewicz kick)
Rushing leaders: PT, Ryan Magiske 11-144, 3 TDs.
Passing leaders: PT, Logan Pfeuffer 9-12-191-2TD-0INT.
Receiving leaders: PT, Josh Casilli 7-103, 2 TDs.
West Allegheny 7, Moon 0
West Allegheny 0 0 7 0 —7
Moon 0 0 0 0 —0
WA: Dante Flati 6 run (John McArdle kick)
Receiving leaders: WA, Dante Flati 4-104.
Woodland Hills 28, Chartiers Valley 14
Chartiers Valley 0 0 0 14 —14
Woodland Hills 0 0 0 28 —28
Big East
Connellsville 17, Albert Gallatin 14 (OT)
Connellsville 0 7 0 7 3 — 17
Albert Gallatin 0 7 7 0 0 — 14
AG: Torry Robinson 45 pass from Braeden Moody
C: Blake Lancaster fumble recovery
AG: Torry Robinson 53 run
C: Josh Maher 4 run
C: Gage Gillott 17 field goal
Gateway 34, McKeesport 6
McKeesport 0 0 6 0 —6
Gateway 7 0 14 13 —34
G: Courtney Jackson 41 run (Jayson Jenkins kick)
M: Devin Sims 10 run (kick failed)
G: Derrick Davis 6 run (kick failed)
G: Tui Brown 8 pass from Brendan Majocha (Majocha run)
G: Majocha 2 run (Jayson Jenkins kick)
G: Majocha 8 run (kick failed)
Rushing leaders: G, Brendan Majocha 30-135, 2 TDs.
Passing leaders: G, Brendan Majocha 14-21-144-1TD-0INT.
Penn-Trafford 30, Franklin Regional 14
Franklin Regional 0 0 0 14 —14
Penn-Trafford 6 10 14 0 —30
P-T: Gabe Dunlap 6 run (kick failed)
P-T: Keaton Hier 23 field goal
P-T: Dimitri George 38 pass from Dunlap (Hier kick)
P-T: Caleb Lisbon 4 run (Hier kick)
FR: Zac Gordon 44 run (Anthony Difalco kick)
FR: Colton Johns 2 run (Difalco kick)
Rushing leaders: P-T, Caleb Lisbon 17-163, TD; Gabe Dunlap 17-106, 2 TDs.
Northern
Armstrong 24, Kiski Area 21
Kiski Area 0 14 0 7 —21
Armstrong 0 7 3 14 —24
KA: Drew DiNunzio-Biss 16 pass from Ryne Wallace (Nick Smith kick)
A: Devin Goodgasell 5 pass from Jalen Price (Logan Bowser kick)
KA: Jack Colecchi 100 interception return (Smith kick)
A: Logan Bowser 30 field goal
A: Isaiah Price 4 run (Logan Bowser kick)
A: Jalen Price 5 run (Logan Bowser kick)
KA: Troy Kuhn 5 pass from Wallace (Smith kick)
Passing leaders: KA, Ryne Wallace 14-32-165-2TD-1INT. A, Jalen Price 12-22-162-0TD-0INT.
Mars 30, Hampton 6
Hampton 0 0 0 6 —6
Mars 2 7 7 14 —30
M: safety
M: Garrett Reinke 9 run (Blake Edwards kick)
M: Thomas Sheehy 20 pass from Tyler Kowalkowski (Edwards kick)
M: Reinke 3 run (Edwards kick)
H: Brandon Stephany 59 pass from Max Obenrader (kick failed)
M: Teddy Ruffner 10 run (Edwards )
Rushing leaders: M, Garrett Reinke 30-229, 2 TDs.
Penn Hills 38, North Hills 0
Penn Hills 6 12 6 14 —38
North Hills 0 0 0 0 —0
PH: Dante Cephas 37 pass from Hollis Mathis (kick failed)
PH: Daequan Hardy 12 pass from Mathis (pass failed)
PH: Hardy 6 run (kick failed)
PH: Tank Smith 4 run (kick failed)
PH: Smith 58 pass from Mathis (A.J. Collins kick)
PH: Derrick Topek 9 run (Collins kick)
Rushing leaders: PH, Tank Smith 13-101, TD.
Passing leaders: PH, Hollis Mathis 7-13-168-3TD-0INT.
