High school scores, summaries, schedules for Sept. 13, 2019

By:

Saturday, September 14, 2019 | 1:00 AM

Football

WPIAL

Class 6A

Section 1

Central Catholic 31, Hempfield 14

Central Catholic 7 10 14 0 —31

Hempfield 7 0 7 0 —14

CC: Dontre Jones 5 run (Johnathan Opalko kick)

H: Nathan Roby 49 pass from Blake Remaley (Ben Kissell kick)

CC: Edward Tillman 9 run (Opalko kick)

CC: Opalko 54 field goal

CC: Tillman 15 run (Opalko kick)

CC: Dom Pieto 1 run (Opalko kick)

H: Roby 1 run (Kissell kick)

Rushing leaders: CC, Edward Tillman 18-104, 2 TDs.

Passing leaders: H, Blake Remaley 10-18-108-1TD-0INT.

Mt. Lebanon 26, Seneca Valley 20

Seneca Valley 7 7 0 6 —20

Mt. Lebanon 0 0 13 13 —26

SV: Ethan West 24 run (Adam Davies kick)

SV: Gabe Lawson 1 run (Davies kick)

M: Sam Rolfson 2 run (Jack Sullivan kick)

M: 9 pass (kick failed)

M: 79 pass (run failed)

M: 1 run (kick failed)

SV: Marciano McGowan 25 pass from Lawson (kick failed)

Passing leaders: M, Joey Daniels 8-12-166-2TD-0INT.

Receiving leaders: M, Evan Jones 3-124, 2 TDs.

North Allegheny 42, Canon-McMillan 6

Canon-McMillan 0 0 6 0 —6

North Allegheny 14 21 0 7 —42

NA: Percise Colon 85 run (Brandon Persad kick)

NA: Ben Rohan 10 run (Persad kick)

NA: Nathan Hoke 1 run (Persad kick)

NA: Khalil Dinkins 30 pass from Ben Petschke (Persad kick)

NA: Colon 28 run (Persad kick)

C-M: Jon Quinque 1 run (kick failed)

NA: Kolin Dinkins 46 run (Haleymae Graf kick)

Rushing leaders: NA, Percise Colon 11-260.

Pine-Richland 56, Butler 7

Pine-Richland 28 21 0 7 —56

Butler 0 0 0 7 —7

P-R: Eli Jochem 40 pass from Cole Spencer (Zach Waryanka kick)

P-R: Luke Meckler 63 punt return (Waryanka kick)

P-R: Jochem 6 pass from Spencer (Waryanka kick)

P-R: Caden Schweiger 46 interception return (Waryanka kick)

P-R: Josh Rechenberg 0 fumble recovery (Waryanka kick)

P-R: Meckler 25 run (Waryanka kick)

P-R: Charlie Mill 8 pass from Dayne Goltz (Waryanka kick)

P-R: Tristen Taylor 2 run (Chris Romano kick)

B: Cooper Baxter 12 run (Emery Douthett kick)

Passing leaders: P-R, Cole Spencer 7-9-106-2TD-0INT.

Nonconference

Norwin 28, Chartiers Valley 13

Norwin 7 14 0 7 —28

Chartiers Valley 0 6 0 7 —13

N: Sean Pavlic 77 pass from Jack Salopek (Joey Castle kick)

N: Tanner Krevokuch 14 pass from Salopek (Castle kick)

CV: Caleb Nelson 85 kickoff return (kick failed)

N: Tyler Bilinsky 19 pass from Nick Fleming (Castle kick)

CV: Griffin Beattie 2 run (Jack Radzanowski kick)

N: Pavlic 41 pass from Salopek (Castle kick)

Passing leaders: N, Jack Salopek 11-12-222-3TD-1INT.

Receiving leaders: N, Sean Pavlic 5-142, 2 TDs.

Class 5A

Allegheny 8

Peters Township 23, West Allegheny 7

West Allegheny 0 0 7 0 —7

Peters Township 7 3 7 6 —23

PT: Ryan Magiske 7 run (Pat McDonnell kick)

PT: McDonnell 37 field goal

WA: Nico Flati 4 run (Breana Gerst kick)

PT: Magiske 12 run (McDonnell kick)

PT: Josh Casilli 67 pass from Logan Pfeuffer (McDonnell kick failed)

Rushing leaders: PT, Ryan Magiske 25-149, 2 TDs.

Passing leaders: PT, Logan Pfeuffer 9-19-148-1TD-0INT.

