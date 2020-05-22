Highlands places 3rd in Eastbay’s ‘Never Not An Athlete’ promotion

Friday, May 22, 2020 | 1:34 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Highlands’ Korry Myers and Luke Cochran celebrate with the WPIAL Class 4A championship trophy with teammates after the Rams defeated Belle Vernon Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020, at Petersen Events Center.

The Highlands Golden Rams are making the most of their quarantine during the coronavirus pandemic.

On Thursday, Eastbay announced the winners of its “Never Not An Athlete” promotion which challenged schools and their athletes to take photos or videos that described how they are never not an athlete and share them to social media with the hashtags #NeverNotAnAthlete and #ChampsXEastbay.

Student-Athletes, parents, coaches and fans from across the country responded to the challenge in order to win a cash reward for the Eastbay Team Sales Store, which could be used to buy sporting equipment for the school.

After a month and a half of the promotion, Highlands finished third in the contest, behind the Guyer Wildcats from Texas (first) and the Orange Panthers from California (second). Highlands’ earned a $5,000 reward to the Eastbay Team Sales Store for its effort.

Highlands athletic director Drew Karpen first heard about the contest through Highlands’ Eastbay rep, so he shared the information with his coaches, and the trend caught on with the student-athletes, parents and school district staff.

About two weeks, the Golden Rams were in third place. So, Karpen spread the news even further.

”I wasn’t really expecting that, because we’re not the biggest school and you would think that the big schools would probably lead it,” Karpen said. “But to start off, our girls soccer team and our girls volleyball team pretty much led us to the national ranking and from there we started pushing it to all the teams. Then, parents joined in, coaches joined in, and everyone was able to keep us at that national ranking which was awesome.”

At one point during the competition, the Golden Rams were in second place but fell back to third at the end. They also finished as the first-place team in Pennsylvania.

With all of the negative news during the coronavirus pandemic, Karpen said it was great to see how the community responded when there was something on the line for the student-athletes at Highlands.

“We’re not getting a lot of good news around the world, so a lot of credit to the students who really pulled through with their posts for this,” he said.

Greg Macafee is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Greg by email at gmacafee@tribweb.com or via Twitter .

