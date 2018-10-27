High school scores, summaries, schedules for Oct. 26, 2018

By: Tribune-Review

Saturday, October 27, 2018 | 12:48 AM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review, North Allegheny’s Ben Maenza eludes Pine-Richland’s Chance Boyd on a long run during the first quarter Friday, Oct. 26, 2018, in McCandless.

High schools

Football

Friday’s results

WPIAL

Class 6A

Canon-McMillan 43, Butler 13

Mt. Lebanon 17, Central Catholic 7

North Allegheny 27, Pine-Richland 7

Seneca Valley 21, Norwin 13

Class 5A

Allegheny 8

Bethel Park 20, Upper St. Clair 14

Peters Township 42, Baldwin 7

West Allegheny 7, Moon 0

Woodland Hills 28, Chartiers Valley 14

Big East

Connellsville 17, Albert Gallatin 14

Gateway 34, McKeesport 6

Penn-Trafford 30, Franklin Regional 14

Northern

Armstrong 24, Kiski Area 21

Mars 30, Hampton 6

Penn Hills 38, North Hills 0

Shaler 62, Fox Chapel 0

Class 4A

Big 8

Belle Vernon 55, Ringgold 0

Greensburg Salem 17, Indiana 0

Thomas Jefferson 37, West Mifflin 6

Trinity 42, Laurel Highlands 14

Northwest 8

Blackhawk 14, Beaver 13

New Castle 41, Ambridge 0

South Fayette 31, Montour 0

Class 3A

Big East

Derry 35, Burrell 14

Elizabeth Forward 44, Yough 0

Mt. Pleasant 49, Uniontown 13

North Catholic 64, Deer Lakes 3

Tri-County West

Beaver Falls 54, Hopewell 6

Central Valley 14, Aliquippa 8

Keystone Oaks 41, Waynesburg 6

Quaker Valley 34, South Park 14

Class 2A

Allegheny

East Allegheny 35, Valley 20

Shady Side Academy 28, Avonworth 10

Century

Beth-Center 36, Frazier 0

Carmichaels 18, Brownsville 0

Washington 42, McGuffey 36

Midwestern

Freedom 33, Western Beaver 0

Neshannock 48, Shenango 0

New Brighton 22, Riverside 16

Three Rivers

Burgettstown 39, South Allegheny 6

Serra Catholic 19, Fort Cherry 7

Seton LaSalle 20, Carlynton 13

Class A

Big 7

OLSH 27, Cornell 0

Rochester 56, Bishop Canevin 0

Eastern

Jeannette 21, Clairton 6

Leechburg 44, Springdale 21

Tri-County South

Bentworth 29, Jefferson-Morgan 7

California 35, Mapletown 0

Monessen 30, Avella 0

Nonconference

Charleroi 34, Apollo-Ridge 24

Ellwood City 34, Brentwood 26

Greensburg Central Catholic 27, Southmoreland 14

Hempfield 49, Plum 20

Knoch 26, Freeport 7

Latrobe 39, Highlands 13

Steel Valley 53, South Side Beaver 6

Sto-Rox 70, Riverview 6

West Greene 20, Union 6

District 6

Heritage vs. WestPAC crossover games

Blairsville 40, North Star 6

Homer-Center 35, Windber 15

Northern Cambria 34, Portage 8

Penns Manor 22, Berlin Brothersvalley 14

Saltsburg 15, Blacklick Valley 7

United 36, Conemaugh Township 14

West Shamokin 28, Meyersdale 0

Friday’s summaries

WPIAL

Class 6A

Canon-McMillan 44, Butler 13

Canon-McMillan 20 14 3 7 —44

Butler 6 7 0 0 —13

C-M: Josh O’Hare 54 run (Joshua Byers kick)

B: Chris Mertz 18 pass from Kyler Callihan (kick failed)

C-M: Drew Engel 4 pass from Jon Quinque (Byers kick)

C-M: O’Hare 2 run (kick failed)

B: Callihan 3 run (Emery Douthette kick)

C-M: Engel 16 run (Byers kick)

C-M: Jon Quinque 13 run (Byers kick)

C-M: Byers 29 field goal

C-M: Engel 18 run (kick failed)

Rushing leaders: C-M, Josh O’Hare 14-184. B, Kyler Callihan 37-104.

Passing leaders: B, Kyler Callihan 9-19-111-0TD-1INT.

Mt. Lebanon 17, Central Catholic 7

Mt. Lebanon 0 0 0 17 —17

Central Catholic 0 0 0 7 —7

North Allegheny 27, Pine-Richland 7

Pine-Richland 0 7 0 0 —7

North Allegheny 0 0 7 20 —27

P-R: Cole Spencer 1 run (Zach Waryanka kick)

NA: Sam Gelosh 12 run (Issac West kick)

NA: Ben Petschke 8 run (West kick)

NA: Ben Maenza 69 run (kick failed)

NA: Petschke 2 run (West kick)

Rushing leaders: P-R, Luke Meckler 28-114. NA, Ben Maenza 9-141, TD.

Seneca Valley 21, Norwin 13

Seneca Valley 0 7 7 7 —21

Norwin 3 7 0 3 —13

N: Carter Breen 22 field goal

SV: Jake Mineweaser 4 run (Seth Winters kick)

N: Jake Merlin 3 pass from Gianni Rizzo (Breen kick)

SV: Mineweaser 25 run (Winters kick)

N: Breen 32 field goal

SV: Gabe Lawson 22 run (Winters kick)

Rushing leaders: SV, Jake Mineweaser 20-119, 2 TDs.

