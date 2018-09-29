High school scores, summaries, schedules for Sept. 28, 2018

High schools

Football

Friday’s results

WPIAL

Class 6A

Norwin 42, Butler 0

Mt. Lebanon 37, Hempfield 6

North Allegheny 10, Seneca Valley 6

Pine-Richland 42, Central Catholic 21

Class 5A

Allegheny 8

Baldwin 21, Chartiers Valley 14

Bethel Park 38, Moon Area 14

West Allegheny 14, Woodland Hills 13

Big East

Franklin Regional 65, Albert Gallatin 0

McKeesport 45, Latrobe 13

Penn-Trafford 45, Plum 3

Northern

Hampton 34, Kiski Area 31

Penn Hills 46, Armstrong 20

Class 4A

Big 8

Belle Vernon 40, Greensburg Salem 14

Indiana 27, Trinity 21 (OT)

West Mifflin 48, Laurel Highlands 13

Northwest 8

South Fayette 21, Blackhawk 0

Highlands 56, Ambridge 17

Montour 35, Knoch 33

Class 3A

Big East

Deer Lakes 34, Burrell 21

Elizabeth Forward 25, Derry 22

Freeport 20, Yough 0

North Catholic 49, Mt. Pleasant 7

Tri-County West

Aliquippa 65, Hopewell 0

Central Valley 41, Waynesburg 14

Quaker Valley 50, Keystone Oaks 43 (OT)

Class 2A

Century

Beth-Center 28, Charleroi 27

McGuffey 56, Southmoreland 28

Washington 42, Frazier 0

Midwestern

Mohawk 56, Shenango 0

New Brighton 42, Neshannock 21

Three Rivers

Brentwood 26, South Side Beaver 7

Burgettstown 24, Serra Catholic 0

Seton LaSalle 34, Fort Cherry 2

Class A

Big 7

Rochester 43, Cornell 14

Sto-Rox 54, Northgate 0

Eastern

Clairton 36, Leechburg 0

Greensburg Central Catholic 47, Springdale 0

Tri-County South

California 54, Jefferson-Morgan 0

Chartiers-Houston 48, Mapletown 0

Monessen 44, Bentworth 21

West Greene 52, Avella 0

Nonconference

Beaver Falls 68, Uniontown 6

Canon-McMillan 35, Peters Township 26

East Allegheny 50, Carmichaels 8

Freedom 44, Valley 13

Gateway 45, North Hills 0

Jeannette 44, Brownsville 0

New Castle 14, South Park 6

Riverside 42, Carlynton 7

Steel Valley 40, South Allegheny 3

Thomas Jefferson 56, Connellsville 14

Upper St. Clair 33, Fox Chapel 7

District 6

Heritage

Ligonier Valley 67, Purchase Line 20

Marion Center 35, Blairsville 0

Northern Cambria 38, Homer-Center 8

Saltsburg 36, United 33

West Shamokin 14, Penns Manor 8 (OT)

District 8

City League

Allderdice 35, USO 14

Brashear 27, Westinghouse 14

Friday’s summaries

WPIAL

Class 6A

Mt. Lebanon 37, Hempfield 6

Mt. Lebanon 20 10 0 7 —37

Hempfield 0 0 0 6 —6

M: Seth Morgan 4 run (Casey Sorsdal kick)

M: Shandrew Vaughn 2 run (Sorsdal kick)

M: Mason Ventrone 78 pass from Morgan (kick failed)

M: Morgan 11 run (Sorsdal kick)

M: Sorsdal 37 field goal

M: Vaughn 1 run (Sorsdal kick)

H: Roman Pellis 14 pass from Guy Lucas (kick failed)

Passing leaders: M, Seth Morgan 11-29-219-1TD-1INT. H, Blake Remaley 13-33-107-0TD-1INT.

North Allegheny 10, Seneca Valley 6

Seneca Valley 6 0 0 0 —6

North Allegheny 0 10 0 0 —10

SV: Gabe Lawson 2 run (kick failed)

NA: Issac West 20 field goal

NA: Joe Colella 1 run (West kick)

Passing leaders: NA, Ben Petschke 6-12-109-0TD-1INT.

Receiving leaders: NA, Luke Colella 4-101.

Norwin 42, Butler 0

Norwin 7 21 14 0 —42

Butler 0 0 0 0 —0

N: Gianni Rizzo 25 pass from Jack Salopek (Carter Breen kick)

N: Billy Kerston 52 pass from Salopek (Breen kick)

N: Sean Pavlic 9 pass from Salopek (Breen kick)

N: Ethan Nelson 20 fumble return (Breen kick)

N: Rizzo 57 run (Breen kick)

N: Salopek 4 run (Breen kick)

Rushing leaders: B, Kyler Callihan 32-152.

Passing leaders: N, Jack Salopek 7-14-239-3TD-1INT.

Pine-Richland 42, Central Catholic 21

Central Catholic 7 7 7 0 —21

Pine-Richland 35 0 7 0 —42

P-R: Anthony Cerminara 2 run (Mason Pruhs kick)

P-R: Luke Meckler 82 run (Pruhs kick)

P-R: Meckler 6 run (Pruhs kick)

CC: John O’Rourke 50 kickoff return (Johnathan Opalko kick)

P-R: Meckler 82 run (Pruhs kick)

P-R: Meckler 54 run (Pruhs kick)

CC: Brian Dallas 35 interception return (Opalko kick)

P-R: Cole Spencer 14 run (Pruhs kick)

CC: Edward Tillman 3 run (Opalko kick)

Rushing leaders: P-R, Luke Meckler 24-280, 4 TDs.

