High school sports schedules for Oct. 21, 2019

Sunday, October 20, 2019 | 11:10 PM

High schools

Field hockey

WPIAL playoffs

First round

Class AAA

Wednesday’s schedule

North Allegheny at Pine-Richland, 7:30 p.m.; Peters Township vs. Mt. Lebanon at Pine-Richland, 6 p.m.

Class AA

Tuesday’s schedule

Latrobe vs. Oakland Catholic at Penn-Trafford, 6:30 p.m.

Bye: Penn-Trafford

Class A

Wednesday’s schedule

Sewickley Academy at Shady Side Academy, 7:30 p.m.; Ellis School vs. Aquinas Academy at Shady Side Academy, 6 p.m.

Soccer

Boys

WPIAL playoffs

Quarterfinals

Wednesday’s schedule

Sites, Times TBD

Class AAAA

Plum (15-0-2) vs. Upper St. Clair (12-3-2); Canon-McMillan (12-3-1) vs. Fox Chapel (12-3-3); Mt. Lebanon (13-4-1) vs. Butler (13-5-1); Seneca Valley (13-3-1) vs. Norwin (16-2-1)

Class AAA

Franklin Regional (16-0-1) vs. Trinity (14-4-0); Belle Vernon (17-1-0) vs. Blackhawk (11-3-4); Mars (17-1-1) vs. West Allegheny (12-5-1); Moon (16-2-0) vs. Hampton (14-3-2)

Class AA

Quaker Valley (17-2-0) vs. Freeport (12-5-2); Shady Side Academy (13-2-1) vs. Charleroi (18-1-0); Deer Lakes (14-4-0) vs. North Catholic (13-3-2); South Park (14-4-1) vs. Freedom (11-7-0)

Class A

Winchester Thurston (14-1-0) vs. Brentwood (13-3-2); Carlynton (16-2-0) vs. Seton LaSalle (9-6-3); Greensburg Central Catholic (12-3-1) vs. Avonworth (15-3-0); Bishop Canevin (10-6-2) vs. Springdale (13-3-0)

District 6 playoffs

Class AAAA

Championship

Oct. 29 schedule

Site, time TBA

State College vs. Altoona

Class AAA

Championship

Oct. 28 schedule

Tyrone vs. Hollidaysburg at St. Francis (Pa.) University, 7:30 p.m.

Class AA

Quarterfinals

Wednesday’s schedule

Penns Valley vs. Huntingdon at Juniata College, 8 p.m.; Central Cambria vs. Penn Cambria at Mt. Aloysius College, 6 p.m.

Thursday’s schedule

Cambria Heights vs. Westmont Hilltop at Richland (Johnstown), 7:30 p.m.; Juniata at Bald Eagle Area, 7:30 p.m.

Class A

Quarterfinals

Tuesday’s schedule

St. Joseph’s vs. Belleville Menonite at Philipsburg-Osceola, 5:30 p.m.; Bishop McCort vs. United at Mansion Park, Altoona, 5:30 p.m.

Semifinals

Thursday’s schedule

Bishop Caroll vs. St. Joseph’s Academy/Belleville Menonite-winner at Mansion Park, Altoona, 7:30 p.m.; United/Bishop Canevin-winner at West Shamokin, 6 p.m.

Girls

WPIAL playoffs

Class AAAA

First round

Monday’s schedule

Fox Chapel (9-7-1) at Upper St. Clair (11-5-0), 8:15 p.m.; Hempfield (5-8-1) at Moon (14-2-1), 8 p.m.; Canon-McMillan (12-6-0) at Seneca Valley (11-3-2), 8 p.m.; Connellsville (12-4-0) at Butler (11-4-1), 8 p.m.; Pine-Richland (8-6-0) at Penn-Trafford (12-5-0), 8 p.m.

