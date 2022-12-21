High school wrestling notebook: Butler ends Waynesburg’s winning streak at 42
By: Paul Schofield
Tuesday, December 20, 2022 | 6:34 PM
Previous
Next
When Butler defeated Waynesburg, 40-32, in wrestling Saturday, it was the Raiders’ first loss to a WPIAL team in 42 matches.
The Golden Tornado have been on the brink of reaching the WPIAL elite in recent years, and winning the Kiski Area Duals launched them to a new level.
Trinity (3-0) jumped to the top spot in the Trib HSSN rankings in Class 3A and Butler (6-0) to No. 2.
Waynesburg (5-1) dropped to No. 3.
King of the Mountain
Host Central Mountain captured the King of the Mountain tournament with 152 points, edging Canon-McMillan (142) and State College (138.5).
Latrobe (123) finished fifth, Burrell seventh (104.5), Franklin Regional eighth (93), Thomas Jefferson 22nd (67.5) and Seneca Valley 27th (52).
WPIAL wrestlers winning titles were Latrobe’s Luke Willochell (114 pounds) along with Canon-McMillan’s Andrew Binni (127) and Matt Furman (172).
Placing second were Seneca Valley’s Connor Smith, who lost to Willochell, 7-2, Franklin Regional’s Gavyn Beck (160) and Juliano Marion (189) and Latrobe’s Corey Boerio (215).
Panther Holiday Classic
Bentworth (114) finished seventh, Mount Pleasant (112.5) was eighth, McGuffey (77) was 18th, Armstrong (71.5) was 23rd, Indiana (52) 32nd, Beaver Falls (22) 41st and Ligonier Valley (15) 43rd.
Matches to watch
There are two interesting dual matches Thursday.
Connellsville visits Waynesburg, and Hempfield hosts Canon-McMillan.
Coming up
Holiday tournament action begins Dec. 27 with the Southmoreland Tournament. Butler is the defending champion.
There are 31 teams entered in the two-day event, including Mt. Pleasant, McGuffey and Plum.
The finals are slated for Dec. 28.
The Steve DeAugustino Holiday Classic is Dec. 28 at West Mifflin.
Highlands and Shaler are among the top teams in the tournament.
Paul Schofield is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Paul by email at pschofield@triblive.com or via Twitter .