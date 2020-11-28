High school sports scores, summaries for Nov. 28, 2020
Saturday, November 28, 2020 | 10:44 PM
High schools
Football
Saturday’s results
PIAA championships
At Hersheypark Stadium
Class 6A
St. Joseph Prep 62, Central York 13
Class 4A
Thomas Jefferson 21, Jersey Shore 14
Class 2A
Southern Columbia 42, Wilmington 14
Saturday’s summary
Class 4A
Thomas Jefferson 21, Jersey Shore 14
Thomas Jefferson 7 7 0 7 —21
Jersey Shore 0 0 7 7 —14
TJ: Conner Murga 3 run (Jack Sella kick)
TJ: Preston Zandier 28 pass from Jake Pugh (Sella kick)
Jersey Shore: Dalton Dugan 51 interception return (Cam Allison kick)
TJ: DeRon VanBibber 4 run (Sella kick)
Jersey Shore: Owen Anderson 1 pass from Branden Wheary (Allison kick)
Rushing leaders: TJ, Conner Murga 24-114, TD.
Passing leaders: TJ, Jake Pugh 13-29-179-1TD-1INT. , Branden Wheary 18-34-163-1TD-1INT.
