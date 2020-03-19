Highlands’ Wahkeem Roman picks up offer from Toledo
By:
Thursday, March 19, 2020 | 11:49 AM
The recruitment process has officially started for Highlands lineman Wahkeem Roman.
On Thursday, the 6-foot-5, 286-pounder announced his first official offer from Toledo via his Twitter account.
Excited and Blessed to receive my first official offer from The University of Toledo????!! @ToledoFB @coachhallett #Liftoff pic.twitter.com/ARFrXgwXJo
— wahkeem roman (@WahkeemR) March 19, 2020
The junior two-way lineman had an impressive season for the Golden Rams this past year as they produced an overall record of 3-7 but challenged some of the top teams in Class 4A.
On offense, Roman paved the way for a running game that produced 989 rushing yards and seven touchdowns. He also secured the pocket for a freshman quarterback who passed for 1,363 yards and 11 touchdowns. Defensively, he was Highlands’ third leading tackler, recording 62 tackles and four sacks and he also recovered one fumble.
Roman also took steps to improve his footwork in the offseason by joining the Highlands basketball team. He started most games for the Golden Rams on their way to a WPIAL Class 4A championship a few weeks ago. He averaged 5.4 points and provided a solid post-presence alongside Johnny Crise.
Greg Macafee is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Greg by email at gmacafee@tribweb.com or via Twitter .
Tags: Highlands
More Football• Ligonier Valley sophomore Beitel invited to elite football camp
• Union lineman Aaron Gunn commits to Louisville
• Plum’s Matolcsy experiences uptick in Ivy League recruitment
• Time to open the vault for daily HSSN Classics archive video streams
• Thomas Jefferson’s Werderber honored with Breisinger Award