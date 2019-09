High school scores, summaries, schedules for Sept. 27, 2019

Friday, September 27, 2019 | 11:46 PM

High schools

Football

Friday’s results

WPIAL

Class 6A

Central Catholic 29, Pine-Richland 7

Mt. Lebanon 31, Hempfield 17

North Allegheny 40, Seneca Valley 7

Norwin 49, Butler 21

Class 5A

Allegheny 8

Baldwin 42, Chartiers Valley 35

Bethel Park 23, Moon 16

West Alleghny 21, Woodland Hills 20

Big East

McKeesport 34, Latrobe 14

Penn-Trafford 47, Plum 17

Northern

Kiski Area 21, Hampton 17

Mars 34, Shaler 20

Penn Hills 52, Armstrong 20

Class 4A

Big 8

Belle Vernon 43, Greensburg Salem 3

Trinity 35, Indiana 15

West Mifflin 62, Laurel Highlands 23

Northwest 8

Highlands 33, Ambridge 0

Montour 14, Knoch 7

South Fayette 34, Blackhawk 14

Class 3A

Big East

Burrell 16, Deer Lakes 14

Derry 26, Elizabeth Forward 17

Freeport 50, Yough 14

North Catholic 42, Mt. Pleasant 28

Tri-County West

Aliquippa 47, Hopewell 9

Central Valley 42, Waynesburg 6

Keystone Oaks 42, Quaker Valley 0

Class 2A

Allegheny

Apollo-Ridge 10, Shady Side Academy 0 (Shady Side Academy forfeits)

Avonworth 53, Summit Academy 22

Interstate

Charleroi 27, Beth-Center 8

McGuffey 55, Southmoreland 28

Washington 64, Frazier 7

Midwestern

New Brighton 31, Neshannock 18

Shenango 20, Mohawk 10

Western Beaver 19, Ellwood City 0

Three Rivers

Brentwood 28, South Side Beaver 13

Seton LaSalle 14, Fort Cherry 0

Class A

Big 7

Cornell 35, Rochester 8

OLSH 41, Laurel 33

Union 56, Bishop Canevin 22

Sto-Rox 80, Northgate 0

Eastern

Clairton 48, Leechburg 14

Greensburg Central Catholic 33, Springdale 7

Tri-County South

California 69, Jefferson-Morgan 21

Chartiers-Houston 42, Mapletown 8

Monessen 60, Bentworth 3

West Greene 55, Avella 0

Nonconference

Allegany (Md.) 49, Albert Gallatin 28

Beaver Falls 42, Uniontown 29

East Allegheny 53, Carmichaels 22

Freedom 14, Valley 10

Gateway 40, North Hills 7

Jeannette 49, Brownsville 0

New Castle 36, South Park 14

Peters Township 35, Canon-McMillan 3

Ringgold 16, Beaver 13

Riverside 57, Carlynton 32

Steel Valley 41, South Allegheny 7

Thomas Jefferson 61, Connellsville 7

Upper St. Clair 42, Fox Chapel 0

District 8

City League

Allderdice 46, Perry 7

Nonconference

Newbury (Ohio) 44, Carrick 34

Steubenville (Ohio) 42, University Prep 14

District 6

Heritage

Homer-Center 34, Northern Cambria 6

Ligonier Valley 48, Purchase Line 0

Marion Center 45, Blairsville 6

Saltsburg 35, United 14

West Shamokin 48, Penns Manor 14

Friday’s summaries

WPIAL

Class 6A

Central Catholic 29, Pine-Richland 7

Pine-Richland 0 7 0 0 —7

Central Catholic 0 20 9 0 —29

CC: Edward Tillman 12 run (kick failed)

CC: Tillman 5 run (kick failed)

CC: Sharod Lindsey 14 pass from Dom Pieto (Tillman run)

P-R: Cole Spencer 2 run (Zach Waryanka kick)

CC: Tillman 43 run (kick failed)

CC: Johnathan Opalko 31 field goal

Rushing leaders: CC, Edward Tillman 31-185, 3 TDs.

Passing leaders: P-R, Cole Spencer 14-34-177-0TD-0INT.

Mt. Lebanon 31, Hempfield 17

Hempfield 0 3 6 8 —17

Mt. Lebanon 7 3 7 14 —31

M: Mason Ventrone 42 pass from Joey Daniels (Casey Sorsdal kick)

M: Sorsdal 32 field goal

H: Ben Kissell 32 field goal

H: Roman Pellis 15 pass from Blake Remaley (kick failed)

M: Brodie Campbell 11 pass from Daniels (Sorsdal kick)

M: Visawn Pennix 91 run (Sorsdal kick)

H: Pellis 36 pass from Remaley (Nicholas Ross pass from Remaley)

M: Pennix 5 run (Sorsdal kick)

Rushing leaders: M, Visawn Pennix 10-127, 2 TDs.

Passing leaders: H, Blake Remaley 14-30-225-2TD-1INT. M, Joey Daniels 14-26-226-2TD-0INT.

Receiving leaders: H, Roman Pellis 6-110, 2 TDs.

North Allegheny 40, Seneca Valley 7

North Allegheny 21 10 3 6 —40

Seneca Valley 0 0 7 0 —7

NA: Percise Colon 11 run (Brandon Persad kick)

NA: Ben Petschke 45 run (Persad kick)

NA: Luke Colella 53 pass from Petschke (Persad kick)

NA: Persad 27 field goal

NA: Khalil Dinkins 28 pass from Petschke (Persad kick)

NA: Persad 28 field goal

SV: Seth Baic 45 pass from Gabe Lawson (Adam Davies kick)

NA: Dominic O’Barto 10 run (kick failed)

Passing leaders: NA, Ben Petschke 7-10-142-2TD-0INT.

