High school scores, summaries, schedules for Sept. 28, 2018
By: Tribune-Review
Saturday, September 29, 2018 | 1:30 AM
High schools
Football
Friday’s results
WPIAL
Class 6A
Norwin 42, Butler 0
Mt. Lebanon 37, Hempfield 6
North Allegheny 10, Seneca Valley 6
Pine-Richland 42, Central Catholic 21
Class 5A
Allegheny 8
Baldwin 21, Chartiers Valley 14
Bethel Park 38, Moon Area 14
West Allegheny 14, Woodland Hills 13
Big East
Franklin Regional 65, Albert Gallatin 0
McKeesport 45, Latrobe 13
Penn-Trafford 45, Plum 3
Northern
Hampton 34, Kiski Area 31
Penn Hills 46, Armstrong 20
Class 4A
Big 8
Belle Vernon 40, Greensburg Salem 14
Indiana 27, Trinity 21 (OT)
West Mifflin 48, Laurel Highlands 13
Northwest 8
South Fayette 21, Blackhawk 0
Highlands 56, Ambridge 17
Montour 35, Knoch 33
Class 3A
Big East
Deer Lakes 34, Burrell 21
Elizabeth Forward 25, Derry 22
Freeport 20, Yough 0
North Catholic 49, Mt. Pleasant 7
Tri-County West
Aliquippa 65, Hopewell 0
Central Valley 41, Waynesburg 14
Quaker Valley 50, Keystone Oaks 43 (OT)
Class 2A
Century
Beth-Center 28, Charleroi 27
McGuffey 56, Southmoreland 28
Washington 42, Frazier 0
Midwestern
Mohawk 56, Shenango 0
New Brighton 42, Neshannock 21
Three Rivers
Brentwood 26, South Side Beaver 7
Burgettstown 24, Serra Catholic 0
Seton LaSalle 34, Fort Cherry 2
Class A
Big 7
Rochester 43, Cornell 14
Sto-Rox 54, Northgate 0
Eastern
Clairton 36, Leechburg 0
Greensburg Central Catholic 47, Springdale 0
Tri-County South
California 54, Jefferson-Morgan 0
Chartiers-Houston 48, Mapletown 0
Monessen 44, Bentworth 21
West Greene 52, Avella 0
Nonconference
Beaver Falls 68, Uniontown 6
Canon-McMillan 35, Peters Township 26
East Allegheny 50, Carmichaels 8
Freedom 44, Valley 13
Gateway 45, North Hills 0
Jeannette 44, Brownsville 0
New Castle 14, South Park 6
Riverside 42, Carlynton 7
Steel Valley 40, South Allegheny 3
Thomas Jefferson 56, Connellsville 14
Upper St. Clair 33, Fox Chapel 7
District 6
Heritage
Ligonier Valley 67, Purchase Line 20
Marion Center 35, Blairsville 0
Northern Cambria 38, Homer-Center 8
Saltsburg 36, United 33
West Shamokin 14, Penns Manor 8 (OT)
District 8
City League
Allderdice 35, USO 14
Brashear 27, Westinghouse 14
Friday’s summaries
WPIAL
Class 6A
Mt. Lebanon 37, Hempfield 6
Mt. Lebanon 20 10 0 7 —37
Hempfield 0 0 0 6 —6
M: Seth Morgan 4 run (Casey Sorsdal kick)
M: Shandrew Vaughn 2 run (Sorsdal kick)
M: Mason Ventrone 78 pass from Morgan (kick failed)
M: Morgan 11 run (Sorsdal kick)
M: Sorsdal 37 field goal
M: Vaughn 1 run (Sorsdal kick)
H: Roman Pellis 14 pass from Guy Lucas (kick failed)
Passing leaders: M, Seth Morgan 11-29-219-1TD-1INT. H, Blake Remaley 13-33-107-0TD-1INT.
North Allegheny 10, Seneca Valley 6
Seneca Valley 6 0 0 0 —6
North Allegheny 0 10 0 0 —10
SV: Gabe Lawson 2 run (kick failed)
NA: Issac West 20 field goal
NA: Joe Colella 1 run (West kick)
Passing leaders: NA, Ben Petschke 6-12-109-0TD-1INT.
Receiving leaders: NA, Luke Colella 4-101.
Norwin 42, Butler 0
Norwin 7 21 14 0 —42
Butler 0 0 0 0 —0
N: Gianni Rizzo 25 pass from Jack Salopek (Carter Breen kick)
N: Billy Kerston 52 pass from Salopek (Breen kick)
N: Sean Pavlic 9 pass from Salopek (Breen kick)
N: Ethan Nelson 20 fumble return (Breen kick)
N: Rizzo 57 run (Breen kick)
N: Salopek 4 run (Breen kick)
Rushing leaders: B, Kyler Callihan 32-152.
Passing leaders: N, Jack Salopek 7-14-239-3TD-1INT.
Pine-Richland 42, Central Catholic 21
Central Catholic 7 7 7 0 —21
Pine-Richland 35 0 7 0 —42
P-R: Anthony Cerminara 2 run (Mason Pruhs kick)
P-R: Luke Meckler 82 run (Pruhs kick)
P-R: Meckler 6 run (Pruhs kick)
CC: John O’Rourke 50 kickoff return (Johnathan Opalko kick)
P-R: Meckler 82 run (Pruhs kick)
P-R: Meckler 54 run (Pruhs kick)
CC: Brian Dallas 35 interception return (Opalko kick)
P-R: Cole Spencer 14 run (Pruhs kick)
CC: Edward Tillman 3 run (Opalko kick)
Rushing leaders: P-R, Luke Meckler 24-280, 4 TDs.
