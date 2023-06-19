High school wrestling coaches takes wait-and-see approach with 3-point takedown

By:

Sunday, June 18, 2023 | 7:54 PM

Paul Schofield | Tribune-Review Burrell’s Calio Zanella takes down Brookville’s Antonio Thornton during the 2023 PIAA Class 2A team championships. Paul Schofield | Tribune-Review Franklin Regional’s Tyler Kapusta looks to the official asking if it’s a two-point takedown against Seneca Valley junior Cooper Smith in the WPIAL Class 3A semifinals March 4. Waynesburg’s Mac Church and Latrobe’s Vinny Kilkeary seem to agree with Kapusta. Paul Schofield | Tribune-Review Penn-Trafford’s Jake Lang tries to take down Kiski Area’s Clayton Cramer during a 114-pound match Jan. 30. Paul Schofield | Tribune-Review Norwin’s Gabe Conboy (airborne) tries to avoid takedown attempt by Colt Schrader of Eastside, S.C. during a 133-pound match Dec. 29, 2022 at the Powerade Wrestling Tournament. Previous Next

There was a major shakeup in college wrestling earlier this month when the value of takedown was changed from two to three points in a move meant to encourage more aggressive offense.

Will that rule change make its way down to the high school level?

Local coaches don’t think such a change is imminent, but they are interested in seeing how the three-point takedown makes an impact on college mats.

“It’s tough to score in college,” Burrell coach Josh Shields said. “The new takedown rule might create more risk-reward action.”

In addition to the takedown change, the NCAA Playing Rules Oversight Panel also brought back the three-point nearfall to go along with the in-place two-point and four-point nearfalls.

The panel approved 13 of the 14 changes recommended in April by the college wrestling rules committee. The only change not approved was awarding a point for a minute of riding time only if a wrestler received nearfall points.

Franklin Regional coach Matt Lebe said he likes that the sport continues to evolve.

“I could possibly see the three-point takedown coming,” Lebe said. “We’ll see how things play out. I’m not sure the four-point nearfall will be included (in high school).”

Norwin coach Kyle Martin and Penn-Trafford coach Travis McKillop said they are all for promoting offense in the sport.

While they doubt the college changes will hit the high school level soon, they do like some of the new National Federation of State High School Associations changes on the way next season.

The biggest high school rule change will allow a wrestler to compete six times in a day, up from the previous limit of five, as long as it’s no more than 10 times over two days.

The mandatory rest period between matches was shortened from 45 minutes to 30 minutes. Also, if a wrestler takes a medical forfeit because he or she is injured or becomes ill during a tournament, subsequent losses would not be added to his or her record as long as the tournament director approves.

“I don’t agree with the medical forfeits, especially for seeding purposes,” McKillop said. “I do like cutting down the wait time. Thirty minutes is plenty of time to recover. Kids are training better.”

McKillop is not alone on the medical forfeit procedure. Other coaches from the WPIAL agree that medical forfeit process shouldn’t change.

Martin said there is no wait time rule on the international level.

“When they say go, you have to be ready,” Martin said. “I think it will speed up tournaments. One area I’d like to see in high school wrestling is the college rule on out-of-bounds system. That would create action.”

Shields also approved of the six-match limit.

“For the high school level, the more wrestling the better,” he said. “Being able to wrestle more matches in a day is a good thing.”

Lebe is in favor of the reduced wait time between matches.

“Decreasing the time between matches is good,” he said. “The less time will benefit. I know our wrestlers will be ready to roll. Our wrestlers are conditioned to wrestle multiple times.”

The NFHS also made a handful of other minor rules changes, allowing longer facial hair and permitting white or gray trim on officials’ shoes, for example.

Paul Schofield is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Paul by email at pschofield@triblive.com or via Twitter .

Tags: Burrell, Franklin Regional, Norwin, Penn-Trafford