Passing leaders: N, Jack Salopek 14-36-162-0TD-0INT.

Nonconference

Hempfield 49, Plum 20

Hempfield 0 28 21 0 —49

Plum 14 0 0 6 —20

P: Reed Martin 25 pass from Hunter Linhart (Tyler Kolankowski kick)

P: Max Matolcsy 42 pass from Linhart (Kolankowski kick)

H: Blake Remaley 1 run (kick failed)

H: Nathan Roby 1 run (Roby run)

H: Roby 55 run (Caleb Kaylor kick)

H: Remaley 2 run (Kaylor kick)

H: Mario Perkins 11 run (Kaylor kick)

H: Roby 13 run (Kaylor kick)

H: Perkins 3 run (Lucas Zundel kick)

P: Matolcsy 66 pass from Jacob Miller (kick failed)

Rushing leaders: H, Nathan Roby 20-166, 3 TDs; Mario Perkins 22-153, 2 TDs.

Passing leaders: P, Hunter Linhart 5-24-104-0TD-0INT.

Class 5A

Allegheny 8

Bethel Park 20, Upper St. Clair 14

Upper St. Clair 0 0 7 7 —14

Bethel Park 7 7 6 0 —20

BP: Luke Surunis 19 pass from Anthony Chiccitt (John Gummo kick)

BP: Sean McGowan 1 run (Gummo kick)

USC: Colin McLinden 1 run (Sean Martin kick)

BP: Tiger Burkes 5 pass from McGowan (kick failed)

USC: Chris Pantellis 9 pass from Jason Sweeney (Martin kick)

Rushing leaders: BP, Sean McGowan 37-230, TD.

Passing leaders: USC, Jason Sweeney 14-31-141-1TD-0INT.

Peters Township 42, Baldwin 7

Baldwin 0 0 7 0 —7

Peters Township 14 21 0 7 —42

PT: Ryan Magiske 3 run (Brian Bruzdewicz kick)

PT: Josh Casilli 33 pass from Logan Pfeuffer (Bruzdewicz kick)

PT: Magiske 45 run (Bruzdewicz kick)

PT: Casilli 59 pass from Logan Pfeuffer (Bruzdewicz kick)

PT: Jackson McCloskey 20 blocked punt (Bruzdewicz kick)

B: Jaqwon Parker 45 fumble recovery (kick)

PT: Magiske 45 run (Bruzdewicz kick)

Rushing leaders: PT, Ryan Magiske 11-144, 3 TDs.

Passing leaders: PT, Logan Pfeuffer 9-12-191-2TD-0INT.

Receiving leaders: PT, Josh Casilli 7-103, 2 TDs.

West Allegheny 7, Moon 0

West Allegheny 0 0 7 0 —7

Moon 0 0 0 0 —0

WA: Dante Flati 6 run (John McArdle kick)

Receiving leaders: WA, Dante Flati 4-104.

Woodland Hills 28, Chartiers Valley 14

Chartiers Valley 0 0 0 14 —14

Woodland Hills 0 0 0 28 —28

Big East

Connellsville 17, Albert Gallatin 14 (OT)

Connellsville 0 7 0 7 3 — 17

Albert Gallatin 0 7 7 0 0 — 14

AG: Torry Robinson 45 pass from Braeden Moody

C: Blake Lancaster fumble recovery

AG: Torry Robinson 53 run

C: Josh Maher 4 run

C: Gage Gillott 17 field goal

Gateway 34, McKeesport 6

McKeesport 0 0 6 0 —6

Gateway 7 0 14 13 —34

G: Courtney Jackson 41 run (Jayson Jenkins kick)

M: Devin Sims 10 run (kick failed)

G: Derrick Davis 6 run (kick failed)

G: Tui Brown 8 pass from Brendan Majocha (Majocha run)

G: Majocha 2 run (Jayson Jenkins kick)

G: Majocha 8 run (kick failed)

Rushing leaders: G, Brendan Majocha 30-135, 2 TDs.

Passing leaders: G, Brendan Majocha 14-21-144-1TD-0INT.

Penn-Trafford 30, Franklin Regional 14

Franklin Regional 0 0 0 14 —14

Penn-Trafford 6 10 14 0 —30

P-T: Gabe Dunlap 6 run (kick failed)

P-T: Keaton Hier 23 field goal

P-T: Dimitri George 38 pass from Dunlap (Hier kick)

P-T: Caleb Lisbon 4 run (Hier kick)

FR: Zac Gordon 44 run (Anthony Difalco kick)

FR: Colton Johns 2 run (Difalco kick)

Rushing leaders: P-T, Caleb Lisbon 17-163, TD; Gabe Dunlap 17-106, 2 TDs.

Northern

Armstrong 24, Kiski Area 21

Kiski Area 0 14 0 7 —21

Armstrong 0 7 3 14 —24

KA: Drew DiNunzio-Biss 16 pass from Ryne Wallace (Nick Smith kick)

A: Devin Goodgasell 5 pass from Jalen Price (Logan Bowser kick)

KA: Jack Colecchi 100 interception return (Smith kick)

A: Logan Bowser 30 field goal

A: Isaiah Price 4 run (Logan Bowser kick)

A: Jalen Price 5 run (Logan Bowser kick)

KA: Troy Kuhn 5 pass from Wallace (Smith kick)

Passing leaders: KA, Ryne Wallace 14-32-165-2TD-1INT. A, Jalen Price 12-22-162-0TD-0INT.

