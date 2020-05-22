Highlands places 3rd in Eastbay’s ‘Never Not An Athlete’ promotion
By:
Friday, May 22, 2020 | 1:34 PM
The Highlands Golden Rams are making the most of their quarantine during the coronavirus pandemic.
On Thursday, Eastbay announced the winners of its “Never Not An Athlete” promotion which challenged schools and their athletes to take photos or videos that described how they are never not an athlete and share them to social media with the hashtags #NeverNotAnAthlete and #ChampsXEastbay.
Student-Athletes, parents, coaches and fans from across the country responded to the challenge in order to win a cash reward for the Eastbay Team Sales Store, which could be used to buy sporting equipment for the school.
After a month and a half of the promotion, Highlands finished third in the contest, behind the Guyer Wildcats from Texas (first) and the Orange Panthers from California (second). Highlands’ earned a $5,000 reward to the Eastbay Team Sales Store for its effort.
View this post on Instagram
Dear athletes, THANK YOU. We’ve crowned our winning schools, and with your help #ChampxXEastbay donated over $10,000 to Athletes for COVID-19 Relief. Special shoutout to the #GuyerWildcats, all the schools, and people that participated to make this possible! The challenge may be over, but being an athlete NEVER stops. #NeverNotAnAthlete
Highlands athletic director Drew Karpen first heard about the contest through Highlands’ Eastbay rep, so he shared the information with his coaches, and the trend caught on with the student-athletes, parents and school district staff.
About two weeks, the Golden Rams were in third place. So, Karpen spread the news even further.
”I wasn’t really expecting that, because we’re not the biggest school and you would think that the big schools would probably lead it,” Karpen said. “But to start off, our girls soccer team and our girls volleyball team pretty much led us to the national ranking and from there we started pushing it to all the teams. Then, parents joined in, coaches joined in, and everyone was able to keep us at that national ranking which was awesome.”
At one point during the competition, the Golden Rams were in second place but fell back to third at the end. They also finished as the first-place team in Pennsylvania.
With all of the negative news during the coronavirus pandemic, Karpen said it was great to see how the community responded when there was something on the line for the student-athletes at Highlands.
“We’re not getting a lot of good news around the world, so a lot of credit to the students who really pulled through with their posts for this,” he said.
#nevernotanathlete #ChampsXEastbay #highlandsgoldenrams— Corey Dotchin (@Coach_Dot_) May 11, 2020
All that hard work, for moments like this!!! pic.twitter.com/Ydfgk2bkcC
Missing this more than anything rn #nevernotanathlete #ChampsXEastbay #highlandsgoldenrams pic.twitter.com/w8fEDDeUo3— Korry Myers (@KorryMyers) May 11, 2020
Can’t wait for my girls to get this feeling back. 93 days until preseason. ⚽️???? @HighlandsAthl #NeverNotAnAthlete#ChampsXEastbay#HighlandsGoldenRams pic.twitter.com/UaKqkQ8hfP— Coach Jenna (@jennaplummer19) May 9, 2020
Greg Macafee is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Greg by email at gmacafee@tribweb.com or via Twitter .
Tags: Highlands
More High School Other• Trib HSSN May Madness results for Thursday, May 21
• Trib HSSN May Madness: Todd Thomas, Beaver Falls vs. Lance Jeter, Beaver Falls
• Trib HSSN May Madness: Lauryn Williams, Rochester vs. Sydney Bordonaro, Burrell
• Trib HSSN May Madness results for Wednesday, May 20
• Trib HSSN May Madness: Shatori Walker-Kimbrough, Hopewell vs. Allyn Laughlin, Center