High school sports scores, summaries, schedules for Sept. 6, 2019

By:

Saturday, September 7, 2019 | 12:55 AM

LOCAL

High schools

Football

Friday’s results

WPIAL

Class 6A

Hempfield 34, Norwin 17

Mt. Lebanon 63, Butler 7

North Allegheny 11, Central Catholic 10

Seneca Valley 27, Canon-McMillan 7

Class 5A

Allegheny 8

Bethel Park 34, West Allegheny 14

Peters Township 26, Woodland Hills 0

Upper St. Clair 35, Baldwin 21

Big East

Franklin Regional 42, Latrobe 21

Gateway 44, Plum 0

Penn-Trafford 41, Connellsville 7

Northern

Hampton 31, Shaler 28

North Hills 34, Kiski Area 7

Penn Hills 33, Fox Chapel 13 Class 4A

Big 8

Indiana 28, Ringgold 13

Thomas Jefferson 34, Belle Vernon 7

West Mifflin 40, Trinity 0

Northwest 8

Blackhawk 30, Highlands 12

Knoch 42, Beaver 7

South Fayette 37, New Castle 21

Class 3A

Big East

Deer Lakes 35, Uniontown 13

Elizabeth Forward 34, Burrell 26

Mt. Pleasant 55, Yough 35

North Catholic 28, Freeport 20

Tri-County West

Aliquippa 55, Quaker Valley 0

Central Valley 21, Beaver Falls 6

Keystone Oaks 49, Hopewell 0

Class 2A

Allegheny

Avonworth 38, Steel Valley 0

Shady Side Academy 27, Valley 0

Interstate

Brownsville 27, Beth-Center 26

McGuffey 55, Frazier 20

Southmoreland 48, Carmichaels 25

Midwestern

Freedom 31, Riverside 30

Neshannock 34, Mohawk 3

New Brighton 38, Ellwood City 0

Three Rivers

Brentwood 34, Seton LaSalle 23

Burgettstown 42, Fort Cherry 0

South Side Beaver 30, Serra Catholic 27

Class A

Big 7

OLSH 42, Northgate 13

Sto-Rox 43, Union 8

Eastern

Clairton 21, Greensburg Central Catholic 14

Jeannette 48, Imani Christian 0

Tri-County South

California 47, Avella 0

Jefferson-Morgan 42, Mapletown 0

West Greene 51, Chartiers-Houston 12

Nonconference

Albert Gallatin 14, Brashear 0

Altoona 33, Allderdice 29

Apollo-Ridge 22, Carlynton 7

Cathedral Prep 33, McKeesport 14

Charleroi 56, Riverview 0

Chartiers Valley 43, Armstrong 6

Cornell 62, Bentworth 9

Derry 35, South Park 7

Leechburg 13, Rochester 6

Mars 47, Greensburg Salem 28

Montour 42, Laurel Highlands 6

Pine-Richland 46, Moon 9

Springdale 28, Monessen 7

Waynesburg 37, Ambridge 8

East Allegheny 7, South Allegheny 6

District 6 Heritage

Homer-Center 35, Penns Manor 7

Marion Center 27, Purchase Line 19

Northern Cambria 20, West Shamokin 14

Saltsburg 45, Blairsville 24

District 8

City League

Nonconference

Weirton Madonna (W. Va.) 32, Carrick 26

Saturday’s schedule

WPIAL

Class 2A

Midwestern

Western Beaver at Shenango, 7 p.m.

Class A

Big 7

Laurel at Bishop Canevin, 7 p.m.

Nonconference

Washington at Summit Academy, 12:30 p.m.

District 8

City League

Nonconference

Perry at Youngstown East (Ohio), 7 p.m.

Friday’s summaries

WPIAL

Class 6A

Section 1

Hempfield 34, Norwin 17

Hempfield 14 7 6 7 —34

Norwin 6 3 0 8 —17

H: Nathan Roby 80 pass from Blake Remaley (Ben Kissell kick)

N: Sean Pavlic 31 pass from Jack Salopek (kick failed)

H: Remaley 2 run (Kissell kick)

H: Randy Nelson 8 pass from Remaley (Kissell kick)

H: Roby 22 run (Kissell kick failed)

N: Pavlic 15 pass from Salopek (Tanner Krevokuch pass from Salopek)

Rushing leaders: H, Nathan Roby 20-134, 2 TDs.

Passing leaders: H, Blake Remaley 19-24-236-2TD-0INT. N, Jack Salopek 15-32-180-2TD-3INT.

Receiving leaders: H, Nathan Roby 6-143, TD.

Mt. Lebanon 63, Butler 7

Butler 0 0 0 7 —7

Mt. Lebanon 28 21 7 7 —63

M: Mason Ventrone 11 run (Casey Sorsdal kick)

M: Ventrone 7 run (Sorsdal kick)

M: Drew Vaughn 2 run (Sorsdal kick)

M: Sam Rolfson 4 run (Sorsdal kick)

M: Ventrone 53 run (Sorsdal kick)

M: Vaughn 1 run (Sorsdal kick)

M: Sam LaSota 61 pass from Joey Daniels (Sorsdal kick)

M: Visawn Pennix 15 run (Noah Bhuta kick)

M: Jack Smith 17 run (Bhuta kick)

B: Charlie Kreinbucher 64 pass from Cooper Baxter (Emery Douthett kick)

Passing leaders: M, Joey Daniels 4-6-104-1TD-0INT.

North Allegheny 11, Central Catholic 10

North Allegheny 0 3 0 8 —11

Central Catholic 7 0 0 3 —10

CC: Edward Tillman 56 run (Johnathan Opalko kick)

NA: Brandon Persad 28 field goal

CC: Opalko 29 field goal

NA: Percise Colon 60 punt return (Peter Vardzel run)

Rushing leaders: CC, Edward Tillman 25-131, TD.

Passing leaders: NA, Ben Petschke 11-26-106-0TD-0INT.