Nonconference

Canon-McMillan 35, Peters Township 26

Canon-McMillan 7 7 14 7 —35

Peters Township 0 7 6 13 —26

C-M: Drew Engel 24 interception return (Ben Popko kick)

C-M: Josh O’Hare 1 run from Chandler Palyas (Popko kick)

PT: Jackson McCloskey 30 pass from Logan Pfeuffer (Brian Bruzdewicz kick)

C-M: O’Hare 35 run (Popko kick)

PT: Ryan Magiske 16 run (Bruzdewicz kick failed)

C-M: Engel 15 pass from Jon Quinque (Popko kick)

PT: Aidan McCall 15 pass from Logan Pfeuffer (Bruzdewicz kick)

PT: Magiske 6 run (run failed)

C-M: O’Hare 23 run (Popko kick)

Rushing leaders: C-M, Josh O’Hare 29-214. PT, Adrian Williams 14-105.

Passing leaders: C-M, Jon Quinque 13-21-198-0TD-0INT. PT, Logan Pfeuffer 21-30-297-0TD-0INT.

Receiving leaders: C-M, Drew Engel 6-101. PT, Jackson McCloskey 4-117.

Class 5A

Allegheny 8

Baldwin 21, Chartiers Valley 14

Chartiers Valley 7 7 0 0 —14

Baldwin 7 7 0 7 —21

CV: Connor Barrett 19 run (Adam Weiss kick)

B: Jarren Kelly 31 pass from Mason Stahl (Jackson Brandwene kick)

CV: Barrett 1 run (Weiss kick)

B: Kelly 16 pass from Stahl (Jackson Brandwene kick)

B: Stahl 75 run (Jackson Brandwene kick)

Rushing leaders: CV, Connor Barrett 24-125, 2 TDs. B, Mason Stahl 11-127, TD.

Passing leaders: B, Mason Stahl 13-24-151-2TD-4INT.

Receiving leaders: B, Jarren Kelly 7-101, 2 TDs.

Bethel Park 38, Moon Area 14

Bethel Park 7 7 7 17 —38

Moon Area 0 14 0 0 —14

BP: Sean McGowan 31 run (John Gummo kick)

M: Jamal Littlejohn 3 run (Jake Zimmerman kick)

BP: Luke Surunis 23 run (Gummo kick)

M: Littlejohn 41 interception return (Zimmerman kick)

BP: Surunis 3 run (Gummo kick)

BP: Gummo 23 field goal

BP: McGowan 2 run (Gummo kick)

BP: Surunis 2 run (Gummo kick)

Rushing leaders: BP, Sean McGowan 24-202, 2 TDs.

Passing leaders: M, Dante Clay 12-22-106-0TD-1INT.

West Allegheny 14, Woodland Hills 13

Woodland Hills 0 0 0 13 —13

West Allegheny 7 0 0 7 —14

WA: John Rink 2 pass from Kam Kruze (John McArdle kick)

WH: William Clark 2 run (Charles Hanchett kick)

WA: Drevon Baldwin 90 kickoff return (McArdle kick)

WH: Michael Coleman 43 pass from Gavin Gurreri-Judson (run failed)

Passing leaders: WH, Gavin Gurreri-Judson 10-19-141-1TD-0INT.

Big East

Franklin Regional 65, Albert Gallatin 0

Franklin Regional 21 21 13 10 —65

Albert Gallatin 0 0 0 0 —0

FR: Zac Gordon 20 run (Anthony Difalco kick)

FR: Mike Evans 18 pass from Adam Rudzinski (Difalco kick)

FR: Gordon 20 run (Difalco kick)

FR: Nick Leopold 10 pass from Rudzinski (Difalco kick)

FR: Leopold 17 pass from Rudzinski (Difalco kick)

FR: Gordon 2 run (Difalco kick)

FR: Brandon Zarrotto 27 run (kick failed)

FR: Leopold 90 punt return (Difalco kick)

FR: Difalco 28 field goal

FR: Tyler Bewszka 7 run (Addison Todd kick)

Rushing leaders: FR, Zac Gordon 12-110, 3 TDs.

McKeesport 45, Latrobe 13

McKeesport 6 17 8 14 —45

Latrobe 0 0 13 0 —13

M: Deamontae Diggs 18 pass from Konota Gaskins (Anthony Beitko kick)

M: Beitko 30 field goal

M: Gaskins 56 run (Beitko kick)

M: Quaran Sayles 47 run (Beitko kick)

L: Zakharee Williams 65 pass from Branden Crosby (Nathan Clair kick)

L: Williams 7 run (run failed)

M: Devin Sims 9 run (run failed)

M: Thomas Wyatt 4 run (Beitko kick)

M: Devari Robinson 1 run (Beitko kick)

Rushing leaders: M, Quaran Sayles 5-110, TD.

Penn-Trafford 45, Plum 3

Penn-Trafford 21 10 14 0 —45

Plum 0 0 0 3 —3

P-T: Caleb Lisbon 62 run (Keaton Hier kick)

P-T: Dimitri George 17 pass from Gabe Dunlap (Hier kick)

P-T: Ethan Carr 20 pass from Dunlap (Hier kick)

P-T: George 19 pass from Dunlap (Hier kick)

P-T: Hier 20 field goal

P-T: Lisbon 2 run (Hier kick)

P-T: Sam Fanelli 3 run (Hier kick)

P: Tyler Kolankowski 30 field goal

Rushing leaders: P-T, Caleb Lisbon 9-164, 2 TDs.

Passing leaders: P-T, Gabe Dunlap 6-11-141-3TD-1INT.

Northern

Hampton 34, Kiski Area 31

Hampton 7 3 7 17 —34

Kiski Area 0 10 14 7 —31

H: Max Obenrader 1 run (Harper Cook kick)

H: Cook 24 field goal

KA: Jack Colecchi 28 pass from Ryne Wallace (Nick Smith kick)

KA: Smith 40 field goal

KA: Wallace 1 run (Smith kick)

KA: Drew DiNunzio-Biss 2 run (Smith kick)

H: Brandon Stephany 98 run (Cook kick)

H: Will Schiutt 28 pass from Obenrader (Cook kick)

KA: Hayden Wright 1 run (Smith kick)

H: Obenrader 15 run (Cook kick)

H: Cook 25 field goal

Rushing leaders: H, Max Obenrader 22-146, 2 TDs.