Penn-Trafford 29, McKeesport 12

McKeesport 12 0 0 0 —12

Penn-Trafford 7 7 7 8 —29

M: Deamontae Diggs 22 pass from Devari Robinson (kick failed)

P-T: Gabe Dunlap 1 run (Nathan Schlessinger kick)

M: Devari Robinson 90 run (run failed)

P-T: Cole DeFillippo 19 pass from Gabe Dunlap (Schlessinger kick)

P-T: Gabe Dunlap 1 run (Schlessinger kick)

P-T: Brad Ford 23 run (Gabe Dunlap run)

Rushing leaders: M, Devari Robinson 16-167, TD. P-T, Gabe Dunlap 25-188, 2 TDs.

Plum 49, Connellsville 14

Connellsville 0 7 0 7 —14

Plum 7 7 21 14 —49

P: Reed Martin 5 run (Tyler Kolankowski kick)

C: Ky’Ron Craggette 12 run (Gage Gillott kick)

P: Logan Brooks 10 pass from Jacob Miller (Kolankowski kick)

P: Nic Sluka 10 pass from Miller (Kolankowski kick)

P: Brooks 30 pass from Miller (Kolankowski kick)

P: Bill Guzzi 25 pass from Miller (Kolankowski kick)

C: Josh Maher 15 run (Gillott kick)

P: Ryan Hubner 1 run (Kolankowski kick)

Rushing leaders: C, Ky’Ron Craggette 21-120, TD. P, Bill Guzzi 17-136, TD.

Passing leaders: P, Jacob Miller 8-12-161-4TD-1INT.

Northern

Kiski Area 36, Fox Chapel 17

Kiski Area 0 22 7 7 —36

Fox Chapel 3 7 0 7 —17

FC: Zakaria Essaouab 23 field goal

KA: Justin Hessom fumble recovery (Lebryn Smith run)

KA: Kenny Blake 56 run (Cody Dykes kick)

KA: Blake 3 run (Cody Dykes kick)

FC: Lorenzo Jenkins 13 pass from Shane Susnak (Essaouab kick)

KA: Blake 4 run (Cody Dykes kick)

KA: Luke Lander 7 run (Cody Dykes kick)

FC: Alex Wecht 26 fumble return (Essaouab kick)

Rushing leaders: KA, Kenny Blake 21-150, 3 TDs.

Passing leaders: FC, Shane Susnak 15-27-195-1TD-1INT.

Receiving leaders: FC, Lorenzo Jenkins 6-110, TD.

North Hills 35, Hampton 14

Hampton 0 0 0 14 —14

North Hills 7 7 0 21 —35

NH: Chase Foskey 23 run (Nate Saul kick)

NH: Tommy McDonough 2 run (Saul kick)

H: Michael Berarducci 28 pass from Ian Andersson (Matt Dematteo kick)

NH: Dylan Pawling 56 run (Saul kick)

NH: Tyler Tomasic 22 pass from Pawling (Saul kick)

H: Gage Galuska 39 pass from Ian Andersson (Dematteo kick)

NH: Chase Foskey 32 run (Saul kick)

Penn Hills 14, Mars 7

Mars 0 7 0 0 —7

Penn Hills 0 0 7 7 —14

M: Mitchell Wright 14 pass from Blake Edwards (Edwards kick)

PH: Germar Howard 18 run (Jonah Silverman kick)

PH: Howard 78 run (Silverman kick)

Rushing leaders: PH, Germar Howard 11-127, 2 TDs.

Nonconference

Bethel Park 31, Shaler 0

Bethel Park 14 7 7 3 —31

Shaler 0 0 0 0 —0

BP: Sean McGowan 7 pass from Anthony Chiccitt (John Gummo kick)

BP: Jehvonn Lewis 23 pass from Chiccitt (Gummo kick)

BP: Cooper Shoemaker 25 pass from Chiccitt (Gummo kick)

BP: McGowan 1 run (Gummo kick)

BP: Gummo 40 field goal

Passing leaders: BP, Anthony Chiccitt 12-17-160-3TD-0INT. S, Darin Mizgorski 17-30-136-0TD-2INT.

Franklin Regional 16, West Mifflin 9

Franklin Regional 0 7 2 7 —16

West Mifflin 6 3 0 0 —9

WM: Maurice Demery 3 pass from Jacob Davis (kick failed)

WM: Dillon Weaver 27 field goal

FR: Zac Gordon 69 run (Anthony DiFalco kick)

FR: Safety

FR: Trevor Brncic 1 run (DiFalco kick)

Rushing leaders: WM, Jacob Davis 17-106.