Mars 30, Hampton 6

Hampton 0 0 0 6 —6

Mars 2 7 7 14 —30

M: safety

M: Garrett Reinke 9 run (Blake Edwards kick)

M: Thomas Sheehy 20 pass from Tyler Kowalkowski (Edwards kick)

M: Reinke 3 run (Edwards kick)

H: Brandon Stephany 59 pass from Max Obenrader (kick failed)

M: Teddy Ruffner 10 run (Edwards )

Rushing leaders: M, Garrett Reinke 30-229, 2 TDs.

Penn Hills 38, North Hills 0

Penn Hills 6 12 6 14 —38

North Hills 0 0 0 0 —0

PH: Dante Cephas 37 pass from Hollis Mathis (kick failed)

PH: Daequan Hardy 12 pass from Mathis (pass failed)

PH: Hardy 6 run (kick failed)

PH: Tank Smith 4 run (kick failed)

PH: Smith 58 pass from Mathis (A.J. Collins kick)

PH: Derrick Topek 9 run (Collins kick)

Rushing leaders: PH, Tank Smith 13-101, TD.

Passing leaders: PH, Hollis Mathis 7-13-168-3TD-0INT.

Shaler 62, Fox Chapel 0

Fox Chapel 0 0 0 0 —0

Shaler 7 28 14 13 —62

S: Joey Kremer 12 run (Brandon Berdik kick)

S: Jake Miller 9 pass from Darin Mizgorski (Berdik kick)

S: Jake Miller 14 run (Berdik kick)

S: Justin DeSabato 30 interception return (Berdik kick)

S: Brennan Fugh 20 pass from Mizgorski (Berdik kick)

S: Luke Bebout 56 pass from Mizgorski (Berdik kick)

S: Kremer 1 run (Berdik kick)

S: Evan Walsh 1 run (Berdik kick)

S: Domenic Rossi 2 run (run failed)

Passing leaders: S, Darin Mizgorski 5-8-103-3TD-0INT.

Nonconference

Latrobe 39, Highlands 13

Latrobe 9 13 10 7 —39

Highlands 0 6 0 7 —13

L: Zakharee Williams 50 pass from Branden Crosby (Nathan Clair kick)

L: safety

L: AJ Rock 1 run (kick failed)

H: Johnny Crise 21 pass from Seth Cohen (kick failed)

L: Crosby 7 run (Clair kick)

L: Williams 49 pass from Crosby (Clair kick)

L: Clair 26 field goal

L: Rock 8 run (Clair kick)

H: Brock White 40 run (Elijah Fondrk kick)

Rushing leaders: L, AJ Rock 29-207, 2 TDs.

Class 4A

Big 8

Belle Vernon 55, Ringgold 0

Belle Vernon 20 20 8 7 —55

Ringgold 0 0 0 0 —0

BV: Andrew Pacak 8 run (Cameron Guess kick)

BV: Anthony Bertram 43 run (Guess kick)

BV: Larry Callaway 4 run (kick failed)

BV: Mason Pascoe 19 run (Guess kick)

BV: Gage Rogge 1 run (pass failed)

BV: Ryan Hammer 12 run (Guess kick)

BV: Hammer 15 run (Pacak run)

BV: Tyler Kovatch 42 punt return (Tommy Kovatch kick)

Greensburg Salem 17, Indiana 0

Greensburg Salem 0 7 0 10 —17

Indiana 0 0 0 0 —0

GS: Aaren Putt 49 run (Wyatt Ramer kick)

GS: Ramer 30 field goal

GS: Trent Patrick 15 run (Ramer kick)

Passing leaders: GS, Trent Patrick 5-9-108-0TD-0INT.

Thomas Jefferson 37, West Mifflin 6

Thomas Jefferson 0 0 23 14 —37

West Mifflin 0 6 0 0 —6

WM: Matthew Schuster 2 run (kick failed)

TJ: Max Shaw 57 run (Shaw run)

TJ: Shaw 2 run (Dan Deabner run)

TJ: Deabner 34 pass from Shane Stump (A.J. Meshanko kick)

TJ: Deabner 27 pass from Shane Stump (Meshanko kick)

TJ: Shaw 15 run (Meshanko kick)

Rushing leaders: TJ, Max Shaw 31-220, 3 TDs.

Trinity 42, Laurel Highlands 14

Laurel Highlands 7 0 0 7 —14

Trinity 14 14 14 0 —42

LH: Cheikh Dossou 12 run (Zack Layton kick)

T: Andrew Gonzales 90 kickoff return (Ryan Hornickel kick)

T: Drew Cain 3 run (Hornickel kick)

T: Drew Cain 7 run (Hornickel kick)

T: Caleb Negley 10 run (Hornickel kick)

T: Cameron Moran 25 pass from Kaden Kolson (Hornickel kick)

T: Cole Bair 15 fumble return (Hornickel kick)

LH: Dossou 6 run (Layton kick)

Northwest 8

Blackhawk 14, Beaver 13

Beaver 0 7 6 0 —13

Blackhawk 7 0 0 7 —14

B: Kenny Gawley 4 run (Ethan Burawa kick)

B: Zach Hansen 34 pass from Brodie List (Beckett Connelly kick)

B: List 49 run (Connelly run failed)

B: Josh Butcher 16 run (Burawa kick)

South Fayette 31, Montour 0

South Fayette 14 10 7 0 —31

Montour 0 0 0 0 —0

SF: Jamie Diven 5 run (Ryan Coe kick)

SF: Rayquin Glover 41 pass from Diven (Coe kick)

SF: Coe 37 field goal

SF: Drew Franklin 6 pass from Diven (Coe kick)

SF: Mike Trimbur 49 pass from Diven (Coe kick)

Passing leaders: SF, Jamie Diven 12-27-237-3TD-1INT.

