High school sports broadcasts on tap this week on Trib HSSN

By: Don Rebel

Sunday, December 30, 2018 | 11:21 PM

All of us associated with the Trib HSSN wish you a safe and Happy New Year! As the big ball falls to indicate the start of a new year, we begin 2019 with a cheer as we get back to the winter high school sports season this week here on the TribLive High School Sports Network.

Trib HSSN resumes section play in boys and girls basketball with audio and video coverage of WPIAL, District 6 and District 9 hoops.

We also have two day coverage of the 2019 TRICADA Wrestling Tournament from Trinity on Friday and Saturday along with another WPIAL team section match.

Gold is up for grabs at Hempfield as Trib HSSN has exclusive video coverage of the 2019 WPIAL Competitive Spirit Championships.

Finally, the WPIAL Roundball Report is back on the hardwood followed by the latest high school hockey news with The PIHL Power Play Show Wednesday here on The Network.

Wednesday

Talk Show – The WPIAL Roundball Report at 6:30 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com

Talk Show – The PIHL Power Play Show at 8 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Wrestling – Albert Gallatin vs Connellsville at 7 p.m. on the Connellsville Falcons Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

Thursday

WPIAL Girls Basketball – Live Video Stream: Peters Township vs Bethel Park at 7:30 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Girls Basketball – Connellsville vs Canon-McMillan at 7:30 p.m. on the Connellsville Falcons Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Girls Basketball – Gateway vs Hampton at 7:30 p.m. on the Hampton Talbots Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Girls Basketball – Burrell vs Indiana at 7:30 p.m. on WDAD-AM 1450 and FM 100.3

District 6 Girls Basketball – West Shamokin vs Penns Manor at 7:30 p.m. on WQMU-FM 92.5

District 9 Boys Basketball – Brookville vs Punxsutawney at 7:30 p.m. on WPXZ-FM 104.1

Friday

WPIAL Boys Basketball – Live Video Stream: Hempfield vs Fox Chapel at 7:30 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Boys Basketball – Latrobe vs Penn-Trafford at 7:30 p.m. on WCNS-FM 97.3 and AM 1480

WPIAL Boys Basketball – Norwin vs Connellsville at 7:30 p.m. on the Connellsville Falcons Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Boys Basketball – Butler vs North Hills at 7:30 p.m. on WBUT-AM 1050

WPIAL Boys Basketball – Pine-Richland vs North Allegheny at 8 p.m. on the North Allegheny Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Boys Basketball – Montour vs Thomas Jefferson at 7:30 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Boys Basketball – Kiski Area vs Indiana at 7:30 p.m. on WDAD-AM 1450 and FM 100.3

WPIAL Boys Basketball – Shaler vs Hampton at 7:30 p.m. on the Hampton Talbots Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Boys Basketball – Yough vs Knoch at 7:30 p.m. on WISR-AM 680

WPIAL Boys Basketball – Quaker Valley vs New Castle at 7:30 p.m. on WKST-AM 1200

WPIAL Boys Basketball – To Be Determined at 7:30 p.m. on WBVP-AM 1230 and on WMBA-AM 1460

WPIAL Boys Basketball – Uniontown vs Belle Vernon at 7:30 p.m. on WMBS-AM 590 and FM 101.1

WPIAL Boys Basketball – Neshannock vs New Brighton at 7:30 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Boys Basketball – Beth-Center vs McGuffey at 7 p.m. on the McGuffey Highlanders Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Boys Basketball – Quigley Catholic vs Nazareth Prep at 7 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Boys Basketball – Mapletown vs Avella at 7:30 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Boys Basketball – Monessen vs Geibel Catholic at 7:30 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Boys Basketball – Trinity Christian vs Propel Andrew Street at 7:30 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Girls Basketball – Norwin vs North Allegheny at 6:30 p.m. on the North Allegheny Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

District 9 Girls Basketball – Clearfield vs Punxsutawney at 7:30 p.m. on WPXZ-FM 104.1

District 6 Boys Basketball – Blairsville vs Homer-Center at 7:45 p.m. on WCCS-AM 1160 and FM 101.1

WPIAL Wrestling – 2019 TRICADE Wrestling Tournament: Preliminaries and Quarterfinals at 4:30 p.m. on Greene Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com and at 5 p.m. on WJPA-AM 1450

Saturday

WPIAL Competitive Spirit – Live Video Stream: 2019 Championships at 10 a.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Wrestling – 2019 TRICADE Wrestling Tournament: Semifinals, Consolation and Championship Finals at 9 a.m. on WJPA-AM 1450 and at 10 a.m. on Greene Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Boys Basketball – Knoch vs Deer Lakes at 7:30 p.m. on WISR-AM 680

Don Rebel is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Don at drebel@tribweb.com or via Twitter @TheDonRebel.