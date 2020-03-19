Highlands’ Wahkeem Roman picks up offer from Toledo

Thursday, March 19, 2020 | 11:49 AM

Michael Love | Tribune-Review Highlands’ Wahkeem Roman earned an offer from Toledo.

The recruitment process has officially started for Highlands lineman Wahkeem Roman.

On Thursday, the 6-foot-5, 286-pounder announced his first official offer from Toledo via his Twitter account.

Excited and Blessed to receive my first official offer from The University of Toledo????!! @ToledoFB @coachhallett #Liftoff pic.twitter.com/ARFrXgwXJo — wahkeem roman (@WahkeemR) March 19, 2020

The junior two-way lineman had an impressive season for the Golden Rams this past year as they produced an overall record of 3-7 but challenged some of the top teams in Class 4A.

On offense, Roman paved the way for a running game that produced 989 rushing yards and seven touchdowns. He also secured the pocket for a freshman quarterback who passed for 1,363 yards and 11 touchdowns. Defensively, he was Highlands’ third leading tackler, recording 62 tackles and four sacks and he also recovered one fumble.