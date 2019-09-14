High school scores, summaries, schedules for Sept. 13, 2019
Friday, September 13, 2019 | 10:52 PM
High schools
Cross country
Boys
Friday’s results
Kiski Area Invitational
At Northmoreland Park
Individual results
1. Kendall Branan, Indiana, 16:43; 2. Eli Anish, Allderdice, 16:57; 3. Joel Beckwith, Indiana, 16:58; 4. Eric Rohrer, Allderdice, 17:07; 5. Logan Maust, Uniontown, 17:08; 6. Justin Carlson, Latrobe, 17:14; 7. Luke Whisel, Gateway, 17:15; 8. Joseph Hill, Latrobe, 17:18; 9. Jake Folaron, Kiski Area, 17:22; 10. Matt Dongiavanni, Kiski Area, 17:23
Team results
Class AAA
1. Allderdice, 53; 2. Latrobe, 73; 3. Kiski Area, 103; 4. Central Catholic, 194; 5. Plum, 225
Class AA/A
1. Indiana, 67; 2. Uniontown, 145; 3. Freeport, 300; 4. Highlands, 394; 5. Burrell, 483
Girls
Friday’s results
Kiski Area Invitational
At Northmoreland Park
Individual results
1. Corinn Brewer, Greensburg Central Catholic, 19:35; 2. Alaina Hicks, North Catholic, 19:51; 3. Julia Zalenski, North Catholic, 19:58; 4. Angela Valotta, Plum, 20:20; 5. Hope Trimmer, Uniontown, 20:35; 6. Livia Paoletti, Plum, 20:38; 7. Emma MacDonald, North Catholic, 20:47; 8. Ashley Persia, Plum, 21:16; 9. Lexie Planinsek, Latrobe, 21:18; 10. Kiyara Sawyers, Gateway, 21:22
Team results
Class AAA
1. Plum, 79; 2. Gateway, 102; 3. Kiski Area, 102; 4. Fox Chapel, 136; 5. Allderdice, 150
Class AA/A
1. Indiana, 199; 2. Freeport, 234; 3. Uniontown, 247; 4. Greensburg C.C., 308; 5. Bishop Canevin, 342
Football
Friday’s results
WPIAL
Class 6A
Central Catholic 31, Hempfield 14
Mt. Lebanon 26, Seneca Valley 20
North Allegheny 42, Canon-McMillan 6
Pine-Richland 56, Butler 7
Class 5A
Allegheny 8
Moon 41, Baldwin 13
Peters Township 23, West Allegheny 7
Upper St. Clair 45, Woodland Hills 41
Big East
Gateway 49, Latrobe 0
Penn-Trafford 29, McKeesport 12
Plum 49, Connellsville 14
Northern
Kiski Area 36, Fox Chapel 17
North Hills 35, Hampton 14
Penn Hills 14, Mars 7
Class 4A
Big 8
Belle Vernon 63, Laurel Highlands 13
Thomas Jefferson 62, Indiana 0
Trinity 35, Ringgold 7
Northwest 8
Blackhawk 49, Ambridge 0
Knoch 24, Highlands 0
New Castle 45, Beaver 0
Class 3A
Big East
Burrell 43, Uniontown 0
Deer Lakes 61, Yough 30
Derry 7, Mt. Pleasant 0
Elizabeth Forward 31, Freeport 13
Tri-County West
Beaver Falls 41, Quaker Valley 14
Hopewell 31, Waynesburg 7
South Park 28, Keystone Oaks 14
Class 2A
Allegheny
Apollo-Ridge 27, East Allegheny 14
Shady Side Academy 29, Steel Valley 6
Interstate
Charleroi 45, Frazier 6
McGuffey 48, Carmichaels 26
Southmoreland 62, Beth-Center 16
Washington 44, Brownsville 7
Midwestern
Neshannock 44, Ellwood City 0
Riverside 37, Western Beaver 7
Three Rivers
Brentwood 13, Fort Cherry 0
South Allegheny 28, Seton LaSalle 7
South Side Beaver 50, Carlynton 13
Class A
Big 7
OLSH 46, Rochester 12
Sto-Rox 28, Cornell 25
Union vs. Northgate, ppd.
Eastern
Clairton 58, Riverview 0
Greensburg Central Catholic 42, Leechburg 41 (3OT)
Tri-County South
Chartiers-Houston 41, Bentworth 18
Monessen 28, Jefferson-Morgan 21
West Greene 41, Mapletown 6
Nonconference
Aliquippa 27, Montour 14
Avonworth 24, New Brighton 13
Bethel Park 31, Shaler 0
Central Valley 35, North Catholic 14
Franklin Regional 16, West Mifflin 9
Jeannette 54, Avella 0
Laurel 15, California 0*
Norwin 28, Chartiers Valley 13
Shenango 27, Serra Catholic 14
South Fayette 49, Greensburg Salem 0
Valley 22, Imani Christian 6
District 6
Heritage
Homer-Center 35, Marion Center 13
Penns Manor 47, United 6
Ligonier Valley 57, Saltsburg 12
Purchase Line 28, Northern Cambria 6
West Shamokin 13, Blairsville 6
District 8
City League
University Prep 38, Perry 20
Nonconference
Grove City 36, Brashear 0
*Game shortened by lightning
Saturday’s schedule
WPIAL
Class 2A
Midwestern
Mohawk at Freedom, 7 p.m.
