High school scores, summaries, schedules for Sept. 13, 2019

Friday, September 13, 2019 | 10:52 PM

High schools

Cross country

Boys

Friday’s results

Kiski Area Invitational

At Northmoreland Park

Individual results

1. Kendall Branan, Indiana, 16:43; 2. Eli Anish, Allderdice, 16:57; 3. Joel Beckwith, Indiana, 16:58; 4. Eric Rohrer, Allderdice, 17:07; 5. Logan Maust, Uniontown, 17:08; 6. Justin Carlson, Latrobe, 17:14; 7. Luke Whisel, Gateway, 17:15; 8. Joseph Hill, Latrobe, 17:18; 9. Jake Folaron, Kiski Area, 17:22; 10. Matt Dongiavanni, Kiski Area, 17:23

Team results

Class AAA

1. Allderdice, 53; 2. Latrobe, 73; 3. Kiski Area, 103; 4. Central Catholic, 194; 5. Plum, 225

Class AA/A

1. Indiana, 67; 2. Uniontown, 145; 3. Freeport, 300; 4. Highlands, 394; 5. Burrell, 483

Girls

Friday’s results

Kiski Area Invitational

At Northmoreland Park

Individual results

1. Corinn Brewer, Greensburg Central Catholic, 19:35; 2. Alaina Hicks, North Catholic, 19:51; 3. Julia Zalenski, North Catholic, 19:58; 4. Angela Valotta, Plum, 20:20; 5. Hope Trimmer, Uniontown, 20:35; 6. Livia Paoletti, Plum, 20:38; 7. Emma MacDonald, North Catholic, 20:47; 8. Ashley Persia, Plum, 21:16; 9. Lexie Planinsek, Latrobe, 21:18; 10. Kiyara Sawyers, Gateway, 21:22

Team results

Class AAA

1. Plum, 79; 2. Gateway, 102; 3. Kiski Area, 102; 4. Fox Chapel, 136; 5. Allderdice, 150

Class AA/A

1. Indiana, 199; 2. Freeport, 234; 3. Uniontown, 247; 4. Greensburg C.C., 308; 5. Bishop Canevin, 342

Football

Friday’s results

WPIAL

Class 6A

Central Catholic 31, Hempfield 14

Mt. Lebanon 26, Seneca Valley 20

North Allegheny 42, Canon-McMillan 6

Pine-Richland 56, Butler 7

Class 5A

Allegheny 8

Moon 41, Baldwin 13

Peters Township 23, West Allegheny 7

Upper St. Clair 45, Woodland Hills 41

Big East

Gateway 49, Latrobe 0

Penn-Trafford 29, McKeesport 12

Plum 49, Connellsville 14

Northern

Kiski Area 36, Fox Chapel 17

North Hills 35, Hampton 14

Penn Hills 14, Mars 7

Class 4A

Big 8

Belle Vernon 63, Laurel Highlands 13

Thomas Jefferson 62, Indiana 0

Trinity 35, Ringgold 7

Northwest 8

Blackhawk 49, Ambridge 0

Knoch 24, Highlands 0

New Castle 45, Beaver 0

Class 3A

Big East

Burrell 43, Uniontown 0

Deer Lakes 61, Yough 30

Derry 7, Mt. Pleasant 0

Elizabeth Forward 31, Freeport 13

Tri-County West

Beaver Falls 41, Quaker Valley 14

Hopewell 31, Waynesburg 7

South Park 28, Keystone Oaks 14

Class 2A

Allegheny

Apollo-Ridge 27, East Allegheny 14

Shady Side Academy 29, Steel Valley 6

Interstate

Charleroi 45, Frazier 6

McGuffey 48, Carmichaels 26

Southmoreland 62, Beth-Center 16

Washington 44, Brownsville 7

Midwestern

Neshannock 44, Ellwood City 0

Riverside 37, Western Beaver 7

Three Rivers

Brentwood 13, Fort Cherry 0

South Allegheny 28, Seton LaSalle 7

South Side Beaver 50, Carlynton 13

Class A

Big 7

OLSH 46, Rochester 12

Sto-Rox 28, Cornell 25

Union vs. Northgate, ppd.

Eastern

Clairton 58, Riverview 0

Greensburg Central Catholic 42, Leechburg 41 (3OT)

Tri-County South

Chartiers-Houston 41, Bentworth 18

Monessen 28, Jefferson-Morgan 21

West Greene 41, Mapletown 6

Nonconference

Aliquippa 27, Montour 14

Avonworth 24, New Brighton 13

Bethel Park 31, Shaler 0

Central Valley 35, North Catholic 14

Franklin Regional 16, West Mifflin 9

Jeannette 54, Avella 0

Laurel 15, California 0*

Norwin 28, Chartiers Valley 13

Shenango 27, Serra Catholic 14

South Fayette 49, Greensburg Salem 0

Valley 22, Imani Christian 6

District 6

Heritage

Homer-Center 35, Marion Center 13

Penns Manor 47, United 6

Ligonier Valley 57, Saltsburg 12

Purchase Line 28, Northern Cambria 6

West Shamokin 13, Blairsville 6

District 8

City League

University Prep 38, Perry 20

Nonconference

Grove City 36, Brashear 0

*Game shortened by lightning

Saturday’s schedule

WPIAL

Class 2A

Midwestern

Mohawk at Freedom, 7 p.m.

