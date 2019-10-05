High school scores, summaries, schedules for Oct. 4, 2019

Friday, October 4, 2019 | 11:44 PM

High schools

Field hockey

Friday’s result

WPIAL

Division I

Mt. Lebanon 2, Peters Township 0

Football

Friday’s results

WPIAL

Class 6A

Central Catholic 28, Norwin 14

North Allegheny 49, Butler 14

Pine-Richland 63, Canon-McMillan 7

Seneca Valley 40, Hempfield 12

Class 5A

Allegheny 8

Baldwin 23, West Allegheny 0

Bethel Park 32, Chartiers Valley 6

Moon 21, Peters Township 13

Big East

Gateway 31, Franklin Regional 0

Penn-Trafford 39, Latrobe 7

Northern

Mars 14, North Hills 7

Penn Hills 30, Hampton 10

Shaler 46, Armstrong 13

Class 4A

Big 8

Belle Vernon 48, Trinity 7

Greensburg Salem 13, West Mifflin 10

Laurel Highlands 42, Ringgold 14

Northwest 8

Blackhawk 26, New Castle 6

Montour 17, Highlands 0

South Fayette 42, Knoch 7

Class 3A

Big East

Derry 52, Uniontown 7

Freeport 40, Deer Lakes 21

Mt. Pleasant 34, Burrell 18

North Catholic 12, Elizabeth Forward 7

Tri-County West

Beaver Falls 34, Keystone Oaks 21

Quaker Valley 28, Waynesburg 13

South Park 41, Hopewell 23

Class 2A

Allegheny

Apollo-Ridge 35, Valley 28

Shady Side Academy 28, Summit Academy 20

Century

Charleroi 28, Southmoreland 7

McGuffey 48, Brownsville 22

Washington 45, Carmichaels 0

Midwestern

Freedom 24, New Brighton 21

Riverside 35, Mohawk 10

Shenango 49, Ellwood City 14

Three Rivers

Brentwood 14, Serra Catholic 13

Burgettstown 47, Carlynton 0

South Side 41, South Allegheny 28

Class A

Big 7

Laurel 33, Union 18

Sto-Rox 21, Rochester 0

Eastern

Clairton 41, Imani Christian 0

Tri-County South

Bentworth 31, Avella 20

Chartiers-Houston 21, Monessen 19

West Greene 35, California 0

Nonconference

Albert Gallatin 13, University (W. Va.) 12

Aliquippa 67, Yough 0

Avonworth 35, Seton LaSalle 7

East Allegheny 41, Beth-Center 0

Fox Chapel 35, Connellsville 20

Frazier 20, Leechburg 14

Greensburg Central Catholic 47, Mapletown 27

Mt. Lebanon 28, Upper St. Clair 14

Neshannock 37, Fort Cherry 0

Riverview 34, Jefferson-Morgan 13

Plum 30, Weir (W. Va.) 27

Springdale 55, Northgate 14

Thomas Jefferson 28, Central Valley 3

Woodland Hills 28, Kiski Area 2

District 6

Heritage

Blairsville 22, Northern Cambria 12

Ligonier Valley 46, Marion Center 0

Purchase Line 36, Penns Manor 14

Saltsburg 27, Homer-Center 26

West Shamokin 55, United 12

District 8

City League

Perry 52, Carrick 20

Nonconference

Westinghouse 58, Hickory 14

Saturday’s schedule

WPIAL

Class 4A

Northwest 8

Ambridge at Beaver, 7:30 p.m.

Class A

Big 7

Cornell at Bishop Canevin, 7 p.m.

Nonconference

Indiana at McKeesport, 1 p.m.; Jeannette vs. OLSH, Moon HS, 7 p.m.; Steel Valley at Western Beaver, 12:30 p.m.

District 8

City League

Nonconference

Allderdice at Linsly School (W. Va.), 1:30 p.m.

Golf

Boys

Friday’s schedule

WPIAL

Nonsection

Fox Chapel 191, Shady Side Academy 193

Medalists: Adam Lauer, Shady Side Academy, 37; Aidan Earle, Shady Side Academy, 37; Charles Troutman, Shady Side Academy, 37; Scott Bitar, Fox Chapel, 37

WPIAL team championships

Class AAA

Tuesday’s schedule

Semifinals

(Top 3 teams advance)

At Indian Run Golf Club, Avella

Baldwin, Belle Vernon, Central Catholic, Mt. Lebanon, Moon, Pine-Richland, Shady Side Academy, Thomas Jefferson, Upper St. Clair, 9 a.m.

At Links at Spring Church, Apollo

Blackhawk, Fox Chapel, Hampton, Hempfield, Latrobe, Penn Trafford, Peters Township, Seneca Valley, 9 a.m.

Class AA

Tuesday’s schedule

Semifinals

(Top 3 teams advance)

At Beaver Valley Golf Club, Patterson Heights

Carmichaels, Central Valley, Eden Christian, Elizabeth Forward, Keystone Oaks, McGuffey, Neshannock, Riverside, Sewickley Academy, South Side, 9 a.m.

