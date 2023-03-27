TribLIVE Logo
High school sports scores, schedules for March 26, 2023

By: Tribune-Review
Sunday, March 26, 2023 | 9:18 PM

High schools

WPIAL

Baseball

Sunday’s result

Nonsection

Montour 4, Avonworth 2

Monday’s schedule

Class 5A

Section 1

Armstrong at Plum, 4 p.m.

Fox Chapel at Penn-Trafford, 4 p.m.

Franklin Regional at Penn Hills, 4 p.m.

Class 3A

Section 1

Beaver Falls at Shenango, 4:15 p.m.

Mohawk at Quaker Valley, 4:15 p.m.

Riverside at Ellwood City, 4:30 p.m.

Section 3

Burrell at Valley, 4 p.m.

Derry at Freeport, 4:15 p.m.

Section 4

Brownsville at Yough, 4 p.m.

Greensburg Salem at Waynesburg Central, 3:30 p.m.

McGuffey at Southmoreland, 4 p.m.

Class 2A

Section 1

Bentworth at Washington, 4 p.m.

Beth-Center at Frazier, 4:30 p.m.

Burgettstown at Charleroi, 4 p.m.

Section 2

Aliquippa at Northgate, 3:30 p.m.

Freedom at Our Lady of the Sacred Heart, 7 p.m.

Laurel at South Side, 4:30 p.m.

New Brighton at Seton LaSalle, 4 p.m.

Section 3

Apollo-Ridge at Serra Catholic, 4 p.m.

Brentwood at Riverview, 3:45 p.m.

Greensburg Central Catholic at Ligonier Valley, 4 p.m.

Class A

Section 1

Avella at West Greene, 4 p.m.

California at Mapletown, 4:15 p.m.

Carmichaels at Jefferson-Morgan, 4 p.m.

Section 2

Leechburg at Western Beaver, 7 p.m.

Rochester at Union, 4 p.m.

Springdale at Summit Academy, 3:45 p.m.

Section 3

Bishop Canevin at Sewickley Academy, 4:45 p.m.

Carlynton at Monessen, 4 p.m.

Clairton at Eden Christian, 4:15 p.m.

Nonsection

Butler at Gateway, 4 p.m.

Fort Cherry at Chartiers-Houston, 4 p.m.

Kiski Area at Connellsville, 4 p.m.

Moon at Chartiers Valley, 4:15 p.m.

Pine-Richland at Bethel Park, 4 p.m.

West Allegheny at Steel Valley, 3:45 p.m.

Softball

Sunday’s results

Nonsection

Avonworth 7, Mayfield 0

Avonworth 15, Arcadia 0

Monday’s schedule

Class 6A

Baldwin at Seneca Valley, 6 p.m.

Butler at Pine-Richland, 4 p.m.

Canon-McMillan at Norwin, 4 p.m.

Hempfield at North Allegheny, 4 p.m.

Class A

Section 2

Carmichaels at Jefferson-Morgan, 4 p.m.

Nonsection

Burgettstown at Avella, 4 p.m.

Derry at Gateway, 4 p.m.

Franklin Regional at Plum, 4 p.m.

Greensburg Salem at Southmoreland, 4 p.m.

Highlands at Fox Chapel, 3:45 p.m.

Hopewell at Mars, 3:45 p.m.

Jeannette at California, 4:30 p.m.

Knoch at Armstrong, 3:45 p.m.

Leechburg at Deer Lakes, 4 p.m.

McKeesport at Serra Catholic, 4 p.m.

Mohawk at Union, 4 p.m.

Monessen at Charleroi, 4 p.m.

Moon at Peters Township, 4:30 p.m.

Mt. Pleasant at River Valley, 4 p.m.

North Hills at Hampton, 4 p.m.

Our Lady of the Sacred Heart at Brentwood, 4 p.m.

Penn-Trafford at Bethel Park, 4 p.m.

Sharpsville at Neshannock, 4:15 p.m.

Valley at Ligonier Valley, 5:30 p.m.

Waynesburg at West Greene, 4 p.m.

Western Beaver at Laurel, 5 p.m.

West Shamokin at Indiana, 4 p.m.

Yough at Connellsville, 4 p.m.

Volleyball

Boys

Monday’s schedule

Nonsection

Baldwin at North Hills, 7 p.m.

Derry at Ambridge, 7:30 p.m.

Gateway at Penn Hills, 7:15 p.m.

Montour at Seton LaSalle, 6 p.m.