Class A

Big 7

Northgate at Union, noon

Nonconference

Burgettstown at Summit Academy, 12:30 p.m.; Springdale at Bishop Canevin, 7 p.m.

District 8

City League

Nonconference

Cardinal Mooney (Ohio) at Carrick, 6 p.m.

Golf

Boys

Friday’s results

WPIAL

Class 3A

Section 1

Knoch 201, Armstrong 209

Medalists: Maddox Rearic (A), 36; Cory Voltz (K), 37; Anthony Lobb (A), 38; Nate Jakovac (K), 39; Ethan Ellis (K), 40

Class AA

Section 9

Sewickley Academy 200, OLSH 266

Medalist: Navin Rana (Sew), 37

Nonsection

North Catholic 200, Eden Christian 223

Soccer

Boys

Saturday’s schedule

WPIAL

Class AAAA

Section 1

Allderdice at Butler, 7 p.m.; Fox Chapel at North Allegheny, 12:30 p.m.; Seneca Valley at Pine-Richland, 1 p.m.; Shaler at Central Catholic, 2 p.m.

Section 2

Baldwin at Mt. Lebanon, 1:30 p.m.; Peters Township at Brashear, 12:45 p.m.; Upper St. Clair at Canon-McMillan, 6 p.m.

Section 3

Connellsville at Plum, 7 p.m.; Latrobe at Penn Hills, 5 p.m.; Norwin at Woodland Hills, 12:30 p.m.; Penn-Trafford at Hempfield, 1:30 p.m.

Class AAA

Section 1

Highlands at Hampton, 7 p.m.; Indiana at North Hills, 10 a.m.; Knoch at Kiski Area, 10 a.m.; Mars at Armstrong, 7:30 p.m.

Section 2

Ambridge at Blackhawk, 1 p.m.; Beaver at Obama Academy, 7 p.m.; West Allegheny at Montour, 11:30 a.m.

Section 3

Laurel Highlands at Greensburg Salem, 10:30 a.m.; Trinity at Albert Gallatin, 7:30 p.m.; Uniontown at Ringgold, 1 p.m.

Section 4

Chartiers Valley at Franklin Regional, 2:30 p.m.; Thomas Jefferson at South Fayette, 1:30 p.m.; West Mifflin at Gateway, 1:30 p.m.

Class AA

Section 1

Keystone Oaks at Elizabeth Forward, 1 p.m.; Steel Valley at East Allegheny, 11 a.m.

Section 2

Deer Lakes at Mt. Pleasant, 7:30 p.m.; Freeport at Shady Side Academy, 7 p.m.; Valley at Derry, 11 a.m.

Section 3

Charleroi at Yough, 10 a.m.; Southmoreland at Beth-Center, 10 a.m.; Washington at Brownsville, 12 p.m.

Section 4

New Brighton at Hopewell, 11 a.m.; Quaker Valley at South Side Beaver, 7 p.m.

Class A

Section 1

Neshannock at Beaver County Christian, 10:30 a.m.; Quigley Catholic at Mohawk, 10 a.m.

Section 2

Jeannette at St. Joseph, 3:30 p.m.

Section 3

Carlynton at Avonworth, 2 p.m.; Riverview at Aquinas Academy, 11 a.m.; Springdale at Eden Christian, 1 p.m.

Section 4

Brentwood at Bishop Canevin, 7 p.m.; Chartiers-Houston at Bentworth, 7 p.m.; Seton LaSalle at California, 7 p.m.

Nonsection

Carrick at Ellwood City, 12 p.m.; Waynesburg at Moon, 4 p.m.

Girls

Friday’s results

WPIAL

Class A

Section 2

Monessen at Geibel, ppd.

Nonsection

Eden Christian 4, Sewickley Academy 3

Norwin 5, Kiski Area 0

Springdale 6, Ellis School 1

Brashear at North Hills (n)

Quigley Catholic at Winchester Thurston (n)

3 more or goals: Haylee Fleishman, Eden Christian

Saturday’s schedule

WPIAL

Class AAA

Section 1

Seneca Valley at Mars, 5:30 p.m.

Section 2

Charleroi at Uniontown, 10 a.m.

Section 4

Seton LaSalle at Chartiers Valley, 12 p.m.

Class A

Section 2

Albert Gallatin at Monessen, 10 a.m.

Nonsection

Altoona at Butler, 7 p.m.; Armstrong at Carrick, 9 a.m.; Baldwin at Thomas Jefferson, 1:30 p.m.; Bentworth at Waynesburg, 11 a.m.; Blackhawk at Mohawk, 12 p.m.; Burrell at Kiski Area, 3 p.m.; Chartiers-Houston at Serra Catholic, 11 a.m.; Gateway at Latrobe, 2:30 p.m.; Laurel Highlands at Penn-Trafford, 12:30 p.m.; Obama Academy at Bishop Canevin, 1:30 p.m.; North Allegheny at Upper St. Clair, 12:30 p.m.; North Catholic at Pine-Richland, 5 p.m.; Sharon at Neshannock, 1 p.m.; Shaler at Canon-McMillan, 1 p.m.; West Allegheny at Avonworth, 10 a.m.