Nonconference

Moon 41, Baldwin 13

Moon 0 27 7 7 —41

Baldwin 7 0 6 0 —13

B: Angelo Priore 44 run (Joey Moeller kick)

Moon: Jamal Littlejohn 9 pass from Dante Clay (Jacob Zimmerman kick)

Moon: Clay 5 run (Zimmerman kick failed)

Moon: Littlejohn 1 run (Zimmerman kick)

Moon: Dawson Snyder 6 run (Zimmerman kick)

B: Priore 5 run (Moeller kick failed)

Moon: Snyder 9 pass from Clay (Zimmerman kick)

Moon: Jeremiah Dean 25 run (Zimmerman kick)

Rushing leaders: B, Angelo Priore 12-101, 2 TDs.

Passing leaders: , Dante Clay 11-15-100-2TD-0INT. B, Mason Stahl 14-25-134-0TD-0INT.

Class 4A

Big 8

Belle Vernon 63, Laurel Highlands 13

Laurel Highlands 6 0 0 7 —13

Belle Vernon 20 23 14 6 —63

BV: Devin Whitlock 1 run (Larry Callaway run failed)

BV: Whitlock 31 pass from Jared Hartman (Ian Maloney run)

BV: 13 pass from Hartman (kick failed)

LH: Rodney Gallagher 80 pass from Tyler Christopher (kick failed)

BV: Dane Anden 4 pass from Hartman (Nolan Labuda pass from Hartman)

BV: Larry Callaway 5 run (Whitlock run)

BV: Labuda 18 pass from Hartman (Cameron Guess kick)

BV: Larry Callaway 87 kickoff return (Guess kick)

BV: Jack Bryer 12 run (Guess kick)

BV: Craig Dongilli 0 fumble recovery (Guess kick failed)

LH: Gallagher 73 run (Zack Layton kick)

Passing leaders: LH, Tyler Christopher 7-19-171-1TD-2INT. BV, Jared Hartman 14-16-151-4TD-0INT.

Thomas Jefferson 62, Indiana 0

Thomas Jefferson 27 28 0 7 —62

Indiana 0 0 0 0 —0

TJ: Dylan Mallozzi 4 run (Michael Inks kick)

TJ: Dan Deabner 23 pass from Jake Pugh (Inks kick)

TJ: Deabner 22 pass from Shane Stump (Inks kick)

TJ: Van Bibber 34 run (Inks kick failed)

TJ: Mallozzi 37 run (Inks kick)

TJ: Mallozzi 36 run (Inks kick)

TJ: Bibber 3 run (Inks kick)

TJ: Jack Konick 16 fumble recovery (Inks kick)

TJ: Dominic Donatelli 8 run (Inks kick)

Passing leaders: TJ, Shane Stump 4-5-102-1TD-0INT.

Northwest 8

Blackhawk 49, Ambridge 0

Blackhawk 14 21 7 7 —49

Ambridge 0 0 0 0 —0

B: Marques Watson-Trent 15 run (A Bollinger kick)

B: Logan Calior 3 run (A Bollinger kick)

B: Matt Randza 30 run (A Bollinger kick)

B: Calior 47 run (A Bollinger kick)

B: Vince Gratteri 1 run (A Bollinger kick)

B: Josh Butcher 10 run (A Bollinger kick)

B: T Carothers 9 run (A Bollinger kick)

Knoch 24, Highlands 0

Knoch 7 3 14 0 —24

Highlands 0 0 0 0 —0

K: Scott Fraser 23 pass from Kam Grassi (Justin Tristani kick)

K: Justin Tristani 37 field goal

K: Grassi 1 run (Justin Tristani kick)

K: Matt Goodlin 5 run (Justin Tristani kick)

Nonconference

South Fayette 49, Greensburg Salem 0

South Fayette 7 21 14 7 —49

Greensburg Salem 0 0 0 0 —0

SF: Joey Audia 15 pass from Naman Alemada (Justin Caputo kick)

SF: Drew Franklin 5 run (Caputo kick)

SF: Audia 37 pass from Alemada (Caputo kick)

SF: Drew Franklin 1 run (Caputo kick)

SF: Drew Franklin 1 run (Caputo kick)

SF: Shay Aitken 22 run (Caputo kick)

SF: Logan Yater 35 interception return (Caputo kick)

Rushing leaders: SF, Drew Franklin 16-105, 3 TDs.

Passing leaders: SF, Naman Alemada 11-18-192-2TD-0INT.

Receiving leaders: SF, Joey Audia 7-130, 2 TDs.