Shaler 62, Fox Chapel 0
Fox Chapel 0 0 0 0 —0
Shaler 7 28 14 13 —62
S: Joey Kremer 12 run (Brandon Berdik kick)
S: Jake Miller 9 pass from Darin Mizgorski (Berdik kick)
S: Jake Miller 14 run (Berdik kick)
S: Justin DeSabato 30 interception return (Berdik kick)
S: Brennan Fugh 20 pass from Mizgorski (Berdik kick)
S: Luke Bebout 56 pass from Mizgorski (Berdik kick)
S: Kremer 1 run (Berdik kick)
S: Evan Walsh 1 run (Berdik kick)
S: Domenic Rossi 2 run (run failed)
Passing leaders: S, Darin Mizgorski 5-8-103-3TD-0INT.
Nonconference
Latrobe 39, Highlands 13
Latrobe 9 13 10 7 —39
Highlands 0 6 0 7 —13
L: Zakharee Williams 50 pass from Branden Crosby (Nathan Clair kick)
L: safety
L: AJ Rock 1 run (kick failed)
H: Johnny Crise 21 pass from Seth Cohen (kick failed)
L: Crosby 7 run (Clair kick)
L: Williams 49 pass from Crosby (Clair kick)
L: Clair 26 field goal
L: Rock 8 run (Clair kick)
H: Brock White 40 run (Elijah Fondrk kick)
Rushing leaders: L, AJ Rock 29-207, 2 TDs.
Class 4A
Big 8
Belle Vernon 55, Ringgold 0
Belle Vernon 20 20 8 7 —55
Ringgold 0 0 0 0 —0
BV: Andrew Pacak 8 run (Cameron Guess kick)
BV: Anthony Bertram 43 run (Guess kick)
BV: Larry Callaway 4 run (kick failed)
BV: Mason Pascoe 19 run (Guess kick)
BV: Gage Rogge 1 run (pass failed)
BV: Ryan Hammer 12 run (Guess kick)
BV: Hammer 15 run (Pacak run)
BV: Tyler Kovatch 42 punt return (Tommy Kovatch kick)
Greensburg Salem 17, Indiana 0
Greensburg Salem 0 7 0 10 —17
Indiana 0 0 0 0 —0
GS: Aaren Putt 49 run (Wyatt Ramer kick)
GS: Ramer 30 field goal
GS: Trent Patrick 15 run (Ramer kick)
Passing leaders: GS, Trent Patrick 5-9-108-0TD-0INT.
Thomas Jefferson 37, West Mifflin 6
Thomas Jefferson 0 0 23 14 —37
West Mifflin 0 6 0 0 —6
WM: Matthew Schuster 2 run (kick failed)
TJ: Max Shaw 57 run (Shaw run)
TJ: Shaw 2 run (Dan Deabner run)
TJ: Deabner 34 pass from Shane Stump (A.J. Meshanko kick)
TJ: Deabner 27 pass from Shane Stump (Meshanko kick)
TJ: Shaw 15 run (Meshanko kick)
Rushing leaders: TJ, Max Shaw 31-220, 3 TDs.
Trinity 42, Laurel Highlands 14
Laurel Highlands 7 0 0 7 —14
Trinity 14 14 14 0 —42
LH: Cheikh Dossou 12 run (Zack Layton kick)
T: Andrew Gonzales 90 kickoff return (Ryan Hornickel kick)
T: Drew Cain 3 run (Hornickel kick)
T: Drew Cain 7 run (Hornickel kick)
T: Caleb Negley 10 run (Hornickel kick)
T: Cameron Moran 25 pass from Kaden Kolson (Hornickel kick)
T: Cole Bair 15 fumble return (Hornickel kick)
LH: Dossou 6 run (Layton kick)
Northwest 8
Blackhawk 14, Beaver 13
Beaver 0 7 6 0 —13
Blackhawk 7 0 0 7 —14
B: Kenny Gawley 4 run (Ethan Burawa kick)
B: Zach Hansen 34 pass from Brodie List (Beckett Connelly kick)
B: List 49 run (Connelly run failed)
B: Josh Butcher 16 run (Burawa kick)
South Fayette 31, Montour 0
South Fayette 14 10 7 0 —31
Montour 0 0 0 0 —0
SF: Jamie Diven 5 run (Ryan Coe kick)
SF: Rayquin Glover 41 pass from Diven (Coe kick)
SF: Coe 37 field goal
SF: Drew Franklin 6 pass from Diven (Coe kick)
SF: Mike Trimbur 49 pass from Diven (Coe kick)
Passing leaders: SF, Jamie Diven 12-27-237-3TD-1INT.
