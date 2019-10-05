High school scores, summaries, schedules for Oct. 4, 2019
Friday, October 4, 2019 | 11:44 PM
High schools
Field hockey
Friday’s result
WPIAL
Division I
Mt. Lebanon 2, Peters Township 0
Football
Friday’s results
WPIAL
Class 6A
Central Catholic 28, Norwin 14
North Allegheny 49, Butler 14
Pine-Richland 63, Canon-McMillan 7
Seneca Valley 40, Hempfield 12
Class 5A
Allegheny 8
Baldwin 23, West Allegheny 0
Bethel Park 32, Chartiers Valley 6
Moon 21, Peters Township 13
Big East
Gateway 31, Franklin Regional 0
Penn-Trafford 39, Latrobe 7
Northern
Mars 14, North Hills 7
Penn Hills 30, Hampton 10
Shaler 46, Armstrong 13
Class 4A
Big 8
Belle Vernon 48, Trinity 7
Greensburg Salem 13, West Mifflin 10
Laurel Highlands 42, Ringgold 14
Northwest 8
Blackhawk 26, New Castle 6
Montour 17, Highlands 0
South Fayette 42, Knoch 7
Class 3A
Big East
Derry 52, Uniontown 7
Freeport 40, Deer Lakes 21
Mt. Pleasant 34, Burrell 18
North Catholic 12, Elizabeth Forward 7
Tri-County West
Beaver Falls 34, Keystone Oaks 21
Quaker Valley 28, Waynesburg 13
South Park 41, Hopewell 23
Class 2A
Allegheny
Apollo-Ridge 35, Valley 28
Shady Side Academy 28, Summit Academy 20
Century
Charleroi 28, Southmoreland 7
McGuffey 48, Brownsville 22
Washington 45, Carmichaels 0
Midwestern
Freedom 24, New Brighton 21
Riverside 35, Mohawk 10
Shenango 49, Ellwood City 14
Three Rivers
Brentwood 14, Serra Catholic 13
Burgettstown 47, Carlynton 0
South Side 41, South Allegheny 28
Class A
Big 7
Laurel 33, Union 18
Sto-Rox 21, Rochester 0
Eastern
Clairton 41, Imani Christian 0
Tri-County South
Bentworth 31, Avella 20
Chartiers-Houston 21, Monessen 19
West Greene 35, California 0
Nonconference
Albert Gallatin 13, University (W. Va.) 12
Aliquippa 67, Yough 0
Avonworth 35, Seton LaSalle 7
East Allegheny 41, Beth-Center 0
Fox Chapel 35, Connellsville 20
Frazier 20, Leechburg 14
Greensburg Central Catholic 47, Mapletown 27
Mt. Lebanon 28, Upper St. Clair 14
Neshannock 37, Fort Cherry 0
Riverview 34, Jefferson-Morgan 13
Plum 30, Weir (W. Va.) 27
Springdale 55, Northgate 14
Thomas Jefferson 28, Central Valley 3
Woodland Hills 28, Kiski Area 2
District 6
Heritage
Blairsville 22, Northern Cambria 12
Ligonier Valley 46, Marion Center 0
Purchase Line 36, Penns Manor 14
Saltsburg 27, Homer-Center 26
West Shamokin 55, United 12
District 8
City League
Perry 52, Carrick 20
Nonconference
Westinghouse 58, Hickory 14
Saturday’s schedule
WPIAL
Class 4A
Northwest 8
Ambridge at Beaver, 7:30 p.m.
Class A
Big 7
Cornell at Bishop Canevin, 7 p.m.
Nonconference
Indiana at McKeesport, 1 p.m.; Jeannette vs. OLSH, Moon HS, 7 p.m.; Steel Valley at Western Beaver, 12:30 p.m.
District 8
City League
Nonconference
Allderdice at Linsly School (W. Va.), 1:30 p.m.
Golf
Boys
Friday’s schedule
WPIAL
Nonsection
Fox Chapel 191, Shady Side Academy 193
Medalists: Adam Lauer, Shady Side Academy, 37; Aidan Earle, Shady Side Academy, 37; Charles Troutman, Shady Side Academy, 37; Scott Bitar, Fox Chapel, 37
WPIAL team championships
Class AAA
Tuesday’s schedule
Semifinals
(Top 3 teams advance)
At Indian Run Golf Club, Avella
Baldwin, Belle Vernon, Central Catholic, Mt. Lebanon, Moon, Pine-Richland, Shady Side Academy, Thomas Jefferson, Upper St. Clair, 9 a.m.
At Links at Spring Church, Apollo
Blackhawk, Fox Chapel, Hampton, Hempfield, Latrobe, Penn Trafford, Peters Township, Seneca Valley, 9 a.m.
Class AA
Tuesday’s schedule
Semifinals
(Top 3 teams advance)
At Beaver Valley Golf Club, Patterson Heights
Carmichaels, Central Valley, Eden Christian, Elizabeth Forward, Keystone Oaks, McGuffey, Neshannock, Riverside, Sewickley Academy, South Side, 9 a.m.