Seneca Valley 27, Canon-McMillan 7

Seneca Valley 7 7 7 6 —27

Canon-McMillan 7 0 0 0 —7

SV: Ethan West 76 pass from Gabe Lawson (Mehki Gay kick)

C-M: Blake Joseph 94 kickoff return (Ben Popko kick)

SV: Aiden O’Shea 31 pass from Lawson (Gay kick)

SV: Hayden Schultz 12 pass from Lawson (Gay kick)

SV: Conor Hayes 80 interception return (none)

Passing leaders: SV, Gabe Lawson 11-23-212-3TD-0INT. C-M, Jon Quinque 21-35-243-0TD-2INT.

Nonconference

Pine-Richland 46, Moon 0

Moon 0 0 0 0 —0

Pine-Richland 0 24 7 15 —46

P-R: D’Avay Johnson 14 pass from Cole Spencer (kick)

P-R: 28 field goal

P-R: Eli Jochem 50 pass from Spencer (kick)

P-R: Jochem 34 pass from Spencer (kick)

P-R: Spencer 4 run (kick)

P-R: Caden Schweiger safety

P-R: Luke Meckler 2 run (kick)

P-R: Tristen Taylor 20 run

Passing leaders: P-R, Cole Spencer 15-26-228-3TD-1INT.

Receiving leaders: P-R, Eli Jochem 6-110, 2 TDs.

Class 5A

Allegheny 8

Bethel Park 34, West Allegheny 13

West Allegheny 6 0 7 0 —13

Bethel Park 14 0 6 14 —34

BP: Jehvonn Lewis 52 pass from Anthony Chiccitt (John Gummo kick)

WA: John Rink 76 pass from Gavin Miller (kick failed)

BP: Troy Volpatti 16 run (Gummo kick)

BP: Lewis 14 pass from Chiccitt (kick failed)

WA: Rink 15 pass from Miller (Breana Gerst kick)

BP: Jack Evans 2 run (Gummo kick)

BP: Will Patrizio 55 interception return (Gummo kick)

Passing leaders: WA, Gavin Miller 9-22-172-2TD-3INT. BP, Anthony Chiccitt 11-15-169-2TD-0INT.

Receiving leaders: WA, John Rink 3-102, 2 TDs. BP, Jehvonn Lewis 4-102, 2 TDs.

Peters Township 26, Woodland Hills 0

Peters Township 6 14 0 6 —26

Woodland Hills 0 0 0 0 —0

PT: Corban Hondru 11 pass from Logan Pfeuffer (Andrew Massucci kick failed)

PT: Josh Casilli 15 pass from Logan Pfeuffer (Massucci kick)

PT: Casilli 5 pass from Logan Pfeuffer (Massucci kick)

PT: Lucas Culan 45 pass from Logan Pfeuffer (run failed)

Passing leaders: PT, Logan Pfeuffer 9-16-140-4TD-1INT.

Upper St. Clair 35, Baldwin 21

Baldwin 6 15 0 0 —21

Upper St. Clair 7 7 14 7 —35

B: Naseer Penn 65 pass from Mason Stahl (kick failed)

USC: Jaden Keating 6 run (Jorge Echeverria kick)

USC: Mateo Cepullio 64 interception return (Echeverria kick)

B: Stahl 2 run (Jarren Kelly pass from Stahl)

B: Penn 24 pass from Stahl (Joey Moeller kick)

USC: David Pantelis 87 pass from Ethan Dahlem (Echeverria kick)

USC: Dahlem 14 run (Echeverria kick)

USC: Dahlem 9 run (Echeverria kick)

Passing leaders: B, Mason Stahl 10-21-178-2TD-1INT. USC, Ethan Dahlem 5-11-151-1TD-0INT.

Receiving leaders: USC, David Pantelis 4-142, TD.

Big East

Franklin Regional 42, Latrobe 21

Latrobe 7 7 7 0 —21

Franklin Regional 7 14 7 14 —42

FR: Brandon Zanotto 21 pass from Trevor Brncic (Anthony DiFalco kick)

L: Kameron Stevens 96 kickoff return (Wyatt Held kick)

FR: Zac Gordon 12 run (DiFalco kick)

L: Kameron Stevens 93 kickoff return (Held kick)

FR: Justin Johns 1 run (DiFalco kick)

FR: Gordon 21 run (DiFalco kick)

L: Kameron Stevens 14 pass from Branden Crosby (Held kick)

FR: Colton Johns 16 run (DiFalco kick)

FR: Gordon 15 run (DiFalco kick)

Rushing leaders: FR, Zac Gordon 20-146, 3 TDs; Colton Johns 14-131, TD.

Gateway 44, Plum 0

Plum 0 0 0 0 —0

Gateway 20 10 7 7 —44

G: Derrick Davis 51 run (Jayson Jenkins kick)

G: Davis 80 run (Jayson Jenkins kick failed)

G: Tui Faumuina-Brown 24 pass from Bryson Venanzio (Jayson Jenkins kick)

G: Davis 7 pass from Venanzio (Jayson Jenkins kick)

G: Jayson Jenkins 30 fumble recovery

G: Davis 65 run (Jayson Jenkins kick)

G: Chamor Price 19 pass from Carson Engleke (Joelle Jenkins kick)

Rushing leaders: G, Derrick Davis 9-212, 3 TDs.

Passing leaders: G, Bryson Venanzio 12-16-186-2TD-0INT.

Receiving leaders: G, Jaquan Thomas 5-101.

Penn-Trafford 41, Connellsville 7

Penn-Trafford 16 16 9 0 —41

Connellsville 0 0 7 0 —7

P-T: Ethan Carr 15 pass from Gabe Dunlap (Nathan Schlessinger kick)

P-T: Caleb Lisbon 42 run (Schlessinger kick)

P-T: safety

P-T: Schlessinger 25 field goal

P-T: Lisbon 13 run (Schlessinger kick failed)

P-T: Gabe Dunlap 3 run (Josh Huffman kick)

P-T: safety

P-T: Mason Frye 10 pass from Gabe Dunlap (Huffman kick)

C: Gage Gillott 5 pass from Ahmad Hooper (Gillott kick)

Rushing leaders: C, Ky’Ron Craggette 22-100.