Nonconference
Knoch 26, Freeport 7
Freeport 0 0 7 0 —7
Knoch 0 6 7 13 —26
K: Jim Johnston 39 interception return (kick failed)
F: Austin Romanchak 67 run (Ricky Hunter kick)
K: Luke Goodlin 1 run (Josh Goldscheitter kick)
K: Johnston 50 run (Goldscheitter kick)
K: Luke Goodlin 30 run (kick)
Rushing leaders: F, Austin Romanchak 15-105, TD; Conor Selinger 21-104. K, Matt Goodlin 29-234, 2 TDs.
Class 3A
Big East
Derry 35, Burrell 14
Burrell 0 0 8 6 —14
Derry 13 15 7 0 —35
D: Justin Flack 12 run (kick failed)
D: Flack 1 run (Robert Boyer kick)
D: Onreey Stewart 1 run (Alex Simon kick)
D: Dom DeLuca 19 run (Flack run)
D: Flack 41 run (Simon kick)
B: Luke Kastellic 25 run (Zach Kerr run)
B: Kastellic 15 run (run failed)
Rushing leaders: D, Justin Flack 8-104, 3 TDs.
Elizabeth Forward 44, Yough 0
Yough 0 0 0 0 —0
Elizabeth Forward 6 31 7 0 —44
EF: Zachary Benedek 75 interception return (run failed)
EF: Benedek 65 run (run failed)
EF: Chase Whatton 24 pass from Benedek
EF: Evan Lewis 4 run (run failed)
EF: Nate Alberts 21 pass from Benedek (run failed)
EF: Chris Makosey 2 run (Andrew Smith kick)
EF: Donte Gilbert 4 run (Smith kick)
Rushing leaders: Y, Dustin Shoaf 37-160. EF, Zachary Benedek 12-130, TD.
Mt. Pleasant 49, Uniontown 13
Uniontown 0 6 0 7 —13
Mt. Pleasant 7 21 14 7 —49
M: Jacob Johnson 37 run (Bradley Pate kick)
M: Johnson 31 pass from Lucas Pieszak (Pate kick)
U: Dom Richter 46 run (run failed)
M: Pete Billey 14 run (Pate kick)
M: Billey 5 run (Pate kick)
M: Alex Kadylak 60 run (Pate kick)
M: Johnson 70 pass from Pieszak (Pate kick)
M: Trenton Abair 5 run (Pate kick)
U: Ky’ron Craggette 76 run (Scott Fitzpatrick kick)
Rushing leaders: U, Ky’ron Craggette 19-167, TD; Dom Richter 10-105, TD. M, Alex Kadylak 9-119, TD; Pete Billey 14-108, 2 TDs.
Passing leaders: M, Lucas Pieszak 7-16-164-2TD-0INT.
Receiving leaders: M, Jacob Johnson 6-159, 2 TDs.
North Catholic 64, Deer Lakes 3
North Catholic 29 21 7 7 —64
Deer Lakes 0 3 0 0 —3
NC: Anthony Serventi 7 run (kick failed)
NC: Will Kunzmann 25 field goal
NC: Serventi 42 run (run failed)
NC: Nikhai Hill-Green 16 pass from Zach Rocco (Will Kunzmann kick)
NC: Zach Rocco 35 run (Will Kunzmann kick)
NC: Nick Maher 49 pass from Zach Rocco (Will Kunzmann kick)
NC: Rashod Allen 15 pass from Zach Rocco (Will Kunzmann kick)
DL: Nick Caro 39 field goal
NC: Maher 15 pass from Zach Rocco (Will Kunzmann kick)
NC: Matt Miller 4 run (Carson Laconi kick)
NC: Liam Straub 31 run (Will Kunzmann kick)
Rushing leaders: NC, Anthony Serventi 7-137, 2 TDs.
Passing leaders: NC, Zach Rocco 7-12-152-4TD-0INT.
Tri-County West
Beaver Falls 54, Hopewell 6
Hopewell 0 0 0 6 —6
Beaver Falls 8 28 12 6 —54
BF: Amen Cottrill 1 run (Josh Hough pass from Brice Anderson)
BF: Hough 1 run (William Boozer kick)
BF: Hough 24 pass from Dayln Brickner (Anderson run)
BF: Anderson 43 pass from Dayln Brickner (kick failed)
BF: Dayln Brickner 1 run (Boozer kick)
BF: Dayln Brickner 79 punt return (kick failed)
BF: Shileak Livingston 28 run (run failed)
BF: Xavier McKenzie 71 run (pass failed)
H: Alex Obeldobel 35
Passing leaders: BF, Dayln Brickner 5-8-111-2TD-0INT.