Nonconference

Knoch 26, Freeport 7

Freeport 0 0 7 0 —7

Knoch 0 6 7 13 —26

K: Jim Johnston 39 interception return (kick failed)

F: Austin Romanchak 67 run (Ricky Hunter kick)

K: Luke Goodlin 1 run (Josh Goldscheitter kick)

K: Johnston 50 run (Goldscheitter kick)

K: Luke Goodlin 30 run (kick)

Rushing leaders: F, Austin Romanchak 15-105, TD; Conor Selinger 21-104. K, Matt Goodlin 29-234, 2 TDs.

Class 3A

Big East

Derry 35, Burrell 14

Burrell 0 0 8 6 —14

Derry 13 15 7 0 —35

D: Justin Flack 12 run (kick failed)

D: Flack 1 run (Robert Boyer kick)

D: Onreey Stewart 1 run (Alex Simon kick)

D: Dom DeLuca 19 run (Flack run)

D: Flack 41 run (Simon kick)

B: Luke Kastellic 25 run (Zach Kerr run)

B: Kastellic 15 run (run failed)

Rushing leaders: D, Justin Flack 8-104, 3 TDs.

Elizabeth Forward 44, Yough 0

Yough 0 0 0 0 —0

Elizabeth Forward 6 31 7 0 —44

EF: Zachary Benedek 75 interception return (run failed)

EF: Benedek 65 run (run failed)

EF: Chase Whatton 24 pass from Benedek

EF: Evan Lewis 4 run (run failed)

EF: Nate Alberts 21 pass from Benedek (run failed)

EF: Chris Makosey 2 run (Andrew Smith kick)

EF: Donte Gilbert 4 run (Smith kick)

Rushing leaders: Y, Dustin Shoaf 37-160. EF, Zachary Benedek 12-130, TD.

Mt. Pleasant 49, Uniontown 13

Uniontown 0 6 0 7 —13

Mt. Pleasant 7 21 14 7 —49

M: Jacob Johnson 37 run (Bradley Pate kick)

M: Johnson 31 pass from Lucas Pieszak (Pate kick)

U: Dom Richter 46 run (run failed)

M: Pete Billey 14 run (Pate kick)

M: Billey 5 run (Pate kick)

M: Alex Kadylak 60 run (Pate kick)

M: Johnson 70 pass from Pieszak (Pate kick)

M: Trenton Abair 5 run (Pate kick)

U: Ky’ron Craggette 76 run (Scott Fitzpatrick kick)

Rushing leaders: U, Ky’ron Craggette 19-167, TD; Dom Richter 10-105, TD. M, Alex Kadylak 9-119, TD; Pete Billey 14-108, 2 TDs.

Passing leaders: M, Lucas Pieszak 7-16-164-2TD-0INT.

Receiving leaders: M, Jacob Johnson 6-159, 2 TDs.

North Catholic 64, Deer Lakes 3

North Catholic 29 21 7 7 —64

Deer Lakes 0 3 0 0 —3

NC: Anthony Serventi 7 run (kick failed)

NC: Will Kunzmann 25 field goal

NC: Serventi 42 run (run failed)

NC: Nikhai Hill-Green 16 pass from Zach Rocco (Will Kunzmann kick)

NC: Zach Rocco 35 run (Will Kunzmann kick)

NC: Nick Maher 49 pass from Zach Rocco (Will Kunzmann kick)

NC: Rashod Allen 15 pass from Zach Rocco (Will Kunzmann kick)

DL: Nick Caro 39 field goal

NC: Maher 15 pass from Zach Rocco (Will Kunzmann kick)

NC: Matt Miller 4 run (Carson Laconi kick)

NC: Liam Straub 31 run (Will Kunzmann kick)

Rushing leaders: NC, Anthony Serventi 7-137, 2 TDs.

Passing leaders: NC, Zach Rocco 7-12-152-4TD-0INT.

Tri-County West

Beaver Falls 54, Hopewell 6

Hopewell 0 0 0 6 —6

Beaver Falls 8 28 12 6 —54

BF: Amen Cottrill 1 run (Josh Hough pass from Brice Anderson)

BF: Hough 1 run (William Boozer kick)

BF: Hough 24 pass from Dayln Brickner (Anderson run)

BF: Anderson 43 pass from Dayln Brickner (kick failed)

BF: Dayln Brickner 1 run (Boozer kick)

BF: Dayln Brickner 79 punt return (kick failed)

BF: Shileak Livingston 28 run (run failed)

BF: Xavier McKenzie 71 run (pass failed)

H: Alex Obeldobel 35

Passing leaders: BF, Dayln Brickner 5-8-111-2TD-0INT.

