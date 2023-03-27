High school sports scores, schedules for March 26, 2023
Baseball
Sunday’s result
Nonsection
Monday’s schedule
Class 5A
Section 1
Fox Chapel at Penn-Trafford, 4 p.m.
Franklin Regional at Penn Hills, 4 p.m.
Class 3A
Section 1
Beaver Falls at Shenango, 4:15 p.m.
Mohawk at Quaker Valley, 4:15 p.m.
Riverside at Ellwood City, 4:30 p.m.
Section 3
Section 4
Brownsville at Yough, 4 p.m.
Greensburg Salem at Waynesburg Central, 3:30 p.m.
McGuffey at Southmoreland, 4 p.m.
Class 2A
Section 1
Bentworth at Washington, 4 p.m.
Beth-Center at Frazier, 4:30 p.m.
Burgettstown at Charleroi, 4 p.m.
Section 2
Aliquippa at Northgate, 3:30 p.m.
Freedom at Our Lady of the Sacred Heart, 7 p.m.
Laurel at South Side, 4:30 p.m.
New Brighton at Seton LaSalle, 4 p.m.
Section 3
Apollo-Ridge at Serra Catholic, 4 p.m.
Brentwood at Riverview, 3:45 p.m.
Greensburg Central Catholic at Ligonier Valley, 4 p.m.
Class A
Section 1
Avella at West Greene, 4 p.m.
California at Mapletown, 4:15 p.m.
Carmichaels at Jefferson-Morgan, 4 p.m.
Section 2
Leechburg at Western Beaver, 7 p.m.
Springdale at Summit Academy, 3:45 p.m.
Section 3
Bishop Canevin at Sewickley Academy, 4:45 p.m.
Clairton at Eden Christian, 4:15 p.m.
Nonsection
Fort Cherry at Chartiers-Houston, 4 p.m.
Kiski Area at Connellsville, 4 p.m.
Moon at Chartiers Valley, 4:15 p.m.
Pine-Richland at Bethel Park, 4 p.m.
West Allegheny at Steel Valley, 3:45 p.m.
Softball
Sunday’s results
Nonsection
Avonworth 7, Mayfield 0
Avonworth 15, Arcadia 0
Monday’s schedule
Class 6A
Baldwin at Seneca Valley, 6 p.m.
Butler at Pine-Richland, 4 p.m.
Canon-McMillan at Norwin, 4 p.m.
Hempfield at North Allegheny, 4 p.m.
Class A
Section 2
Carmichaels at Jefferson-Morgan, 4 p.m.
Nonsection
Burgettstown at Avella, 4 p.m.
Franklin Regional at Plum, 4 p.m.
Greensburg Salem at Southmoreland, 4 p.m.
Highlands at Fox Chapel, 3:45 p.m.
Jeannette at California, 4:30 p.m.
Leechburg at Deer Lakes, 4 p.m.
McKeesport at Serra Catholic, 4 p.m.
Moon at Peters Township, 4:30 p.m.
Mt. Pleasant at River Valley, 4 p.m.
North Hills at Hampton, 4 p.m.
Our Lady of the Sacred Heart at Brentwood, 4 p.m.
Penn-Trafford at Bethel Park, 4 p.m.
Sharpsville at Neshannock, 4:15 p.m.
Valley at Ligonier Valley, 5:30 p.m.
Waynesburg at West Greene, 4 p.m.
Western Beaver at Laurel, 5 p.m.
West Shamokin at Indiana, 4 p.m.
Yough at Connellsville, 4 p.m.
Volleyball
Boys
Monday’s schedule
Nonsection
Baldwin at North Hills, 7 p.m.
Derry at Ambridge, 7:30 p.m.
Gateway at Penn Hills, 7:15 p.m.
Montour at Seton LaSalle, 6 p.m.
