Highlands’ Johnny Crise accepts preferred walk-on offer from Penn State
By:
Tuesday, December 10, 2019 | 2:40 PM
Highlands’ high-flying athlete Johnny Crise made his college decision Tuesday and accepted a preferred walk-on offer to play football at Penn State.
I’m staying home!! #WeAre @TylerBowen @DannKabalaPSU @coachjfranklin pic.twitter.com/LSmydwcaNd— Johnny Crise (@Crise_20) December 10, 2019
Throughout his high school career, Crise has been known for his athleticism. He has displayed his jumping ability on the basketball court by catching alley-oops and converting dazzling dunks and also provided the Golden Rams football team with a big threat in the passing game.
In his senior season on the football field, Crise caught 38 passes for 792 yards and seven touchdowns.
As a junior last season, Crise caught 40 passes for 796 yards and 10 touchdowns. Then he followed it up on the basketball court by averaging a double-double with 16.8 points and 11.3 rebounds for a Highlands team that was on the brink of knocking off eventual WPIAL champion New Castle in the WPIAL Class 4A semifinals.
*This story will be updated
