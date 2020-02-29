Highlands handles Belle Vernon, wins 1st WPIAL title since 1995

Saturday, February 29, 2020 | 2:42 PM

Over the course of the WPIAL Class 4A playoffs, top-seeded Highlands has shown that they have the capability to win in a multitude of ways.

Whether it be their post presence with Johnny Crise or their perimeter shooting with Korry Myers and Luke Cochran, they take whatever their opponents give them. On Saturday, at Pitt’s Petersen Events Center, the Golden Rams played their most complete game yet.

Johnny Crise dominated the paint, scoring 23 points and grabbing 14 rebounds, while Korry Myers hit six 3-pointers as the No. 1 Golden Rams (21-3) topped sixth-seeded Belle Vernon (19-7), 72-54, to capture their first WPIAL title since 1995.

“This is definitely a great feeling,” Crise said. “The last couple of years we have come so close to a championship. So, to finally get here and show what we have, it’s a great feeling to come out on top.”

Highlands made its last WPIAL championship appearance in 2015-2016. They also lost in the semifinals the past two seasons. So, when they finally got their shot to play at The Pete, they took advantage of it.

The two teams traded buckets throughout the first quarter and neither team could gain a significant advantage. But just before the buzzer, sophomore guard Devin Whitlock hit a 3-pointer, his ninth point of the game, to give the Leopards a 16-13 advantage after eight minutes.

“I just came out and tried to get the win for my team,” Whitlock, who scored a game-high 27 points, said. “I was trying to stay strong, go to the hole strong, and just be a good team player and that’s how I come into every game.”

In the second quarter, the Golden Rams started to take control of the game and it took a significant turn with about six minutes to go in the half.

Highlands was trailing 20-17 after a Whitlock layup, but Myers answered with back-to-back three-pointers to spark a 13-2 run that gave his team a 30-22 lead with two minutes left in the half.

“That just got me going,” Myers said. “But as soon as they called the timeout, I came into the huddle and said we’re not done, we still got another half to go.”

From there, the Highlands defense took over. They limited the Leopards to just eight points in the second quarter and seven in the third.

At the end of the quarter freshman guard, Jimmy Kunst drilled a jumper from just outside the free-throw line to give Highlands a 17-point advantage heading into the final frame.

“We just don’t stop coming,” Cochran said. “You might take a lead or make a few shots, but we don’t stop coming. We could’ve been down 30, but we won’t stop. That’s our culture, were gas all the time and we don’t let up.”

Belle Vernon picked it up offensively in the final frame and scored 23 points but Highlands was still there as Antoine McDaniel scored 11 of his 13 points in the final frame to cap the victory.

Throughout the game, the Leopards were cold from behind the arc. They were 4-for-27 from behind the 3-point line and coach Joe Salvino thought that was a big contributing factor to the loss.

“You gotta put the ball in the hole, that’s the name of the game,” Salvino said.

Both teams will advance to the PIAA tournament and will play on March 6. Highlands will play District 10 third-place finisher Harbor Creek and Belle Vernon will match up with District 9 champion Clearfield.