Nonconference
Canon-McMillan 35, Peters Township 26
Canon-McMillan 7 7 14 7 —35
Peters Township 0 7 6 13 —26
C-M: Drew Engel 24 interception return (Ben Popko kick)
C-M: Josh O’Hare 1 run from Chandler Palyas (Popko kick)
PT: Jackson McCloskey 30 pass from Logan Pfeuffer (Brian Bruzdewicz kick)
C-M: O’Hare 35 run (Popko kick)
PT: Ryan Magiske 16 run (Bruzdewicz kick failed)
C-M: Engel 15 pass from Jon Quinque (Popko kick)
PT: Aidan McCall 15 pass from Logan Pfeuffer (Bruzdewicz kick)
PT: Magiske 6 run (run failed)
C-M: O’Hare 23 run (Popko kick)
Rushing leaders: C-M, Josh O’Hare 29-214. PT, Adrian Williams 14-105.
Passing leaders: C-M, Jon Quinque 13-21-198-0TD-0INT. PT, Logan Pfeuffer 21-30-297-0TD-0INT.
Receiving leaders: C-M, Drew Engel 6-101. PT, Jackson McCloskey 4-117.
Class 5A
Allegheny 8
Baldwin 21, Chartiers Valley 14
Chartiers Valley 7 7 0 0 —14
Baldwin 7 7 0 7 —21
CV: Connor Barrett 19 run (Adam Weiss kick)
B: Jarren Kelly 31 pass from Mason Stahl (Jackson Brandwene kick)
CV: Barrett 1 run (Weiss kick)
B: Kelly 16 pass from Stahl (Jackson Brandwene kick)
B: Stahl 75 run (Jackson Brandwene kick)
Rushing leaders: CV, Connor Barrett 24-125, 2 TDs. B, Mason Stahl 11-127, TD.
Passing leaders: B, Mason Stahl 13-24-151-2TD-4INT.
Receiving leaders: B, Jarren Kelly 7-101, 2 TDs.
Bethel Park 38, Moon Area 14
Bethel Park 7 7 7 17 —38
Moon Area 0 14 0 0 —14
BP: Sean McGowan 31 run (John Gummo kick)
M: Jamal Littlejohn 3 run (Jake Zimmerman kick)
BP: Luke Surunis 23 run (Gummo kick)
M: Littlejohn 41 interception return (Zimmerman kick)
BP: Surunis 3 run (Gummo kick)
BP: Gummo 23 field goal
BP: McGowan 2 run (Gummo kick)
BP: Surunis 2 run (Gummo kick)
Rushing leaders: BP, Sean McGowan 24-202, 2 TDs.
Passing leaders: M, Dante Clay 12-22-106-0TD-1INT.
West Allegheny 14, Woodland Hills 13
Woodland Hills 0 0 0 13 —13
West Allegheny 7 0 0 7 —14
WA: John Rink 2 pass from Kam Kruze (John McArdle kick)
WH: William Clark 2 run (Charles Hanchett kick)
WA: Drevon Baldwin 90 kickoff return (McArdle kick)
WH: Michael Coleman 43 pass from Gavin Gurreri-Judson (run failed)
Passing leaders: WH, Gavin Gurreri-Judson 10-19-141-1TD-0INT.
Big East
Franklin Regional 65, Albert Gallatin 0
Franklin Regional 21 21 13 10 —65
Albert Gallatin 0 0 0 0 —0
FR: Zac Gordon 20 run (Anthony Difalco kick)
FR: Mike Evans 18 pass from Adam Rudzinski (Difalco kick)
FR: Gordon 20 run (Difalco kick)
FR: Nick Leopold 10 pass from Rudzinski (Difalco kick)
FR: Leopold 17 pass from Rudzinski (Difalco kick)
FR: Gordon 2 run (Difalco kick)
FR: Brandon Zarrotto 27 run (kick failed)
FR: Leopold 90 punt return (Difalco kick)
FR: Difalco 28 field goal
FR: Tyler Bewszka 7 run (Addison Todd kick)
Rushing leaders: FR, Zac Gordon 12-110, 3 TDs.
McKeesport 45, Latrobe 13
McKeesport 6 17 8 14 —45
Latrobe 0 0 13 0 —13
M: Deamontae Diggs 18 pass from Konota Gaskins (Anthony Beitko kick)
M: Beitko 30 field goal
M: Gaskins 56 run (Beitko kick)
M: Quaran Sayles 47 run (Beitko kick)
L: Zakharee Williams 65 pass from Branden Crosby (Nathan Clair kick)
L: Williams 7 run (run failed)
M: Devin Sims 9 run (run failed)
M: Thomas Wyatt 4 run (Beitko kick)
M: Devari Robinson 1 run (Beitko kick)
Rushing leaders: M, Quaran Sayles 5-110, TD.
Penn-Trafford 45, Plum 3
Penn-Trafford 21 10 14 0 —45
Plum 0 0 0 3 —3
P-T: Caleb Lisbon 62 run (Keaton Hier kick)
P-T: Dimitri George 17 pass from Gabe Dunlap (Hier kick)
P-T: Ethan Carr 20 pass from Dunlap (Hier kick)
P-T: George 19 pass from Dunlap (Hier kick)
P-T: Hier 20 field goal
P-T: Lisbon 2 run (Hier kick)
P-T: Sam Fanelli 3 run (Hier kick)
P: Tyler Kolankowski 30 field goal
Rushing leaders: P-T, Caleb Lisbon 9-164, 2 TDs.
Passing leaders: P-T, Gabe Dunlap 6-11-141-3TD-1INT.
Northern
Hampton 34, Kiski Area 31
Hampton 7 3 7 17 —34
Kiski Area 0 10 14 7 —31
H: Max Obenrader 1 run (Harper Cook kick)
H: Cook 24 field goal
KA: Jack Colecchi 28 pass from Ryne Wallace (Nick Smith kick)
KA: Smith 40 field goal
KA: Wallace 1 run (Smith kick)
KA: Drew DiNunzio-Biss 2 run (Smith kick)
H: Brandon Stephany 98 run (Cook kick)
H: Will Schiutt 28 pass from Obenrader (Cook kick)
KA: Hayden Wright 1 run (Smith kick)
H: Obenrader 15 run (Cook kick)
H: Cook 25 field goal
Rushing leaders: H, Max Obenrader 22-146, 2 TDs.