Central Valley 14, Aliquippa 8
Aliquippa 8 0 0 0 —8
Central Valley 6 8 0 0 —14
CV: Jawon Hall 22 run (kick failed)
A: MJ Devonshire 38 pass from Eli Kosanovich (Avante McKenzie run)
CV: Noah Thompson 3 run (Matt Ramsey pass from Ameer Dudley)
Passing leaders: A, Eli Kosanovich 11-28-119-0TD-0INT.
Keystone Oaks 41, Waynesburg 6
Keystone Oaks 0 26 15 0 —41
Waynesburg 6 0 0 0 —6
W: Nate Stephenson 12 run (kick failed)
KO: Michael Daure 57 run (run failed)
KO: Daure 4 run (pass failed)
KO: C.J. Morrow 23 pass from Logan Shrubb (Daure run)
KO: Morrow pass from Shrubb (Shrubb run)
KO: Daure 29 run (Gio Valforte kick)
Quaker Valley 34, South Park 14
South Park 0 14 0 0 —14
Quaker Valley 14 13 0 7 —34
QV: Isaac Guss 1 run (Evan Frund kick)
QV: Ethan Moore 2 run (Frund kick)
QV: Smith Johnson 69 run (kick failed)
QV: Guss 43 pass from Ethan Moore (Frund kick)
SP: Nate May 16 run (Jaison Mikelonis kick)
SP: May 1 run (Mikelonis kick)
QV: Ethan Moore 9 run (Frund kick)
Rushing leaders: QV, Smith Johnson 5-100, TD.
Passing leaders: QV, Ethan Moore 9-17-100-1TD-1INT.
Class 2A
Allegheny
East Allegheny 35, Valley 20
Valley 8 0 0 12 —20
East Allegheny 0 14 8 13 —35
V: Deonte Ross 10 run (Justin Hooper run)
EA: Dan Kasmier 1 run (run failed)
EA: Kasmier 2 run (Khyree Marshall run)
EA: Tyler Padezan 12 run (Kasmier run)
V: Deonte Ross 4 run (run failed)
EA: Kasmier 29 run (kick failed)
EA: Kasmier 18 run (Mike McAnalley kick)
V: Noah Hutcherson 67 run (run failed)
Rushing leaders: V, Deonte Ross 23-188, 2 TDs. EA, Dan Kasmier 19-116, 4 TDs.
Passing leaders: EA, Dan Kasmier 7-21-151-0TD-0INT.
Receiving leaders: EA, Tyler Padezan 5-130.
Shady Side Academy 28, Avonworth 10
Shady Side Academy 8 0 12 8 —28
Avonworth 0 3 7 0 —10
SSA: Skyy Moore 78 run (Billy Frohlich pass from Moore)
A: Jason Novosel 32 field goal
A: Jax Miller 87 kickoff return (Novosel kick)
SSA: Moore 3 run (pass failed)
SSA: Moore 37 run (kick failed)
SSA: Moore 34 run (Moore run)
Rushing leaders: SSA, Skyy Moore 27-336, 4 TDs.
Passing leaders: SSA, Skyy Moore 6-10-104-0TD-0INT.
Century
Beth-Center 36, Frazier 0
Frazier 0 0 0 0 —0
Beth-Center 14 8 8 6 —36
B-C: Bailey Lincoski 3 run (run failed)
B-C: Dominic Fundy 3 run (Lincoski run)
B-C: Devin Dingle 35 run (Fundy run)
B-C: safety
B-C: Lincoski 75 run (kick failed)
B-C: 2 run (kick failed)
Rushing leaders: B-C, Bailey Lincoski 12-146, 2 TDs.
Carmichaels 18, Brownsville 0
Brownsville 0 0 0 0 —0
Carmichaels 0 6 12 0 —18
C: Kevin Kelly 9 run (run failed)
C: safety
C: safety
C: Billy Pifer 22 pass from Kelly (Hunter Voithofer run)
Washington 46, McGuffey 36
McGuffey 0 15 15 6 —36
Washington 14 8 8 16 —46
W: Zahmere Robinson 42 pass from Zack Swartz (Swartz run)
W: Robinson 75 pass from Swartz (kick failed)
M: Christian Clutter 8 run (Clutter run)
W: Dan Walker 29 run (Swartz run)
M: Clutter 51 run (Johnathan O’Connell kick)
M: Clutter 62 pass from Marshall Whipkey (O’Connell kick)
W: Walker 7 run (run failed)
M: Clutter 48 fumble return (kick failed)
W: Walker 23 run (run failed)
Rushing leaders: W, Dan Walker 27-227, 4 TDs.