Norwin 49, Butler 21

Butler 0 7 0 14 —21

Norwin 14 0 21 14 —49

N: Hayden O’Bryon 4 run (Joey Castle kick)

N: Sean Pavlic 25 pass from Jack Salopek (Castle kick)

B: Cooper Baxter 3 run (Emery Douthett kick)

N: O’Bryon 4 pass from Salopek (Castle kick)

N: Declan O’Brien 53 pass from Salopek (Castle kick)

N: O’Brien 10 pass from Salopek (Castle kick)

B: Baxter 2 run (Emery Douthett kick)

N: Connor Chrisman 66 pass from Salopek (Castle kick)

B: Zack Slomers 85 kickoff return (Emery Douthett kick)

N: Tyler Bilinsky 8 pass from Salopek (Castle kick)

Rushing leaders: B, Cooper Baxter 42-197, 2 TDs.

Passing leaders: N, Jack Salopek 19-23-410-6TD-1INT.

Receiving leaders: N, Connor Chrisman 5-147, TD; Declan O’Brien 5-107, 2 TDs.

Class 5A

Allegheny 8

Baldwin 42, Chartiers Valley 35

Baldwin 14 7 14 7 —42

Chartiers Valley 0 21 0 14 —35

B: Mason Stahl 80 run (Emma Brandwene kick)

B: Jarren Kelly 51 punt return (Brandwene kick)

CV: Andre Thomas 57 run (Jack Radzanowski kick)

CV: Antonio Zambrano 15 run (Radzanowski kick)

CV: Thomas 67 run (Radzanowski kick)

B: Stahl 10 run (Brandwene kick)

B: Stahl 2 run (Brandwene kick)

B: Naseer Penn 34 pass from Stahl (Brandwene kick)

B: Stahl 49 run (Brandwene kick)

CV: Jordan Demus 96 kickoff return (Radzanowski kick)

CV: Anthony Collura 17 pass from Griffin Beattie (Radzanowski kick)

Rushing leaders: B, Mason Stahl 19-242, 4 TDs. CV, Andre Thomas 16-187, 2 TDs.

Bethel Park 23, Moon 16 (OT)

Moon 2 7 0 7 0 — 16

Bethel Park 0 7 6 3 7 — 23

Moon: safety

Moon: Jamal Littlejohn 3 run (Jacob Zimmerman kick)

BP: Sean McGowan 9 run (John Gummo kick)

BP: McGowan 4 run (run failed)

Moon: Littlejohn 1 pass (Zimmerman kick)

BP: Gummo 23 field goal

BP: Jack Evans 1 run (Gummo kick)

Rushing leaders: BP, Sean McGowan 29-109, 2 TDs.

West Allegheny 21, Woodland Hills 20 (OT)

West Allegheny 7 0 7 0 7 — 21

Woodland Hills 6 8 0 0 6 — 20

WA: Kam Kruze 15 pass from Gavin Miller (Breana Gerst kick)

WH: Deontae Williams run (kick failed)

WH: Jay Smith 47 pass from Deontae Williams (run)

WA: Kyle Marett 3 run (Gerst kick)

WH: William Chamberlain 2 run (kick failed)

WA: Kruze 4 pass from Miller (Gerst kick)

Rushing leaders: WH, William Clark 20-143.

Passing leaders: WA, Gavin Miller 12-18-133-2TD-0INT.

Big East

McKeesport 34, Latrobe 14

Latrobe 0 6 8 0 —14

McKeesport 7 14 7 6 —34

M: Asaad Robinson 42 pass from Devari Robinson (Anthony Beitko kick)

M: Devari Robinson 6 run (Beitko kick)

L: Bobby Fetter 13 run (Nate Stemmerich run failed)

M: Asaad Robinson 75 run (Tyron Adams-Wagner run)

L: Fetter 1 run (Fetter run)

M: Deamontae Diggs 43 pass from Asaad Robinson (Beitko kick)

M: Devari Robinson 44 run (Diggs pass failed from Devari Robinson)

Rushing leaders: M, Devari Robinson 13-128, 2 TDs.

Passing leaders: L, Bobby Fetter 10-17-107-0TD-1INT.

Penn-Trafford 47, Plum 17

Plum 0 3 0 14 —17

Penn-Trafford 7 21 13 6 —47

P-T: Ethan Carr 95 kickoff return (Nathan Schlessinger kick)

P: Tyler Kolankowski 47 field goal

P-T: Carr 36 run (Schlessinger kick)

P-T: Carr 16 pass from Gabe Dunlap (Schlessinger kick)

P-T: Noah Allen 28 pass from Gabe Dunlap (Schlessinger kick)

P-T: Carr 18 run (pass failed)

P-T: Carr 53 run (Schlessinger kick)

P-T: Cade Yacamelli 40 run (kick failed)

P: Logan Brooks 11 pass from Jacob Miller (Kolankowski kick)

P: Jason Jackson 58 pass from Ryan Hubner (Kolankowski kick)

Rushing leaders: P-T, Ethan Carr 3-107, 3 TDs.

Northern

Kiski Area 21, Hampton 17

Kiski Area 7 14 0 0 —21

Hampton 7 0 10 0 —17

KA: Kenny Blake 2 run (Cody Dykes kick)

H: Josh Andersson 9 run (Matt Dematteo kick)

KA: Blake 4 run (Cody Dykes kick)

KA: Blake 11 run (Cody Dykes kick)

H: Dematteo 39 field goal

H: Luke Lindgren 32 run (Dematteo kick)

Rushing leaders: KA, Kenny Blake 29-181, 3 TDs. H, Luke Lindgren 31-193, TD.

Mars 34, Shaler 20

Shaler 0 6 6 8 —20

Mars 7 13 0 14 —34

M: Teddy Ruffner 3 run (Blake Edwards kick)

M: Ruffner 12 run (Edwards kick)

S: Logan Bernesser 22 pass from Darin Mizgorski (Mizgorski kick failed)

M: Ruffner 2 run (Edwards kick failed)

S: Jake Miller 10 pass from Mizgorski (pass failed)

M: Ruffner 88 run (Edwards kick)

S: Jake Miller 26 run (Mizgorski run)

M: Ruffner 1 run (Edwards kick)

Rushing leaders: M, Teddy Ruffner 34-318, 5 TDs.