Passing leaders: KA, Ryne Wallace 13-25-209-1TD-2INT.

Penn Hills 46, Armstrong 20

Armstrong 0 7 7 6 —20

Penn Hills 20 6 14 6 —46

PH: Tank Smith 1 run (Anthony Grimes pass from Hollis Mathis)

PH: Aakeem Snell 4 pass from Mathis (pass failed)

PH: Richard Martin 8 pass from Mathis (Martin pass from Mathis)

A: Jacob Aretz 6 pass from Jalen Price (Logan Bowser kick)

PH: Mathis 57 run (pass failed)

A: Jalen Price 1 run (Logan Bowser kick)

PH: Corey Thomas Jr. 7 pass from Mathis (Martin pass from Mathis)

PH: Daequan Hardy 8 pass from Mathis (pass failed)

PH: Smith 85 run (pass failed)

A: Stephen Burns 1 run (kick failed)

Rushing leaders: PH, Tank Smith 12-129, 2 TDs.

Passing leaders: PH, Hollis Mathis 14-17-179-4TD-0INT.

Nonconference

Gateway 45, North Hills 0

North Hills 0 0 0 0 —0

Gateway 14 10 21 0 —45

G: Derrick Davis 44 run (Jayson Jenkins kick)

G: Courtney Jackson 92 pass from Brendan Majocha (Jayson Jenkins kick)

G: Derrick Davis 62 pass from Majocha (Jayson Jenkins kick)

G: Jayson Jenkins 37 field goal

G: J.T. Thomas 9 pass from Majocha (Jayson Jenkins kick)

G: Courtney Jackson 46 pass from Majocha (Jayson Jenkins kick)

G: James McPherson 2 run (Jayson Jenkins kick)

Passing leaders: G, Brendan Majocha 10-15-285-4TD-0INT.

Receiving leaders: G, Courtney Jackson 3-137.

Upper St. Clair 33, Fox Chapel 7

Upper St. Clair 7 7 14 5 —33

Fox Chapel 0 7 0 0 —7

USC: Jason Sweeney 1 run (Sean Martin kick)

FC: Graham Childs 27 pass from Shane Susnak (Michael Tarasi kick)

USC: Brendon Shearer 9 pass from Sweeney (Martin kick)

USC: Colin McLinden 1 run (kick failed)

USC: safety

USC: Sweeney 1 run (run failed)

USC: safety

USC: Martin 34 field goal

Rushing leaders: USC, Antonio Orsini 17-126.

Passing leaders: USC, Jason Sweeney 13-26-232-1TD-1INT.

Receiving leaders: USC, Chris Pantellis 4-107.

Thomas Jefferson 56, Connellsville 14

Thomas Jefferson 28 14 14 0 —56

Connellsville 7 0 0 7 —14

TJ: Max Shaw 23 run (A.J. Meshanko kick)

TJ: Shaw 6 run (Meshanko kick)

C: Jalen Rogers 57 pass from Josh Maher (Gage Gillott kick)

TJ: Shaw 1 run (Meshanko kick)

TJ: Dan Deabner 35 pass from Shane Stump (Meshanko kick)

TJ: Shaw 24 run (Meshanko kick)

TJ: Shaw 5 run (Meshanko kick)

TJ: Dylan Mallozzi 3 run (Meshanko kick)

TJ: Marco Gambino 2 run (Meshanko kick)

C: Cameron Sapola 39 pass from Derek Porterfield (Gillott kick failed)

Passing leaders: TJ, Shane Stump 7-11-188-1TD-1INT. C, Josh Maher 6-18-123-2TD-1INT.

Receiving leaders: TJ, Dan Deabner 5-184, TD. C, Jalen Rogers 5-108, TD.

Class 4A

Big 8

Belle Vernon 48, Greensburg Salem 14

Greensburg Salem 0 7 7 0 —14

Belle Vernon 14 21 6 7 —48

BV: Mason Pascoe 47 run (Cameron Guess kick)

BV: Pascoe 70 run (Guess kick)

BV: Pascoe 6 run (Guess kick)

BV: Larry Callaway 2 run (Guess kick)

GS: Dajauhn Hertzog 15 pass from Trent Patrick (Wyatt Ramer kick)

BV: Pascoe 48 run (Guess kick)

BV: Larry Callaway 16 run (run failed)

GS: Adam Cuccia 13 run (Ramer kick)

BV: Nolan Labuda 4 pass from Jarod Hartman (Guess kick)

Rushing leaders: BV, Mason Pascoe 18-248, 4 TDs.

Indiana 27, Trinity 21 (OT)

Indiana 0 0 6 15 6—27

Trinity 7 7 0 7 0—21

T: Micah Finley 64 run (Ryan Hornickel kick)

T: Cole Bair 11 run (Hornickel kick)

I: Luke Thomas 1 run (kick failed)

T: Marquese Lacks 7 pass from Kaden Kolson (Hornickel kick)

I: Ryan Dixson 45 pass from Luke Thomas (kick)

I: Theodore Turner 25 pass from Luke Thomas (Luke Thomas run)

I: Luke Thomas 7 run

West Mifflin 48, Laurel Highlands 13

West Mifflin 7 21 14 6 —48

Laurel Highlands 7 0 0 6 —13

WM: Parrish Parker 27 run (Jared Calvert kick)

LH: Ryan Fike 4 run (Daniel Izzi kick)

WM: Parker 61 run (Calvert kick)

WM: Parker 22 run (Calvert kick)

WM: Parker 72 run (Calvert kick)

WM: Zion Weems 2 run (Calvert kick)

WM: Laronday Wilder 40 run (Calvert kick)