Northern

Hampton 31, Shaler 28

Shaler 7 7 7 7 —28

Hampton 7 3 14 7 —31

S: Jake Miller 3 run (Sam Bens kick)

H: Ian Andersson 1 run (Matt Dematteo kick)

S: Jake Miller 3 run (Bens kick)

H: Dematteo 22 field goal

H: Max Smith 90 kickoff return (Dematteo kick)

S: Joey Impavido 5 pass from Darin Mizgorski (Bens kick)

H: Luke Lindgren 28 run (Dematteo kick)

H: Lindgren 1 run (Dematteo kick)

S: Impavido 5 pass from Mizgorski (Bens kick)

Rushing leaders: S, Jake Miller 16-108. H, Luke Lindgren 23-103.

Passing leaders: S, Darin Mizgorski 19-36-183-2TD-1INT.

North Hills 34, Kiski Area 7

North Hills 7 7 14 6 —34

Kiski Area 0 7 0 0 —7

NH: Dylan Pawling 1 run (Nate Saul kick)

KA: Kenny Blake 30 run (Cody Dykes kick)

NH: Curtis Foskey 32 run (Saul kick)

NH: Tommy McDonough 30 run (Saul kick)

NH: McDonough 67 run (Saul kick)

NH: McDonough 91 run (Saul kick failed)

Rushing leaders: NH, Tommy McDonough 8-213, 3 TDs.

Penn Hills 33, Fox Chapel 13

Fox Chapel 0 0 0 13 —13

Penn Hills 0 14 6 13 —33

PH: Anthony Grimes 39 pass from Eddie McKissick (kick failed)

PH: Cameron Hopkins 30 interception return (Anthony Grimes run)

PH: Derrick Topeck 54 run (run failed)

FC: Benjamin Wilk 2 pass from Shane Susnak (kick failed)

FC: Lorenzo Jenkins 14 pass from Susnak (Zakaria Essaouab kick)

PH: McKissick 37 run (Jonah Silverman kick)

PH: McKissick 12 run (pass failed)

Rushing leaders: PH, Derrick Topeck 9-112, TD.

Passing leaders: FC, Shane Susnak 14-24-177-2TD-1INT.

Receiving leaders: FC, Warner Macklin 4-100.

Nonconference

Albert Gallatin 14, Brashear 0

Brashear 0 0 0 0 —0

Albert Gallatin 0 8 6 0 —14

AG: Dylan Shea 8 pass from Tristan Robinson (Shea pass from Tristan Robinson)

AG: Caleb Lang 4 run (run failed)

Chartiers Valley 43, Armstrong 6

Armstrong 6 0 0 0 —6

Chartiers Valley 10 13 7 13 —43

CV: Griffin Beattie 20 run (Jack Radzanowski kick)

CV: Radzanowski 20 field goal

A: Isaac Ridinger 24 run (kick failed)

CV: Beattie 1 run (Radzanowski kick)

CV: Sean Banas 6 pass from Beattie (kick failed)

CV: Beattie 10 run (Radzanowski kick)

CV: Socrates Boulis 10 run (Radzanowski kick)

CV: Joe Heckroth 0 fumble recovery (kick failed)

Rushing leaders: CV, Griffin Beattie 17-191, 3 TDs; Antonio Zambrano 12-120.

Mars 47, Greensburg Salem 28

Greensburg Salem 7 0 7 14 —28

Mars 14 20 13 0 —47

M: Teddy Ruffner 7 run (Blake Edwards kick)

GS: Trent Patrick 1 run (Wyatt Ramer kick)

M: Joe DeLuca 16 run (Edwards kick)

M: Ruffner 88 run (Edwards kick)

M: Ruffner 71 run (kick failed)

M: Ruffner 19 run (Edwards kick)

M: Nick Spotti 65 run (Edwards kick)

GS: Aaren Putt 17 pass from Patrick (Ramer kick)

M: Ruffner 50 run (kick failed)

GS: Alex Briggs 9 run (Ramer kick)

GS: Nico Williams 22 pass from Patrick (Kaleb Riggs kick)

Rushing leaders: GS, Alex Briggs 16-111, TD. M, Teddy Ruffner 19-328, 5 TDs.

Passing leaders: GS, Trent Patrick 14-26-192-2TD-1INT.

Nonconference

Erie Cathedral Prep 33, McKeesport 14

Erie Cathedral Prep 7 6 3 17 —33

McKeesport 7 7 0 0 —14

M: Tyron Adams-Wagner 8 run (Anthony Beitko kick)

ECP: Jack Oedekoven 18 pass from Collin Johnson (Roman Miksa kick)

M: Deamontae Diggs 42 pass from Devari Robinson (Beitko kick)

ECP: Luke Sittinger 11 run (Miksa kick failed)

ECP: Cole Constsable 27 field goal

ECP: Sittinger 3 run (Constsable kick)

ECP: Jaheim Howard interception return from Terry Roberts (Constsable kick)

Rushing leaders: ECP, Luke Sittinger 26-166, 2 TDs.

Passing leaders: ECP, Collin Johnson 13-21-199-1TD-0INT.

Class 4A

Big 8

Indiana 28, Ringgold 13

Ringgold 7 0 0 6 —13

Indiana 7 0 14 7 —28

I: N Hilliard 1 run (kick)

I: Zach Herrington 34 run (kick)

I: Herrington 19 pass from Fox Van Leer (kick failed)

I: Nick Hilliard 38 run (kick)

R: James Minnie 54 pass from Jake Duncan (Clayton Rosensteel kick)

R: John Polefko 7 run (kick failed)

Thomas Jefferson 34, Belle Vernon 7

Belle Vernon 0 7 0 0 —7

Thomas Jefferson 0 7 7 20 —34

TJ: Dan Deabner 36 pass from Shane Stump (Dylan Sullivan kick)

BV: Chase Ruokonen 23 pass from Jared Hartman (Cameron Guess kick)

TJ: Stump 1 run (Sullivan kick)

TJ: Stump 4 run (kick failed)

TJ: DeRon VanBibber 9 run (Sullivan kick)

TJ: VanBibber 8 run (Sullivan kick)

Passing leaders: TJ, Shane Stump 5-19-110-1TD-0INT.