Central Valley 14, Aliquippa 8

Aliquippa 8 0 0 0 —8

Central Valley 6 8 0 0 —14

CV: Jawon Hall 22 run (kick failed)

A: MJ Devonshire 38 pass from Eli Kosanovich (Avante McKenzie run)

CV: Noah Thompson 3 run (Matt Ramsey pass from Ameer Dudley)

Passing leaders: A, Eli Kosanovich 11-28-119-0TD-0INT.

Keystone Oaks 41, Waynesburg 6

Keystone Oaks 0 26 15 0 —41

Waynesburg 6 0 0 0 —6

W: Nate Stephenson 12 run (kick failed)

KO: Michael Daure 57 run (run failed)

KO: Daure 4 run (pass failed)

KO: C.J. Morrow 23 pass from Logan Shrubb (Daure run)

KO: Morrow pass from Shrubb (Shrubb run)

KO: Daure 29 run (Gio Valforte kick)

Quaker Valley 34, South Park 14

South Park 0 14 0 0 —14

Quaker Valley 14 13 0 7 —34

QV: Isaac Guss 1 run (Evan Frund kick)

QV: Ethan Moore 2 run (Frund kick)

QV: Smith Johnson 69 run (kick failed)

QV: Guss 43 pass from Ethan Moore (Frund kick)

SP: Nate May 16 run (Jaison Mikelonis kick)

SP: May 1 run (Mikelonis kick)

QV: Ethan Moore 9 run (Frund kick)

Rushing leaders: QV, Smith Johnson 5-100, TD.

Passing leaders: QV, Ethan Moore 9-17-100-1TD-1INT.

Class 2A

Allegheny

East Allegheny 35, Valley 20

Valley 8 0 0 12 —20

East Allegheny 0 14 8 13 —35

V: Deonte Ross 10 run (Justin Hooper run)

EA: Dan Kasmier 1 run (run failed)

EA: Kasmier 2 run (Khyree Marshall run)

EA: Tyler Padezan 12 run (Kasmier run)

V: Deonte Ross 4 run (run failed)

EA: Kasmier 29 run (kick failed)

EA: Kasmier 18 run (Mike McAnalley kick)

V: Noah Hutcherson 67 run (run failed)

Rushing leaders: V, Deonte Ross 23-188, 2 TDs. EA, Dan Kasmier 19-116, 4 TDs.

Passing leaders: EA, Dan Kasmier 7-21-151-0TD-0INT.

Receiving leaders: EA, Tyler Padezan 5-130.

Shady Side Academy 28, Avonworth 10

Shady Side Academy 8 0 12 8 —28

Avonworth 0 3 7 0 —10

SSA: Skyy Moore 78 run (Billy Frohlich pass from Moore)

A: Jason Novosel 32 field goal

A: Jax Miller 87 kickoff return (Novosel kick)

SSA: Moore 3 run (pass failed)

SSA: Moore 37 run (kick failed)

SSA: Moore 34 run (Moore run)

Rushing leaders: SSA, Skyy Moore 27-336, 4 TDs.

Passing leaders: SSA, Skyy Moore 6-10-104-0TD-0INT.

Century

Beth-Center 36, Frazier 0

Frazier 0 0 0 0 —0

Beth-Center 14 8 8 6 —36

B-C: Bailey Lincoski 3 run (run failed)

B-C: Dominic Fundy 3 run (Lincoski run)

B-C: Devin Dingle 35 run (Fundy run)

B-C: safety

B-C: Lincoski 75 run (kick failed)

B-C: 2 run (kick failed)

Rushing leaders: B-C, Bailey Lincoski 12-146, 2 TDs.

Carmichaels 18, Brownsville 0

Brownsville 0 0 0 0 —0

Carmichaels 0 6 12 0 —18

C: Kevin Kelly 9 run (run failed)

C: safety

C: safety

C: Billy Pifer 22 pass from Kelly (Hunter Voithofer run)

Washington 46, McGuffey 36

McGuffey 0 15 15 6 —36

Washington 14 8 8 16 —46

W: Zahmere Robinson 42 pass from Zack Swartz (Swartz run)

W: Robinson 75 pass from Swartz (kick failed)

M: Christian Clutter 8 run (Clutter run)

W: Dan Walker 29 run (Swartz run)

M: Clutter 51 run (Johnathan O’Connell kick)

M: Clutter 62 pass from Marshall Whipkey (O’Connell kick)

W: Walker 7 run (run failed)

M: Clutter 48 fumble return (kick failed)

W: Walker 23 run (run failed)

Rushing leaders: W, Dan Walker 27-227, 4 TDs.

Passing leaders: W, Zack Swartz 10-15-183-2TD-0INT.

Receiving leaders: W, Zahmere Robinson 8-157, 2 TDs.

Midwestern

Freedom 33, Western Beaver 0

Western Beaver 0 0 0 0 —0

Freedom 7 10 10 6 —33

F: Cody Ross 1 run (Nick DiNardo kick)

F: DiNardo 36 field goal

F: Noah Yeck 8 pass from Zach Rosa (DiNardo kick)

F: Ross 7 run (DiNardo kick)

F: DiNardo 44 field goal

F: Jake Pail 6 run (kick failed)

Rushing leaders: F, Cody Ross 19-152, 2 TDs.