LH: Daniel Carney 2 run (kick failed)

WM: Andre Spencer 80 interception return (kick failed)

Northwest 8

Highlands 56, Ambridge 17

Highlands 14 28 0 14 —56

Ambridge 3 0 7 7 —17

H: Cam Taylor 1 run (Jaci Bowser kick)

H: Taylor 6 run (Jaci Bowser kick)

A: Jake Gorman 32 field goal

H: DJ Loveland 13 pass from Seth Cohen (Jaci Bowser kick)

H: Gabe Booker 79 pass from Cohen (Jaci Bowser kick)

H: Johnny Crise 67 pass from Cohen (Jaci Bowser kick)

H: Taylor 7 run (Jaci Bowser kick)

A: Deyvon Gill-Martin 20 run (Gorman kick)

H: Noah Gillette 5 run (Jaci Bowser kick)

A: Gill-Martin 55 run (Gorman kick)

H: Kaleb Radeshak 38 pass from Cohen (Jaci Bowser kick)

Rushing leaders: A, Deyvon Gill-Martin 14-145, 2 TDs.

Passing leaders: H, Seth Cohen 7-10-304-4TD-0INT.

Receiving leaders: H, Gabe Booker 2-112, TD.

Montour 35, Knoch 33

Knoch 7 7 12 7 —33

Montour 7 14 7 7 —35

M: Luke Persinger 1 run (Robbie Rippole kick)

K: Chase Mullen 1 run (Josh Goldscheitter kick)

K: Mullen 2 run (Goldscheitter kick)

M: Dante Presutti 1 run (Andrew Rathway pass from Anthony Tambellini)

M: Dominic Magliocco 43 interception return (Tambellini pass failed)

K: Matt Goodlin 14 run (kick failed)

M: Tambellini 45 pass from Gannon Kadlecik (Robbie Rippole kick)

K: Matt Goodlin 83 run (Mullen run failed)

M: Kadlecik 3 run (Robbie Rippole kick)

K: Mullen 2 run (Goldscheitter kick)

Rushing leaders: K, Matt Goodlin 22-215, 2 TDs. M, Gannon Kadlecik 26-147, TD.

Passing leaders: K, Chase Mullen 8-15-184-0TD-2INT. M, Luke Persinger 12-19-101-0TD-0INT.

South Fayette 21, Blackhawk 0

Blackhawk 0 0 0 0 —0

South Fayette 0 0 7 14 —21

SF: Mike Trimbur 47 pass from Jamie Diven (Ryan Coe kick)

SF: Trimbur 36 pass from Diven (Coe kick)

SF: Drew Franklin 4 run (Coe kick)

Passing leaders: SF, Jamie Diven 8-19-241-2TD-1INT.

Nonconference

New Castle 14, South Park 6

South Park 6 0 0 0 —6

New Castle 7 7 0 0 —14

NC: Josh Tomason 33 run (Brayden Cartwright kick)

SP: Brandon Goldbach 17 from Stephen Kmonk (none)

NC: Payne Prowell 7 pass from Demetris McKnight (Cartwright kick)

Rushing leaders: SP, Rudy Mihoces 23-109.

Passing leaders: SP, Stephen Kmonk 14-21-109-1TD-0INT. NC, Demetris McKnight 9-14-140-1TD-1INT.

Class 3A

Big East

Deer Lakes 34, Burrell 21

Burrell 7 7 0 7 —21

Deer Lakes 6 15 0 13 —34

DL: Jared Colton 25 pass from Aris Hasley (kick failed)

B: Jack Henderson 61 pass from Seth Fischbach (R.J. Beach kick)

DL: Jack Hollibaugh 7 pass from Aris Hasley (Trey Darrah kick)

DL: Aris Hasley 12 run (Colin Kadlick pass from Aris Hasley)

B: Luke Kastellic 1 run (Beach kick)

DL: Ethan Bender 5 pass from Aris Hasley (Trey Darrah kick)

DL: Colton 4 run (kick failed)

B: Fischbach 11 pass from Logan Phillips (Beach kick)

Passing leaders: DL, Aris Hasley 12-22-192-3TD-0INT.

Elizabeth Forward 25, Derry 22

Derry 7 0 0 15 —22

Elizabeth Forward 7 18 0 0 —25

EF: R.J. Buchina 7 interception return (Andrew Smith kick)

D: Justin Flack 53 run (Robert Boyer kick)

EF: Smith 23 field goal

EF: Nate Alberts 49 pass from Zachary Benedek (Smith kick)

EF: Benedek 22 run (Evan Lewis run)

D: Colton Nemcheck 3 pass from Paul Koontz (Boyer kick)

D: Flack 21 pass from Koontz (Dom DeLuca pass from Koontz)

Rushing leaders: D, Justin Flack 24-189, TD.

Passing leaders: EF, Zachary Benedek 11-17-142-1TD-0INT.

Receiving leaders: EF, Nate Alberts 4-105, TD.

Freeport 20, Yough 0

Yough 0 0 0 0 —0

Freeport 0 0 13 7 —20

F: Conor Selinger 8 run (Ricky Hunter kick)

F: Austin Romanchak 17 run (kick failed)

F: Garrett Schauffhauser 5 pass from Romanchak (Hunter kick)

North Catholic 49, Mt. Pleasant 7

Mt. Pleasant 0 0 7 0 —7

North Catholic 21 28 0 0 —49

NC: Rashod Allen 60 punt return (Will Kunzmann kick)

NC: Zack Rocco 22 run (Kunzmann kick)

NC: Rocco 5 run (Kunzmann kick)

NC: Nikhai Hill-Green 44 run (kick failed)

NC: Tyree Brown 32 pass from Rocco (Rocco run)

NC: Rocco 10 run (Kunzmann kick)

NC: Cameron Branch 5 run (Kunzmann kick)

M: Pete Billey 3 run (Bradley Tait kick)

Tri-County West

Central Valley 41, Waynesburg 14

Waynesburg 0 0 0 14 —14

Central Valley 14 21 6 0 —41

CV: Noah Thompson 1 run (Ethan Ott kick)

CV: Michael Barbuto 35 pass from Ameer Dudley (Ott kick)

CV: Jawon Hall 32 pass from Dudley (Ott kick)

CV: Anthony Mendocino 1 run (Ott kick)

CV: Dudley 9 run (Ott kick)

CV: Jesse Shively 7 run (kick failed)

W: Luke Robinson 16 run (Scott Benko kick)

W: Robinson 57 run (Benko kick)

Rushing leaders: CV, Jaylen Guy 7-109.