West Mifflin 40, Trinity 0

West Mifflin 7 7 13 13 —40

Trinity 0 0 0 0 —0

WM: Maurice Demery 15 pass from Jacob Davis (Dillon Weaver kick)

WM: Dasani Green 41 run (Weaver kick)

WM: Keith Demery 83 pass from Davis (Weaver kick failed)

WM: Keith Demery 98 pass from Davis (Weaver kick)

WM: Mondale King 28 run (run failed)

WM: Davis 75 run (Weaver kick)

Rushing leaders: WM, Jacob Davis 10-117, TD.

Passing leaders: WM, Jacob Davis 8-11-297-3TD-0INT.

Receiving leaders: WM, Keith Demery 6-253, 3 TDs.

Northwest 8

Blackhawk 30, Highlands 13

Highlands 0 13 0 0 —13

Blackhawk 14 7 7 2 —30

B: Josh Butcher 22 run (A Bollinger kick)

B: Matt Randza 15 run (A Bollinger kick)

H: D.J. Loveland 19 pass from Chandler Thimons (Brandon Jochim kick)

B: Marques Watson-Trent 81 pass from Logan Calior (A Bollinger kick)

H: Brock White 8 run (Jochim kick failed)

B: Watson-Trent 4 run (A Bollinger kick)

B: safety

Rushing leaders: B, Marques Watson-Trent 15-101, 2 TDs.

Passing leaders: H, Chandler Thimons 13-24-195-1TD-0INT.

Receiving leaders: H, Johnny Crise 9-116.

Knoch 42, Beaver 7

Beaver 0 7 0 0 —7

Knoch 21 14 7 0 —42

K: Matt Goodlin 4 run (Justin Tristani kick)

K: Matt Goodlin 14 run (Justin Tristani kick)

K: Matt Goodlin 7 run (Justin Tristani kick)

K: Matt Goodlin 44 run (Justin Tristani kick)

B: Marco Mamone 13 pass from Tyler Ziggas (Mack Boyd kick)

K: Matt Goodlin 1 run (Justin Tristani kick)

K: James Johnston 2 run (Justin Tristani kick)

Rushing leaders: K, Matt Goodlin 20-296, 5 TDs.

South Fayette 37, New Castle 21

New Castle 7 0 6 8 —21

South Fayette 14 9 7 7 —37

SF: Ryan McGuire 18 pass from Naman Alemada (Justin Caputo kick)

NC: Jason Williams 2 run (Donny Cade kick)

SF: Joey Audia 47 pass from Alemada (Caputo kick)

SF: Luke Pschirer 11 pass from Alemada (Caputo kick)

SF: safety

SF: Audia 12 pass from Alemada (Caputo kick)

NC: Demetrius McKnight 59 run (Cade kick failed)

NC: McKnight 2 run (McKnight run)

SF: Nolan Lutz 3 pass from Alemada (Caputo kick)

Rushing leaders: NC, Demetrius McKnight 21-139, 2 TDs.

Passing leaders: SF, Naman Alemada 18-23-267-5TD-0INT.

Nonconference

Montour 42, Laurel Highlands 6

Laurel Highlands 0 0 0 6 —6

Montour 14 28 0 0 —42

M: Logan Persinger 51 interception return (Robert Rippole kick)

M: Gannon Kadlecik 3 run (Rippole kick)

M: Kadlecik 9 run (Rippole kick)

M: William White 5 run (Rippole kick)

M: Dominic Magliocco 53 interception return (Rippole kick)

M: Caleb Williams 13 run (Rippole kick)

LH: Tyler Christopher 51 run (kick failed)

Passing leaders: M, Luke Persinger 5-9-116-0TD-0INT.

Class 3A

Big East

Burrell 19, Elizabeth Forward 14

Elizabeth Forward 7 7 0 0 —14

Burrell 0 19 0 0 —19

EF: 8 pass from Nico Mrvos (Andrew Smith kick)

B: Logan Phillips 33 pass from Alex Arledge (Ian Durci kick)

EF: Chase Whatton 21 pass from Mrvos (Smith kick)

B: Seth Fischbach 25 pass from Arledge (kick failed)

B: Arledge 2 run (pass failed)

Passing leaders: B, Alex Arledge 22-46-335-3TD-2INT.

Receiving leaders: B, Seth Fischbach 9-152, 2 TDs.

Mt. Pleasant 55, Yough 35

Yough 6 8 0 21 —35

Mt. Pleasant 7 7 28 13 —55

Y: C.J. Waldier 7 pass from Gamal Marballie (kick failed)

M: Jake Johnson 1 run (Luke Hauger kick)

M: Nick Loughner 36 run (Hauger kick)

Y: Gamal Marballie 10 run (Gamal Marballie run)

M: Jake Johnson 61 pass from Asher O’Connor (Hauger kick)

M: Loughner 18 run (Hauger kick)

M: Aaron Alakson 1 run (Hauger kick)

M: Kenny Biller blocked punt return (Hauger kick)

M: Alakson 16 run (Hauger kick failed)

Y: C.J. Waldier 97 kickoff return (pass failed)

Y: Gamal Marballie 13 run (Gamal Marballie run)

M: Alakson 34 run (Hauger kick)

Y: Cody Bogac 5 pass from Gamal Marballie (Hadley Sleith kick)

Rushing leaders: M, Nick Loughner 7-124, 2 TDs; Jake Johnson 11-122, TD; Aaron Alakson 11-111, 3 TDs.

Passing leaders: Y, Gamal Marballie 9-23-148-2TD-2INT.

Tri-County West

Aliquippa 55, Quaker Valley 0

Aliquippa 14 29 6 6 —55

Quaker Valley 0 0 0 0 —0

A: Michael Dawkins 13 pass from Vaughn Morris (Daniel Elmore kick)

A: Chinua Solomon 42 pass from Morris (Elmore kick)

A: safety

A: Zuriah Fisher 18 pass from Morris (Elmore kick failed)

A: Antonio Quinn 1 run (Elmore kick)

A: Jason McBride 13 run (Elmore kick)

A: Solomon 41 pass from Morris (Elmore kick)

A: Cyair Clark 27 pass from Brendin Brickner (pass failed)

A: Clark 47 pass from Brickner (run failed)

Passing leaders: A, Vaughn Morris 7-12-171-4TD-1INT.