Passing leaders: W, Zack Swartz 10-15-183-2TD-0INT.
Receiving leaders: W, Zahmere Robinson 8-157, 2 TDs.
Midwestern
Freedom 33, Western Beaver 0
Western Beaver 0 0 0 0 —0
Freedom 7 10 10 6 —33
F: Cody Ross 1 run (Nick DiNardo kick)
F: DiNardo 36 field goal
F: Noah Yeck 8 pass from Zach Rosa (DiNardo kick)
F: Ross 7 run (DiNardo kick)
F: DiNardo 44 field goal
F: Jake Pail 6 run (kick failed)
Rushing leaders: F, Cody Ross 19-152, 2 TDs.
Neshannock 48, Shenango 0
Shenango 0 0 0 0 —0
Neshannock 0 0 0 48 —48
New Brighton 22, Riverside 16
New Brighton 0 8 6 8 —22
Riverside 0 13 0 3 —16
R: Nathan Sciarro 5 run (kick failed)
R: Nic Ottaviani 10 pass from Ben Hughes (Wyatt Ray kick)
N: Ashton Fath 3 run (Jacob Francona run)
N: Caleb Shuler 58 pass from Jackson Hall (run failed)
R: Sciarro 37 field goal
N: Fath 3 run (Hall pass from Fath)
Rushing leaders: R, LeMarcus Cleckley 22-113.
Passing leaders: N, Jackson Hall 17-27-268-1TD-1INT.
Receiving leaders: N, Caleb Shuler 5-120.
Three Rivers
Burgettstown 39, South Allegheny 6
South Allegheny 0 6 0 0 —6
Burgettstown 12 20 7 0 —39
B: Shane Kemper 11 run (kick failed)
B: Jake Lounder 1 run (kick failed)
B: Shane Kemper 11 run (Seth Phillis kick)
B: Gage Monette 56 run (Phillis kick)
SA: Austin Matczak 4 run (kick failed)
B: Cyle Conley 3 run (kick failed)
B: Shane Kemper 22 run (Phillis kick)
Rushing leaders: B, Shane Kemper 6-131, 3 TDs.
Serra Catholic 19, Fort Cherry 7
Fort Cherry 0 7 0 0 —7
Serra Catholic 3 10 6 0 —19
SC: Nikolas Fedora 30 field goal
SC: Fedora 29 field goal
SC: Khalil Smith 30 run (Fedora kick)
FC: Joseph Anderson 5 run (Nicholas Ruperto kick)
SC: Ray Holmes 9 run (kick failed)
Rushing leaders: SC, Ray Holmes 15-110, TD.
Seton LaSalle 20, Carlynton 13 (OT)
Seton LaSalle 0 13 0 0 7 — 20
Carlynton 7 6 0 0 0 — 13
C: Brandon Jones 14 run (Rodrigo Corra kick)
C: Maclaine Greiner 2 run (kick failed)
S-LS: Max Schipani 10 pass from Griffin Malloy (kick failed)
S-LS: Gabe Finale 4 run (Caden Reamer kick)
S-LS: Jamar Shegog 6 run (Reamer kick)
Rushing leaders: S-LS, Jamar Shegog 12-113, 2 TDs.
Passing leaders: S-LS, Joe Ranft 4-8-106-1TD-0INT.
Nonconference
Brentwood 34, Ellwood City 26 (OT)
Brentwood 0 6 0 8 20 — 34
Ellwood City 0 6 8 0 12 — 26
EC: Ryan Gibbons 1 run (run failed)
B: John Milcic 10 run (kick failed)
EC: Brady Welsh 59 punt return (Rick Pitrelli run)
B: Jayneil Latham 63 pass from Milcic (Milcic pass from Andrew Wilson)
EC: Welsh 5 run (kick failed)
B: Milcic 4 run (kick failed)
B: Milcic 10 run (kick failed)
EC: Pitrelli 2 run (kick failed)
EC: Welsh 6 run (Welsh run)
Rushing leaders: B, John Milcic 25-104, 3 TDs. EC, Donavin Chambers 23-111.