Passing leaders: CV, Ameer Dudley 7-9-139-2TD-0INT.

Quaker Valley 50, Keystone Oaks 43 (OT)

Quaker Valley 9 13 7 14 7—50

Keystone Oaks 7 15 14 7 0—43

QV: Ethan Moore 2 run (kick failed)

KO: Michael Daure 80 run (Gio Valforte kick)

QV: Fruend 22 field goal

KO: C.J. Morrow 12 pass from Logan Shrubb (Valforte kick)

QV: Ethan Moore 8 run (pass failed)

KO: Daure 92 kickoff return (Morrow pass from Shrubb)

QV: Demetrios Perez 4 pass from Ethan Moore (Fruend kick)

QV: Ryan Jackovik 24 pass from Ethan Moore (Fruend kick)

KO: Morrow 23 pass from Shrubb (Valforte kick)

KO: Daure 50 pass from Shrubb (Valforte kick)

QV: Ethan Moore 59 run (Fruend kick)

QV: George Francic fumble recovery (Fruend kick)

KO: Morrow 25 pass from Shrubb (Valforte kick)

QV: Cameron Nelson 10 pass from Ethan Moore (Fruend kick)

Rushing leaders: QV, Ethan Moore 29-239, 3 TDs. KO, Michael Daure 17-112, 2 TDs.

Passing leaders: QV, Ethan Moore 11-29-182-3TD-0INT. KO, Logan Shrubb 16-29-247-4TD-3INT.

Class 2A

Century

Beth-Center 28, Charleroi 27

Charleroi 0 8 13 6 —27

Beth-Center 8 14 6 0 —28

B-C: Dominic Fundy 7 run (Devin Dingle pass from Bailey Lincoski)

B-C: Devin Dingle 62 pass from Lincoski (Fundy run)

C: Geno Pellegrini 10 run (Cole Hunter Perry run)

B-C: Lincoski 30 run (run failed)

C: Geno Pellegrini 4 run (Joey Caruso kick)

B-C: Fundy 1 run (run failed)

C: Legend Davis 24 pass from Geno Pellegrini (kick failed)

C: Perry 12 pass from Geno Pellegrini (kick failed)

Rushing leaders: B-C, Bailey Lincoski 22-145, TD.

Passing leaders: C, Geno Pellegrini 18-31-227-2TD-1INT.

Receiving leaders: C, Legend Davis 7-132, TD.

McGuffey 56, Southmoreland 28

Southmoreland 0 14 0 14 —28

McGuffey 14 14 7 21 —56

M: CJ Cole 51 pass from Marshall Whipkey (Johnathan O’Connell kick)

M: Christian Clutter 12 run (O’Connell kick)

S: Ronnie Robinson 6 run (Andrew Rodriguez kick)

M: McKinley Whipkey 3 run (O’Connell kick)

S: Colt Harper 12 run (Rodriguez kick)

M: Clutter 56 run (O’Connell kick)

M: Marshall Whipkey 12 run (O’Connell kick)

M: McKinley Whipkey 18 run (O’Connell kick)

S: Riley Comforti 26 pass from Zach Cernuto (Rodriguez kick)

M: Brendan Crowe 44 run (O’Connell kick)

S: Robinson 22 run (Rodriguez kick)

M: Clutter 69 pass from Marshall Whipkey (O’Connell kick)

Rushing leaders: S, Ronnie Robinson 21-161, 2 TDs. M, Christian Clutter 15-228, 2 TDs.

Passing leaders: S, Zach Cernuto 16-28-220-1TD-3INT. M, Marshall Whipkey 8-12-226-2TD-2INT.

Receiving leaders: M, Christian Clutter 3-107, TD.

Washington 42, Frazier 0

Washington 22 14 6 0 —42

Frazier 0 0 0 0 —0

W: Zahmere Robinson 25 punt return (Robinson run)

W: Dylan Asbury 25 run (run failed)

W: Dan Walker 30 run (Chance Cohen run)

W: Walker 93 interception return (run failed)

W: Asbury 4 run (Myles Stevenson run)

W: Cohen 8 pass from Zack Swartz (run failed)

Three Rivers

Brentwood 26, South Side Beaver 7

South Side Beaver 0 0 0 7 —7

Brentwood 7 13 0 6 —26

B: John Milcic 90 run (Edward Gomez kick)

B: Ian Thomas 13 run (kick failed)

B: Gomez 24 run (Gomez kick)

SSB: Jake McDougal 53 run (Calli Grimplin kick)

B: Milcic 8 run (run)

Rushing leaders: B, John Milcic 17-155, 2 TDs.

Passing leaders: SSB, Trenton Seik 15-29-173-1TD-2INT.

Receiving leaders: SSB, Jake McDougal 11-135, TD.

Burgettstown 24, Serra Catholic 0

Burgettstown 7 3 0 14 —24

Serra Catholic 0 0 0 0 —0

B: Austin Ryan 49 pass from Jake Lounder (Seth Phillis kick)

B: Phillis 19 field goal

B: Lounder 1 run (Phillis kick)

B: Lounder 3 run (Phillis kick)

Passing leaders: B, Jake Lounder 9-14-161-1TD-0INT. SC, Patrick Brennan 15-37-118-0TD-1INT.

