Highlands’ Johnny Crise accepts preferred walk-on offer from Penn State

Tuesday, December 10, 2019 | 2:40 PM

Nate Smallwood | Tribune-Review Highlands’ Johnny Crise (26) rushes the ball against New Castle during their game on Friday, Oct. 18, 2019.

Highlands’ high-flying athlete Johnny Crise made his college decision Tuesday and accepted a preferred walk-on offer to play football at Penn State.

Throughout his high school career, Crise has been known for his athleticism. He has displayed his jumping ability on the basketball court by catching alley-oops and converting dazzling dunks and also provided the Golden Rams football team with a big threat in the passing game.

In his senior season on the football field, Crise caught 38 passes for 792 yards and seven touchdowns.

As a junior last season, Crise caught 40 passes for 796 yards and 10 touchdowns. Then he followed it up on the basketball court by averaging a double-double with 16.8 points and 11.3 rebounds for a Highlands team that was on the brink of knocking off eventual WPIAL champion New Castle in the WPIAL Class 4A semifinals.