Passing leaders: KA, Ryne Wallace 13-25-209-1TD-2INT.
Penn Hills 46, Armstrong 20
Armstrong 0 7 7 6 —20
Penn Hills 20 6 14 6 —46
PH: Tank Smith 1 run (Anthony Grimes pass from Hollis Mathis)
PH: Aakeem Snell 4 pass from Mathis (pass failed)
PH: Richard Martin 8 pass from Mathis (Martin pass from Mathis)
A: Jacob Aretz 6 pass from Jalen Price (Logan Bowser kick)
PH: Mathis 57 run (pass failed)
A: Jalen Price 1 run (Logan Bowser kick)
PH: Corey Thomas Jr. 7 pass from Mathis (Martin pass from Mathis)
PH: Daequan Hardy 8 pass from Mathis (pass failed)
PH: Smith 85 run (pass failed)
A: Stephen Burns 1 run (kick failed)
Rushing leaders: PH, Tank Smith 12-129, 2 TDs.
Passing leaders: PH, Hollis Mathis 14-17-179-4TD-0INT.
Nonconference
Gateway 45, North Hills 0
North Hills 0 0 0 0 —0
Gateway 14 10 21 0 —45
G: Derrick Davis 44 run (Jayson Jenkins kick)
G: Courtney Jackson 92 pass from Brendan Majocha (Jayson Jenkins kick)
G: Derrick Davis 62 pass from Majocha (Jayson Jenkins kick)
G: Jayson Jenkins 37 field goal
G: J.T. Thomas 9 pass from Majocha (Jayson Jenkins kick)
G: Courtney Jackson 46 pass from Majocha (Jayson Jenkins kick)
G: James McPherson 2 run (Jayson Jenkins kick)
Passing leaders: G, Brendan Majocha 10-15-285-4TD-0INT.
Receiving leaders: G, Courtney Jackson 3-137.
Upper St. Clair 33, Fox Chapel 7
Upper St. Clair 7 7 14 5 —33
Fox Chapel 0 7 0 0 —7
USC: Jason Sweeney 1 run (Sean Martin kick)
FC: Graham Childs 27 pass from Shane Susnak (Michael Tarasi kick)
USC: Brendon Shearer 9 pass from Sweeney (Martin kick)
USC: Colin McLinden 1 run (kick failed)
USC: safety
USC: Sweeney 1 run (run failed)
USC: safety
USC: Martin 34 field goal
Rushing leaders: USC, Antonio Orsini 17-126.
Passing leaders: USC, Jason Sweeney 13-26-232-1TD-1INT.
Receiving leaders: USC, Chris Pantellis 4-107.
Thomas Jefferson 56, Connellsville 14
Thomas Jefferson 28 14 14 0 —56
Connellsville 7 0 0 7 —14
TJ: Max Shaw 23 run (A.J. Meshanko kick)
TJ: Shaw 6 run (Meshanko kick)
C: Jalen Rogers 57 pass from Josh Maher (Gage Gillott kick)
TJ: Shaw 1 run (Meshanko kick)
TJ: Dan Deabner 35 pass from Shane Stump (Meshanko kick)
TJ: Shaw 24 run (Meshanko kick)
TJ: Shaw 5 run (Meshanko kick)
TJ: Dylan Mallozzi 3 run (Meshanko kick)
TJ: Marco Gambino 2 run (Meshanko kick)
C: Cameron Sapola 39 pass from Derek Porterfield (Gillott kick failed)
Passing leaders: TJ, Shane Stump 7-11-188-1TD-1INT. C, Josh Maher 6-18-123-2TD-1INT.
Receiving leaders: TJ, Dan Deabner 5-184, TD. C, Jalen Rogers 5-108, TD.
Class 4A
Big 8
Belle Vernon 48, Greensburg Salem 14
Greensburg Salem 0 7 7 0 —14
Belle Vernon 14 21 6 7 —48
BV: Mason Pascoe 47 run (Cameron Guess kick)
BV: Pascoe 70 run (Guess kick)
BV: Pascoe 6 run (Guess kick)
BV: Larry Callaway 2 run (Guess kick)
GS: Dajauhn Hertzog 15 pass from Trent Patrick (Wyatt Ramer kick)
BV: Pascoe 48 run (Guess kick)
BV: Larry Callaway 16 run (run failed)
GS: Adam Cuccia 13 run (Ramer kick)
BV: Nolan Labuda 4 pass from Jarod Hartman (Guess kick)
Rushing leaders: BV, Mason Pascoe 18-248, 4 TDs.
Indiana 27, Trinity 21 (OT)
Indiana 0 0 6 15 6—27
Trinity 7 7 0 7 0—21
T: Micah Finley 64 run (Ryan Hornickel kick)
T: Cole Bair 11 run (Hornickel kick)
I: Luke Thomas 1 run (kick failed)
T: Marquese Lacks 7 pass from Kaden Kolson (Hornickel kick)
I: Ryan Dixson 45 pass from Luke Thomas (kick)
I: Theodore Turner 25 pass from Luke Thomas (Luke Thomas run)
I: Luke Thomas 7 run
West Mifflin 48, Laurel Highlands 13
West Mifflin 7 21 14 6 —48
Laurel Highlands 7 0 0 6 —13
WM: Parrish Parker 27 run (Jared Calvert kick)
LH: Ryan Fike 4 run (Daniel Izzi kick)
WM: Parker 61 run (Calvert kick)
WM: Parker 22 run (Calvert kick)
WM: Parker 72 run (Calvert kick)
WM: Zion Weems 2 run (Calvert kick)
WM: Laronday Wilder 40 run (Calvert kick)
LH: Daniel Carney 2 run (kick failed)
WM: Andre Spencer 80 interception return (kick failed)
Northwest 8
Highlands 56, Ambridge 17
Highlands 14 28 0 14 —56
Ambridge 3 0 7 7 —17
H: Cam Taylor 1 run (Jaci Bowser kick)
H: Taylor 6 run (Jaci Bowser kick)
A: Jake Gorman 32 field goal
H: DJ Loveland 13 pass from Seth Cohen (Jaci Bowser kick)
H: Gabe Booker 79 pass from Cohen (Jaci Bowser kick)
H: Johnny Crise 67 pass from Cohen (Jaci Bowser kick)
H: Taylor 7 run (Jaci Bowser kick)
A: Deyvon Gill-Martin 20 run (Gorman kick)
H: Noah Gillette 5 run (Jaci Bowser kick)
A: Gill-Martin 55 run (Gorman kick)
H: Kaleb Radeshak 38 pass from Cohen (Jaci Bowser kick)
Rushing leaders: A, Deyvon Gill-Martin 14-145, 2 TDs.