Passing leaders: S, Darin Mizgorski 16-31-268-2TD-1INT.

Receiving leaders: S, Joey Impavido 8-125.

Penn Hills 52, Armstrong 20

Penn Hills 24 28 0 0 —52

Armstrong 7 0 7 6 —20

PH: Anthony Grimes 33 pass from Eddie McKissick (Jonah Silverman kick)

PH: Silverman 21 field goal

PH: Dontae Pollard 1 run (Silverman kick)

A: Jesse Hepler 90 kickoff return (Adam Hudock kick)

PH: Noel Roach 48 pass from McKissick (Silverman kick)

PH: Anthony Grimes 42 punt return (Silverman kick)

PH: Anthony Grimes 30 interception return (Silverman kick)

PH: Roach 78 kickoff return (Silverman kick)

PH: Germar Howard 30 run (Silverman kick)

A: Cole Brown 19 run (Hudock kick)

A: Brown 1 run (kick failed)

Passing leaders: PH, Eddie McKissick 4-8-108-2TD-0INT.

Class 4A

Big 8

Belle Vernon 43, Greensburg Salem 3

Belle Vernon 7 29 7 0 —43

Greensburg Salem 3 0 0 0 —3

BV: Andrew Pacak 16 pass from Jared Hartman (Cameron Guess kick)

GS: Wyatt Ramer 21 field goal

BV: Larry Callaway 12 run (Guess kick)

BV: Nolan Labuda 5 pass from Hartman (Guess kick)

BV: Pacak 71 pass from Hartman (Larry Callaway run)

BV: Hartman 5 run (Guess kick)

BV: Larry Callaway 5 run (Guess kick)

BV: Larry Callaway 5 run (Guess kick)

Rushing leaders: BV, Larry Callaway 17-111, 2 TDs.

Passing leaders: BV, Jared Hartman 12-17-254-3TD-0INT. GS, Trent Patrick 12-27-125-0TD-0INT.

Receiving leaders: BV, Andrew Pacak 3-133, 2 TDs.

West Mifflin 62, Laurel Highlands 23

Laurel Highlands 0 13 3 7 —23

West Mifflin 7 21 7 27 —62

WM: Laronday Wilder 3 run (Dillon Weaver kick)

WM: Wilder 22 pass from Jacob Davis (Weaver kick)

LH: Shiniell Thomas 1 run (kick failed)

WM: Keith Demery 94 interception return (Weaver kick)

WM: Davis 73 interception return (Weaver kick)

LH: Tyler Christopher 1 run (Layton kick)

LH: Zack Layton 29 field goal

WM: Wilder 54 run (Weaver kick)

LH: Thomas 4 pass from Christopher (Layton kick)

WM: Wilder 1 run (Weaver kick)

WM: Wilder 33 run (Weaver kick)

WM: Dasani Green 62 run (kick failed)

WM: Davis 1 run (Weaver kick)

Rushing leaders: WM, Laronday Wilder 12-139, 4 TDs; Dasani Green 5-100, TD.

Northwest 8

Highlands 33, Ambridge 0

Ambridge 0 0 0 0 —0

Highlands 0 21 6 6 —33

H: Johnny Crise 75 pass from Chandler Thimons (Brandon Jochim kick)

H: Kaeleb White 7 run (Jochim kick)

H: Brock White 7 run (Jochim kick)

H: D.J. Loveland 25 pass from Chandler Thimons (kick failed)

H: Isaiah Coleman 7 run (run failed)

Rushing leaders: H, Brock White 19-158, TD.

Passing leaders: H, Chandler Thimons 8-11-165-2TD-1INT.

Montour 14, Knoch 7 (OT)

Montour 7 0 0 0 7 — 14

Knoch 0 0 7 0 0 — 7

M: Gannon Kadlecik 2 run (Robert Rippole kick)

K: Matt Goodlin 7 interception return (Justin Tristani kick)

M: Kadlecik 3 run (Rippole kick)

Rushing leaders: M, Gannon Kadlecik 26-145, 2 TDs.

South Fayette 34, Blackhawk 14

South Fayette 14 13 0 7 —34

Blackhawk 0 7 7 0 —14

SF: Luke Pschirer 10 pass from Naman Alemada (Justin Caputo kick)

SF: Ryan McGuire 8 pass from Alemada (Caputo kick)

B: Marques Watson-Trent 77 interception return (A Bollinger kick)

SF: Javaughn Goodnight 13 pass from Alemada (Caputo kick)

SF: Shay Aitken 12 run (kick failed)

B: Watson-Trent 64 interception return (A Bollinger kick)

SF: Tristan Bedillion 60 pass from Alemada (Caputo kick)

Rushing leaders: SF, Shay Aitken 26-170, TD.

Passing leaders: SF, Naman Alemada 25-39-340-4TD-2INT.

Receiving leaders: SF, Ryan McGuire 7-112, TD.

Class 3A

Big East

Burrell 16, Deer Lakes 14

Deer Lakes 0 0 7 7 —14

Burrell 0 8 8 0 —16

B: Mikey Scherer 11 run (Logan Phillips run)

DL: Jack Hollibaugh 79 fumble return (A.J. Dorman kick)

B: Scherer 9 run (Seth Fischbach pass from Trent Valovchik)

DL: Isaiah Yoder 15 run (Dorman kick)

Rushing leaders: B, Mikey Scherer 33-144, 2 TDs.

Derry 26, Elizabeth Forward 17

Elizabeth Forward 7 7 3 0 —17

Derry 0 7 19 0 —26

EF: Nico Mrvos 57 interception return (Andrew Smith kick)

EF: Zachary Boyd 30 interception return (Smith kick)

D: Paul Koontz 14 pass from Justin Huss (Chance White kick)

EF: Smith 37 field goal

D: Huss 80 run (kick failed)

D: Huss 2 run (kick failed)

D: Huss 1 run (White kick)

Rushing leaders: D, Justin Huss 22-129, 3 TDs.