Passing leaders: B, John Milcic 7-26-165-1TD-2INT.
Charleroi 34, Apollo-Ridge 24
Apollo-Ridge 7 10 0 7 —24
Charleroi 7 0 7 20 —34
A-R: Klay Fitzroy 11 pass from Jake Fello (Gavin Cole kick)
C: Dakota Romantino 6 pass from Geno Pellegrini (Joey Caruso kick)
A-R: Cole 20 field goal
A-R: Logan Harmon 2 run (Cole kick)
C: Romantino 21 pass from Geno Pellegrini (Caruso kick)
A-R: Harmon 6 run (Cole kick)
C: Geno Pellegrini 2 run (Caruso kick)
C: Ethan Codeluppi 49 interception return
C: Romantino 75 kickoff return from Romantino (Caruso kick)
Rushing leaders: A-R, Logan Harmon 23-109, 2 TDs.
Passing leaders: C, Geno Pellegrini 15-26-307-2TD-1INT.
Receiving leaders: C, Cole Hunter Perry 6-161; Dakota Romantino 7-122, 2 TDs.
Steel Valley 53, South Side Beaver 6
South Side Beaver 0 6 0 0 —6
Steel Valley 7 24 14 8 —53
SV: Todd Hill 34 run (Brady Miller kick)
SV: Hill 30 run (Miller kick)
SV: Hill 26 run (Miller kick)
SV: Eshawn Carter 42 run (Miller kick)
SSB: Jake McDougal 68 pass from Trenton Seik (kick failed)
SV: Miller 37 field goal
SV: Eshawn Carter 32 pass from Ronell Lawrence (Miller kick)
SV: Ronnell Lawrence 64 interception return (Miller kick)
SV: Hill 7 run (Hill pass from Kameron Williams)
Rushing leaders: SV, Todd Hill 18-274, 4 TDs.
Passing leaders: SSB, Trenton Seik 9-16-183-1TD-2INT.
Class A
Nonconference
Greensburg Central Catholic 27, Southmoreland 14
Greensburg Central Catholic 0 13 12 2 —27
Southmoreland 7 7 0 0 —14
S: Ronnie Robinson 1 run (Andrew Rodriguez kick)
S: Robinson 79 run (Rodriguez kick)
GCC: Brandon Brown 67 pass from Max Pisula (Nate Ward kick)
GCC: Brando Ciccarelli 24 fumble return (kick failed)
GCC: Max Pisula 15 run (pass failed)
GCC: Max Pisula 19 run (kick failed)
GCC: safety
Rushing leaders: GCC, Max Pisula 42-234, 2 TDs. S, Ronnie Robinson 17-120, TD.
Passing leaders: S, Zach Cernuto 7-29-105-1TD-2INT.
Big 7
Our Lady of the Sacred Heart 27, Cornell 0
Our Lady of the Sacred Heart 7 6 6 8 —27
Cornell 0 0 0 0 —0
OLSH: Noah Campalong 25 pass from Tyler Bradley (Ryan Goehring kick)
OLSH: Eric Olexa 4 run (kick failed)
OLSH: Austin Wigley 5 run (run failed)
OLSH: Wigley 1 run (Wigley run)
Rushing leaders: OLSH, Austin Wigley 33-140, 2 TDs.
Rochester 56, Bishop Canevin 0
Rochester 14 21 13 8 —56
Bishop Canevin 0 0 0 0 —0
R: Dahvell Duke 2 run (pass failed)
R: Darius Goosby 26 run (Noah Whiteleather run)
R: Whiteleather 1 run (pass failed)
R: Whiteleather 16 run (Ricky Kirkland run)
R: Matt Bedekovich 25 punt return (Tyreek Sherod kick)
R: Kirkland 2 run (Sherod kick)
R: Parker Anthony 60 interception return (kick failed)
R: Rashawn Reid 65 run (J.D. Azulay run)
Eastern
Jeannette 21, Clairton 6
Clairton 0 6 0 0 —6
Jeannette 7 0 0 14 —21
J: Seth Howard 13 run (Emilio Huerta kick)
C: Leonard Robinson 46 pass from Brendan Parsons (kick failed)
J: Melik Gordan 10 fumble return (kick failed)
J: Howard 57 run (Zack Berginc pass from Howard)
Passing leaders: C, Brendan Parsons 8-22-122-1TD-0INT.