Passing leaders: H, Seth Cohen 7-10-304-4TD-0INT.
Receiving leaders: H, Gabe Booker 2-112, TD.
Montour 35, Knoch 33
Knoch 7 7 12 7 —33
Montour 7 14 7 7 —35
M: Luke Persinger 1 run (Robbie Rippole kick)
K: Chase Mullen 1 run (Josh Goldscheitter kick)
K: Mullen 2 run (Goldscheitter kick)
M: Dante Presutti 1 run (Andrew Rathway pass from Anthony Tambellini)
M: Dominic Magliocco 43 interception return (Tambellini pass failed)
K: Matt Goodlin 14 run (kick failed)
M: Tambellini 45 pass from Gannon Kadlecik (Robbie Rippole kick)
K: Matt Goodlin 83 run (Mullen run failed)
M: Kadlecik 3 run (Robbie Rippole kick)
K: Mullen 2 run (Goldscheitter kick)
Rushing leaders: K, Matt Goodlin 22-215, 2 TDs. M, Gannon Kadlecik 26-147, TD.
Passing leaders: K, Chase Mullen 8-15-184-0TD-2INT. M, Luke Persinger 12-19-101-0TD-0INT.
South Fayette 21, Blackhawk 0
Blackhawk 0 0 0 0 —0
South Fayette 0 0 7 14 —21
SF: Mike Trimbur 47 pass from Jamie Diven (Ryan Coe kick)
SF: Trimbur 36 pass from Diven (Coe kick)
SF: Drew Franklin 4 run (Coe kick)
Passing leaders: SF, Jamie Diven 8-19-241-2TD-1INT.
Nonconference
New Castle 14, South Park 6
South Park 6 0 0 0 —6
New Castle 7 7 0 0 —14
NC: Josh Tomason 33 run (Brayden Cartwright kick)
SP: Brandon Goldbach 17 from Stephen Kmonk (none)
NC: Payne Prowell 7 pass from Demetris McKnight (Cartwright kick)
Rushing leaders: SP, Rudy Mihoces 23-109.
Passing leaders: SP, Stephen Kmonk 14-21-109-1TD-0INT. NC, Demetris McKnight 9-14-140-1TD-1INT.
Class 3A
Big East
Deer Lakes 34, Burrell 21
Burrell 7 7 0 7 —21
Deer Lakes 6 15 0 13 —34
DL: Jared Colton 25 pass from Aris Hasley (kick failed)
B: Jack Henderson 61 pass from Seth Fischbach (R.J. Beach kick)
DL: Jack Hollibaugh 7 pass from Aris Hasley (Trey Darrah kick)
DL: Aris Hasley 12 run (Colin Kadlick pass from Aris Hasley)
B: Luke Kastellic 1 run (Beach kick)
DL: Ethan Bender 5 pass from Aris Hasley (Trey Darrah kick)
DL: Colton 4 run (kick failed)
B: Fischbach 11 pass from Logan Phillips (Beach kick)
Passing leaders: DL, Aris Hasley 12-22-192-3TD-0INT.
Elizabeth Forward 25, Derry 22
Derry 7 0 0 15 —22
Elizabeth Forward 7 18 0 0 —25
EF: R.J. Buchina 7 interception return (Andrew Smith kick)
D: Justin Flack 53 run (Robert Boyer kick)
EF: Smith 23 field goal
EF: Nate Alberts 49 pass from Zachary Benedek (Smith kick)
EF: Benedek 22 run (Evan Lewis run)
D: Colton Nemcheck 3 pass from Paul Koontz (Boyer kick)
D: Flack 21 pass from Koontz (Dom DeLuca pass from Koontz)
Rushing leaders: D, Justin Flack 24-189, TD.
Passing leaders: EF, Zachary Benedek 11-17-142-1TD-0INT.
Receiving leaders: EF, Nate Alberts 4-105, TD.
Freeport 20, Yough 0
Yough 0 0 0 0 —0
Freeport 0 0 13 7 —20
F: Conor Selinger 8 run (Ricky Hunter kick)
F: Austin Romanchak 17 run (kick failed)
F: Garrett Schauffhauser 5 pass from Romanchak (Hunter kick)
North Catholic 49, Mt. Pleasant 7
Mt. Pleasant 0 0 7 0 —7
North Catholic 21 28 0 0 —49
NC: Rashod Allen 60 punt return (Will Kunzmann kick)
NC: Zack Rocco 22 run (Kunzmann kick)
NC: Rocco 5 run (Kunzmann kick)
NC: Nikhai Hill-Green 44 run (kick failed)
NC: Tyree Brown 32 pass from Rocco (Rocco run)
NC: Rocco 10 run (Kunzmann kick)
NC: Cameron Branch 5 run (Kunzmann kick)
M: Pete Billey 3 run (Bradley Tait kick)
Tri-County West
Central Valley 41, Waynesburg 14
Waynesburg 0 0 0 14 —14
Central Valley 14 21 6 0 —41
CV: Noah Thompson 1 run (Ethan Ott kick)
CV: Michael Barbuto 35 pass from Ameer Dudley (Ott kick)
CV: Jawon Hall 32 pass from Dudley (Ott kick)
CV: Anthony Mendocino 1 run (Ott kick)
CV: Dudley 9 run (Ott kick)
CV: Jesse Shively 7 run (kick failed)
W: Luke Robinson 16 run (Scott Benko kick)
W: Robinson 57 run (Benko kick)
Rushing leaders: CV, Jaylen Guy 7-109.