Central Valley 21, Beaver Falls 6

Central Valley 7 0 7 7 —21

Beaver Falls 0 0 6 0 —6

CV: Jaylen Guy 24 run (Ethan Ott kick)

BF: Josh Hough 13 pass from Chase Thornton (kick failed)

CV: Ameer Dudley 1 run (Ethan Ott kick)

CV: Myles Walker 9 pass (Ethan Ott kick)

Keystone Oaks 49, Hopewell 0

Hopewell 0 0 0 0 —0

Keystone Oaks 28 14 0 7 —49

KO: Nick Whittington 2 run (Greg Wagner kick)

KO: Logan Shrubb 25 run (Wagner kick)

KO: Shrubb 28 run (Wagner kick)

KO: Whittington 4 fumble recovery (Wagner kick)

KO: Tyler Perry 1 run (Wagner kick)

KO: Mark Hutchin 5 pass from Shrubb (Wagner kick)

KO: Shrubb 17 run (Wagner kick)

Rushing leaders: KO, Logan Shrubb 16-236, 3 TDs.

Passing leaders: KO, Logan Shrubb 9-18-117-1TD-1INT.

Nonconference

Derry 35, South Park 7

Derry 14 7 14 0 —35

South Park 0 7 0 0 —7

D: Justin Huss 70 run (Chance White kick)

D: Huss 12 pass from Paul Koontz (White kick)

SP: Nate May 7 run (Jaison Mikelonis kick)

D: Huss 33 pass from Koontz (White kick)

D: Huss 4 pass from Koontz (White kick)

D: Matt McDowell 4 run (White kick)

Rushing leaders: D, Justin Huss 19-227, TD. SP, Rudy Mihoces 24-138.

Nonconference

North Catholic 28, Freeport 20

North Catholic 0 7 7 14 —28

Freeport 0 0 20 0 —20

North Catholic: Anthony Serventi 23 pass from Zack Rocco (Will Kumzmann kick)

F: Brodey Woods 32 pass from Garret Schaffhauser (Ricky Hunter kick)

F: Woods 32 pass from Schaffhauser (kick failed)

North Catholic: Eman Straub 3 run (Kumzmann kick)

F: Luke Miller 67 interception return (Hunter kick)

North Catholic: Mathias Benson 18 pass from Rocco (Kumzmann kick)

North Catholic: Rocco 2 run (Kumzmann kick)

Passing leaders: , Zack Rocco 19-32-275-2TD-1INT. F, Garret Schaffhauser 9-18-164-2TD-3INT.

Receiving leaders: , Nick Maher 7-107; Anthony Serventi 5-100, TD. F, Brodey Woods 6-112, 2 TDs.

Class 2A

Allegheny

Avonworth 38, Steel Valley 0

Avonworth 14 17 7 0 —38

Steel Valley 0 0 0 0 —0

A: Jax Miller 24 fumble return (Tyler Bryan kick)

A: Kyros Thorpe 22 pass from Park Penrod (Tyler Bryan kick)

A: Theo Newhouse-Godine 44 pass from Penrod (Tyler Bryan kick)

A: Tyler Bryan 30 field goal

A: Jake Horigan 33 fumble return (Tyler Bryan kick)

A: 15 pass from Penrod (Tyler Bryan kick)

Passing leaders: A, Park Penrod 10-15-154-3TD-0INT.

Shady Side Academy 27, Valley 0

Valley 0 0 0 0 —0

Shady Side Academy 7 7 7 6 —27

SSA: Alex Ludwick 32 pass from John Castro (Liam Mendham kick)

SSA: Mason Tomlin 61 pass from Castro (Liam Mendham kick)

SSA: Ludwick 29 pass from Castro (Liam Mendham kick)

SSA: Castro 1 (kick failed)

Passing leaders: SSA, John Castro 7-8-170-3TD-0INT.

Interstate

Brownsville 27, Beth-Center 26

Brownsville 0 0 0 27 —27

Beth-Center 0 0 0 26 —26

McGuffey 55, Frazier 20

Frazier 0 0 0 20 —20

McGuffey 21 20 0 14 —55

M: Nathan Yagle 58 interception return (Nate Witosky kick)

M: Yagle 1 run (Witosky kick)

M: Jared Johnson 2 run (Witosky kick)

M: CJ Cole 27 pass from Marshall Whipkey (Witosky kick)

M: Jared Johnson 6 pass from Marshall Whipkey (Ethan Dietrich kick failed)

M: Jeremiah Johnson 3 run (Witosky kick)

M: McKinley Whipkey 1 run (Dietrich kick)

F: Robert Acklin 90 kickoff return (kick failed)

M: Jordan Wallace 1 run (Dietrich kick)

F: Shawn Fordyce 74 kickoff return (run failed)

F: Fordyce 65 interception return (Colton Arison run)

Passing leaders: M, McKinley Whipkey 6-7-115-2TD-0INT.

Southmoreland 48, Carmichaels 25

Carmichaels 7 10 0 8 —25

Southmoreland 14 6 14 14 —48

C: Bailey Jones 20 run (Michael Robison kick)

S: Colt Harper 2 run (Andrew Rodriguez kick)

S: Riley Comforti 30 pass from Zach Cernuto (Rodriguez kick)

C: Kevin Kelly 14 run (Robison kick)

C: Robison 21 field goal

S: Comforti 14 pass from Cernuto (kick failed)

S: Isaac Trout 5 pass from Cernuto (Rodriguez kick)

S: Harper 25 run (Rodriguez kick)

C: Kelly 1 run (Bailey Jones run)

S: Harper 20 run (Rodriguez kick)

S: Cernuto 14 run (Rodriguez kick)

Rushing leaders: S, Colt Harper 22-147, 3 TDs.

Passing leaders: C, Kevin Kelly 7-12-127-0TD-1INT. S, Zach Cernuto 17-24-274-3TD-1INT.

Receiving leaders: S, Riley Comforti 10-148, 2 TDs.