Freeport 50, Yough 14

Freeport 0 14 21 15 —50

Yough 7 0 7 0 —14

Y: C.J. Waldier 80 kickoff return (Hadley Sleith kick)

F: Garret Schaffhauser 1 run (Ricky Hunter kick)

F: Brodey Woods 38 pass from Schaffhauser (Hunter kick)

F: Ben Lane 85 kickoff return (Hunter kick)

F: Carter Dougherty 51 fumble return (Hunter kick)

F: Josh Bollinger 32 interception return (Hunter kick)

Y: C.J. Waldier 25 pass from Gamal Marballie (Sleith kick)

F: Bollinger 3 run (Hunter pass from Schaffhauser)

F: Lane 6 run (Hunter kick)

Passing leaders: F, Garret Schaffhauser 8-12-195-1TD-0INT. Y, Gamal Marballie 17-26-166-1TD-1INT.

Receiving leaders: Y, C.J. Waldier 12-146, TD.

North Catholic 42, Mt. Pleasant 28

North Catholic 20 14 0 8 —42

Mt. Pleasant 7 14 7 0 —28

NC: Anthony Serventi 18 run (Will Kunzmann kick)

NC: Zack Rocco 5 run (Kunzmann kick)

NC: Serventi 5 run (kick failed)

M: Brady Johnson 93 kickoff return (Luke Hauger kick)

M: Pete Billey 4 run (Hauger kick)

NC: Nick Maher 25 pass from Rocco (Serventi run)

M: Jake Johnson 76 pass from Asher O’Connor (Hauger kick)

NC: Jared Thimons 7 pass from Rocco (kick failed)

M: Jake Johnson 4 run (Hauger kick)

NC: Serventi 13 run (Rocco run)

Passing leaders: NC, Zack Rocco 19-26-254-2TD-1INT. M, Asher O’Connor 4-9-116-1TD-2INT.

Receiving leaders: NC, Nick Maher 7-118, TD.

Tri-County West

Central Valley 42, Waynesburg 6

Central Valley 28 14 0 0 —42

Waynesburg 0 0 0 6 —6

CV: Myles Walker 55 punt return (Ethan Ott kick)

CV: Jaylen Guy 47 run (Ethan Ott kick)

CV: Bret FitzSimmons 36 fumble return (Ethan Ott kick)

CV: Amarian Saunders 1 run (Ethan Ott kick)

CV: Jawon Hall 53 pass from Ameer Dudley (Ethan Ott kick)

CV: Stephon Hall 2 run (Ethan Ott kick)

W: Darnell Johnson 2 run (kick failed)

Rushing leaders: W, Trevor Stephenson 24-128.

Keystone Oaks 42, Quaker Valley 0

Keystone Oaks 14 14 7 7 —42

Quaker Valley 0 0 0 0 —0

KO: Tyler Hrivnak 25 pass from Logan Shrubb (Greg Wagner kick)

KO: Hrivnak 18 pass from Shrubb (Wagner kick)

KO: Mark Hutchin 18 pass from Shrubb (Wagner kick)

KO: Shrubb 1 run (Wagner kick)

KO: Shrubb 17 run (Wagner kick)

KO: Sam Tortorella 7 pass from Shrubb (Wagner kick)

Rushing leaders: KO, Logan Shrubb 13-120, 2 TDs.

Passing leaders: KO, Logan Shrubb 14-23-266-4TD-0INT.

Receiving leaders: KO, Sam Tortorella 6-117, TD.

Class 2A

Interstate

Charleroi 27, Beth-Center 8

Beth-Center 0 0 8 0 —8

Charleroi 3 10 7 7 —27

C: Joey Caruso 23 field goal

C: Alex Conrad 17 run (Caruso kick)

C: Caruso 27 field goal

B-C: Nick Martin 2 run (Devin Dingle run)

C: Ethan Codeluppi 0 fumble recovery (Caruso kick)

C: Legend Davis 38 punt return (Caruso kick)

Rushing leaders: C, Brayden Mihalcin 21-109.

Passing leaders: B-C, Andrew Bower 11-19-149-0TD-1INT.

McGuffey 55, Southmoreland 28

McGuffey 14 7 7 27 —55

Southmoreland 14 7 7 0 —28

S: Colt Harper 5 run (Andrew Rodriguez kick)

S: Harper 18 run (Rodriguez kick)

M: Nathan Yagle 66 run (Nate Witkowski kick)

M: Marshall Whipkey 15 run (Witkowski kick)

M: Tyler Smith 20 pass from Marshall Whipkey (Witkowski kick)

S: Brandon Peterson 10 pass from Zach Cernuto (Rodriguez kick)

M: Jared Johnson 11 pass from Marshall Whipkey (Witkowski kick)

S: Peterson 68 pass from Cernuto (Rodriguez kick)

M: Jared Johnson 24 run (Witkowski kick)

M: Jared Johnson 8 run (Witkowski kick)

M: Jared Johnson 57 run (Marshall Whipkey kick)

M: Jordan Wallace 51 run (run failed)

Rushing leaders: M, Jared Johnson 8-101, 3 TDs.

Passing leaders: S, Zach Cernuto 7-21-102-2TD-0INT.

Washington 64, Frazier 7

Frazier 0 0 0 7 —7

Washington 14 35 7 8 —64

W: Zack Swartz 6 run (Jordan Rivera kick)

W: Swartz 1 run (Rivera kick)

W: Brandon Patterson 36 pass from Swartz (kick failed)

W: safety

W: Michael Allen 61 run (Rivera kick)

W: Caleb Jackson 30 pass from Swartz (kick failed)

W: Zahmere Robinson 22 pass from Swartz (Nicholas Blanchette kick)

W: Robinson 44 interception return (Rivera kick)

W: Shaliek Cox 24 run (Blanchette kick)

W: Cox 6 run (Julien Pettis run)

F: Brayden Baccino 4 run (Tristan Scott kick)

Passing leaders: W, Zack Swartz 9-10-129-3TD-0INT.