Leechburg 44, Springdale 21
Leechburg 20 12 12 0 —44
Springdale 7 14 0 0 —21
L: Jake Blumer 44 pass from Dylan Cook (Tanner Dudek kick)
L: Bret Kardos 4 run (pass failed)
L: Dudek 21 pass from Cook (Dudek kick)
S: Josh Jones 23 run (Matthew Haus kick)
L: Blumer 4 run (kick failed)
S: Jones 1 run (Haus kick)
L: Cook 2 run (run failed)
S: Christian Vokes 47 run (Haus kick)
L: Kardos 8 run (run failed)
L: Anthony Mangee 5 pass from Cook (pass failed)
Rushing leaders: L, Jake Blumer 16-220, TD. S, Josh Jones 24-125, 2 TDs.
Passing leaders: L, Dylan Cook 6-7-116-3TD-0INT.
Tri-County South
Bentworth 29, Jefferson-Morgan 7
Bentworth 14 6 9 0 —29
Jefferson-Morgan 7 0 0 0 —7
J-M: Justin Maddich 25 pass from Jake Broadwater (Justin Maddich kick)
B: Trent Cavanaugh 7 run (kick failed)
B: Cavanaugh 4 run (Owen Petrisek pass from Cavanaugh)
B: Bruce Hook 13 pass from Cavanaugh (kick failed)
B: Petrisek 3 run (pass failed)
B: Trevor Richardson 35 field goal
California 35, Mapletown 0
Mapletown 0 0 0 0 —0
California 21 6 8 0 —35
C: Cochise Ryan 9 run (Matt Trunzo kick)
C: Jelani Stafford 14 run (Trunzo kick)
C: Jaden Zuzak 27 run (Trunzo kick)
C: Lucas Qualk 24 run (kick failed)
C: Malik Ramsey 67 kickoff return (Jelani Stafford run)
Rushing leaders: C, Jelani Stafford 7-119, TD.
Monessen 30, Avella 0
Monessen 6 0 12 12 —30
Avella 0 0 0 0 —0
M: Vaughn Taylor 1 run (kick failed)
M: Isaiah Beltram 25 pass from Devin Whitlock (run failed)
M: Justin Towler 35 run (pass failed)
M: Towler 55 run (kick failed)
M: Greg Adams 10 run (pass failed)
Rushing leaders: M, Justin Towler 11-111, 2 TDs.
Nonconference
Sto-Rox 70, Riverview 6
Riverview 0 0 0 6 —6
Sto-Rox 40 14 8 8 —70
S-R: Ahmad Pack 75 kickoff return (Vince Eggleton run)
S-R: Eggleton 32 run (Demetrius Berry pass from Eric Wilson)
S-R: Wilson 4 run (Elijah Spence run)
S-R: Eggleton 2 run (Eggleton run)
S-R: Myeir Woodard 44 pass from Wilson (Eggleton run)
S-R: D. Anderson 55 interception return (run failed)
S-R: Pack 66 pass from Wilson (Eggleton run)
S-R: Jaidon Berry 30 pass from Wilson (Spence run)
R: Devon Binz 3 run (pass failed)
S-R: Pack 11 pass from Wilson (Brennan Harris run)
Passing leaders: S-R, Eric Wilson 13-18-330-4TD-1INT.
West Greene 20, Union 6
Union 6 0 0 0 —6
West Greene 0 14 0 6 —20
U: Michael Flowers 3 run (run failed)
WG: Kolin Walker 7 run (run failed)
WG: Gavin Scott 13 run (Nathan Brudnock run)
WG: Brock Bedillion 4 run (run failed)
Saturday’s schedule
WPIAL
Class A
Big 7
Laurel at Northgate, noon
Nonconference
Chartiers-Houston at Imani Christian, 1:30 p.m.; Mohawk at Summit Academy, 12:30 p.m.
District 6
Appalachian Bowl
Shade vs. Ligonier Valley at Windber, 7 p.m.
Heritage vs. WestPAC crossover games
Marion Center at Conemaugh Valley, 1 p.m.; Purchase Line at Ferndale, 1 p.m.
District 8
City League
Championship
Westinghouse vs. Allderdice at Cupples Stadium, 1 p.m.
Field hockey
WPIAL championships
At Fox Chapel
Class 3A
Monday’s schedule
Pine-Richland (6-1-2) vs. Peters Township (8-0-1), 7 p.m.
Class 2A
Tuesday’s schedule
Penn-Trafford (2-6) vs. Latrobe (3-4), 7:45 p.m.
