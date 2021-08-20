Highlands looks to leave playoff drought in past

Friday, August 20, 2021 | 6:01 AM

Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review Highlands’ Chandler Thimons looks for a receiver during a 7-on-7 competition in July.

Chandler Thimons enters his third year as the Highlands starting quarterback hoping to help snap the Golden Rams’ five-year playoff drought.

The 6-foot-3, 215-pound signal caller said he developed a high degree of optimism through the team’s work in the offseason.

“This team has a really special bond this year,” Thimons said. “We lost a lot of quality players from last year, but at the same time, the guys we have back and some of the younger guys have put in so much time in the weight room and on the field getting ready for the season. We can’t wait to see what the season holds for us.”

Highlands defeated Knoch in its opener last year before suffering consecutive losses to Mars, Hampton and Plum. The Golden Rams rebounded with convincing wins over Indiana, Armstrong and Greensburg Salem as they challenged for a WPIAL playoff spot and finished 4-3.

Coach Dom Girardi hopes his returning players can pick up where they left off when they open the season Aug. 27 against University Prep.

“The kids definitely showed a number of times last year what we can do if we execute consistently, do the little things right and play well as a team.” Girardi said.

Five teams make the playoffs out of the Greater Allegheny this year. The Class 4A bracket will have 13 teams as opposed to eight in last year’s truncated, covid-affected season.

“I expect the conference to be extremely competitive week-in and week-out,” Girardi said. “It’s going to come down to making those little plays throughout the course of a game to tip the scales in your favor.”

Thimons threw for 16 touchdowns and more than 1,300 yards in seven games last fall.

“One of the big things I’ve seen from Chandler is his ability to grow even more as a leader for this team, holding guys accountable, expecting them to show up and do the right things,” Girardi said. “On the field, there is just no substitute for his experience. He got a ton of throws in the offseason. It’s definitely to his advantage to have those games under his belt going into his season.”

Junior Landon Signorella, who also started in the secondary on defense last year and made 34 tackles with two fumble recoveries, is expected to be one of Thimons’ main targets in the passing game.

Jrake Burford, a senior, also hopes to increase his stock at one of the wideout spots. At linebacker in 2020, Burford recorded 39 tackles with three sacks.

“They both looked really good in the offseason,” said Girardi, who also looks to senior Tony Jones to make an impact.

“We’re not afraid to throw three, four, maybe even five receivers out there from time to time. If you are a receiver on our team, you definitely will have ample opportunity to show what you can do.”

Senior Brock White, the team’s leading rusher last year who added 36 tackles and four sacks from his linebacker spot, is recovering from a knee injury suffered in a 7-on-7 game in May. Girardi hopes to have White back in the early part of the regular season.

“Knowing Brock and his work ethic, he’s done everything asked of him and more in his recovery,” Girardi said. “He’s really pushing himself. He has a history of coming back from injuries like this.”

Sophomore Luke Bombalski, Girardi said, stepped up into a bigger running back role this spring and summer.

“He’s grown in the weight room and also has grown mentally and maturity-wise,” Girardi said. “He’s someone who will help us this year, no doubt.”

Girardi said though the offensive line is inexperienced — only senior center Danny Thimons returns — he likes the group’s work ethic, mental toughness and commitment.

“Danny makes a lot of the calls, and he’s extremely smart,” Girardi said. “He has grown as a leader in his own right.”

Thimons, senior Caliel Long and junior Tyler Becker are expected to form a united front in the defensive trenches after seeing significant time there last year.

“While we are looking to fill some big shoes with the kids we lost, we do have good returning experience at all three defensive levels,” Girardi said.