Midwestern

Shenango 20, Mohawk 10

Mohawk 0 3 7 0 —10

Shenango 0 7 6 7 —20

M: Dillion Lloyd 33 field goal

S: Aaron Martin 21 pass from Tino Campoli (Aiden Johnston kick)

M: Cory Brown 16 run (Lloyd kick)

S: Jason Kraner 33 pass from Tino Campoli (kick failed)

S: Reis Watkins 32 run (Johnston kick)

Rushing leaders: S, Reis Watkins 19-105, TD.

Passing leaders: S, Tino Campoli 14-27-216-2TD-0INT.

Receiving leaders: S, Jason Kraner 8-131, TD.

Western Beaver 19, Ellwood City 0

Western Beaver 0 12 0 7 —19

Ellwood City 0 0 0 0 —0

WB: Xander LeFebvre 15 run (Zach Altenbaugh kick failed)

WB: Thaddeus Gray 7 run (Elias Bishop pass failed from LeFebvre)

WB: Thaddeus Gray 11 run (Altenbaugh kick)

Rushing leaders: WB, Thaddeus Gray 18-155.

Three Rivers

Brentwood 28, South Side Beaver 13

Brentwood 7 0 0 21 —28

South Side Beaver 0 0 7 6 —13

B: Eddie Gomez 46 pass from Aiden Wardzinski (Gomez kick)

SSB: Andrew Moots 33 run (Noah Prince kick)

B: Jase Keib 1 run (kick failed)

B: Wardzinski 50 run (Wardzinski run)

B: Wardzinski 79 run (Gomez kick)

SSB: Brandon Barber 24 pass from Trent Seik (pass failed)

Rushing leaders: B, Aiden Wardzinski 19-243, 2 TDs.

Passing leaders: B, Jase Keib 7-18-106-0TD-0INT.

Receiving leaders: B, Eddie Gomez 6-120, TD.

Seton LaSalle 14, Fort Cherry 0

Seton LaSalle 0 14 0 0 —14

Fort Cherry 0 0 0 0 —0

S-LS: Gabe Finale 2 run (kick failed)

S-LS: Alex Shaughnessy 82 interception return (Max Schipani pass from Joe Ranft)

Rushing leaders: S-LS, Gabe Finale 26-113, TD.

Class A

Big 7

Cornell 35, Rochester 8

Cornell 7 14 14 0 —35

Rochester 0 0 0 8 —8

C: Zaier Harrison 1 run (Blaine Sams kick)

C: Savon Wilson 16 pass from Harrison (Sams kick)

C: Kaden DiVito 24 pass from Harrison (Sams kick)

C: Sams 13 pass from Harrison (Sams kick)

C: Harrison 70 punt return (Sams kick)

R: Rashawn Reid 78 run (run)

Rushing leaders: C, Zaier Harrison 10-100, TD.

Passing leaders: C, Zaier Harrison 12-23-198-3TD-0INT.

Our Lady of the Sacred Heart 41, Laurel 33

Our Lady of the Sacred Heart 14 14 13 0 —41

Laurel 7 12 0 14 —33

OLSH: Jay Pearson 63 run (Ryan Gehring kick)

L: Dom Wade 4 run (Zachary Maine kick)

OLSH: Bobby Brazell 41 pass from Pearson (Gehring kick)

L: Wade 4 run (kick failed)

OLSH: Pearson 76 run (Gehring kick)

L: Wade 22 run (run failed)

OLSH: Eric Olexa 5 pass from Pearson (Gehring kick)

OLSH: Stephen Greer 26 run (kick failed)

OLSH: Olexa 21 pass from Pearson (Gehring kick)

L: Dylan Aquaro 22 pass from Will Shaffer (Kobe DeRosa run)

L: Aquaro 4 pass from Shaffer (kick failed)

Rushing leaders: OLSH, Jay Pearson 16-180, 2 TDs. L, Dom Wade 24-122, 3 TDs.

Passing leaders: OLSH, Jay Pearson 7-17-130-3TD-2INT.

Sto-Rox 80, Northgate 0

Sto-Rox 22 37 8 13 —80

Northgate 0 0 0 0 —0

S-R: Treynell Paxton 22 pass from Eric Wilson (Marcus Upshaw pass from Diontae Givens)

S-R: Aujore Nelson 90 interception return (Upshaw run)

S-R: Amahd Pack 12 pass from Wilson (pass failed)

S-R: Pack 11 pass from Wilson (kick failed)

S-R: Pack 21 pass from Wilson (pass failed)

S-R: Jamie Diaz 53 interception return (Nelson kick)

S-R: Givens 66 fumble recovery (kick failed)

S-R: Treynell Paxton 70 pass from Wilson (kick failed)

S-R: Givens 3 run (kick failed)

S-R: Pack 12 pass from Wilson (Upshaw run)

S-R: Wilson 67 run (Nelson kick)

S-R: Zay Davis 59 run (run failed)

Passing leaders: S-R, Eric Wilson 13-20-246-6TD-1INT.

Receiving leaders: S-R, Treynell Paxton 4-113, 2 TDs.

Eastern

Clairton 48, Leechburg 14

Clairton 6 22 14 6 —48

Leechburg 0 14 0 0 —14

C: Dontae Sanders 28 run (kick failed)

L: Glen Coughman 9 run (Ricky Spanish kick)

C: Isaiah Berry 9 run (run failed)

C: Dontae Sanders 8 run ( Carson pass from Kenlein Olgetree)

L: Kimble 35 pass from Cochran ( Spanish kick)

C: Jonte Sanders 17 pass from Carson (Olgetree pass from Berry)

C: Wayne Wade III 21 pass from Carson (run failed)

C: Greg Lee 2 run (Greg Lee run)

C: Jonte Sanders 10 run (run failed)

Greensburg Central Catholic 33, Springdale 7

Springdale 0 0 0 7 —7

Greensburg Central Catholic 7 7 12 7 —33

GCC: Zach Kuvinka 6 run (Nate Ward kick)

GCC: Joe Blahovec 1 pass from David Altimore (Ward kick)

GCC: Danny Dlugos 87 fumble recovery (kick failed)

GCC: Danny Dlugos 15 run (kick failed)

S: Christian Vokes 30 pass from Demitri Fritch (Matthew Haus kick)

GCC: Zachary David 50 run (Ward kick)

Rushing leaders: S, Demitri Fritch 13-108.

