Highlands defense shuts down Hampton, but Talbots still qualify for playoffs

Friday, October 28, 2022 | 11:44 PM

In a game with playoff implications in the Class 4A Greater Allegheny Conference, Highlands defeated Hampton, 19-7, Friday night.

Highlands’ defense did the heavy lifting, stopping Hampton on fourth-and-short inside the red zone twice.

Highlands (9-1, 5-1) had already clinched a playoff spot, but Hampton (5-5, 3-3), North Catholic and Mars were battling for the last two berths from the conference. Despite the loss, the Talbots backed into the WPIAL playoff field.

“That’s tough for the other team to come back from that,” Highlands coach Matt Bonislawski said of the fourth-down stops. “The toughness we had up front, they couldn’t get any push. That’s big for us and a big confidence boost for our defense. Our defense was lights out tonight.”

The Rams struck first, finding the end zone after Landan Signorella recovered a fumble for a touchdown. Julius Saunders ran the ball from the Hampton 20-yard line 18 yards before being stripped of the football at the 2 yard-line. Burton Babinsack nailed the extra point, making it 7-0.

After the touchdown, defense dominated the first half. Highlands drove down the field going into Hampton territory, but Talbots’ linebacker Brock Borgo intercepted a Chandler Thimons pass, pulling it in with one hand.

Highlands forced a turnover on downs of its own, stuffing Hampton on fourth-and-1 inside the red zone.

Thimons threw two more picks. Borgo notched another interception and Talbots’ linebacker Mike Morgano intercepted a pass with under a minute left in the half in Hampton territory.

Highlands held the lead 7-0 going into halftime.

In the third quarter, the Rams extended their lead after Aaran Randolph ran 1 yard for a touchdown. The snap was fumbled on the PAT, making it 13-0.

Despite going down two scores, the Talbots did not go away. After being stopped on their previous drive on fourth-and-short, Hampton got the ball back and drove it downfield. The drive was capped off with an Adrian Midgley 24-yard touchdown pass to Benny Haselrig, cutting the lead to 13-7 after the Luke Fiscus extra point.

Highlands then looked to run the clock out. The Rams capped off their performance with a reverse pass trick play on a jet sweep on fourth-and-short. Randolph found Rondeal Hewlitt for a 42-yard touchdown pass.

“That play was crazy,” Randolph said. “I didn’t know he was going to do that. I knew they were going to bite on it because we ran that play twice. He was open and it was a touchdown.”

Bonislawski added that the trick play was worth the risk.

“We had a new long snapper in and I was just nervous about getting it off,” Bonislawski said. “ Our defense was playing well and I trusted the kids to get it done on offense. They wanted to go for it. I figured we’d lose maybe 20 yards of field position, if that, so it was worth a shot.:

The Rams were led by the rushing attack of Randolph and Thimons. Randolph finished with 107 yards on 17 carries and a touchdown and Thimons finished with 142 yards on 19 carries.

The Talbots were able to move the ball but were halted by the Rams’ red zone defense. Haselrig spearheaded the offense, catching 11 passes for 123 yards and a touchdown.

Hampton coach Steve Sciullo was proud of his team’s performance, forcing the Rams to turn the ball over on multiple occasions.

“Our kids come to play defense and we try to play some good offense,” Sciullo said. “In some weeks, we do some things and in some we don’t.

“We were a little compromised this week with some injuries but they just went out and battled and our kids fought their hearts out, and that’s what I love to see,” Sciullo said. “And we get to do it again next week.”

