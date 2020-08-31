High school sports roundup for Aug. 31, 2020: Silvetti leads Central Catholic at Latrobe CC

By:

Monday, August 31, 2020 | 10:19 PM

Metro Creative

Rocco Silvetti shot a 71 and Carter Pitcairn carded a 74 to lead Central Catholic to a three-stroke victory over Franklin Regional at the Garry Garrison Invitational on Monday at Latrobe County Club.

The Vikings (397) were the only team to break 400. Michael Wareham led Franklin Regional (400) with a 74. Jeff Anderchak and Nolan Shilling shot 79. Shady Side Academy (401) finished third, followed by Pine-Richland (418), Fox Chapel (420) and Latrobe (452).

Butler 198, Mars 201 – Colin Patterson (38), Wyatt Kos (39) and Tyler Figlioli (40) led Butler to a three-shot win at Hiland GC in Section 3-AAA. Mars’ Blake Bertolo took medalist honors with a 35.

South Park 226, Chartiers Houston 264 – Joey Toth shot a 34 to lead South Park in Section 4-AA.

Uniontown 211, Carmichaels 223 — Logan Voytish shot a 39 to lead Uniontown to a nonsection win. Liam Lohr led Carmichaels with a 38.

Penn-Trafford 204, Hempfield 224 – Alex Turowski shot a 38 and Nick Turowski a 40 to lead Penn-Trafford to a Section 1-AAA win at Greensburg Country Club.

Southmoreland 231, Frazier 247 – Ben Zimmerman shot a 40 to lead Southmoreland to a nonsection win.

Indiana 196, Norwin 201 – Danny Williams and Harrison Martineau shot 37 and Zach Eisenhower added a 38 to lead Indiana in Section 1-AAA. Noah Montanez carded a 37 for Norwin.

Girls golf

Blackhawk, 175 Pine-Richland 217 – Kaylee Houy shot a 41 and Camille de Jesus a 43 to lead Blackhawk in Section 1-AAA.

Moon 179, Mars 181 – Rhianna Firmstone shot a 36 at Suncrest GC to lead Moon to a Section 1-AAA win. Victoria Witouski led Mars with a 39.

Greensburg Central Catholic 151, Geibel 193 – Meghan and Ella Zambruno each shot a 1-under 34 to lead Greensburg Central Catholic to a Section 1-AA win at Pleasant Valley CC. Caroline Konieczny shot a 37 and Claire Konieczny a 39 to lead Geibel.

Ligonier Valley 224, Derry 230 – Lauren Brant and Haley Boyd shot 52 to lead Ligonier Valley in Section 1-AA at Champion Lakes. Derry’s Bethany Dixon was medalist with a 51.

Girls tennis

Norwin 3, Gateway 0 – Jenna Beach and Sydney Pesarsick didn’t drop a game in single matches to lead Norwin to a rain-shortened Section 1-AAA win. Jordan Napierkowski and Abigail Campbell won at second doubles in straight sets.

Indiana 3, Derry 2 – Anna Buterbaugh won a singles match and the doubles teams of Kate Kuzneski and Katerina Medvetz and Shagufta Hague and Jenna Conrad also won to lead Indiana to a nonsection win. Leah and Tara Perry won for Derry.

Tags: Central Catholic, Franklin Regional