Class A
Tuesday’s schedule
Ellis School (8-1) vs. Shady Side Academy (9-0), 6 p.m.
Soccer
Boys
WPIAL playoffs
Semifinals
Monday’s schedule
Class 4A
Canon-McMillan (16-2) vs. Seneca Valley (15-2-1) at Mars, 8 p.m.; Upper St. Clair (12-3-2) vs. Norwin (16-2-1) at North Allegheny, 8 p.m.
Class 3A
Thomas Jefferson (15-4-1) vs. Franklin Regional (16-0-1) at Norwin, 8 p.m.; Mars (16-1-1) vs. West Allegheny (17-1) at Moon, 8 p.m.
Class 2A
Charleroi (18-0) vs. Quaker Valley (17-3) at Moon, 6 p.m.; Shady Side Academy (10-6-1) vs. Deer Lakes (17-0-1) at North Allegheny, 6 p.m.
Class A
Springdale (15-2-1) vs. Avonworth (18-0-1) at Mars, 6 p.m.; Seton LaSalle (17-3) vs. Greensburg Central Catholic (16-1) at Norwin, 6 p.m.
Girls
WPIAL playoffs
Semifinals
Saturday’s schedule
Class 4A
Upper St. Clair (13-3) vs. Seneca Valley (14-2) at North Allegheny, 5 p.m.; Peters Township (15-3) vs. Norwin (15-2), at Elizabeth Forward, 5 p.m.
Class 3A
Hampton (16-4) vs. Mars (17-0) at North Allegheny, 3 p.m.; South Fayette (11-6-1) vs. Oakland Catholic (16-1), at West Allegheny, 3 p.m.
Class 2A
Avonworth (13-5-2) vs. South Park (18-2) at Elizabeth Forward, 3 p.m.; Deer Lakes (16-1-1) vs. Hopewell (14-1-1), at West Allegheny, 1 p.m.
Class A
Shady Side Academy (11-3) vs. Freedom (18-1) at North Allegheny, 1 p.m.; Bentworth (16-2) vs. Greensburg Central Catholic (12-2), at Elizabeth Forward, 1 p.m.
Tennis
Girls
PIAA team tournament
Quarterfinals
All matches at Hershey Racquet Club
Friday’s results
Class 3A
Conestoga 3, Conrad Weiser 2
Harriton 5, Shady Side Academy 0
North Allegheny 3, Henderson 2
Unionville 4, Peters Township 1
Class 2A
Knoch 3, Scranton Prep 2
Lower Moreland 3, South Williamsport 1
Sewickley Academy 4, Lancaster Catholic 0
Wyomissing 3, Villa Maria 2
Volleyball
Girls
WPIAL playoffs
Class 4A
Quarterfinals
Monday’s schedule
All games start at 7:30 p.m.
Butler (7-6) at North Allegheny (12-0); Bethel Park (11-4) at Oakland Catholic (11-3); Shaler (7-6) at Baldwin (13-1); Norwin (10-3) at Pine-Richland (9-3)
Class 3A
Quarterfinals
Tuesday’s schedule
Kiski Area (12-3) vs. Knoch (15-0) at North Allegheny, 7:30 p.m.; Hampton (11-4) vs. Central Valley (13-2) at North Catholic, 7:30 p.m.; Elizabeth Forward (11-4) vs. Armstrong (15-0) at Norwin, 6 p.m.; Franklin Regional (11-4) vs. Thomas Jefferson (14-1) at Norwin, 7:30 p.m.
Class 2A
Quarterfinals
Tuesday’s schedule
Seton LaSalle (11-2) vs. Freeport (13-0) at North Catholic, 6 p.m.; Deer Lakes (9-4) vs. Frazier (13-0) at Moon, 6 p.m.; Derry (11-2) vs. North Catholic (13-0) at North Allegheny, 6 p.m.; Neshannock (12-1) vs. Serra Catholic (12-1) at Moon, 7:30 p.m.
Class A
Quarterfinals
Monday’s schedule
All games start at 6 p.m.
South Side Beaver (12-3) vs. Bishop Caenvin (13-0), at North Allegheny; Fort Cherry (10-3) vs. Geibel Catholic (13-2), at Pine-Richland; Beaver County Christian (14-1) vs. Carmichaels (15-0), at Baldwin; Brentwood (10-3) vs. Greensburg Central Catholic (15-0), at Oakland Catholic
To report scores, call 1-888-PIT-TRIB.