Seton LaSalle 36, Fort Cherry 0

Fort Cherry 0 0 0 0 —0

Seton LaSalle 6 14 16 0 —36

S-LS: Jamar Shegog 37 run (run failed)

S-LS: Gabe Finale 4 run (Caden Reamer kick)

S-LS: Nic Vari 22 interception return (Reamer kick)

FC: safety

S-LS: Finale 23 run (Reamer kick)

S-LS: Shegog 7 run (Reamer kick)

Rushing leaders: S-LS, Jamar Shegog 12-133, 2 TDs; Gabe Finale 15-102, 2 TDs.

Nonconference

Freedom 44, Valley 13

Valley 7 0 0 6 —13

Freedom 7 21 2 14 —44

V: Deonte Ross 4 run (Michael Saliba kick)

F: Zach Rosa 1 run (Nick DiNardo kick)

F: Jake Pail 7 run (DiNardo kick)

F: Jake Pail 47 pass from Rosa (DiNardo kick)

F: Jake Pail 18 run (DiNardo kick)

F: safety

F: Cody Ross 1 run (DiNardo kick)

F: Reiker Welling 52 pass from Cole Beck (DiNardo kick)

V: Deonte Ross 20 run (kick failed)

Rushing leaders: F, Jake Pail 14-104, 2 TDs.

Passing leaders: V, Tyler Green 9-20-103-0TD-1INT.

Riverside 42, Carlynton 7

Riverside 14 14 7 7 —42

Carlynton 7 0 0 0 —7

R: Nic Ottaviani 19 run (Wyatt Ray kick)

C: Will McClendan 48 pass from Elijah Babish (Rodrigo Corra kick)

R: Ben Hughes 1 run (Ray kick)

R: Ben Hughes 2 run (Ray kick)

R: Nathan Sciarro 11 pass from Ben Hughes (Ray kick)

R: Ben Hughes 1 run (Ray kick)

R: Sciarro 7 pass from Ben Hughes (Ray kick)

Rushing leaders: R, LeMarcus Cleckley 19-154.

Passing leaders: R, Ben Hughes 7-9-101-2TD-0INT.

Steel Valley 40, South Allegheny 3

Steel Valley 20 7 6 7 —40

South Allegheny 0 3 0 0 —3

SV: Kameron Williams 10 run (kick failed)

SV: Kameron Williams 10 pass from Ronnell Lawrence (Brady Miller kick)

SV: Kameron Williams 1 run (Miller kick)

SV: Todd Hill 6 run (Miller kick)

SA: Cameron Territo 23 field goal

SV: Shaun Meadows 57 interception return (run failed)

SV: Kameron Williams 10 run (Miller kick)

Rushing leaders: SV, Kameron Williams 20-187, 3 TDs.

Passing leaders: SV, Ronnell Lawrence 11-23-141-1TD-1INT.

Class A

Nonconference

Jeannette 44, Brownsville 0

Jeannette 6 14 16 8 —44

Brownsville 0 0 0 0 —0

J: Imani Sanders 9 run (kick failed)

J: Jimmy Sanders 58 pass from Seth Howard (pass failed)

J: Imani Sanders 5 run (Howard run)

J: Marcus Barnes 20 pass from Howard (Zack Berginc pass from Howard)

J: Jimmy Sanders 30 pass from Howard (Zack Berginc pass from Howard)

J: Shamon Jackson 68 fumble return (Jackson Pruitt pass from Howard)

Passing leaders: J, Seth Howard 13-17-243-3TD-0INT.

Receiving leaders: J, Jimmy Sanders 8-183, 2 TDs.

Big 7

Rochester 43, Cornell 14

Rochester 14 16 7 6 —43

Cornell 0 0 6 8 —14

R: Darius Goosby 3 run (run failed)

R: Noah Whiteleather 1 run (Zane Jeffers run)

R: Whiteleather 5 run (Dahrell Duke pass from Michael Lucci)

R: Whiteleather 49 run (Declan Eaton pass from Jeffers)

R: Whiteleather 27 run (Tyreek Sherod kick)

C: Zaier Harrison 8 run (run failed)

C: Isaiah Langston 34 pass from Harrison (Luke Piccolo pass from Harrison)

R: Denny Robinson 70 run (run failed)

Rushing leaders: R, Noah Whiteleather 17-220, 4 TDs.

Passing leaders: C, Zaier Harrison 12-30-221-1TD-0INT.

Receiving leaders: C, Jalen Lee 4-103.

Sto-Rox 54, Northgate 0

Sto-Rox 14 18 16 6 —54

Northgate 0 0 0 0 —0

S-R: Amahd Pack 38 pass from Eric Wilson (run failed)

S-R: Jaidon Berry 10 pass from Wilson (Diontae Givens pass from Wilson)

S-R: Malik Smith 15 pass from Wilson (pass failed)

S-R: Smith 23 pass from Wilson (run failed)

S-R: Pack 63 punt return (pass failed)

S-R: Jaidon Berry 56 pass from Wilson (Pack run)

S-R: Jaidon Berry 36 pass from Wilson (Pack run)

S-R: Pack 20 run (run failed)

Passing leaders: S-R, Eric Wilson 19-21-270-6TD-1INT.

Receiving leaders: S-R, Jaidon Berry 5-127, 3 TDs.

Eastern

Clairton 36, Leechburg 0

Leechburg 0 0 0 0 —0

Clairton 0 20 0 16 —36

C: Kenlein Olgetree 73 pass from Brendan Parsons (Dominic Solomon run)

C: Taevon Thompson 7 run (pass failed)

C: Solomon 15 pass from Parsons (run failed)

C: Olgetree 66 pass from Parsons (Dontae Sanders pass from Solomon)

C: Dontae Sanders 29 interception return (Taevon Thompson run)

Passing leaders: C, Brendan Parsons 6-11-183-3TD-0INT.