Midwestern

Freedom 31, Riverside 30

Freedom 0 17 7 7 —31

Riverside 0 7 7 16 —30

R: Nathan Sciarro 82 pass from Ben Hughes (Sciarro kick)

F: Brandon Pratte 35 pass from Cole Beck (Garett Paxton kick)

F: Reiker Welling 1 pass from Beck (Paxton kick)

F: Paxton 35 field goal

R: Sciarro 22 pass from Ben Hughes (Sciarro kick)

F: Tyrique Campbell 4 run (Paxton kick)

R: Sciarro 20 field goal

R: Hunter Nulph 33 run (Sciarro kick)

F: Brett Boyd 15 run (Paxton kick)

R: Ben Hughes 47 pass from Josh Bishop (run failed)

Rushing leaders: F, Brett Boyd 16-138, TD.

Passing leaders: F, Cole Beck 9-17-119-2TD-0INT. R, Ben Hughes 12-19-287-3TD-1INT.

Receiving leaders: R, Nathan Sciarro 7-191, 2 TDs.

Neshannock 34, Mohawk 3

Mohawk 0 0 0 3 —3

Neshannock 0 0 0 34 —34

New Brighton 38, Ellwood City 0

New Brighton 14 12 6 6 —38

Ellwood City 0 0 0 0 —0

N: Jacob Francona 19 pass from Jackson Hall (Gabe Haddox kick)

N: JoJo Reynolds 79 punt return (Haddox kick)

N: Nyasanu Greene 16 run (Haddox kick failed)

N: Mandel Irving 1 run (Haddox kick failed)

N: Francona 28 pass from Hall (Haddox kick failed)

N: Jason Adkins 10 pass from Haddox (Haddox kick failed)

Three Rivers

Brentwood 34, Seton LaSalle 23

Seton LaSalle 9 14 0 0 —23

Brentwood 6 6 14 8 —34

B: Eddie Gomez 21 pass from John Milcic (kick failed)

S-LS: Gabe Finale 38 run (kick failed)

S-LS: T.J. Cherry 40 field goal

S-LS: Finale 14 run (Cherry kick)

S-LS: Finale 1 run (Cherry kick)

B: Milcic 5 run (pass failed)

B: Aiden Wardzinski 12 pass from Milcic (Amire Spencer pass from Milcic)

B: Wardzinski 1 run (kick failed)

B: Spencer 19 pass from Milcic (Wardzinski pass from Milcic)

Rushing leaders: S-LS, Gabe Finale 24-138, 3 TDs. B, Aiden Wardzinski 24-122, TD.

Passing leaders: S-LS, Joe Ranft 9-21-109-0TD-1INT. B, John Milcic 9-23-210-3TD-3INT.

Burgettstown 42, Fort Cherry 0

Fort Cherry 0 0 0 0 —0

Burgettstown 21 7 14 0 —42

B: Cyle Conley 43 run (Seth Phillis kick)

B: Conley 1 run (Phillis kick)

B: Jake Lounder 25 run (Phillis kick)

B: Shane Kemper 1 run (Phillis kick)

B: Conley 2 run (Phillis kick)

B: Alexander Mitko 1 run (Phillis kick)

Rushing leaders: B, Cyle Conley 11-106, 3 TDs.

South Side Beaver 30, Serra Catholic 27 (OT)

Serra Catholic 0 0 0 0 27—27

South Side Beaver 0 0 0 0 30—30

SSB: Brandon Barber pass from Aden Almashy (kick)

SC: DaQuan Chatfield 7 pass (kick)

SSB: Anthony Navarra run (kick)

SC: Chatfield 7 pass (kick)

SSB: Navarra run (kick)

SC: Chatfield 70 run (kick failed)

SSB: Navarra run (kick failed)

SC: Ray Holmes 30 run (kick)

SSB: Noah Prince 24 field goal

Passing leaders: SSB, Aden Almashy 7-8-173-1TD-1INT.

Receiving leaders: SSB, Trent Seik 4-104.

Nonconference

Apollo-Ridge 22, Carlynton 7

Carlynton 7 0 0 0 —7

Apollo-Ridge 0 8 7 7 —22

C: Chauncie Mickens 16 pass from Elijah Babish (Rodrigo Corral kick)

A-R: Dom Reiter safety

A-R: Logan Harmon 10 run (pass failed)

A-R: Keighton Reese 2 run (Jacob Mull kick)

A-R: Reese 12 run (Mull kick)

Rushing leaders: A-R, Logan Harmon 20-157, TD.

Class A

Big 7

Our Lady of the Sacred Heart 42, Northgate 13

Our Lady of the Sacred Heart 21 14 7 0 —42

Northgate 7 0 0 6 —13

OLSH: Bobby Brazell 44 pass from Jay Pearson (Ryan Gehring kick)

OLSH: Brock Saftner 5 run (Gehring kick)

N: Jayden Mitchell 16 interception return (kick)

OLSH: Jacob Boyd 55 pass from Pearson (Gehring kick)

OLSH: Saftner 10 run (Gehring kick)

OLSH: Pearson 65 run (Gehring kick)

OLSH: Stephen Greer 27 run (Gehring kick)

N: Jeff Roberts 57 run (run failed)

Rushing leaders: OLSH, Steven Greer 9-138, TD; Jay Pearson 2-107, TD.

Passing leaders: OLSH, Jay Pearson 7-14-177-2TD-2INT.

Sto-Rox 43, Union 8

Union 0 8 0 0 —8

Sto-Rox 19 8 8 8 —43

S-R: Zay Davis 1 run (Aujore Nelson kick)

S-R: Brennan Harris 5 run (kick failed)

S-R: Dylan Greer 5 run (kick failed)

S-R: Darnell Anderson 25 interception return (Greer run)

U: Tyler Staub 33 pass from Tyler Benedict (Staub pass from Tyler Benedict)

S-R: Greer 10 run (Jaidon Berry run)

S-R: Diontae Givens 7 run (Berry run)

Passing leaders: S-R, Eric Wilson 27-42-298-0TD-2INT.

Receiving leaders: S-R, Jaidon Berry 12-147.

Eastern

Clairton 21, Greensburg Central Catholic 14

Clairton 13 0 8 0 —21

Greensburg Central Catholic 0 0 0 14 —14

C: Brendan Parsons 3 run (Kenlein Olgetree kick failed)

C: Isaiah Berry 4 run (Olgetree kick)

C: Olgetree 35 pass from Parsons (Olgetree pass from Parsons)

GCC: Ben LaCarte 3 pass from David Altimore (Nate Ward kick)

GCC: LaCarte 28 pass from Altimore (Ward kick)

Passing leaders: C, Brendan Parsons 11-18-100-1TD-2INT. GCC, David Altimore 10-22-131-2TD-1INT.