Highlands

Coach: Dom Girardi

2020 record: 4-3, 4-3 in Class 4A Greater Allegheny Conference

All-time record: 268-250-7

SCHEDULE

Date, Opponent, Time

8.27 University Prep, 7

9.3 at Valley, 7

9.10 Burrell, 7

9.17 at Mars*, 7

9.24 Hampton*, 7

10.1 Plum*, 7

10.8 at Indiana*, 7

10.15 Armstrong*, 7

10.22 at Greensburg Salem*, 7

10.29 Knoch*, 7

* Conference game

STATISTICAL LEADERS

Passing: Chandler Thimons

90-153, 1,315 yards, 16 TDs

Receiving: D.J. Loveland*

36-396, 3 TDs

Rushing: Brock White

141-654, 7 TDs

*Graduated

FAST FACTS

• Last year’s three losses — Mars, Hampton and Plum — came by a combined 25 points.

• Girardi, who begins his fifth season as head coach of the Golden Rams, owns a pair of winning seasons. He helped the team go 5-4 in his first season in 2017.

• Brock White tallied 833 combined receiving and rushing yards and 13 touchdowns last year.

• Chandler Thimons hopes to build on his first two seasons as Highlands’ quarterback where he threw for a combined 2,678 yards and 27 touchdowns.

ROSTER

No., Name, Pos., Cl.

2, Brayden White, WR/DB, So.

3, Montrell Johnson, RB/DB, Fr.

4, Aaran Randolf, WR/DB, So.

5, Manni Carson, WR/DB, Jr.

6, Tyler Oligee, WR/LB, Jr.

7, Boyd Brown, QB/LB, So.

8, Nick McQuade, QB/LB, Jr.

9, Jordyn Taveras, WR/DB, So.

10, Adian Burford, WR/LB, Fr.

11, Jrake Burford, WR/DB, Sr.

12, Chandler Thimons, QB/LB, Jr.

14, Menage Lucas, QB/LB, Fr.

15, Tony Jones, WR/DB, Sr.

20, Landan Signorella, WR/DB, Jr.

21, Bryan Harvin, WR/DB, Fr.

22, Brock White, RB/LB, Sr.

24, Bryan Randolf, WR/DB, Sr.

26, Julius Suanders, RB/LB, So.

28, Ashton Hatajik, WR/LB, Jr.

31, Devonne Wilson, WR/DB, So.

32, Nygel Jack, RB/DB, Fr.

33, Luke Bombalski, RB/LB, So.

34, Cameron Layhew, WR/DB, Jr.

41, Rondeal Hewlett, WR/DB, Jr.

42, Burton Babinsack, WR/DB, Fr.

44, Braden Litwicki, TE/LB, Fr.

48, Angelo Markey, TE/LB, So.

50, Calub Hank, OL/DL, Jr.

51, Cody Hubert, OL/DL, Jr.

52, Dylan McConville, OL/DL, Fr.

53, Brian Marra, OL/DL, Fr.

54, Caliel Long, OL/DL, Sr.

55, Landon McConville, OL/DL, Fr.

56, Lucas Callen, OL/DL, Sr.

57, Adian Vargo, OL/DL, Jr.

58, Brennan Haidze, OL/DL, So.

59, Tyler Thompson, OL/DL, Sr.

61, Devon Witherup, OL/DL, So.

63, James Naviglia, OL/DL, Fr.

64, Ethan Roberts, OL/DL, Sr.

66, Zachhary D’Angelo, OL/DL, Fr.

67, Roman Vivirito, OL/DL, Jr.

68, Caden Kowalski, OL/DL, Fr.

70, Daniel Gohn, OL/DL, Fr.

72, Daniel Thimons, OL/DL, Sr.

73, Logan Leslie, OL/DL, Jr.

75, Noah Leslie, OL/DL, Jr.

78, Tyler Bender, OL/DL, Jr.

79, Jeremiah Martz, OL/DL, Jr.

81, Landon Black, WR/DB, Fr.

82, Vinny Viglione, WR/DB, Fr.

83, Demani Cargile, WR/DB, Jr.

85, Cyler Strader, WR/DB, Sr.

86, Talen Newcomer, WR/LB, Fr.

88, Jordan Gangloff, TE/LB, Fr.

