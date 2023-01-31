Highlands girls pull away from Freeport, clinch spot in playoffs

Monday, January 30, 2023 | 9:26 PM

The Highlands girls basketball team knew a victory over rival Freeport in Monday’s Section 1-4A matchup would give it an official berth to the WPIAL playoffs.

After a close first quarter, the Golden Rams started to take control in the second. Highlands led by 17 at halftime, didn’t let up in the third and finished off a 65-35 victory.

“This is a great feeling and a relief that we know we’re in the playoffs, but there is more to come. We have more to do before the playoffs,” said junior guard Kalleigh Nerone, who led all scorers with 21 points. “We are continuing to find who we are and work on improving what we’ve been struggling with. We did a good job tonight of rebounding and pushing the pace.”

Highlands, which improved to 11-7 overall and 6-3 in the section, came in having lost three of its last four games. It was a challenging stretch that featured losses to section leader North Catholic (10-0), second-place Knoch (7-2) and Class 6A power Upper St. Clair with a win over neighbor and Class A playoff contender St. Joseph.

The Golden Rams, who visit Derry on Thursday, are in sole possession of third place in the section. Greensburg Salem lost to North Catholic, 45-28, on Monday and fell to fourth place at 5-4.

“We’ve definitely been working on what is causing us to have lulls in energy and intensity at times,” said Highlands coach Shawn Bennis, who saw his team outscore Freeport, 23-9, in the second quarter to forge a 37-20 advantage at the break.

“The key for us today was to ensure that we were rebounding so we can run. Our transition is better when we do rebound. We’ve also been working on our depth. We played nine, in and out, through the first three quarters. We’re trying to give the starters a little bit of a breather so they are fresh more as the game goes on.”

Nerone scored 19 of her 21 points over the second and third quarters. In all, Highlands had four juniors score in double digits. Jocelyn Bielak tallied 15, Shelby Wojcik 11 and Kate Myers 10.

Despite the loss that dropped it to 3-7 in the section, Freeport is still alive for the fourth playoff spot from the section. It needs to beat Derry next Monday and have Greensburg Salem lose its games Thursday at home against Knoch and Monday at Highlands.

That would set up a scenario where if the Yellowjackets would go to Greensburg Salem for the section finale Feb. 9 and win that game, they would forge a tie for fourth place with the Golden Lions.

A split in the season series would mean Freeport and Greensburg Salem would qualify. The Golden Lions won the first meeting with the Yellowjackets, 40-29, on Jan. 16.

“It is what it is, and we just have to go and play basketball,” Freeport coach Fred Soilis said.

Senior Melaina DeZort and junior Morgan Croney led the Yellowjackets against Highlands with 12 points apiece. DeZort is 15 points away from 1,000 for her career.

Junior forward Brooke Kmetz added nine points.

“We just didn’t get back in transition, and we just don’t have the number of scorers Highlands does,” Soilis said. “And when you lose (senior guard) Ava (Solis), you’re losing points, rebounds and defense. It’s been tough to stay in a couple of games. It was fairly close after one, and we battled back, but then the wheels fell off, and they stayed off.”