Receiving leaders: C, Kenlein Olgetree 2-139, 2 TDs.

Greensburg Central Catholic 47, Springdale 0

Greensburg Central Catholic 0 21 7 19 —47

Springdale 0 0 0 0 —0

GCC: Brando Ciccarelli 2 run (Nate Ward kick)

GCC: Max Pisula 2 run (Ward kick)

GCC: Luke Mazowiecki 23 pass from Max Pisula (Ward kick)

GCC: Ciccarelli 3 pass (Ward kick)

GCC: Ben LaCarte 8 pass from Chase Pisula (Ward kick failed)

GCC: Dan Voelker 56 interception return (kick failed)

GCC: Zach Kuvinka 13 run (Ward kick)

Passing leaders: GCC, Max Pisula 12-19-131-2TD-1INT.

Tri-County South

California 54, Jefferson-Morgan 0

California 23 19 6 6 —54

Jefferson-Morgan 0 0 0 0 —0

C: Jaden Zuzak 39 run (Lucas Qualk pass from Austin Grillo)

C: Zuzak 49 punt return (Kamden Studnicki kick)

C: Zuzak 53 run (kick failed)

C: Jelani Stafford 36 run (Studnicki kick)

C: Jelani Stafford 56 run (kick failed)

C: Grillo 2 run (Zuzak pass from Grillo)

C: Grillo 26 run (kick failed)

C: DeMonte Mathis 2 run (kick failed)

Chartiers-Houston 48, Mapletown 0

Chartiers-Houston 7 20 14 7 —48

Mapletown 0 0 0 0 —0

C-H: Tyler Blumen 25 pass from Seth Dunn (Robbie Ward kick)

C-H: Sam DeWalt 6 run (kick failed)

C-H: Blumen 40 pass from Dunn (Ward kick)

C-H: Shawn Wheeler 1 run (Ward kick)

C-H: Jimmy Sadler 31 run (Ward kick)

C-H: Blumen 62 punt return (Ward kick)

C-H: Anthony Lento 7 run (Luca Sciullo kick)

Passing leaders: C-H, Seth Dunn 4-7-102-0TD-0INT.

Monessen 44, Bentworth 21

Bentworth 13 0 0 8 —21

Monessen 6 16 16 6 —44

B: Bruce Hook 8 pass from Shawn Dziak (Trevor Richardson kick)

B: Trent Cavanaugh 8 run (kick failed)

M: Vaughn Taylor 3 run

M: Taylor 20 run (Taylor run)

M: Justin Towler 7 run (Taylor pass from Dawayne Howell)

M: Isaiah Beltram 5 run (Beltram run)

M: Devin Whitlock 52 pass from Dawayne Howell (Dawayne Howell run)

B: Owen Petrisek 3 pass from Dziak (Petrisek pass from Dziak)

M: Taylor 4 run

Rushing leaders: M, Vaughn Taylor 17-101, 2 TDs.

Passing leaders: B, Shawn Dziak 12-34-107-2TD-2INT. M, Dawayne Howell 9-12-153-1TD-0INT.

Receiving leaders: M, Devin Whitlock 3-106, TD.

West Greene 52, Avella 0

West Greene 21 25 6 0 —52

Avella 0 0 0 0 —0

WG: Ben Jackson 30 run (Nathan Brudnock kick)

WG: Kolin Walker 20 run (Brudnock kick)

WG: Jackson 57 run (Brudnock kick)

WG: Brudnock 26 pass from Gavin Scott (kick failed)

WG: Jackson 40 run (pass failed)

WG: Jackson 22 run (Casey Miller kick)

WG: Jackson 30 run (kick failed)

WG: Austin Geho 20 run (kick failed)

District 6

Heritage

Ligonier Valley 67, Purchase Line 20

Purchase Line 6 6 0 8 —20

Ligonier Valley 14 40 7 6 —67

LV: Kyrie Miller 31 run (Blake Bridge run)

PL: Josh Syster 35 pass from Jacob Barnett (run failed)

LV: Miller 1 run (pass failed)

LV: Aaron Tutino 11 pass from John Caldwell (Peter Stoll kick)

LV: Tutino 47 pass from Caldwell (kick failed)

PL: Cullen Goncher 4 run (run failed)

LV: Tutino 67 pass from Caldwell (Stoll kick)

LV: Tutino 12 pass from Caldwell (Stoll kick)

LV: Tutino 22 pass from Caldwell (Stoll kick)

LV: John Beard 12 pass from Caldwell (kick failed)

LV: Sam Sheeder 12 pass from Caldwell (Stoll kick)

LV: Miles Higgins 6 run (kick failed)

PL: Jayce Brooks 1 run (Brady Syster run)

Passing leaders: LV, John Caldwell 20-23-402-7TD-0INT.

Receiving leaders: LV, Aaron Tutino 12-285, 5 TDs.

Saturday’s schedule

WPIAL

Class 5A

Northern

Mars at Shaler

Class 2A

Allegheny

Apollo-Ridge at Shady Side Academy, 2:30 p.m.; Avonworth at Summit Academy, 12:30 p.m.

Midwestern

Ellwood City at Western Beaver, 12:30 p.m.

Class A

Big 7

Laurel at OLSH, 3 p.m.; Union at Bishop Canevin, 7 p.m.

Eastern

Riverview at Imani Christian, 1:30 p.m.

Nonconference

Ringgold at Beaver, 7:30 p.m.