Class 3A

Big East

Deer Lakes 61, Yough 30

Deer Lakes 14 32 0 15 —61

Yough 0 16 8 6 —30

DL: Isaiah Yoder 1 run (A.J. Dorman kick)

DL: Trey Darrah 15 pass from Aris Hasley

DL: Hasley 17 run (kick failed)

Y: C.J. Waldier 62 pass from Gamal Marballie (C.J. Waldier pass from Gamal Marballie)

DL: Adam Rejniak 47 pass from Hasley (kick failed)

DL: Darrah 29 pass from Hasley (Darrah kick)

Y: Reno Ustazewski 2 run (Russell Pytlak pass from Gamal Marballie)

DL: Rejniak 19 (kick)

DL: Rejniak 3 pass from Rejniak

Y: C.J. Waldier 5 pass from Gamal Marballie (C.J. Waldier pass from Gamal Marballie)

DL: Hasley 12 run (Dorman kick)

Y: Pytlak 33 pass from Gamal Marballie (kick failed)

DL: Cody Scarantine 78 run (Scarantine run)

Rushing leaders: Y, Gamal Marballie 20-139.

Passing leaders: DL, Aris Hasley 19-24-349-0TD-0INT. Y, Gamal Marballie 19-32-292-0TD-0INT.

Receiving leaders: Y, C.J. Waldier 14-233.

Derry 7, Mt. Pleasant 0

Mt. Pleasant 0 0 0 0 —0

Derry 7 0 0 0 —7

D: Pryce Donovan 1 run (Chance White kick)

Rushing leaders: D, Pryce Donovan 21-117, TD.

Elizabeth Forward 31, Freeport 13

Freeport 7 0 0 6 —13

Elizabeth Forward 3 14 7 7 —31

EF: Andrew Smith 23 field goal

F: Gavin Stehman 13 pass from Garret Schaffhauser (Ricky Hunter kick)

EF: Chase Whatton 34 pass from Nico Mrvos (Smith kick)

EF: Mrvos 34 run (Smith kick)

EF: Zachary Boyd 40 fumble return (Smith kick)

EF: Nick Hunnell 10 run (Smith kick)

F: Schaffhauser 1 run (Parker Lucas run failed)

Rushing leaders: EF, Nico Mrvos 14-138, TD.

Tri-County West

Beaver Falls 57, Quaker Valley 22

Beaver Falls 27 14 8 8 —57

Quaker Valley 7 7 0 8 —22

BF: Josh Hough 85 kickoff return (William Boozer kick)

BF: Shileak Livingston 3 run (Boozer kick)

QV: Patrick Cutchember 54 pass from Michael Aspiotes (Grant Williams kick)

BF: AJ Harper 30 pass from Kyzer Cleckley (Boozer kick)

BF: Hough 15 run (kick failed)

BF: Noah Vaughan 15 run (Boozer kick)

BF: Vaughan 22 pass from Kyzer Cleckley (Boozer kick)

QV: Jamir Steffey 5 pass from Aspiotes (Williams kick)

BF: Vaughan 54 interception return (Hough run)

BF: Jaren Brickner 5 run (Tyler Jones pass from Jaren Brickner)

QV: Kodee MaDan 7 run (Donovan Cutchember run)

Rushing leaders: BF, Shileak Livingston 8-101, 2 TDs.

Passing leaders: QV, Michael Aspiotes 7-14-131-2TD-1INT.

South Park 28, Keystone Oaks 14

South Park 0 7 7 14 —28

Keystone Oaks 7 0 7 0 —14

KO: Mark Hutchin 5 run (Greg Wagner kick)

SP: Rudy Mihoces 19 run (Jaison Mikelonis kick)

SP: Nate May 55 run (Mikelonis kick)

KO: Logan Shrubb 2 run (Wagner kick)

SP: Seth Jones 48 pass from Stephen Kmonk (Mikelonis kick)

SP: Mihoces 2 run (Mikelonis kick)

Rushing leaders: SP, Rudy Mihoces 22-129, 2 TDs. KO, Logan Shrubb 35-156, TD.

Passing leaders: KO, Logan Shrubb 14-34-176-0TD-1INT.

Nonconference

Aliquippa 27, Montour 14

Aliquippa 7 12 8 0 —27

Montour 0 7 7 0 —14

A: Chinua Solomon 19 pass from Vaughn Morris (Daniel Elmore kick)

M: Dominic Magliocco 43 pass from Gannon Kadlecik (Robert Rippole kick)

A: Vernon Redd 31 run (kick failed)

A: Solomon 67 pass from Morris (pass failed)

A: Isaiah Towler 26 pass from Morris (Zuriah Fisher pass from Morris)

M: Jaiden Hill 6 run (Rippole kick)

Passing leaders: A, Vaughn Morris 9-19-261-3TD-3INT. M, Luke Persinger 10-24-153-0TD-3INT.

