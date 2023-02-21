Highlands dominates Elizabeth Forward in Class 4A first round

By:

Monday, February 20, 2023 | 10:00 PM

Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review Highlands’ Bradyn Foster dunks on a fast break against Elizabeth Forward during a WPIAL Class 4A first-round game Monday, Feb. 20, 2023, at Highlands High School. Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review Highlands’ Chandler Thimons shoots over Elizabeth Forward’s Cy Herchelroath during a WPIAL Class 4A first-round game Monday, Feb. 20, 2023, at Highlands High School. Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review Highlands’ Bradyn Foster grabs a rebound over Elizabeth Forward’s Charles Meehleib during a WPIAL Class 4A first-round game Monday, Feb. 20, 2023, at Highlands High School. Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review Highlands’ Landan Signorella is fouled by Elizabeth Forward’s Zachariah Jones during a WPIAL Class 4A first-round game Monday, Feb. 20, 2023, at Highlands High School. Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review Highlands’ Jimmy Kunst (right) fights for a loose ball with Elizabeth Forward’s Isaiah Turner during a WPIAL Class 4A first-round game Monday, Feb. 20, 2023, at Highlands High School. Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review Highlands’ Landan Signorella and Jimmy Kunst fight for a rebound with Elizabeth Forward’s Cy Herchelroath during a WPIAL Class 4A first-round game Monday, Feb. 20, 2023, at Highlands High School. Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review Highlands’ Jimmy Kunst is fouled by Elizabeth Forward’s Andrew Cook during a WPIAL Class 4A first-round game Monday, Feb. 20, 2023, at Highlands High School. Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review Highlands’ Jimmy Kunst is fouled by Elizabeth Forward’s Charles Nigut during a WPIAL Class 4A first-round game Monday, Feb. 20, 2023, at Highlands High School. Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review Highlands’ Chandler Thimons blocks the shot of Elizabeth Forward’s Charles Meehleib during a WPIAL Class 4A first-round game Monday, Feb. 20, 2023, at Highlands High School. Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review Highlands’ Jimmy Kunst is fouled by Elizabeth Forward’s Andrew Cook during a WPIAL Class 4A first-round game Monday, Feb. 20, 2023, at Highlands High School. Previous Next

The WPIAL Class 4A boys basketball playoffs are chock-full of contenders, and Highlands showed why it is one of them in its first-round game Monday night.

The fifth-seeded Golden Rams held No. 12 Elizabeth Forward without a field goal for the first seven minutes and ended up with five players in double figures in a dominant 71-34 victory.

Highlands (20-3) advanced to play No. 4 Hampton. It’ll be the third meeting of the year for the two schools. Hampton won the first two but will be without leading scorer Peter Kramer, who is ineligible for the postseason after transferring from Shady Side Academy.

Highlands contested pretty much every shot Elizabeth Forward (8-13) put up in the first quarter, including multiple blocks by Bradyn Foster. They turned the defense into offense with quick transition buckets and raced out to an 18-4 lead.

“We continually harp on defense because we know that’s the thing that’s going to take us as far as we can go,” Highlands coach Corey Dotchin said. “I thought we played really good defense today, but I also saw a few areas we can clean up that can make us even better. Overall, though, I’m happy with how the guys executed the game plan from start to finish.”

Highlands extended the lead to 43-14 at halftime and a Foster dunk put the game into mercy rule in the third quarter.

Cam Reigard led the way with 17 points. Foster had 15, Jimmy Kunst finished with 14, Jordyn Tavarez scored 12 and Landon Signorella netted 11 off the bench.

It was a balanced night on the scoresheet, something Highlands has been accustomed to this season.

“We love sharing the ball and getting each other our shots,” Signorella said. “We don’t want to be selfish because that can bring us down. We like to build each other up and sharing the basketball does that. Getting five guys in double digits is great, and if we do that every game, we can make a long run.”

Isaiah Turner led Elizabeth Forward with 14 points.

Highlands will get another shot at Hampton to see if the third time is the charm. A win will put the Golden Rams in the semifinals for a second consecutive season.

“We know (Hampton) is still a good team without (Kramer),” Dotchin said. “Basketball is the ultimate team sport. One guy doesn’t make a team. We know he’s a huge piece, but they are well-coached and they will be prepared. They were prepared the last two times they played us. We’ll look at film and we’ll talk as coaches and get a game plan together. We’re looking forward to what Thursday brings.”

Jerin Steele is a freelance writer

Tags: Elizabeth Forward, Highlands