Passing leaders: CV, Ameer Dudley 7-9-139-2TD-0INT.
Quaker Valley 50, Keystone Oaks 43 (OT)
Quaker Valley 9 13 7 14 7—50
Keystone Oaks 7 15 14 7 0—43
QV: Ethan Moore 2 run (kick failed)
KO: Michael Daure 80 run (Gio Valforte kick)
QV: Fruend 22 field goal
KO: C.J. Morrow 12 pass from Logan Shrubb (Valforte kick)
QV: Ethan Moore 8 run (pass failed)
KO: Daure 92 kickoff return (Morrow pass from Shrubb)
QV: Demetrios Perez 4 pass from Ethan Moore (Fruend kick)
QV: Ryan Jackovik 24 pass from Ethan Moore (Fruend kick)
KO: Morrow 23 pass from Shrubb (Valforte kick)
KO: Daure 50 pass from Shrubb (Valforte kick)
QV: Ethan Moore 59 run (Fruend kick)
QV: George Francic fumble recovery (Fruend kick)
KO: Morrow 25 pass from Shrubb (Valforte kick)
QV: Cameron Nelson 10 pass from Ethan Moore (Fruend kick)
Rushing leaders: QV, Ethan Moore 29-239, 3 TDs. KO, Michael Daure 17-112, 2 TDs.
Passing leaders: QV, Ethan Moore 11-29-182-3TD-0INT. KO, Logan Shrubb 16-29-247-4TD-3INT.
Class 2A
Century
Beth-Center 28, Charleroi 27
Charleroi 0 8 13 6 —27
Beth-Center 8 14 6 0 —28
B-C: Dominic Fundy 7 run (Devin Dingle pass from Bailey Lincoski)
B-C: Devin Dingle 62 pass from Lincoski (Fundy run)
C: Geno Pellegrini 10 run (Cole Hunter Perry run)
B-C: Lincoski 30 run (run failed)
C: Geno Pellegrini 4 run (Joey Caruso kick)
B-C: Fundy 1 run (run failed)
C: Legend Davis 24 pass from Geno Pellegrini (kick failed)
C: Perry 12 pass from Geno Pellegrini (kick failed)
Rushing leaders: B-C, Bailey Lincoski 22-145, TD.
Passing leaders: C, Geno Pellegrini 18-31-227-2TD-1INT.
Receiving leaders: C, Legend Davis 7-132, TD.
McGuffey 56, Southmoreland 28
Southmoreland 0 14 0 14 —28
McGuffey 14 14 7 21 —56
M: CJ Cole 51 pass from Marshall Whipkey (Johnathan O’Connell kick)
M: Christian Clutter 12 run (O’Connell kick)
S: Ronnie Robinson 6 run (Andrew Rodriguez kick)
M: McKinley Whipkey 3 run (O’Connell kick)
S: Colt Harper 12 run (Rodriguez kick)
M: Clutter 56 run (O’Connell kick)
M: Marshall Whipkey 12 run (O’Connell kick)
M: McKinley Whipkey 18 run (O’Connell kick)
S: Riley Comforti 26 pass from Zach Cernuto (Rodriguez kick)
M: Brendan Crowe 44 run (O’Connell kick)
S: Robinson 22 run (Rodriguez kick)
M: Clutter 69 pass from Marshall Whipkey (O’Connell kick)
Rushing leaders: S, Ronnie Robinson 21-161, 2 TDs. M, Christian Clutter 15-228, 2 TDs.
Passing leaders: S, Zach Cernuto 16-28-220-1TD-3INT. M, Marshall Whipkey 8-12-226-2TD-2INT.
Receiving leaders: M, Christian Clutter 3-107, TD.
Washington 42, Frazier 0
Washington 22 14 6 0 —42
Frazier 0 0 0 0 —0
W: Zahmere Robinson 25 punt return (Robinson run)
W: Dylan Asbury 25 run (run failed)
W: Dan Walker 30 run (Chance Cohen run)
W: Walker 93 interception return (run failed)
W: Asbury 4 run (Myles Stevenson run)
W: Cohen 8 pass from Zack Swartz (run failed)
Three Rivers
Brentwood 26, South Side Beaver 7
South Side Beaver 0 0 0 7 —7
Brentwood 7 13 0 6 —26
B: John Milcic 90 run (Edward Gomez kick)
B: Ian Thomas 13 run (kick failed)
B: Gomez 24 run (Gomez kick)
SSB: Jake McDougal 53 run (Calli Grimplin kick)
B: Milcic 8 run (run)
Rushing leaders: B, John Milcic 17-155, 2 TDs.
Passing leaders: SSB, Trenton Seik 15-29-173-1TD-2INT.
Receiving leaders: SSB, Jake McDougal 11-135, TD.
Burgettstown 24, Serra Catholic 0
Burgettstown 7 3 0 14 —24
Serra Catholic 0 0 0 0 —0
B: Austin Ryan 49 pass from Jake Lounder (Seth Phillis kick)
B: Phillis 19 field goal
B: Lounder 1 run (Phillis kick)
B: Lounder 3 run (Phillis kick)
Passing leaders: B, Jake Lounder 9-14-161-1TD-0INT. SC, Patrick Brennan 15-37-118-0TD-1INT.
