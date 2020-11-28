High school sports scores, summaries for Nov. 28, 2020

By: Tribune-Review
Saturday, November 28, 2020 | 10:44 PM

High schools

Football

Saturday’s results

PIAA championships

At Hersheypark Stadium

Class 6A

St. Joseph Prep 62, Central York 13

Class 4A

Thomas Jefferson 21, Jersey Shore 14

Class 2A

Southern Columbia 42, Wilmington 14

Saturday’s summary

Class 4A

Thomas Jefferson 21, Jersey Shore 14

Thomas Jefferson 7 7 0 7 —21

Jersey Shore 0 0 7 7 —14

TJ: Conner Murga 3 run (Jack Sella kick)

TJ: Preston Zandier 28 pass from Jake Pugh (Sella kick)

Jersey Shore: Dalton Dugan 51 interception return (Cam Allison kick)

TJ: DeRon VanBibber 4 run (Sella kick)

Jersey Shore: Owen Anderson 1 pass from Branden Wheary (Allison kick)

Rushing leaders: TJ, Conner Murga 24-114, TD.

Passing leaders: TJ, Jake Pugh 13-29-179-1TD-1INT. , Branden Wheary 18-34-163-1TD-1INT.

More Football

Thomas Jefferson’s McClain Flinn shows flair for dramatic
Pine-Richland routs Cathedral Prep to claim PIAA Class 5A title
Central Valley caps undefeated season with PIAA Class 3A championship
PIAA Class 5A football championship breakdown: Pine-Richland vs. Cathedral Prep
PIAA Class 3A football championship breakdown: Central Valley vs. Wyomissing

HSSN Email Newsletter Sign Up Ad
  • Loading...

Recent Videos

Facebook

HSSN

Twitter

click me