Neshannock 48, Shenango 0

Shenango 0 0 0 0 —0

Neshannock 0 0 0 48 —48

New Brighton 22, Riverside 16

New Brighton 0 8 6 8 —22

Riverside 0 13 0 3 —16

R: Nathan Sciarro 5 run (kick failed)

R: Nic Ottaviani 10 pass from Ben Hughes (Wyatt Ray kick)

N: Ashton Fath 3 run (Jacob Francona run)

N: Caleb Shuler 58 pass from Jackson Hall (run failed)

R: Sciarro 37 field goal

N: Fath 3 run (Hall pass from Fath)

Rushing leaders: R, LeMarcus Cleckley 22-113.

Passing leaders: N, Jackson Hall 17-27-268-1TD-1INT.

Receiving leaders: N, Caleb Shuler 5-120.

Three Rivers

Burgettstown 39, South Allegheny 6

South Allegheny 0 6 0 0 —6

Burgettstown 12 20 7 0 —39

B: Shane Kemper 11 run (kick failed)

B: Jake Lounder 1 run (kick failed)

B: Shane Kemper 11 run (Seth Phillis kick)

B: Gage Monette 56 run (Phillis kick)

SA: Austin Matczak 4 run (kick failed)

B: Cyle Conley 3 run (kick failed)

B: Shane Kemper 22 run (Phillis kick)

Rushing leaders: B, Shane Kemper 6-131, 3 TDs.

Serra Catholic 19, Fort Cherry 7

Fort Cherry 0 7 0 0 —7

Serra Catholic 3 10 6 0 —19

SC: Nikolas Fedora 30 field goal

SC: Fedora 29 field goal

SC: Khalil Smith 30 run (Fedora kick)

FC: Joseph Anderson 5 run (Nicholas Ruperto kick)

SC: Ray Holmes 9 run (kick failed)

Rushing leaders: SC, Ray Holmes 15-110, TD.

Seton LaSalle 20, Carlynton 13 (OT)

Seton LaSalle 0 13 0 0 7 — 20

Carlynton 7 6 0 0 0 — 13

C: Brandon Jones 14 run (Rodrigo Corra kick)

C: Maclaine Greiner 2 run (kick failed)

S-LS: Max Schipani 10 pass from Griffin Malloy (kick failed)

S-LS: Gabe Finale 4 run (Caden Reamer kick)

S-LS: Jamar Shegog 6 run (Reamer kick)

Rushing leaders: S-LS, Jamar Shegog 12-113, 2 TDs.

Passing leaders: S-LS, Joe Ranft 4-8-106-1TD-0INT.

Nonconference

Brentwood 34, Ellwood City 26 (OT)

Brentwood 0 6 0 8 20 — 34

Ellwood City 0 6 8 0 12 — 26

EC: Ryan Gibbons 1 run (run failed)

B: John Milcic 10 run (kick failed)

EC: Brady Welsh 59 punt return (Rick Pitrelli run)

B: Jayneil Latham 63 pass from Milcic (Milcic pass from Andrew Wilson)

EC: Welsh 5 run (kick failed)

B: Milcic 4 run (kick failed)

B: Milcic 10 run (kick failed)

EC: Pitrelli 2 run (kick failed)

EC: Welsh 6 run (Welsh run)

Rushing leaders: B, John Milcic 25-104, 3 TDs. EC, Donavin Chambers 23-111.

Passing leaders: B, John Milcic 7-26-165-1TD-2INT.

Charleroi 34, Apollo-Ridge 24

Apollo-Ridge 7 10 0 7 —24

Charleroi 7 0 7 20 —34

A-R: Klay Fitzroy 11 pass from Jake Fello (Gavin Cole kick)

C: Dakota Romantino 6 pass from Geno Pellegrini (Joey Caruso kick)

A-R: Cole 20 field goal

A-R: Logan Harmon 2 run (Cole kick)

C: Romantino 21 pass from Geno Pellegrini (Caruso kick)

A-R: Harmon 6 run (Cole kick)

C: Geno Pellegrini 2 run (Caruso kick)

C: Ethan Codeluppi 49 interception return

C: Romantino 75 kickoff return from Romantino (Caruso kick)

Rushing leaders: A-R, Logan Harmon 23-109, 2 TDs.

Passing leaders: C, Geno Pellegrini 15-26-307-2TD-1INT.

Receiving leaders: C, Cole Hunter Perry 6-161; Dakota Romantino 7-122, 2 TDs.

Steel Valley 53, South Side Beaver 6

South Side Beaver 0 6 0 0 —6

Steel Valley 7 24 14 8 —53

SV: Todd Hill 34 run (Brady Miller kick)

SV: Hill 30 run (Miller kick)

SV: Hill 26 run (Miller kick)

SV: Eshawn Carter 42 run (Miller kick)

SSB: Jake McDougal 68 pass from Trenton Seik (kick failed)

SV: Miller 37 field goal

SV: Eshawn Carter 32 pass from Ronell Lawrence (Miller kick)

SV: Ronnell Lawrence 64 interception return (Miller kick)

SV: Hill 7 run (Hill pass from Kameron Williams)

Rushing leaders: SV, Todd Hill 18-274, 4 TDs.

Passing leaders: SSB, Trenton Seik 9-16-183-1TD-2INT.

Class A

Nonconference

Greensburg Central Catholic 27, Southmoreland 14

Greensburg Central Catholic 0 13 12 2 —27

Southmoreland 7 7 0 0 —14

S: Ronnie Robinson 1 run (Andrew Rodriguez kick)

S: Robinson 79 run (Rodriguez kick)

GCC: Brandon Brown 67 pass from Max Pisula (Nate Ward kick)

GCC: Brando Ciccarelli 24 fumble return (kick failed)

GCC: Max Pisula 15 run (pass failed)

GCC: Max Pisula 19 run (kick failed)

GCC: safety

Rushing leaders: GCC, Max Pisula 42-234, 2 TDs. S, Ronnie Robinson 17-120, TD.