Golf

Boys

Friday’s results

WPIAL

Class 3A

Section 1

Greensburg Salem 194, Hempfield 198

Medalists: Jared Gerger (H), 37; Jeff Mankins, Jack Oberdorf (GS), 36

Section 7

Peters Township 204, Trinity 237

Medalist: Andrew Poon (PET), 39

Class 2A

Section 1

Riverview 248, St. Joseph 309

Medalist: Jack Harden (R), 44

Section 2

Greensburg Central Catholic 222, Geibel 352

Medalist: Ben Ritenour (GCC), 39

Girls

Friday’s results

WPIAL

Nonsection

Hampton 223, Plum 252

Medalist: Kelsey Zik (P), 43

Soccer

Boys

Friday’s result

WPIAL

Class A

Section 2

Greensburg Central Catholic 14, Geibel Catholic 0

Saturday’s schedule

WPIAL

Class 4A

Section 3

Woodland Hills at Plum, 11 a.m.

Class 3A

Section 4

McKeesport at South Fayette, 10 a.m.

Class A

Section 3

Carlynton at Riverview, 10 a.m.

Nonsection

Allderdice at Chartiers Valley, 5:30 p.m.; Baldwin at Ringgold, 2 p.m.; Burrell at Kiski Area, 7 p.m.; Belle Vernon at Mt. Pleasant, 2:30 p.m.; Brownsville at Monessen, 1 p.m.; Central Catholic at Peters Township, 3:30 p.m.; Central Valley at Beaver, 11:30 a.m.; Freeport at Ambridge, 1 p.m.; Geibel at Uniontown, 10 a.m.; Hickory at Blackhawk, 1 p.m.; Highlands at Springdale, 10 a.m.; Indiana at West Shamokin, 11 a.m.; Montour at Quaker Valley, 1 p.m.; Mt. Lebanon at Fox Chapel, 10:30 a.m.; Penn Hills at Gateway, 11:15 a.m.; Penn-Trafford at North Allegheny, 7:30 p.m.; Serra Catholic at East Allegheny, 10 a.m.; Seton LaSalle at Shady Side Academy, 11 a.m; Sewickley Academy at Greensburg Central Catholic, 1 p.m.; South Park at Waynesburg, 1:30 p.m.; South Side Beaver at Bishop Canevin, 12 p.m.; Southmoreland at Elizabeth Forward, 1 p.m.; Trinity at Chartiers-Houston, 1 p.m.; Trinity Christian at Beaver County Christian, 11 a.m.; Washington at Albert Gallatin, 11 a.m.; West Mifflin at Moon, 10 a.m.

Girls

Friday’s results

WPIAL

Class 3A

Section 3

Oakland Catholic 4, Obama Academy 0

Class A

Section 1

Springdale 7, Riverview 0

Section 3

Riverside 5, Sewickley Academy 3

Section 4

Vincentian Academy 7, Winchester Thurston 2

Nonsection

Ambridge 6, Shaler 5

Saturday’s schedule

WPIAL

Class 4A

Section 1

Seneca Valley at North Allegheny, 3:30 p.m.

Section 2

Moon at Bethel Park, 2:30 p.m.

Class 3A

Section 1

Armstrong at Mars, 7 p.m.; Hampton at Knoch, 10 a.m.

Class 2A

Section 1

Quaker Valley at North Catholic, 1 p.m.

Section 2

Burrell at Apollo-Ridge, 9:45 a.m.

Section 3

Waynesburg at Derry, 11 a.m.

Class A

Section 3

Quigley Catholic at Riverside, 12 p.m.

Nonsection

Allderdice at Chartiers Valley, 2 p.m.; Franklin Regional at Montour, 10 a.m.; Freeport at Shady Side Academy, 11 a.m.; Greensburg Salem at Latrobe, 3:30 p.m.; Laurel Highlands at Greensburg Central Catholic, 11 a.m.; Mt. Lebanon at Fox Chapel, 9 a.m.; Norwin at North Hills, 2:30 p.m.; Oakland Catholic at Springdale, 1:30 p.m.; Penn-Trafford at Pine-Richland, 7 p.m.; South Side Beaver at Bishop Canevin, 6 p.m.; Trinity at Chartiers-Houston, 11 a.m.; Upper St. Clair at Strongsville, 12 p.m.

Tennis

Girls

Friday’s results

WPIAL

Section doubles tournament

Class 3A

Section 1

At Franklin Regional

Championship

Jenna Bell/Addison Kemerer, Latrobe, d. Angela Popovich/Alexis Smith, Hempfield, 6-0, 6-2

Consolation

Hannah Yan/Nandini Rastogi, Franklin Regional, d. Rhiannon Kelly/Maura Harbaugh, Hempfield, 4-6, 6-3, 6-4

Section 4

At Bethel Park

Semifinals

Anna Rush/Bella Goldman, Upper St. Clair, d. Bridget Zimmerman/Alexandra Renton, Mt. Lebanon, 6-2, 6-3; Camila Buch/Lauren Masteller, Mt. Lebanon, d. Danni Gibbons/Gia Winseck, Upper St. Clair, 6-0, 6-1

Championship

Buch/Masteller, Mt. Lebanon, d. Rush/Goldman, Upper St. Clair, 6-3, 6-1

Consolation

Gibbons/Winseck, Upper St. Clair, d. Zimmerman/Renton, Mt. Lebanon, 6-2, 6-2

Class 2A

Section 3

Championship

Juliet Tatone/Amber Sterrett, Derry, d. Emma West/Alex Jaksec, Knoch, 6-2, 3-6, 6-4

Consolation

McKenzie White/Karli Fenner, Burrell, d. Olivia Solverson/Kaelyn Thimons, North Catholic, 2-6, 7-5, 6-4

Section 4

Championship

Emma Disantis/Aleena Purewal, Sewickley Academy, d. Victoria Keller/Alina Matson, Sewickley Academy, 7-6 (7-5), 7-6 (7-4)

Consolation

CoCo Chen/Bridget Hughes, Winchester Thurston, d. Jenna Craig/Taylor Renegar, Avella, 7-6 (3), 6-2

Match results

Class 3A

Section 1

Norwin 4, Gateway 1

Class 2A

Section 3

Knoch 5, Burrell 0

Nonsection

Seneca Valley 4, North Catholic 1