Receiving leaders: A, Chinua Solomon 4-136, 2 TDs.

Hopewell 31, Waynesburg Central 7

Waynesburg Central 0 0 7 0 —7

Hopewell 0 10 7 14 —31

H: Joshua Progar 31 field goal

H: Micah Kimbrough 7 run (Progar kick)

Waynesburg Central: Trevor Stephenson 10 run ( Benson kick)

H: Kimbrough 89 run (Progar kick)

H: Jamar Jeter 18 pass from Kimbrough (Progar kick)

H: Kimbrough 94 run from Progar (Progar kick)

Rushing leaders: , Trevor Stephenson 34-183, TD. H, Micah Kimbrough 15-258, 3 TDs; Jacob McGovern 12-104.

Central Valley 35, North Catholic 14

Central Valley 14 7 7 7 —35

North Catholic 0 7 7 0 —14

CV: Myles Walker 90 kickoff return (Ethan Ott kick)

CV: Myles Walker 64 run (Ethan Ott kick)

North Catholic: Anthony Serpenti 15 pass from Zack Rocco (Will Kumzmann kick)

CV: Myles Walker 20 pass from Ameer Dudley (Ethan Ott kick)

North Catholic: Jaren Thimons 17 pass from Rocco (Kumzmann kick)

CV: Dudley 1 run (Ethan Ott kick)

CV: Jaylen Guy 5 run (Ethan Ott kick)

Rushing leaders: CV, Ameer Dudley 0-103.

Passing leaders: , Zack Rocco 30-49-307-0TD-2INT.

Receiving leaders: , Nick Maher 5-118.

Class 2A

Allegheny

Apollo-Ridge 27, East Allegheny 14

Apollo-Ridge 7 7 0 13 —27

East Allegheny 0 0 7 7 —14

A-R: Logan Harmon 1 run (Jacob Mull kick)

A-R: Logan Harmon 1 run (Mull kick)

EA: Mekai Mitchell 1 run (Ben Edwards kick)

A-R: Keighton Reese 20 run (kick failed)

A-R: Reese 3 run (Mull kick)

EA: Praishaun Gainer 80 kickoff return (Edwards kick)

Rushing leaders: A-R, Logan Harmon 28-140, 2 TDs.

Passing leaders: EA, Johnny Moritz 7-13-116-0TD-1INT.

Shady Side Academy 29, Steel Valley 6

Steel Valley 0 6 0 0 —6

Shady Side Academy 10 13 6 0 —29

SSA: Safety

SSA: Mason Tomlin 1 run (Josh Castro run)

SSA: Castro 7 run (Liam Mendham kick)

SSA: Castro 1 run (Mendham kick failed)

SV: Ayden Varhola pass from Ronnell Lawrence (kick failed)

SSA: Castro 8 run (Mendham kick failed)

Rushing leaders: SSA, Josh Castro 22-120, 3 TDs.

Interstate

Charleroi 45, Frazier 6

Charleroi 7 24 7 7 —45

Frazier 0 6 0 0 —6

C: Dom Pellegrini 30 pass from Alex Conrad (Joey Caruso kick)

C: Legend Davis 12 pass from Conrad (Caruso kick)

F: Kenny Fine 66 pass from Brayden Boggs (kick failed)

C: Evan McGuire 85 kickoff return (Caruso kick)

C: Conrad 43 run (Caruso kick)

C: Caruso 31 field goal

C: Brayden Mihalcin 1 run (Caruso kick)

C: Mihalcin 4 run (Caruso kick)

Rushing leaders: C, Brayden Mihalcin 29-181, 2 TDs.

Passing leaders: C, Alex Conrad 9-12-105-2TD-0INT. F, Brayden Boggs 7-13-160-1TD-0INT.

Receiving leaders: F, Kenny Fine 3-113, TD.