Passing leaders: S, Zach Cernuto 7-29-105-1TD-2INT.

Big 7

Our Lady of the Sacred Heart 27, Cornell 0

Our Lady of the Sacred Heart 7 6 6 8 —27

Cornell 0 0 0 0 —0

OLSH: Noah Campalong 25 pass from Tyler Bradley (Ryan Goehring kick)

OLSH: Eric Olexa 4 run (kick failed)

OLSH: Austin Wigley 5 run (run failed)

OLSH: Wigley 1 run (Wigley run)

Rushing leaders: OLSH, Austin Wigley 33-140, 2 TDs.

Rochester 56, Bishop Canevin 0

Rochester 14 21 13 8 —56

Bishop Canevin 0 0 0 0 —0

R: Dahvell Duke 2 run (pass failed)

R: Darius Goosby 26 run (Noah Whiteleather run)

R: Whiteleather 1 run (pass failed)

R: Whiteleather 16 run (Ricky Kirkland run)

R: Matt Bedekovich 25 punt return (Tyreek Sherod kick)

R: Kirkland 2 run (Sherod kick)

R: Parker Anthony 60 interception return (kick failed)

R: Rashawn Reid 65 run (J.D. Azulay run)

Eastern

Jeannette 21, Clairton 6

Clairton 0 6 0 0 —6

Jeannette 7 0 0 14 —21

J: Seth Howard 13 run (Emilio Huerta kick)

C: Leonard Robinson 46 pass from Brendan Parsons (kick failed)

J: Melik Gordan 10 fumble return (kick failed)

J: Howard 57 run (Zack Berginc pass from Howard)

Passing leaders: C, Brendan Parsons 8-22-122-1TD-0INT.

Leechburg 44, Springdale 21

Leechburg 20 12 12 0 —44

Springdale 7 14 0 0 —21

L: Jake Blumer 44 pass from Dylan Cook (Tanner Dudek kick)

L: Bret Kardos 4 run (pass failed)

L: Dudek 21 pass from Cook (Dudek kick)

S: Josh Jones 23 run (Matthew Haus kick)

L: Blumer 4 run (kick failed)

S: Jones 1 run (Haus kick)

L: Cook 2 run (run failed)

S: Christian Vokes 47 run (Haus kick)

L: Kardos 8 run (run failed)

L: Anthony Mangee 5 pass from Cook (pass failed)

Rushing leaders: L, Jake Blumer 16-220, TD. S, Josh Jones 24-125, 2 TDs.

Passing leaders: L, Dylan Cook 6-7-116-3TD-0INT.

Tri-County South

Bentworth 29, Jefferson-Morgan 7

Bentworth 14 6 9 0 —29

Jefferson-Morgan 7 0 0 0 —7

J-M: Justin Maddich 25 pass from Jake Broadwater (Justin Maddich kick)

B: Trent Cavanaugh 7 run (kick failed)

B: Cavanaugh 4 run (Owen Petrisek pass from Cavanaugh)

B: Bruce Hook 13 pass from Cavanaugh (kick failed)

B: Petrisek 3 run (pass failed)

B: Trevor Richardson 35 field goal

California 35, Mapletown 0

Mapletown 0 0 0 0 —0

California 21 6 8 0 —35

C: Cochise Ryan 9 run (Matt Trunzo kick)

C: Jelani Stafford 14 run (Trunzo kick)

C: Jaden Zuzak 27 run (Trunzo kick)

C: Lucas Qualk 24 run (kick failed)

C: Malik Ramsey 67 kickoff return (Jelani Stafford run)

Rushing leaders: C, Jelani Stafford 7-119, TD.

Monessen 30, Avella 0

Monessen 6 0 12 12 —30

Avella 0 0 0 0 —0

M: Vaughn Taylor 1 run (kick failed)

M: Isaiah Beltram 25 pass from Devin Whitlock (run failed)

M: Justin Towler 35 run (pass failed)

M: Towler 55 run (kick failed)

M: Greg Adams 10 run (pass failed)

Rushing leaders: M, Justin Towler 11-111, 2 TDs.

Nonconference

Sto-Rox 70, Riverview 6

Riverview 0 0 0 6 —6

Sto-Rox 40 14 8 8 —70

S-R: Ahmad Pack 75 kickoff return (Vince Eggleton run)

S-R: Eggleton 32 run (Demetrius Berry pass from Eric Wilson)

S-R: Wilson 4 run (Elijah Spence run)

S-R: Eggleton 2 run (Eggleton run)

S-R: Myeir Woodard 44 pass from Wilson (Eggleton run)

S-R: D. Anderson 55 interception return (run failed)

S-R: Pack 66 pass from Wilson (Eggleton run)

S-R: Jaidon Berry 30 pass from Wilson (Spence run)

R: Devon Binz 3 run (pass failed)

S-R: Pack 11 pass from Wilson (Brennan Harris run)

Passing leaders: S-R, Eric Wilson 13-18-330-4TD-1INT.