Seton LaSalle 36, Fort Cherry 0
Fort Cherry 0 0 0 0 —0
Seton LaSalle 6 14 16 0 —36
S-LS: Jamar Shegog 37 run (run failed)
S-LS: Gabe Finale 4 run (Caden Reamer kick)
S-LS: Nic Vari 22 interception return (Reamer kick)
FC: safety
S-LS: Finale 23 run (Reamer kick)
S-LS: Shegog 7 run (Reamer kick)
Rushing leaders: S-LS, Jamar Shegog 12-133, 2 TDs; Gabe Finale 15-102, 2 TDs.
Nonconference
Freedom 44, Valley 13
Valley 7 0 0 6 —13
Freedom 7 21 2 14 —44
V: Deonte Ross 4 run (Michael Saliba kick)
F: Zach Rosa 1 run (Nick DiNardo kick)
F: Jake Pail 7 run (DiNardo kick)
F: Jake Pail 47 pass from Rosa (DiNardo kick)
F: Jake Pail 18 run (DiNardo kick)
F: safety
F: Cody Ross 1 run (DiNardo kick)
F: Reiker Welling 52 pass from Cole Beck (DiNardo kick)
V: Deonte Ross 20 run (kick failed)
Rushing leaders: F, Jake Pail 14-104, 2 TDs.
Passing leaders: V, Tyler Green 9-20-103-0TD-1INT.
Riverside 42, Carlynton 7
Riverside 14 14 7 7 —42
Carlynton 7 0 0 0 —7
R: Nic Ottaviani 19 run (Wyatt Ray kick)
C: Will McClendan 48 pass from Elijah Babish (Rodrigo Corra kick)
R: Ben Hughes 1 run (Ray kick)
R: Ben Hughes 2 run (Ray kick)
R: Nathan Sciarro 11 pass from Ben Hughes (Ray kick)
R: Ben Hughes 1 run (Ray kick)
R: Sciarro 7 pass from Ben Hughes (Ray kick)
Rushing leaders: R, LeMarcus Cleckley 19-154.
Passing leaders: R, Ben Hughes 7-9-101-2TD-0INT.
Steel Valley 40, South Allegheny 3
Steel Valley 20 7 6 7 —40
South Allegheny 0 3 0 0 —3
SV: Kameron Williams 10 run (kick failed)
SV: Kameron Williams 10 pass from Ronnell Lawrence (Brady Miller kick)
SV: Kameron Williams 1 run (Miller kick)
SV: Todd Hill 6 run (Miller kick)
SA: Cameron Territo 23 field goal
SV: Shaun Meadows 57 interception return (run failed)
SV: Kameron Williams 10 run (Miller kick)
Rushing leaders: SV, Kameron Williams 20-187, 3 TDs.
Passing leaders: SV, Ronnell Lawrence 11-23-141-1TD-1INT.
Class A
Nonconference
Jeannette 44, Brownsville 0
Jeannette 6 14 16 8 —44
Brownsville 0 0 0 0 —0
J: Imani Sanders 9 run (kick failed)
J: Jimmy Sanders 58 pass from Seth Howard (pass failed)
J: Imani Sanders 5 run (Howard run)
J: Marcus Barnes 20 pass from Howard (Zack Berginc pass from Howard)
J: Jimmy Sanders 30 pass from Howard (Zack Berginc pass from Howard)
J: Shamon Jackson 68 fumble return (Jackson Pruitt pass from Howard)
Passing leaders: J, Seth Howard 13-17-243-3TD-0INT.
Receiving leaders: J, Jimmy Sanders 8-183, 2 TDs.
Big 7
Rochester 43, Cornell 14
Rochester 14 16 7 6 —43
Cornell 0 0 6 8 —14
R: Darius Goosby 3 run (run failed)
R: Noah Whiteleather 1 run (Zane Jeffers run)
R: Whiteleather 5 run (Dahrell Duke pass from Michael Lucci)
R: Whiteleather 49 run (Declan Eaton pass from Jeffers)
R: Whiteleather 27 run (Tyreek Sherod kick)
C: Zaier Harrison 8 run (run failed)
C: Isaiah Langston 34 pass from Harrison (Luke Piccolo pass from Harrison)
R: Denny Robinson 70 run (run failed)
Rushing leaders: R, Noah Whiteleather 17-220, 4 TDs.
Passing leaders: C, Zaier Harrison 12-30-221-1TD-0INT.
Receiving leaders: C, Jalen Lee 4-103.
Sto-Rox 54, Northgate 0
Sto-Rox 14 18 16 6 —54
Northgate 0 0 0 0 —0
S-R: Amahd Pack 38 pass from Eric Wilson (run failed)
S-R: Jaidon Berry 10 pass from Wilson (Diontae Givens pass from Wilson)
S-R: Malik Smith 15 pass from Wilson (pass failed)
S-R: Smith 23 pass from Wilson (run failed)
S-R: Pack 63 punt return (pass failed)
S-R: Jaidon Berry 56 pass from Wilson (Pack run)
S-R: Jaidon Berry 36 pass from Wilson (Pack run)
S-R: Pack 20 run (run failed)
Passing leaders: S-R, Eric Wilson 19-21-270-6TD-1INT.
Receiving leaders: S-R, Jaidon Berry 5-127, 3 TDs.
Eastern
Clairton 36, Leechburg 0
Leechburg 0 0 0 0 —0
Clairton 0 20 0 16 —36
C: Kenlein Olgetree 73 pass from Brendan Parsons (Dominic Solomon run)
C: Taevon Thompson 7 run (pass failed)
C: Solomon 15 pass from Parsons (run failed)
C: Olgetree 66 pass from Parsons (Dontae Sanders pass from Solomon)
C: Dontae Sanders 29 interception return (Taevon Thompson run)
Passing leaders: C, Brendan Parsons 6-11-183-3TD-0INT.