McGuffey 48, Carmichaels 26

McGuffey 13 21 14 0 —48

Carmichaels 6 6 0 14 —26

C: Bailey Jones 5 run (kick failed)

M: CJ Cole 63 pass from Marshall Whipkey (Nate Witkowski kick)

M: Nathan Yagle 5 run (kick failed)

M: Cole 30 pass from Marshall Whipkey (Cole run)

C: Kevin Kelly 1 run (run failed)

M: Marshall Whipkey 3 run (kick failed)

M: McKinley Whipkey 1 run (Witkowski kick)

M: Yagle 57 pass from Marshall Whipkey (Witkowski kick)

M: Kyle Brookman 63 run (Witkowski kick)

C: Michael Robison 10 pass from Kelly (Robison kick)

C: Kelly 12 run (Robison kick)

Passing leaders: M, Marshall Whipkey 5-8-190-3TD-0INT. C, Kevin Kelly 19-31-187-1TD-1INT.

Southmoreland 62, Beth-Center 16

Southmoreland 14 35 7 6 —62

Beth-Center 0 8 0 8 —16

S: Colt Harper 1 run (Andrew Rodriguez kick)

S: Harper 3 run (Rodriguez kick)

B-C: Kamden Studnicki 4 pass from Andrew Bower (Devin Dingle pass from Bower)

S: Brandon Peterson 41 pass from Zach Cernuto (Rodriguez kick)

S: Cernuto 18 interception return (Rodriguez kick)

S: Peterson 20 fumble return (Rodriguez kick)

S: Isaac Trout 21 pass from Cernuto (Rodriguez kick)

S: Harper 7 run (Rodriguez kick)

S: Harper 2 run (Rodriguez kick)

B-C: Dingle 30 pass from Bower (Bower run)

S: Anthony Govern 17 run (kick failed)

Rushing leaders: S, Colt Harper 16-113, 4 TDs.

Passing leaders: S, Zach Cernuto 9-17-171-2TD-2INT. B-C, Andrew Bower 8-23-117-2TD-2INT.

Washington 44, Brownsville 7

Washington 6 32 6 0 —44

Brownsville 0 0 7 0 —7

W: Zahmere Robinson 14 pass from Zack Swartz (Robinson pass)

W: Robinson 12 pass from Swartz (Swartz run)

W: Swartz 5 run from Swartz (Swartz run)

W: Michael Allen 23 pass from Swartz (Allen run)

W: Robinson 70 pass from Swartz (kick failed)

W: Chance Cohen 31 run (kick failed)

B: Tony Johnson 22 run (Thomas Ruffcorn kick)

Passing leaders: W, Zack Swartz 10-17-228-4TD-0INT.

Receiving leaders: W, Zahmere Robinson 4-100, 3 TDs.

Midwestern

Neshannock 44, Ellwood City 0

Neshannock 6 21 8 9 —44

Ellwood City 0 0 0 0 —0

N: D.J. DeBlasio 94 run (kick failed)

N: Cameron Owens 42 pass from Ethan Weatherby (Tristan Tuck kick)

N: Owens 28 pass from Weatherby (Tuck kick)

N: Braden Gennock 9 run (Tuck kick)

N: Mike Bonner 60 pass from Weatherby (Spencer Perry pass from Weatherby)

Rushing leaders: N, D.J. DeBlasio 11-120, TD; Braden Gennock 7-108, TD.

Passing leaders: N, Ethan Weatherby 5-11-146-3TD-1INT.

Three Rivers

Brentwood 13, Fort Cherry 0

Brentwood 0 7 0 6 —13

Fort Cherry 0 0 0 0 —0

B: John Milcic 4 run (Eddie Gomez kick)

B: Jayneil Latham 37 run (Gomez kick failed)

Passing leaders: B, John Milcic 7-15-141-1TD-0INT.

South Allegheny 28, Seton LaSalle 7

South Allegheny 0 14 7 7 —28

Seton LaSalle 7 0 0 0 —7

S-LS: Gabe Finale 3 run (Dom Popa kick)

SA: Jett Jones 2 run (Logan Hamilton kick)

SA: Christopher Guest 0 fumble recovery (Hamilton kick)

SA: Antonio Epps 13 run (Hamilton kick)

SA: Epps 3 run (Hamilton kick)

Rushing leaders: SA, Antonio Epps 26-134, 2 TDs.

South Side Beaver 50, Carlynton 13

Carlynton 0 0 7 6 —13

South Side Beaver 14 22 14 0 —50

SSB: Parker Statler 51 run (Noah Prince kick)

SSB: Brandon Barber 10 pass from Aden Almashy (Prince kick)

SSB: Anthony Navarra 74 run (Almashy run)

SSB: Trent Seik 37 pass from Almashy (Prince kick)

SSB: Seik 13 pass from Almashy (Prince kick)

SSB: Almashy 18 run (Prince kick)

C: Dallas Paolino 11 run (Rodrigo Corral kick)

SSB: Parker Statler 57 run (Prince kick)

C: Paolino 5 run (Bryan Lee run failed)

Rushing leaders: C, Dallas Paolino 25-183, 2 TDs. SSB, Parker Statler 4-118, 2 TDs; Anthony Navarra 4-106, TD.