Passing leaders: GCC, David Altimore 12-16-127-0TD-0INT.

Tri-County South

California 69, Jefferson-Morgan 21

Jefferson-Morgan 7 14 0 0 —21

California 23 34 12 0 —69

C: Cochise Ryan 18 run (Derek Staley kick)

J-M: Jonathan Wolfe 5 run (Tyler Dooley kick)

C: Ryan 45 run (Staley kick)

C: safety

C: Malik Ramsey 25 pass from Ryan (Staley kick)

C: Ryan 1 run (Staley kick)

C: Jaedan Zuzak 25 run (Staley kick)

C: Damoni Stafford 31 run (Staley kick)

C: Lucas Qualk 20 run (Staley kick)

J-M: Wolfe 9 run (Dooley kick)

C: Zuzak 75 kickoff return (kick failed)

J-M: Owen Maddich 60 pass from Cole Jones (Dooley kick)

C: Aidan Lowden 26 run (kick failed)

C: Stafford 66 run (kick failed)

Rushing leaders: C, Cochise Ryan 6-149, 3 TDs; Damoni Stafford 4-102, 2 TDs.

Passing leaders: J-M, Cole Jones 5-19-155-1TD-1INT.

Receiving leaders: J-M, Owen Maddich 2-102, TD.

Chartiers-Houston 42, Mapletown 8

Mapletown 0 0 0 8 —8

Chartiers-Houston 21 14 7 0 —42

C-H: Sam DeWalt 69 run (Robbie Ward kick)

C-H: Carson Craig 60 run (Ward kick)

C-H: Nate Cavallo 31 run (Ward kick)

C-H: Tyler Blumen 15 run (Ward kick)

C-H: Shawn Wheeler 13 run (Ward kick)

C-H: Tayvian Miller 21 run (Luca Sciulli kick)

M: Landan Stevenson 15 run (Landan Stevenson run)

Rushing leaders: C-H, Sam DeWalt 3-118, TD.

Monessen 60, Bentworth 3

Monessen 16 30 8 6 —60

Bentworth 0 0 0 3 —3

M: Marquell Smith 12 pass from Isaiah Beltram (Beltram run)

M: Antwon Tucker 9 pass from Beltram (Elijah Davis run)

M: Jalen Brice 12 interception return (Nigier Foster pass from Brice)

M: Beltram 20 run (Davis run)

M: Carleton Jones 45 interception return (run failed)

M: Darius Stevenson 63 pass from Beltram (Davis run)

M: Stevenson 5 pass from Beltram (Brice run)

M: Brice 1 run (run failed)

B: Trevor Richardson 35 field goal

Passing leaders: M, Isaiah Beltram 7-16-157-4TD-0INT.

West Greene 55, Avella 0

Avella 0 0 0 0 —0

West Greene 20 14 7 14 —55

WG: Ben Jackson 57 run (Wyatt Hoag kick)

WG: Jackson 33 run (Hoag kick)

WG: Jackson 56 run (Hoag kick)

WG: Jackson 17 run (pass failed)

WG: Kolin Walker 1 run (Jackson run)

WG: Jackson 53 run (Hoag kick)

WG: Corey Wise 59 run (Hoag kick)

WG: Nathan Orndorff 12 run (Hoag kick)

Nonconference

Allegany 49, Albert Gallatin 28

Allegany 8 13 7 21 —49

Albert Gallatin 8 14 0 6 —28

Allegany: Christian Welch 87 run ( 2 pass from Grant Cain)

AG: Tristan Robinson 2 run (Bruno Fabrycki pass from Tristan Robinson)

Allegany: Welch 54 run (Cain kick)

AG: Bruno Fabrycki 17 pass from Tristan Robinson (pass failed)

Allegany: Trevan Powell 1 run (pass failed)

AG: Dylan Shea 25 pass from Tristan Robinson (Tristan Robinson pass from Tristan Robinson)

Allegany: Welch 41 run (Cain kick)

AG: Andrew Larkin safety

Allegany: Powell 2 run (kick failed)

AG: Caleb Lang 13 pass from Tristan Robinson (kick failed)

Allegany: Powell 36 run (run failed)

Allegany: Powell 59 interception return (kick)

Rushing leaders: , Christian Welch 12-259.

Passing leaders: AG, Tristan Robinson 16-32-232-3TD-2INT.

Receiving leaders: AG, Dylan Shea 7-122, TD.

Beaver Falls 42, Uniontown 29

Uniontown 0 0 0 29 —29

Beaver Falls 0 0 0 42 —42

Rushing leaders: BF, Josh Hough 6-130, TD; Shileak Livingston 7-107, TD.

Passing leaders: BF, Jaren Brickner 6-7-107-3TD-1INT.

East Allegheny 53, Carmichaels 22

East Allegheny 12 21 14 6 —53

Carmichaels 0 8 0 14 —22

EA: Tyler Padezan 76 pass from J.D. DiNampoli (Ben Edwards kick failed)

EA: Kiyon Delts 31 pass from DiNampoli (Edwards kick failed)

EA: Padezan 1 run (Edwards kick)

C: Kevin Kelly 53 run (Payton Schooley pass from Trenton Carter)

EA: Padezan 16 pass from Johnny Moritz (Edwards kick)

EA: Dre Strokes 1 run (Edwards kick)

EA: Padezan 1 run (Edwards kick)

EA: Praishaun Gainer 15 pass from DiNampoli (Edwards kick)

C: Hunter 1 pass (run failed)

EA: Mekhi Manor 4 run

C: Schooley 50 run (Carter pass from Kelly)

Passing leaders: EA, J.D. DiNampoli 14-19-300-3TD-0INT.

Receiving leaders: EA, Kiyon Delts 4-109, TD.