West Greene 20, Union 6

Union 6 0 0 0 —6

West Greene 0 14 0 6 —20

U: Michael Flowers 3 run (run failed)

WG: Kolin Walker 7 run (run failed)

WG: Gavin Scott 13 run (Nathan Brudnock run)

WG: Brock Bedillion 4 run (run failed)

Saturday’s schedule

WPIAL

Class A

Big 7

Laurel at Northgate, noon

Nonconference

Chartiers-Houston at Imani Christian, 1:30 p.m.; Mohawk at Summit Academy, 12:30 p.m.

District 6

Appalachian Bowl

Shade vs. Ligonier Valley at Windber, 7 p.m.

Heritage vs. WestPAC crossover games

Marion Center at Conemaugh Valley, 1 p.m.; Purchase Line at Ferndale, 1 p.m.

District 8

City League

Championship

Westinghouse vs. Allderdice at Cupples Stadium, 1 p.m.

Field hockey

WPIAL championships

At Fox Chapel

Class 3A

Monday’s schedule

Pine-Richland (6-1-2) vs. Peters Township (8-0-1), 7 p.m.

Class 2A

Tuesday’s schedule

Penn-Trafford (2-6) vs. Latrobe (3-4), 7:45 p.m.

Class A

Tuesday’s schedule

Ellis School (8-1) vs. Shady Side Academy (9-0), 6 p.m.

Soccer

Boys

WPIAL playoffs

Semifinals

Monday’s schedule

Class 4A

Canon-McMillan (16-2) vs. Seneca Valley (15-2-1) at Mars, 8 p.m.; Upper St. Clair (12-3-2) vs. Norwin (16-2-1) at North Allegheny, 8 p.m.

Class 3A

Thomas Jefferson (15-4-1) vs. Franklin Regional (16-0-1) at Norwin, 8 p.m.; Mars (16-1-1) vs. West Allegheny (17-1) at Moon, 8 p.m.

Class 2A

Charleroi (18-0) vs. Quaker Valley (17-3) at Moon, 6 p.m.; Shady Side Academy (10-6-1) vs. Deer Lakes (17-0-1) at North Allegheny, 6 p.m.

Class A

Springdale (15-2-1) vs. Avonworth (18-0-1) at Mars, 6 p.m.; Seton LaSalle (17-3) vs. Greensburg Central Catholic (16-1) at Norwin, 6 p.m.

Girls

WPIAL playoffs

Semifinals

Saturday’s schedule

Class 4A

Upper St. Clair (13-3) vs. Seneca Valley (14-2) at North Allegheny, 5 p.m.; Peters Township (15-3) vs. Norwin (15-2), at Elizabeth Forward, 5 p.m.

Class 3A

Hampton (16-4) vs. Mars (17-0) at North Allegheny, 3 p.m.; South Fayette (11-6-1) vs. Oakland Catholic (16-1), at West Allegheny, 3 p.m.

Class 2A

Avonworth (13-5-2) vs. South Park (18-2) at Elizabeth Forward, 3 p.m.; Deer Lakes (16-1-1) vs. Hopewell (14-1-1), at West Allegheny, 1 p.m.

Class A

Shady Side Academy (11-3) vs. Freedom (18-1) at North Allegheny, 1 p.m.; Bentworth (16-2) vs. Greensburg Central Catholic (12-2), at Elizabeth Forward, 1 p.m.

Tennis

Girls

PIAA team tournament

Quarterfinals

All matches at Hershey Racquet Club

Friday’s results

Class 3A

Conestoga 3, Conrad Weiser 2

Harriton 5, Shady Side Academy 0

North Allegheny 3, Henderson 2

Unionville 4, Peters Township 1

Class 2A

Knoch 3, Scranton Prep 2

Lower Moreland 3, South Williamsport 1

Sewickley Academy 4, Lancaster Catholic 0

Wyomissing 3, Villa Maria 2

Volleyball

Girls

WPIAL playoffs

Class 4A

Quarterfinals

Monday’s schedule

All games start at 7:30 p.m.

Butler (7-6) at North Allegheny (12-0); Bethel Park (11-4) at Oakland Catholic (11-3); Shaler (7-6) at Baldwin (13-1); Norwin (10-3) at Pine-Richland (9-3)

Class 3A

Quarterfinals

Tuesday’s schedule

Kiski Area (12-3) vs. Knoch (15-0) at North Allegheny, 7:30 p.m.; Hampton (11-4) vs. Central Valley (13-2) at North Catholic, 7:30 p.m.; Elizabeth Forward (11-4) vs. Armstrong (15-0) at Norwin, 6 p.m.; Franklin Regional (11-4) vs. Thomas Jefferson (14-1) at Norwin, 7:30 p.m.

Class 2A

Quarterfinals

Tuesday’s schedule

Seton LaSalle (11-2) vs. Freeport (13-0) at North Catholic, 6 p.m.; Deer Lakes (9-4) vs. Frazier (13-0) at Moon, 6 p.m.; Derry (11-2) vs. North Catholic (13-0) at North Allegheny, 6 p.m.; Neshannock (12-1) vs. Serra Catholic (12-1) at Moon, 7:30 p.m.

Class A

Quarterfinals

Monday’s schedule

All games start at 6 p.m.

South Side Beaver (12-3) vs. Bishop Caenvin (13-0), at North Allegheny; Fort Cherry (10-3) vs. Geibel Catholic (13-2), at Pine-Richland; Beaver County Christian (14-1) vs. Carmichaels (15-0), at Baldwin; Brentwood (10-3) vs. Greensburg Central Catholic (15-0), at Oakland Catholic