Receiving leaders: C, Kenlein Olgetree 2-139, 2 TDs.
Greensburg Central Catholic 47, Springdale 0
Greensburg Central Catholic 0 21 7 19 —47
Springdale 0 0 0 0 —0
GCC: Brando Ciccarelli 2 run (Nate Ward kick)
GCC: Max Pisula 2 run (Ward kick)
GCC: Luke Mazowiecki 23 pass from Max Pisula (Ward kick)
GCC: Ciccarelli 3 pass (Ward kick)
GCC: Ben LaCarte 8 pass from Chase Pisula (Ward kick failed)
GCC: Dan Voelker 56 interception return (kick failed)
GCC: Zach Kuvinka 13 run (Ward kick)
Passing leaders: GCC, Max Pisula 12-19-131-2TD-1INT.
Tri-County South
California 54, Jefferson-Morgan 0
California 23 19 6 6 —54
Jefferson-Morgan 0 0 0 0 —0
C: Jaden Zuzak 39 run (Lucas Qualk pass from Austin Grillo)
C: Zuzak 49 punt return (Kamden Studnicki kick)
C: Zuzak 53 run (kick failed)
C: Jelani Stafford 36 run (Studnicki kick)
C: Jelani Stafford 56 run (kick failed)
C: Grillo 2 run (Zuzak pass from Grillo)
C: Grillo 26 run (kick failed)
C: DeMonte Mathis 2 run (kick failed)
Chartiers-Houston 48, Mapletown 0
Chartiers-Houston 7 20 14 7 —48
Mapletown 0 0 0 0 —0
C-H: Tyler Blumen 25 pass from Seth Dunn (Robbie Ward kick)
C-H: Sam DeWalt 6 run (kick failed)
C-H: Blumen 40 pass from Dunn (Ward kick)
C-H: Shawn Wheeler 1 run (Ward kick)
C-H: Jimmy Sadler 31 run (Ward kick)
C-H: Blumen 62 punt return (Ward kick)
C-H: Anthony Lento 7 run (Luca Sciullo kick)
Passing leaders: C-H, Seth Dunn 4-7-102-0TD-0INT.
Monessen 44, Bentworth 21
Bentworth 13 0 0 8 —21
Monessen 6 16 16 6 —44
B: Bruce Hook 8 pass from Shawn Dziak (Trevor Richardson kick)
B: Trent Cavanaugh 8 run (kick failed)
M: Vaughn Taylor 3 run
M: Taylor 20 run (Taylor run)
M: Justin Towler 7 run (Taylor pass from Dawayne Howell)
M: Isaiah Beltram 5 run (Beltram run)
M: Devin Whitlock 52 pass from Dawayne Howell (Dawayne Howell run)
B: Owen Petrisek 3 pass from Dziak (Petrisek pass from Dziak)
M: Taylor 4 run
Rushing leaders: M, Vaughn Taylor 17-101, 2 TDs.
Passing leaders: B, Shawn Dziak 12-34-107-2TD-2INT. M, Dawayne Howell 9-12-153-1TD-0INT.
Receiving leaders: M, Devin Whitlock 3-106, TD.
West Greene 52, Avella 0
West Greene 21 25 6 0 —52
Avella 0 0 0 0 —0
WG: Ben Jackson 30 run (Nathan Brudnock kick)
WG: Kolin Walker 20 run (Brudnock kick)
WG: Jackson 57 run (Brudnock kick)
WG: Brudnock 26 pass from Gavin Scott (kick failed)
WG: Jackson 40 run (pass failed)
WG: Jackson 22 run (Casey Miller kick)
WG: Jackson 30 run (kick failed)
WG: Austin Geho 20 run (kick failed)
District 6
Heritage
Ligonier Valley 67, Purchase Line 20
Purchase Line 6 6 0 8 —20
Ligonier Valley 14 40 7 6 —67
LV: Kyrie Miller 31 run (Blake Bridge run)
PL: Josh Syster 35 pass from Jacob Barnett (run failed)
LV: Miller 1 run (pass failed)
LV: Aaron Tutino 11 pass from John Caldwell (Peter Stoll kick)
LV: Tutino 47 pass from Caldwell (kick failed)
PL: Cullen Goncher 4 run (run failed)
LV: Tutino 67 pass from Caldwell (Stoll kick)
LV: Tutino 12 pass from Caldwell (Stoll kick)
LV: Tutino 22 pass from Caldwell (Stoll kick)
LV: John Beard 12 pass from Caldwell (kick failed)
LV: Sam Sheeder 12 pass from Caldwell (Stoll kick)
LV: Miles Higgins 6 run (kick failed)
PL: Jayce Brooks 1 run (Brady Syster run)
Passing leaders: LV, John Caldwell 20-23-402-7TD-0INT.
Receiving leaders: LV, Aaron Tutino 12-285, 5 TDs.
Saturday’s schedule
WPIAL
Class 5A
Northern
Mars at Shaler
Class 2A
Allegheny
Apollo-Ridge at Shady Side Academy, 2:30 p.m.; Avonworth at Summit Academy, 12:30 p.m.
Midwestern
Ellwood City at Western Beaver, 12:30 p.m.
Class A
Big 7
Laurel at OLSH, 3 p.m.; Union at Bishop Canevin, 7 p.m.
Eastern
Riverview at Imani Christian, 1:30 p.m.
Nonconference
Ringgold at Beaver, 7:30 p.m.
Golf
Boys
Friday’s results
WPIAL
Class 3A
Section 1
Greensburg Salem 194, Hempfield 198
Medalists: Jared Gerger (H), 37; Jeff Mankins, Jack Oberdorf (GS), 36
Section 7
Peters Township 204, Trinity 237
Medalist: Andrew Poon (PET), 39
Class 2A
Section 1
Riverview 248, St. Joseph 309
Medalist: Jack Harden (R), 44
Section 2
Greensburg Central Catholic 222, Geibel 352
Medalist: Ben Ritenour (GCC), 39
Girls
Friday’s results
WPIAL
Nonsection
Hampton 223, Plum 252
Medalist: Kelsey Zik (P), 43
Soccer
Boys
Friday’s result
WPIAL
Class A
Section 2
Greensburg Central Catholic 14, Geibel Catholic 0
Saturday’s schedule
WPIAL
Class 4A
Section 3
Woodland Hills at Plum, 11 a.m.
