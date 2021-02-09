High school wrestling roundup for Feb. 8, 2021: Waynesburg rolls to section title

Tuesday, February 9, 2021 | 3:20 AM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Waynesburg’s Joseph Simon works against Canon-McMillan’s Brandon Dami at 113 pounds on Jan. 27.

No. 1 Waynesburg was practically unbeatable Monday night, winning all 21 contested bouts over two matches to claim a WPIAL Class AAA Section 4 championship.

The Raiders (10-0) defeated Peters Township, 66-6, in the finals and Mt. Lebanon, 72-6, in the semifinals.

Cole Homet (138), Wyatt Henson (145), Luca Augustine (172) and Noah Tustin (215) recorded two first-period pins. Joseph Simon (113) and Ryan Howard (285) also won twice by fall for Waynesburg.

Peters Township (9-2) had a first-round bye because Canon-McMillan dropped out of the tournament.

Seneca Valley 36, North Allegheny 27 – Sennaca Harney (285), Connor Smith (106) and Tyler Chappell (113) won the first three bouts of the match, giving Seneca Valley (18-1) the lead for good in the Section 3-AAA finals.

Dylan Chappell (132), Alejandro Herrera-Rondon (152) and Liam Volk-Klos won by fall and Antonio Amelio (16) won in overtime for Seneca Valley, which defeated Mars, 78-0, in the semifinals.

Max Stedeford (145) and Travis Stipetich (172) had pins and Nicholas Gorman (126), Bradley Stipetich (138) and Aidan Buggey (215) won decision for North Allegheny (12-2), which blanked West Allegheny, 64-0, in the semis.

West Allegheny entered the field when Butler pulled out.

Quaker Valley 45, Montour 21 – Justin Richey, William Campbell, Conner Redinger, Patrick Cutchember and Amir McCracken won five straight matches from 152 to 215 pounds, helping Quaker Valley (12-5) break a 15-15 tie and roll to the Section 2-AA championship.

Richey, Redinger and Nicholas Allen (132) won two matches on the night for Quaker Valley, which defeated Freedom, 54-12, in the semifinals. Redinger had two pins in less than a minute.

Montour (5-2) reached the finals with a 45-27 semifinal win over Laurel.

Burgettstown 46, Beth-Center 18 – Burgettstown won the final seven bouts of the match, turning an 18-6 deficit into a Section 1-AA championship.

Ryan Green (172), Joey Baronick (285), Parker Sentipal (106) and Gaven Suica (120) had pins during the run. Turner Lehman’s 7-5 decision at 215 gave Burgettstown (12-0) the lead for good. Dylan Slovick’s 6-0 win at 113 clinched the victory. Joey Sentipal (132) also won for Burgettstown.

Tyler Debnar (138) and Trevor Pettit (160) had pins and Kyle McCollum (132) and Tyler Berish (145) won by decision as Beth-Center took an 18-6 lead.

In the semifinals, Burgettstown defeated McGuffey 65-9, and Beth-Center beat Fort Cherry, 52-24.

Tags: Burgettstown, Quaker Valley, Seneca Valley, Waynesburg