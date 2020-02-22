Highlands rolls past Ringgold in Class 4A boys quarterfinal

By:

Saturday, February 22, 2020 | 2:02 PM

Louis Raggiunti | For the Tribune-Review Highlands’ Johnny Crise (20) throws down a dunk against Ringgold during a Class 4A WPIAL quarterfinal game Feb. 22, 2020 at North Hills. Louis Raggiunti | For the Tribune-Review Highlands’ Jimmy Kunst (1) pushes up court against Ringgold during a Class 4A WPIAL quarterfinal game Feb. 22, 2020 at North Hills. Louis Raggiunti | For the Tribune-Review Highlands’ Korry Myers (11) pulls up for a shot against Ringgold during a Class 4A WPIAL quarterfinal game Feb. 22, 2020 at North Hills. Louis Raggiunti | For the Tribune-Review Highlands’ Luke Cochran (23) looks to get by Ringgold’s Christopher Peccon (3) during a Class 4A WPIAL quarterfinal game Feb. 22, 2020 at North Hills. Louis Raggiunti | For the Tribune-Review Highlands’ Antoine McDaniel (10) pulls down a rebound against Ringgold during a Class 4A WPIAL quarterfinal game Feb. 22, 2020 at North Hills. Louis Raggiunti | For the Tribune-Review Highlands’ Wahkeem Roman (50) and Korry Myers (11) go for a rebound against Ringgold during a Class 4A WPIAL quarterfinal game Feb. 22, 2020 at North Hills. Louis Raggiunti | For the Tribune-Review Ringgold’s Demetruis Butler (20) looks to get by Highlands Jimmy Kunst (1) during a Class 4A WPIAL quarterfinal game Feb. 22, 2020 at North Hills. Louis Raggiunti | For the Tribune-Review Ringgold’s Luke Wyvratt (24) shoots over Highlands’ Wahkeem Roman (50) during a Class 4A WPIAL quarterfinal game Feb. 22, 2020 at North Hills. Previous Next

The No. 1-seeded Highlands Golden Rams (20-3) started quickly and rolled to an 80-57 WPIAL Class 4A quarterfinals victory over Ringgold on Saturday afternoon.

Korry Myers led the Highlands barrage with 25 points — including seven 3-pointers. Luke Cochran added 22 points and seven assists. Ringgold (12-10) was led by Demetrius Butler’s 20 points.

Highlands will meet Blackhawk in Wednesday’s semifinals.

This story will be updated.

Listen to an archived broadcast of this game on Trib HSSN.

Tags: Highlands, Ringgold