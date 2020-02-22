Highlands rolls past Ringgold in Class 4A boys quarterfinal
George Guido
Saturday, February 22, 2020 | 2:02 PM
The No. 1-seeded Highlands Golden Rams (20-3) started quickly and rolled to an 80-57 WPIAL Class 4A quarterfinals victory over Ringgold on Saturday afternoon.
Korry Myers led the Highlands barrage with 25 points — including seven 3-pointers. Luke Cochran added 22 points and seven assists. Ringgold (12-10) was led by Demetrius Butler’s 20 points.
Highlands will meet Blackhawk in Wednesday’s semifinals.
This story will be updated.
Tags: Highlands, Ringgold