Class 3A
Section 4
McKeesport at South Fayette, 10 a.m.
Class A
Section 3
Carlynton at Riverview, 10 a.m.
Nonsection
Allderdice at Chartiers Valley, 5:30 p.m.; Baldwin at Ringgold, 2 p.m.; Burrell at Kiski Area, 7 p.m.; Belle Vernon at Mt. Pleasant, 2:30 p.m.; Brownsville at Monessen, 1 p.m.; Central Catholic at Peters Township, 3:30 p.m.; Central Valley at Beaver, 11:30 a.m.; Freeport at Ambridge, 1 p.m.; Geibel at Uniontown, 10 a.m.; Hickory at Blackhawk, 1 p.m.; Highlands at Springdale, 10 a.m.; Indiana at West Shamokin, 11 a.m.; Montour at Quaker Valley, 1 p.m.; Mt. Lebanon at Fox Chapel, 10:30 a.m.; Penn Hills at Gateway, 11:15 a.m.; Penn-Trafford at North Allegheny, 7:30 p.m.; Serra Catholic at East Allegheny, 10 a.m.; Seton LaSalle at Shady Side Academy, 11 a.m; Sewickley Academy at Greensburg Central Catholic, 1 p.m.; South Park at Waynesburg, 1:30 p.m.; South Side Beaver at Bishop Canevin, 12 p.m.; Southmoreland at Elizabeth Forward, 1 p.m.; Trinity at Chartiers-Houston, 1 p.m.; Trinity Christian at Beaver County Christian, 11 a.m.; Washington at Albert Gallatin, 11 a.m.; West Mifflin at Moon, 10 a.m.
Girls
Friday’s results
WPIAL
Class 3A
Section 3
Oakland Catholic 4, Obama Academy 0
Class A
Section 1
Springdale 7, Riverview 0
Section 3
Riverside 5, Sewickley Academy 3
Section 4
Vincentian Academy 7, Winchester Thurston 2
Nonsection
Ambridge 6, Shaler 5
Saturday’s schedule
WPIAL
Class 4A
Section 1
Seneca Valley at North Allegheny, 3:30 p.m.
Section 2
Moon at Bethel Park, 2:30 p.m.
Class 3A
Section 1
Armstrong at Mars, 7 p.m.; Hampton at Knoch, 10 a.m.
Class 2A
Section 1
Quaker Valley at North Catholic, 1 p.m.
Section 2
Burrell at Apollo-Ridge, 9:45 a.m.
Section 3
Waynesburg at Derry, 11 a.m.
Class A
Section 3
Quigley Catholic at Riverside, 12 p.m.
Nonsection
Allderdice at Chartiers Valley, 2 p.m.; Franklin Regional at Montour, 10 a.m.; Freeport at Shady Side Academy, 11 a.m.; Greensburg Salem at Latrobe, 3:30 p.m.; Laurel Highlands at Greensburg Central Catholic, 11 a.m.; Mt. Lebanon at Fox Chapel, 9 a.m.; Norwin at North Hills, 2:30 p.m.; Oakland Catholic at Springdale, 1:30 p.m.; Penn-Trafford at Pine-Richland, 7 p.m.; South Side Beaver at Bishop Canevin, 6 p.m.; Trinity at Chartiers-Houston, 11 a.m.; Upper St. Clair at Strongsville, 12 p.m.
Tennis
Girls
Friday’s results
WPIAL
Section doubles tournament
Class 3A
Section 1
At Franklin Regional
Championship
Jenna Bell/Addison Kemerer, Latrobe, d. Angela Popovich/Alexis Smith, Hempfield, 6-0, 6-2
Consolation
Hannah Yan/Nandini Rastogi, Franklin Regional, d. Rhiannon Kelly/Maura Harbaugh, Hempfield, 4-6, 6-3, 6-4
Section 4
At Bethel Park
Semifinals
Anna Rush/Bella Goldman, Upper St. Clair, d. Bridget Zimmerman/Alexandra Renton, Mt. Lebanon, 6-2, 6-3; Camila Buch/Lauren Masteller, Mt. Lebanon, d. Danni Gibbons/Gia Winseck, Upper St. Clair, 6-0, 6-1
Championship
Buch/Masteller, Mt. Lebanon, d. Rush/Goldman, Upper St. Clair, 6-3, 6-1
Consolation
Gibbons/Winseck, Upper St. Clair, d. Zimmerman/Renton, Mt. Lebanon, 6-2, 6-2
Class 2A
Section 3
Championship
Juliet Tatone/Amber Sterrett, Derry, d. Emma West/Alex Jaksec, Knoch, 6-2, 3-6, 6-4
Consolation
McKenzie White/Karli Fenner, Burrell, d. Olivia Solverson/Kaelyn Thimons, North Catholic, 2-6, 7-5, 6-4
Section 4
Championship
Emma Disantis/Aleena Purewal, Sewickley Academy, d. Victoria Keller/Alina Matson, Sewickley Academy, 7-6 (7-5), 7-6 (7-4)
Consolation
CoCo Chen/Bridget Hughes, Winchester Thurston, d. Jenna Craig/Taylor Renegar, Avella, 7-6 (3), 6-2
Match results
Class 3A
Section 1
Norwin 4, Gateway 1
Class 2A
Section 3
Knoch 5, Burrell 0
Nonsection
Seneca Valley 4, North Catholic 1
To report scores, call 1-888-PIT-TRIB.