Receiving leaders: GCC, Ben LaCarte 4-110, 2 TDs.

Jeannette 48, Imani Christian 0

Imani Christian 0 0 0 0 —0

Jeannette 9 21 12 6 —48

J: Imani Sanders 15 run (Kellen Wensell kick)

J: safety

J: Imani Sanders 4 run (Wensell kick)

J: Kaelan Piscar 21 pass from Jimmy Sanders (Wensell kick)

J: Brett Birch 13 pass from Jimmy Sanders (Wensell kick)

J: Birch 26 run (kick failed)

J: Imani Sanders 7 run (kick failed)

J: Noah Sanders 7 run (kick failed)

Tri-County South

California 47, Avella 0

Avella 0 0 0 0 —0

California 21 13 13 0 —47

C: Lucas Qualk 13 run (Faith Keen kick)

C: Malik Ramsey 37 pass from Cochise Ryan (Keen kick)

C: Qualk 27 pass from Ryan (Keen kick)

C: Ramsey 37 pass from Ryan (Keen kick failed)

C: Ramsey 16 pass from Ryan (Keen kick)

C: Ryan 5 run (Keen kick)

C: Colten Lusk 64 run (Keen kick failed)

Jefferson-Morgan 42, Mapletown 0

Mapletown 0 0 0 0 —0

Jefferson-Morgan 14 6 16 6 —42

J-M: Colt Fowler 5 pass from Cole Jones (kick failed)

J-M: Colby Rutan 0 fumble recovery (Fowler run)

J-M: Jonathan Wolfe 11 run (run failed)

J-M: Liam Ankrom 29 run (Fowler run)

J-M: Tyler Kniha 20 pass from Jones (Fowler run)

J-M: Dalton Heath 1 run (run failed)

Rushing leaders: J-M, Jonathan Wolfe 11-142, TD; Liam Ankrom 15-100, TD.

Passing leaders: J-M, Cole Jones 7-14-119-2TD-1INT.

West Greene 50, Chartiers-Houston 12

Chartiers-Houston 0 0 0 12 —12

West Greene 6 18 20 6 —50

WG: Corey Wise 30 interception return (Kevin Thompson kick failed)

WG: Austin Crouse 47 pass from Gavin Scott (run failed)

WG: Ben Jackson 51 run (run failed)

WG: Jackson 57 run (kick failed)

WG: Jackson 38 run (Thompson kick)

WG: Kolin Walker 15 run (Thompson kick)

WG: Jackson 45 run (kick failed)

C-H: Jacob Mele 3 pass from Anthony Lento (kick failed)

WG: Jackson 31 run (kick failed)

C-H: Justin Beekley 15 pass from Terry Fetsko (pass failed)

Rushing leaders: WG, Ben Jackson 15-310, 5 TDs.

Passing leaders: C-H, Anthony Lento 9-27-123-1TD-3INT.

Receiving leaders: C-H, Tyler Blumen 4-116.

Nonconference

Charleroi 56, Riverview 0

Riverview 0 0 0 0 —0

Charleroi 7 14 21 14 —56

C: Alex Conrad 17 run (Joey Caruso kick)

C: Evan McGuire 37 pass from Conrad (Caruso kick)

C: Ethan Codeluppi 40 pass from Conrad (Caruso kick)

C: Brayden Mihalcin 6 run (Caruso kick)

C: Mihalcin 34 run (Caruso kick)

C: Mihalcin 22 run (Caruso kick)

C: Nikko Pellegrini 42 run (Caruso kick)

C: Nikko Pellegrini 16 run (Caruso kick)

Rushing leaders: C, Brayden Mihalcin 19-131, 3 TDs.

Leechburg 13, Rochester 6

Rochester 0 6 0 0 —6

Leechburg 0 7 0 6 —13

R: Denny Robinson 3 run (kick failed)

L: Dylan Cook 21 run (Jacob Shaw kick)

L: Braylon Lovelace 67 run (kick failed)

Springdale 28, Monessen 7

Monessen 0 7 0 0 —7

Springdale 7 6 8 7 —28

S: Legend Ausk 3 run (Matthew Haus kick)

S: Christian Vokes 19 run (kick failed)

M: Marquell Smith 52 pass from Howell DaWayne (Charles Mrlack kick)

S: Demitri Fritch 21 run (Vokes run)

S: Vokes 23 run (Haus kick)

Rushing leaders: S, Christian Vokes 20-144.

Waynesburg Central 37, Ambridge 8

Ambridge 8 0 0 0 —8

Waynesburg Central 0 9 21 7 —37

A: Deyvon Gill-Martin 41 run (Gill-Martin run)

WC: safety

WC: Darnell Johnson 1 run ( Benson kick)

WC: Avery McConville pass from Johnson (Benson kick)

WC: McConville pass from Trevor Stephenson (Benson kick)

WC: Stephenson 15 run (Benson kick)

WC: Stephenson 55 run (Benson kick)

Golf

Boys

Friday’s results

WPIAL

Class AAA

Section 1

Latrobe 201, Norwin 202

Medalists: Colten McCutheon (L), 35; Logan David (N), 38; Jared Stein (L), 39

Section 3

Butler 208, Shaler 240

Medalists: Brayden Setnar (B), 38; Colin Patterson (B), 39; Parker Worsley (B), 39

Section 4

Central Catholic 193, Franklin Regional 204

Medalists: Rocco Salvetti (CC), 36; Chuck Tragesser, 37; Carter Pitcairn (CC), 37