Freedom 14, Valley 10

Freedom 7 0 7 0 —14

Valley 0 3 7 0 —10

F: Josh Pail 12 run (Garrett Paxton kick)

V: Michael Odrey 37 field goal

V: Justin Hooper 65 run (Odrey kick)

F: Cole Beck 2 run (Paxton kick)

Rushing leaders: V, Justin Hooper 19-122, TD.

Passing leaders: F, Cole Beck 6-11-109-0TD-0INT.

Gateway 40, North Hills 7

Gateway 19 7 7 7 —40

North Hills 0 0 0 7 —7

G: Tui Faumuina-Brown 9 pass from Bryson Venanzio (Jayson Jenkins kick failed)

G: Chamor Price 50 pass from Venanzio (Jayson Jenkins kick)

G: Faumuina-Brown 2 pass from Venanzio (Jayson Jenkins kick failed)

G: Derrick Davis 77 pass from Venanzio (Jayson Jenkins kick)

G: Jayden Hurt 10 pass from Venanzio (Jayson Jenkins kick)

G: Hurt 20 pass from Venanzio (Jayson Jenkins kick)

NH: Bill Fonzi 37 pass from Ethan Marker (Nate Saul kick)

Passing leaders: G, Bryson Venanzio 21-30-337-6TD-1INT.

Receiving leaders: G, Derrick Davis 5-137, TD.

Jeannette 49, Brownsville 0

Brownsville 0 0 0 0 —0

Jeannette 13 14 15 7 —49

J: Jackson Pruitt 37 pass from Jimmy Sanders (Kellen Wensell kick)

J: Imani Sanders 4 run (kick failed)

J: Roberto Smith Jr. 13 run (Kael Fisher pass from Smith Jr.)

J: Brett Birch 11 pass (kick failed)

J: Toby Cline 29 pass from Smith Jr. (Pruitt pass from Smith Jr.)

J: Birch 40 punt return (Wensell kick)

J: Basil Wilson 1 run (Wensell kick)

New Castle 36, South Park 14

New Castle 0 14 6 16 —36

South Park 7 0 7 0 —14

SP: Nate May 3 run (Jaison Mikelonis kick)

NC: Jason Williams 65 pass from Michael Wells (Donny Cade pass from Michael Wells)

NC: Cade 14 pass from Michael Wells (pass failed)

SP: May 10 run (Mikelonis kick)

NC: Demetrius McKnight 22 run (run failed)

NC: Williams 20 pass from Michael Wells (Michael Wells pass from Cade)

NC: McKnight 37 pass from Michael Wells (Will Blackshear run)

Rushing leaders: NC, Demetrius McKnight 22-110, TD. SP, Rudy Mihoces 22-113.

Passing leaders: NC, Michael Wells 10-20-261-4TD-1INT.

Receiving leaders: NC, Demetrius McKnight 4-107, TD.

Peters Township 35, Canon-McMillan 3

Peters Township 21 7 7 0 —35

Canon-McMillan 0 0 0 3 —3

PT: Ryan Magiske 53 run (Andrew Massucci kick)

PT: Josh Casilli 67 pass from Logan Pfeuffer (Massucci kick)

PT: Aidan McCall 50 interception return (Massucci kick)

PT: Lucas Culan 36 pass from Logan Pfeuffer (Massucci kick)

PT: McCall 80 pass from Logan Pfeuffer (Massucci kick)

C-M: Ben Popko 39 field goal

Rushing leaders: PT, Ryan Magiske 11-106, TD.

Passing leaders: PT, Logan Pfeuffer 11-19-228-3TD-0INT. C-M, Jon Quinque 13-25-102-0TD-3INT.

Receiving leaders: PT, Josh Casilli 4-100, TD.

Ringgold 16, Beaver 13

Beaver 0 0 7 6 —13

Ringgold 0 7 0 9 —16

R: James Minnie 6 run (Clayton Rosensteel kick)

B: Marco Mamone 25 pass from Tyler Ziggas (Mack Boyd kick failed)

B: Zach Harris 4 pass from Ziggas (Boyd kick)

R: Jake Duncan 1 run (Rosensteel kick failed)

R: Rosensteel 28 field goal (kick failed)

Riverside 57, Carlynton 32

Carlynton 7 3 15 7 —32

Riverside 6 22 14 15 —57

R: Calvin Hughes 16 run (kick failed)

C: Shawn Curry 74 (Rodrigo Corral kick)

C: Corral 25 field goal

R: Josh Bishop 20 pass from Ben Hughes (Tanner Leavens pass from Ben Hughes)

R: Josh Bishop interception return (Josh Bishop pass from Ben Hughes)

R: Calvin Hughes 1 run (run failed)

R: Hunter Nulph 60 run (pass failed)

C: Dallas Paolino 9 run (Corral kick)

R: Nulph 71 run (Nulph run)

C: Paolino 3 run (Paolino run)

R: Sam Hughes 11 pass from Ben Hughes (Josh Bishop pass from Ben Hughes)

R: Dantae Phillips 1 run (Donnie Taylor kick)

C: Bryan Lee 57 run (Corral kick)

Rushing leaders: C, Dallas Paolino 24-174, 2 TDs. R, Hunter Nulph 14-307, 2 TDs.

Passing leaders: R, Ben Hughes 5-10-107-2TD-0INT.

Steel Valley 41, South Allegheny 7

South Allegheny 0 0 0 7 —7

Steel Valley 6 28 7 0 —41

SV: Ronell Lawrence 1 run (kick failed)

SV: Nyzair Bart 83 run (run failed)

SV: Bart 8 pass from Ronell Lawrence (Ahmire Culmer pass from Ronell Lawrence)

SV: Bart 58 run (Ahmir Culmer pass from Ronell Lawrence)

SV: Ronell Lawrence 4 run (kick failed)

SV: Bart 16 run (Tony Salopek kick)

SA: Jorden Rhodes 5 run (Logan Hamilton kick)

Rushing leaders: SV, Nyzair Bart 21-340.