At River Forest Golf Course, Freeport

Burrell, Deer Lakes, Derry, Freeport, Mt. Pleasant, North Catholic, Quaker Valley, Riverview, South Park, Uniontown, 9 a.m.

Girls

WPIAL team championships

Class AAA

Monday’s schedule

Semifinals

(Top 4 teams advance)

At Pleasant Valley Golf Club, Connellsville

Blackhawk, Butler, Fox Chapel, Franklin Regional, Mars, North Allegheny, Penn Trafford, Peters Township, Upper St. Clair, 9 a.m.

Class AA

Thursday’s schedule

Championship

At Cedarbrook Red Golf Course, Belle Vernon

Central Valley, Elizabeth Forward, Ellwood City, Greensburg Central Catholic, 10 a.m.

Soccer

Boys

Friday’s results

WPIAL

Nonsection

McKeesport 5, Carrick 1

St. Joseph 4, Vincentian Academy 3

3 goals or more: Andrew Sullivan, St. Joseph (4)

Saturday’s schedule

WPIAL

Class AAAA

Section 2

Upper St. Clair at Peters Township, 7:30 p.m.

Class A

Section 1

Beaver County Christian at OLSH, 11 a.m.

Nonsection

Burrell at Kiski Area, 3 p.m.; Butler at Freeport, 10 a.m.; Derry at Geibel Catholic, 5 p.m.; Freedom at Sewickley Academy, 2 p.m.; Geibel Catholic at Uniontown, 1 p.m.; Greensburg Salem at Indiana, 10 a.m.; Hampton at Obama Academy, 2 p.m.; North Allegheny at Bethel Park, 1:30 p.m.; Seton LaSalle at Charleroi, 1 p.m.; South Fayette at Quaker Valley, 11 p.m.; Thomas Jefferson at Belle Vernon, 7:30 p.m.; Washington at Chartiers-Houston, 12 p.m.

Girls

Saturday’s schedule

WPIAL

Class AAAA

Section 1

North Allegheny at Seneca Valley, 2 p.m.; Pine-Richland at Butler, 6:30 p.m.;Shaler at Fox Chapel, 1 p.m.

Section 2

Canon-McMillan at Brashear, 11:45 a.m.; Mt. Lebanon at Peters Township, 12 p.m.; Upper St. Clair at Baldwin, 2:30 p.m.

Section 3

Penn-Trafford at Hempfield, 1:30 p.m.

Class AAA

Section 1

Armstrong at Mars, 2 p.m.; Franklin Regional at Kiski Area, 11:30 a.m.; Indiana at Hampton, 1 p.m.

Section 2

Elizabeth Forward at Ringgold, 2 p.m.; Greensburg Salem at Albert Gallatin, 10 a.m.; Laurel Highlands at Uniontown, 12 p.m.

Section 3

Obama Academy at West Mifflin, 1:30 p.m.; Plum at Thomas Jefferson, 2:30 p.m.

Section 4

Central Valley at Chartiers Valley, 2 p.m.; West Allegheny at South Fayette, 12 p.m.

Class AA

Section 1

Avonworth at Keystone Oaks, 11 a.m.; Steel Valley at Hopewell, 1 p.m.

Section 2

Apollo-Ridge at East Allegheny, 6 p.m.; Freeport at Valley, 7 p.m.

Section 3

Brownsville at Mt. Pleasant, 10 a.m.; South Allegheny at Yough, 10 a.m.; Waynesburg at South Park, 1 p.m.

Class A

Section 1

Serra Catholic at Greensburg Central Catholic, 12 p.m.

Section 2

Charleroi at Geibel Catholic, TBA; Monessen at Bentworth, 10 a.m.

Section 3

Freedom at Sewickley Academy, 2 p.m.; Mohawk at OLSH, 12 p.m.; Neshannock at Riverside, 7 p.m.; South Side at Quigley Catholic, 2 p.m.

Section 4

Winchester Thurston at Seton LaSalle, 1 p.m.

Nonsection

Carrick at Ellwood City, 12 p.m.; North Hills at Norwin, 11:30 a.m.

Tennis

Girls

Friday’s results

WPIAL

Class AA

Sectin 3

Valley 3, Derry 2

Friday’s summary

Valley 3, Derry 2

Singles: Amber Sterrett (D) d. Madison Gatto, 6-1, 5-7, 6-1; Casey Gatto (V) d. Leah Perry, 6-1, 6-1; Ekaterina Trimble (D) d. Aimee Johnson, 6-2, 4-6, 6-1

Doubles: Eden Richey/Rylee Gatto (V) d. Tara Perry/Addy Hildebrand, 6-2, 6-2; Rachel Schrock/Elisabeth Ervin (V) d. Allison Johnson/Elizabeth Kott, 6-2, 6-2

WPIAL team championships

Class AA

Tuesday’s schedule

First round

Greensburg Salem at Sewickley Academy, 3 p.m.

North Catholic at Blackhawk, 3 p.m.

Winchester Thurston at Neshannock, 3 p.m.

Central Valley at South Park, 3 p.m.

Derry at Beaver, 3 p.m.

Southmoreland at Valley, 3 p.m.

Keystone Oaks at Mt. Pleasant, 3 p.m.

Ringgold at Knoch, 3 p.m.