Gateway 215, Woodland Hills 222

Medalist: Ryan Walker (WH), 37

Fox Chapel 200, Plum 284

Medalist: Matt Mattioli (FC), 39

Section 5

Beaver 263, Ambridge 285

Medalists: Spencer Green (A), 42; Cody Brozich(B), 48

Section 8

Hampton 213, Kiski Area 238

Medalist: Matt Ruzenberka (H), 39

Class AA

Section 1

Freeport 251, St. Joseph 258

Medalists: Paul Zecca (F), 47; Madison Lara (SJ), 45

Section 3

Eden Christian 227, Vincentian Academy 282

Friday’s summaries

WPIAL

Class AA

Section 1

At River Forest Country Club, Back Nine, Par 36

Freeport 251, St. Joseph 258

Freeport: Paul Zecca 47; Dominic Kurn 48; Karsen Kronen 51; Ashton Cernicky 52; Nick Rusek 53

St. Joseph: Madison Lara 45; Joe Miller 49; Tyler Fontana 52; Jack Konieczny 54; Joshua Maltese 58

Record: Freeport (6-3, 5-2)

Girls

Friday’s result

WPIAL Class AAA

Section 1

Blackhawk 163, Moon 175

Medalist: Taylor Hajtol (B), 35

Section 3

Norwin 218, Connellsville 229

Medalists: Mallory Donofrio (N), 48; Abby Tikey (C), 53

Soccer

Boys

Saturday’s schedule

WPIAL

Nonsection

Armstrong at Carrick, 5:45 p.m.; Baldwin at Thomas Jefferson, 10 a.m.; Beaver County Christian at Trinity Christian, 11 a.m.; Belle Vernon at Elizabeth Forward, 7:30 p.m.; Bethel Park at Chartiers Valley, 10 a.m.; Brashear at Shaler, 12:30 p.m.; Burrell at Springdale, 11 a.m.; Deer Lakes at North Hills, 7:30 p.m.; Kiski Area at Gateway, 11:30 p.m.; Latrobe at Mt. Pleasant, 2:30 p.m.; Montour at Canon-McMillan, 7:30 p.m.; North Catholic at Moon, 2:30 p.m.; Norwin at Ringgold, 2 p.m. ; Penn Hills at Ambridge, 4 p.m.; Penn-Trafford at North Allegheny, 6:30 p.m.; Riverside at Blackhawk, 11 a.m.; Seton LaSalle at Fox Chapel, 7 p.m.; South Side Beaver at Neshannock, 11 a.m.; Trinity at McKeesport, 10 a.m.; West Allegheny at South Fayette, 1 p.m.

Girls

Friday’s results

WPIAL

Class AAAA

Section 1

North Allegheny 4, Shaler 0

Class A Section 2 Bentworth at Geibel, ppd.

Nonsection

McKeesport 3, Carrick 2

Winchester Thurston at Sewickley Academy, ppd.

Saturday’s schedule

WPIAL

Class AAAA

Section 1

Fox Chapel at North Hills, 3 p.m.; Seneca Valley at Pine-Richland, 8 p.m.

Section 2

Baldwin at Brashear, 7:30 p.m.; Bethel Park at Mt. Lebanon, 7:45 p.m.; Upper St. Clair at Peters Township, 3 p.m.

Section 3

Connellsville at Norwin, 11:30 a.m.; Hempfield at Allderdice, 2 p.m.; Penn-Trafford at Penn Hills, 7 p.m.

Class 3A

Section 1

Armstrong at Franklin Regional, 11:30 a.m.; Indiana at Gateway, 1:15 p.m.; Kiski Area at Hampton, 10 a.m.; Mars at Knoch, 10 a.m.

Section 2

Laurel Highlands at Elizabeth Forward, 1 p.m.; Ringgold at Belle Vernon, 7:30 p.m.; Uniontown at Greensburg Salem, 12:30 p.m.

Section 3

Plum at Oakland Catholic, 11 a.m.; Thomas Jefferson at Obama Academy, 10:45 a.m.; Trinity at Woodland Hills, 11:30 a.m.

Section 4

Blackhawk at Ambridge, 7:30 p.m.; Central Valley at Montour, 12 p.m.; Chartiers Valley at West Allegheny, 12:30 p.m.

Class 2A

Section 1

Avonworth at Beaver, 2 p.m.; Keystone Oaks at Hopewell, 6 p.m.; North Catholic at Quaker Valley, 10 a.m.

Section 2

East Allegheny at Deer Lakes, 1 p.m.; Freeport at Apollo-Ridge, 6:30 p.m.; Valley at Highlands, 11 a.m.

Section 3

Brownsville at South Park, 7 p.m.; Southmoreland at South Allegheny, 10 a.m.; Yough at Mt. Pleasant, 10 a.m.

Class A

Section 1

Jeannette at Serra Catholic, 11 a.m.; Springdale at Shady Side Academy, 11 a.m.

Section 2

Beth-Center at Monessen, 10 a.m.; Chartiers-Houston at Charleroi, 10 a.m.; Geibel at McGuffey, 1 p.m.

Section 3

Quigley Catholic at OLSH, 7 p.m.; Riverside at Mohawk, 10 a.m.; Sewickley Academy at Neshannock, 1 p.m.

Section 4

Carlynton at Ellis School, noon; Eden Christian at Winchester Thurston, 1 p.m.; Seton LaSalle at Vincentian Academy, 4 p.m.

Nonsection

Albert Gallatin at Carrick, 4 p.m.; Greensburg Central Catholic at Steel Valley, 6 p.m.; Hollidaysburg at Latrobe, 3:30 p.m.; McKeesport at West Mifflin, 2 p.m.

Tennis

Girls

Friday’s results

WPIAL

Class AAA

Section 1

Hempfield 4, Kiski Area 1

Class AA

Section 4

Winchester Thurston 5, Carlynton 0

Friday’s summaries

WPIAL

Class AAA

Section 1

Hempfield 4, Kiski Area 1

Singles: Alexis Smith (H) d. Evelyn Brown, 6-2, 6-4; Maura Harbaugh (H) d. Erica Stariha, 6-1, 6-0; Olivia Shafer (H) d. Emily Maclean, 6-3, 6-3

Doubles: Claire Bryan/Sydney Repasky (H) d. Lexy Pollick/Steph Pantelas, 6-3, 6-2; Alli Bruno/Julie Bush (KA) d. Anna Maselli/Corinne Bringe, 6-4, 6-7, 7-6

Volleyball

Girls

Friday’s result

WPIAL

Nonsection

Quigley Catholic at Carrick (n)