Thomas Jefferson 61, Connellsville 7

Connellsville 0 0 7 0 —7

Thomas Jefferson 28 20 7 6 —61

TJ: Shane Stump 25 run (Michael Inks kick)

TJ: Preston Zandier 2 pass from Stump (Inks kick)

TJ: Dylan Mallozzi 5 run (Inks kick)

TJ: Dan Deabner 52 punt return (Inks kick)

TJ: Deabner 12 pass from Stump (Inks kick)

TJ: Mallozzi 49 run (Inks kick)

TJ: Isaac Eckley 2 run (run failed)

TJ: Dominic Donatelli 1 fumble recovery (Inks kick)

C: Ahmad Hooper 8 run (Gage Gillott kick)

TJ: Inks 58 run (kick failed)

Rushing leaders: TJ, Dylan Mallozzi 6-123, 2 TDs.

Passing leaders: TJ, Shane Stump 11-15-201-2TD-0INT.

Receiving leaders: TJ, Dan Deabner 5-107, TD.

Upper St. Clair 42, Fox Chapel 0

Fox Chapel 0 0 0 0 —0

Upper St. Clair 14 7 14 7 —42

USC: David Pantelis 95 kickoff return (Jorge Echeverria kick)

USC: Jaden Keating 10 run (Echeverria kick)

USC: Mateo Cepullio 21 pass from Ethan Dahlem (Echeverria kick)

USC: Cepullio 76 pass from Dahlem (Echeverria kick)

USC: Danny Harkleroad 45 pass from Dahlem (Echeverria kick)

USC: Heath Bardos 34 run (Abelardo Sobarzo kick)

Passing leaders: FC, Zach Sullivan 13-25-219-0TD-1INT. USC, Ethan Dahlem 11-15-246-3TD-0INT.

District 6

Class A

Heritage

Ligonier Valley 48, Purchase Line 0

Ligonier Valley 15 19 14 0 —48

Purchase Line 0 0 0 0 —0

LV: Kyrie Miller 89 pass from Sam Sheeder (John Beard kick)

LV: Miller 75 run (Cage Dowden pass from Sheeder)

LV: Miller 63 run (kick failed)

LV: Miller 1 run (kick failed)

LV: Miller 38 run (Beard kick)

LV: Beard 54 pass from Sheeder (Beard kick)

LV: Sheeder 7 run (Beard kick)

Rushing leaders: LV, Kyrie Miller 11-256, 4 TDs.

Passing leaders: LV, Sam Sheeder 3-9-156-2TD-0INT.

Saturday’s schedule

WPIAL

Class AA

Three Rivers

Serra Catholic at Burgettstown, 1:30 p.m.

Class A

Eastern

Imani Christian at Riverview, 12 p.m.

Golf

Girls

Friday’s result

WPIAL

Nonsection

Peters Township 166, Pine-Richland 205

Medalist: Allison Boon (Peters), 38

Soccer

Boys

Friday’s result

WPIAL

Nonsection

Winchester Thurston 8, Aquinas Academy 0

Saturday’s schedule

WPIAL

Class AAAA

Section 1

Butler at Shaler, 7 p.m.

Class A

Section 1

Riverside at Neshannock, 8 a.m.

Nonsection

Baldwin at North Catholic, 1 p.m.; Carrick at Leechburg, 2 p.m.; Central Catholic at Peters Township, 2:30 p.m.; Chartiers-Houston at Trinity, 3 p.m.; Derry at Greensburg Salem, 10:30 a.m.; East Allegheny at Serra Catholic, 6 p.m.; Elizabeth Forward at Southmoreland, 1 p.m.; Fox Chapel at Mt. Lebanon, 2:30 p.m.; Gateway at Penn Hills, 3:30 p.m.; Jeannette at Beth-Center, 10 a.m.; Kiski Area at Latrobe, 2:30 p.m.; Mohawk at Hopewell, 6 p.m.; Monessen at Brownsville, 11 a.m.; Moon at West Mifflin, 1:30 p.m.; Mt. Pleasant at Belle Vernon, 7:30 p.m.; Pine-Richland at Upper St. Clair, 11:30 a.m.; Quaker Valley at Montour, 1 p.m.; Sewickley Academy at North Hills, 10 a.m.; Slippery Rock at Freeport, 10 a.m.; South Park at Hollidaysburg, 7 p.m.; Springdale at Highlands, 11 a.m.; Trinity Christian at Woodland Hills, 11 a.m.; Washington at Geibel, 1 p.m.

Girls

Friday’s results

WPIAL

Nonsection

Winchester Thurston 6, Carrick 1

Ambridge at Shaler, ppd.

Sewickley Academy at Vincentian Academy, ppd.

Saturday’s schedule

Class A

Section 3

OLSH at Mohawk, 11 a.m.

Riverside at Neshannock, 1:15 p.m.

Section 4

Seton LaSalle at Vincentian Academy, 10 a.m.

Nonsection

Butler at Moon, 1 p.m.; Central Valley at Hopewell, 8:15 p.m.; Chartiers-Houston at Trinity, 1 p.m.; Fox Chapel at Mt. Lebanon, 11:30 a.m.; Freeport at Springdale, 11 a.m.; Gateway at Penn Hills, 5 p.m.; Hampton at Elizabeth Forward, 1 p.m.; Kiski Area at Latrobe, 6:30 p.m.; Monessen at Brownsville, 2 p.m.; Montour at Franklin Regional, 11:30 a.m.; North Catholic at Knoch, 10 a.m.; Obama Academy at McKeesport, 10 a.m.; Riverside at Bishop Canevin, ppd.; Seton LaSalle at Deer Lakes, ppd.; South Park at Thomas Jefferson, 10 a.m.; Villa Joseph Marie at Pine-Richland, 7 p.m.; Waynesburg at South Fayette, 1:30 p.m.; West Allegheny at Oakland Catholic, 11 a.m.

Tennis

Girls

Friday’s results

WPIAL

Class AAA

Section 1

Franklin Regional 3, Kiski Area 2

Nonsection

Upper St. Clair 4, Baldwin 1