Class A
Big 7
Northgate at Union, noon
Nonconference
Burgettstown at Summit Academy, 12:30 p.m.; Springdale at Bishop Canevin, 7 p.m.
District 8
City League
Nonconference
Cardinal Mooney (Ohio) at Carrick, 6 p.m.
Golf
Boys
Friday’s results
WPIAL
Class 3A
Section 1
Knoch 201, Armstrong 209
Medalists: Maddox Rearic (A), 36; Cory Voltz (K), 37; Anthony Lobb (A), 38; Nate Jakovac (K), 39; Ethan Ellis (K), 40
Class AA
Section 9
Sewickley Academy 200, OLSH 266
Medalist: Navin Rana (Sew), 37
Nonsection
North Catholic 200, Eden Christian 223
Soccer
Boys
Saturday’s schedule
WPIAL
Class AAAA
Section 1
Allderdice at Butler, 7 p.m.; Fox Chapel at North Allegheny, 12:30 p.m.; Seneca Valley at Pine-Richland, 1 p.m.; Shaler at Central Catholic, 2 p.m.
Section 2
Baldwin at Mt. Lebanon, 1:30 p.m.; Peters Township at Brashear, 12:45 p.m.; Upper St. Clair at Canon-McMillan, 6 p.m.
Section 3
Connellsville at Plum, 7 p.m.; Latrobe at Penn Hills, 5 p.m.; Norwin at Woodland Hills, 12:30 p.m.; Penn-Trafford at Hempfield, 1:30 p.m.
Class AAA
Section 1
Highlands at Hampton, 7 p.m.; Indiana at North Hills, 10 a.m.; Knoch at Kiski Area, 10 a.m.; Mars at Armstrong, 7:30 p.m.
Section 2
Ambridge at Blackhawk, 1 p.m.; Beaver at Obama Academy, 7 p.m.; West Allegheny at Montour, 11:30 a.m.
Section 3
Laurel Highlands at Greensburg Salem, 10:30 a.m.; Trinity at Albert Gallatin, 7:30 p.m.; Uniontown at Ringgold, 1 p.m.
Section 4
Chartiers Valley at Franklin Regional, 2:30 p.m.; Thomas Jefferson at South Fayette, 1:30 p.m.; West Mifflin at Gateway, 1:30 p.m.
Class AA
Section 1
Keystone Oaks at Elizabeth Forward, 1 p.m.; Steel Valley at East Allegheny, 11 a.m.
Section 2
Deer Lakes at Mt. Pleasant, 7:30 p.m.; Freeport at Shady Side Academy, 7 p.m.; Valley at Derry, 11 a.m.
Section 3
Charleroi at Yough, 10 a.m.; Southmoreland at Beth-Center, 10 a.m.; Washington at Brownsville, 12 p.m.
Section 4
New Brighton at Hopewell, 11 a.m.; Quaker Valley at South Side Beaver, 7 p.m.
Class A
Section 1
Neshannock at Beaver County Christian, 10:30 a.m.; Quigley Catholic at Mohawk, 10 a.m.
Section 2
Jeannette at St. Joseph, 3:30 p.m.
Section 3
Carlynton at Avonworth, 2 p.m.; Riverview at Aquinas Academy, 11 a.m.; Springdale at Eden Christian, 1 p.m.
Section 4
Brentwood at Bishop Canevin, 7 p.m.; Chartiers-Houston at Bentworth, 7 p.m.; Seton LaSalle at California, 7 p.m.
Nonsection
Carrick at Ellwood City, 12 p.m.; Waynesburg at Moon, 4 p.m.
Girls
Friday’s results
WPIAL
Class A
Section 2
Monessen at Geibel, ppd.
Nonsection
Eden Christian 4, Sewickley Academy 3
Norwin 5, Kiski Area 0
Springdale 6, Ellis School 1
Brashear at North Hills (n)
Quigley Catholic at Winchester Thurston (n)
3 more or goals: Haylee Fleishman, Eden Christian
Saturday’s schedule
WPIAL
Class AAA
Section 1
Seneca Valley at Mars, 5:30 p.m.
Section 2
Charleroi at Uniontown, 10 a.m.
Section 4
Seton LaSalle at Chartiers Valley, 12 p.m.
Class A
Section 2
Albert Gallatin at Monessen, 10 a.m.
Nonsection
Altoona at Butler, 7 p.m.; Armstrong at Carrick, 9 a.m.; Baldwin at Thomas Jefferson, 1:30 p.m.; Bentworth at Waynesburg, 11 a.m.; Blackhawk at Mohawk, 12 p.m.; Burrell at Kiski Area, 3 p.m.; Chartiers-Houston at Serra Catholic, 11 a.m.; Gateway at Latrobe, 2:30 p.m.; Laurel Highlands at Penn-Trafford, 12:30 p.m.; Obama Academy at Bishop Canevin, 1:30 p.m.; North Allegheny at Upper St. Clair, 12:30 p.m.; North Catholic at Pine-Richland, 5 p.m.; Sharon at Neshannock, 1 p.m.; Shaler at Canon-McMillan, 1 p.m.; West Allegheny at Avonworth, 10 a.m.