Nonconference

Avonworth 24, New Brighton 13

Avonworth 7 7 0 10 —24

New Brighton 0 7 0 6 —13

A: Drew Harper 16 pass from Park Penrod (Tyler Bryan kick)

N: Nyasanu Greene 1 run (Cam McCarthy kick)

A: Trevor Faulkner 28 pass from Penrod (Tyler Bryan kick)

N: McCarthy 28 field goal

A: Trevor Faulkner 16 pass from Penrod (Tyler Bryan )

N: McCarthy 37 field goal

A: Tyler Bryan 30 field goal

Rushing leaders: A, Jax Miller 33-153.

Passing leaders: A, Park Penrod 9-23-141-3TD-0INT. N, Jackson Hall 11-24-202-0TD-1INT.

Shenango 27, Serra Catholic 14

Shenango 14 3 7 3 —27

Serra Catholic 7 7 0 0 —14

S: Tino Campoli 1 run (Aiden Johnston kick)

SC: Terrell Booth 74 pass from Max Rocco (Joe Folino kick)

S: Jason Kraner 43 pass from Tino Campoli (Johnston kick)

SC: Ray Holmes 11 run (Folino kick)

S: Johnston 34 field goal

S: Maddox Smiley 2 pass from Tino Campoli (Johnston kick)

S: Johnston 27 field goal

Passing leaders: S, Tino Campoli 12-16-246-2TD-0INT. SC, Max Rocco 11-27-164-1TD-2INT.

Receiving leaders: S, Jason Kraner 4-131, TD.

Class A

Big 7

Our Lady of the Sacred Heart 46, Rochester 12

Rochester 6 0 0 6 —12

Our Lady of the Sacred Heart 8 30 8 0 —46

OLSH: Bobby Brazell 24 run from Eric Olexa (Olexa pass from Jay Pearson)

R: Rashawn Reid 95 kickoff return (pass failed)

OLSH: Pearson 23 (Olexa pass from Pearson)

OLSH: Stephen Greer 54 pass from Pearson (Stephen Greer run)

OLSH: Stephen Greer 9 run (Stephen Greer run)

OLSH: Pearson 52 run (run failed)

OLSH: Stephen Greer 13 run (Steven Greer run)

R: Reid 3 run (pass failed)

Rushing leaders: OLSH, Jay Pearson 7-120, 2 TDs.

Passing leaders: OLSH, Jay Pearson 8-10-149-1TD-0INT.

Sto-Rox 28, Cornell 25

Sto-Rox 14 7 0 7 —28

Cornell 13 0 6 6 —25

Cornell: Savon Willson 63 pass from Zaire Harrison (Blane Sams kick)

S-R: Jaidon Berry 46 pass from Eric Wilson (kick failed)

Cornell: Ameer Hibler 68 run (kick failed)

S-R: Berry 67 pass from Wilson (Wilson pass)

S-R: Diontae Givens 85 pass from Wilson (Aujore Nelson kick)

Cornell: Harrison 1 run (pass failed)

S-R: Zay Davis 26 pass from Wilson (Nelson kick)

Cornell: Hibler blocked punt return (run failed)

Rushing leaders: , Savon Willson 8-100, TD.

Passing leaders: S-R, Eric Wilson 16-30-359-4TD-1INT. , Zaire Harrison 10-26-168-1TD-3INT.

Eastern

Clairton 58, Riverview 0

Riverview 0 0 0 0 —0

Clairton 33 13 6 6 —58

C: Isaiah Berry 7 run (kick failed)

C: Brendan Parsons 13 run (Kenlein Olgetree run)

C: Olgetree 19 pass from Parsons (kick failed)

C: Jonte Sanders 22 pass from Parsons (Olgetree kick)

C: Olgetree 61 pass from Parsons (kick failed)

C: Parsons 15 run (Olgetree kick)

C: Olgetree 65 punt return (kick failed)

C: Dontae Sanders 26 run (run failed)

C: Greg Lee 3 run (run failed)

Rushing leaders: C, Brendan Parsons 4-100, 2 TDs.

Passing leaders: C, Brendan Parsons 4-8-112-3TD-0INT.