Quarterfinals

Thursday’s schedule

Sites, times TBA

Norwin (16-1-0) vs. Fox Chapel/Upper St. Clair winner; Moon/Hempfield winner vs. Seneca Valley/Canon McMillan winner; Peters Township (16-1-1) vs. Butler/Connellsville winner; North Allegheny (14-2-1) vs. Penn-Trafford/Pine-Richland winner

Class AAA

First round

Monday’s schedule

Trinity (8-7-1) at Mars (14-0-1), 8 p.m.; Thomas Jefferson (11-6-1) at Montour (10-6-1), 8 p.m.; South Fayette (8-8-0) vs. Oakland Catholic (12-4-1) at Peters Township, 8 p.m.; Ambridge (10-5-1) at Belle Vernon (14-3-0), 8 p.m. Gateway (8-9-1) at Plum (14-1-0), 8 p.m.; Elizabeth Forward (8-7-0) at Hampton (11-5-0), 8 p.m.; Franklin Regional at West Allegheny (13-2-0), 8 p.m.; Ringgold (8-9-0) at Kiski Area (12-4-0), 8 p.m.

Class AA

First round

Monday’s schedule

Waynesburg (10-6-0) vs. Freeport (14-4-0) at Plum, 6 p.m.; Mt. Pleasant (10-6-0) vs. Burrell (16-0-0) at Kiski, 6 p.m.; Highlands (5-9-0) vs. Yough (14-1-1) at Penn-trafford, 6 p.m.; Brownsville (9-6-0) vs. Steel Valley (10-6-0) at Belle Vernon, 6 p.m.; Quaker Valley (5-9-3) vs. Deer Lakes (12-3-1) at Mars, 6 p.m.

Quarterfinals

Thursday’s schedule

Sites, times TBA

Hopewell (12-2-0) vs. Freeport/Waynesburg winner; Burrell/Mt. Pleasant winner vs. Yough/Highlands winner; North Catholic (11-4-0) vs. Steel Valley/Brownsville winner; South Park (12-3-1) vs. Deer Lakes/Quaker Valley winner

Class A

First round

Monday’s schedule

Freedom (18-0-0) vs. Ellis School (6-9-2) at Moon, 6 p.m.; McGuffey (10-6-0) vs. Bishop Canevin (12-2-1) at Peters Township, 6 p.m.; Springdale (7-9-0) vs. Seton LaSalle (12-5-0) at Seneca Valley, 6 p.m.; Carlynton (8-5-2) vs. Greensburg Central Catholic (10-3-0) at Hampton, 6 p.m.; Mohawk (7-8-0) vs. Bentworth (15-1-0) at Upper St. Clair, 6:15 p.m.; Serra Catholic (9-7-0) vs. South Side (11-4-0) at West Allegheny, 6 p.m.; Riverside (8-8-0) vs. Shady Side Academy (13-1-0) at Butler, 6 p.m.; Chartiers-Houston (11-8-0) vs. OLSH (12-6-0) at Montour, 6 p.m.

District 6 playoffs

Class AAAA

Championship

Oct. 29 schedule

Site, time TBA

State College vs. Altoona

Class AAA

Championship

Oct. 28 schedule

Bellefonte vs. Hollidaysburg at St. Francis (Pa.) University. 5:30 p.m.

Class AA

Quarterfinals

Wednesday’s schedule

Forest Hills at Somerset , 7 p.m.; Huntingdon vs. Juniata at Juniata College, 6 p.m.

Thursday’s schedule

Richland vs. Bedford at Mansion Park, Altoona, 5:30 p.m.; Cambria Heights at Bald Eagle Area, 5:30 p.m.

Class A

Quarterfinals

Tuesday’s schedule

Saint Joseph’s Academy vs. Moshannon Valley at Philipsburg-Osceola, 7:30 p.m.; Bishop McCort vs. Bishop Guilfoyle at Mansion Park, Altoona, 7:30 p.m.

Semifinals

Thursday’s schedule

Westmont Hilltop vs. Saint Joseph’s Academy/Moshannon Valley-winner at Richland, 5:30 p.m.; West Branch vs. Bishop McCort/Bishop Guilfoyle-winner at Philipsburg-Osceola, 6 p.m.

Tennis

Girls

PIAA playoffs

First round

Tuesday’s schedule

Class AAA

Peters Township vs. Altoona at Oxford North Athletic Club, Wexford, 1:30 p.m.; McDowell vs. Upper St. Clair at Westwood Racquet Club, Erie, 12:30 p.m.; Brashear vs. Fox Chapel at Oxford North Athletic Club, Wexford, 1 p.m.

Class AA

Sewickley Academy vs. Villa Maria at Oxford Athletic Club, Wexford, 12 p.m.; Central Cambria vs. Knoch at Gorilla House Gym, Altoona, 12 p.m.; St. Marys Area vs. Beaver at DuBois, 2 p.m.