At River Forest Golf Course, Freeport
Burrell, Deer Lakes, Derry, Freeport, Mt. Pleasant, North Catholic, Quaker Valley, Riverview, South Park, Uniontown, 9 a.m.
Girls
WPIAL team championships
Class AAA
Monday’s schedule
Semifinals
(Top 4 teams advance)
At Pleasant Valley Golf Club, Connellsville
Blackhawk, Butler, Fox Chapel, Franklin Regional, Mars, North Allegheny, Penn Trafford, Peters Township, Upper St. Clair, 9 a.m.
Class AA
Thursday’s schedule
Championship
At Cedarbrook Red Golf Course, Belle Vernon
Central Valley, Elizabeth Forward, Ellwood City, Greensburg Central Catholic, 10 a.m.
Soccer
Boys
Friday’s results
WPIAL
Nonsection
McKeesport 5, Carrick 1
St. Joseph 4, Vincentian Academy 3
3 goals or more: Andrew Sullivan, St. Joseph (4)
Saturday’s schedule
WPIAL
Class AAAA
Section 2
Upper St. Clair at Peters Township, 7:30 p.m.
Class A
Section 1
Beaver County Christian at OLSH, 11 a.m.
Nonsection
Burrell at Kiski Area, 3 p.m.; Butler at Freeport, 10 a.m.; Derry at Geibel Catholic, 5 p.m.; Freedom at Sewickley Academy, 2 p.m.; Geibel Catholic at Uniontown, 1 p.m.; Greensburg Salem at Indiana, 10 a.m.; Hampton at Obama Academy, 2 p.m.; North Allegheny at Bethel Park, 1:30 p.m.; Seton LaSalle at Charleroi, 1 p.m.; South Fayette at Quaker Valley, 11 p.m.; Thomas Jefferson at Belle Vernon, 7:30 p.m.; Washington at Chartiers-Houston, 12 p.m.
Girls
Saturday’s schedule
WPIAL
Class AAAA
Section 1
North Allegheny at Seneca Valley, 2 p.m.; Pine-Richland at Butler, 6:30 p.m.;Shaler at Fox Chapel, 1 p.m.
Section 2
Canon-McMillan at Brashear, 11:45 a.m.; Mt. Lebanon at Peters Township, 12 p.m.; Upper St. Clair at Baldwin, 2:30 p.m.
Section 3
Penn-Trafford at Hempfield, 1:30 p.m.
Class AAA
Section 1
Armstrong at Mars, 2 p.m.; Franklin Regional at Kiski Area, 11:30 a.m.; Indiana at Hampton, 1 p.m.
Section 2
Elizabeth Forward at Ringgold, 2 p.m.; Greensburg Salem at Albert Gallatin, 10 a.m.; Laurel Highlands at Uniontown, 12 p.m.
Section 3
Obama Academy at West Mifflin, 1:30 p.m.; Plum at Thomas Jefferson, 2:30 p.m.
Section 4
Central Valley at Chartiers Valley, 2 p.m.; West Allegheny at South Fayette, 12 p.m.
Class AA
Section 1
Avonworth at Keystone Oaks, 11 a.m.; Steel Valley at Hopewell, 1 p.m.
Section 2
Apollo-Ridge at East Allegheny, 6 p.m.; Freeport at Valley, 7 p.m.
Section 3
Brownsville at Mt. Pleasant, 10 a.m.; South Allegheny at Yough, 10 a.m.; Waynesburg at South Park, 1 p.m.
Class A
Section 1
Serra Catholic at Greensburg Central Catholic, 12 p.m.
Section 2
Charleroi at Geibel Catholic, TBA; Monessen at Bentworth, 10 a.m.
Section 3
Freedom at Sewickley Academy, 2 p.m.; Mohawk at OLSH, 12 p.m.; Neshannock at Riverside, 7 p.m.; South Side at Quigley Catholic, 2 p.m.
Section 4
Winchester Thurston at Seton LaSalle, 1 p.m.
Nonsection
Carrick at Ellwood City, 12 p.m.; North Hills at Norwin, 11:30 a.m.
Tennis
Girls
Friday’s results
WPIAL
Class AA
Sectin 3
Valley 3, Derry 2
Friday’s summary
Valley 3, Derry 2
Singles: Amber Sterrett (D) d. Madison Gatto, 6-1, 5-7, 6-1; Casey Gatto (V) d. Leah Perry, 6-1, 6-1; Ekaterina Trimble (D) d. Aimee Johnson, 6-2, 4-6, 6-1
Doubles: Eden Richey/Rylee Gatto (V) d. Tara Perry/Addy Hildebrand, 6-2, 6-2; Rachel Schrock/Elisabeth Ervin (V) d. Allison Johnson/Elizabeth Kott, 6-2, 6-2
WPIAL team championships
Class AA
Tuesday’s schedule
First round
Greensburg Salem at Sewickley Academy, 3 p.m.
North Catholic at Blackhawk, 3 p.m.
Winchester Thurston at Neshannock, 3 p.m.
Central Valley at South Park, 3 p.m.
Derry at Beaver, 3 p.m.
Southmoreland at Valley, 3 p.m.
Keystone Oaks at Mt. Pleasant, 3 p.m.
Ringgold at Knoch, 3 p.m.