Greensburg Central Catholic 42, Leechburg 41 (OT)

Greensburg Central Catholic 0 7 12 2 21—42

Leechburg 7 0 0 14 20—41

L: Jake Blumer 2 run (Alexander Stramaski kick)

GCC: Zach Kuvinka 2 run (kick failed)

GCC: Kuvinka 7 run (run failed)

GCC: safety

L: Blumer 23 pass from Dylan Cook (run failed)

L: Blumer 26 pass from Dylan Cook (Dylan Cook run)

L: Blumer 10 run (Stramaski kick)

GCC: Kuvinka 1 run (Nate Ward kick)

L: Blumer 4 run (Stramaski kick)

GCC: Danny Dlugos 10 run (Ward kick)

L: Blumer 3 run (kick failed)

GCC: Luke Mazowiecki 27 pass from Nate Dlugos (Ward kick)

GCC: Nate Dlugos 6 run (Ward kick)

Passing leaders: L, Dylan Cook 6-17-118-2TD-1INT.

Tri-County South

Chartiers-Houston 41, Bentworth 18

Bentworth 0 6 6 6 —18

Chartiers-Houston 7 7 14 13 —41

C-H: Tyler Blumen 18 pass from Anthony Lento (Robbie Ward kick)

C-H: Sam DeWalt 10 run (Ward kick)

B: 1 run (kick failed)

C-H: Carson Craig 11 run (Ward kick)

B: 17 pass (run failed)

C-H: Shawn Wheeler 7 pass from Lento (Ward kick)

C-H: Terry Fetsko 5 run (kick failed)

B: 88 kickoff return (kick failed)

Monessen 28, Jefferson-Morgan 21

Monessen 12 8 0 8 —28

Jefferson-Morgan 7 14 0 0 —21

J-M: Tyler Kniha 52 pass from Cole Jones (Kniha kick)

M: Darius Stevenson 20 pass from Jalen Brice (run failed)

M: Marquell Smith 7 pass from Brice (run failed)

J-M: Colt Fowler 26 pass from Jones (Kniha kick)

J-M: Jonathan Wolfe 8 run (Kniha kick)

M: Stevenson 24 pass from DaWayne Howell (Smith pass from Howell)

M: Antwon Tucker 38 pass from Howell (Smith pass from Howell)

Passing leaders: M, DaWayne Howell 16-25-237-2TD-2INT.

Receiving leaders: M, Darius Stevenson 6-128, 2 TDs.

West Greene 41, Mapletown 6

West Greene 21 13 7 0 —41

Mapletown 0 6 0 0 —6

WG: Ben Jackson 34 run (Kevin Thompson kick)

WG: Jackson 40 run (Thompson kick)

WG: Jackson 41 run (Thompson kick)

WG: Jackson 86 run (Thompson kick)

M: Chuck Lash 90 kickoff return (run failed)

WG: Jackson 65 run (Thompson kick failed)

WG: Corey Wise 26 run (Thompson kick)

Rushing leaders: WG, Ben Jackson 9-295, 5 TDs.

Nonconference

Jeannette 54, Avella 0

Avella 0 0 0 0 —0

Jeannette 35 0 13 6 —54

J: Jackson Pruitt 16 pass from Jimmy Sanders (Kellen Wensell kick)

J: Pruitt 10 pass from Jimmy Sanders (Wensell kick)

J: Pruitt 39 interception return (Wensell kick)

J: Brett Birch 69 interception return (Wensell kick)

J: Bayley Molter 17 pass from Jimmy Sanders (Wensell kick)

J: Imani Sanders 46 run (kick failed)

J: Amari Mack 10 run (Wensell kick)

J: Basil Wilson 5 run (kick failed)

Laurel 15, California 0

California 0 0 0 0 —0

Laurel 8 7 0 0 —15

L: Luke McCoy 7 run (Jamie McVicker run)

L: Dom Wade 2 run (McVicker kick)

District 6

Class A

Ligonier Valley 57, Saltsburg 12

Ligonier Valley 17 27 6 7 —57

Saltsburg 6 0 0 6 —12

LV: John Beard 25 field goal

S: Matt Izzo 89 pass from Josh Gibbons (kick failed)

LV: Kyrie Miller 8 run (Beard )

LV: Miller 11 run (Beard kick)

LV: Sam Sheeder 17 (kick failed)

LV: Miller 1 run (Beard kick)

LV: Nick Beitel 53 run (Beard kick)

LV: Miller 18 run (Beard kick)

LV: Miller 4 run (kick failed)

LV: Beard 26 run (Beard kick)

S: Rocco Bartolini 55 kickoff return (pass failed)

Rushing leaders: LV, Kyrie Miller 17-184, 5 TDs.