Highlands, Vincentian out, Cornell into the Trib HSSN state boys basketball rankings

Friday, March 20, 2020 | 9:58 AM

Louis Raggiunti | For the Tribune-Review Cornell’s Isaiah Langston (3) goes up for a shot against Saltsburg during a PIAA Class A first-round game Friday, March 6, 2020, at Kiski High.

This could be the latest state rankings following the second round of the PIAA postseason tournament, or this could be the final Trib HSSN boys rankings of the season.

The state playoffs have been put on hold, much like everything else across the state and throughout the nation as the battle to limit the damage by the coronavirus continues.

There was a lot of damage done to the Class A rankings as four of the five teams were stunned in the second round and ousted from the HSSN top five.

Four district champions, including top-ranked Elk County Catholic and WPIAL champion Vincentian Academy, were eliminated from the chase for state gold.

Five combined teams from the other five classifications also saw their seasons end in Round 2.

Perhaps the point is moot, but if the playoffs continue, the 30 teams below will start preparing for their PIAA quarterfinal games.

Here is the latest PIAA Top Five in each of the six classifications. The team’s district is the number in parenthesis after their record, followed by their ranking last week.

Class 6A

1. West Lawn Wilson (28-1) (3) (1)

2. Butler (22-4) (7) (2)

3. Methacton (26-2) (1) (3)

4. McDowell (23-3) (10) (4)

5. Roman Catholic (18-10) (12) (NR)

Out: Simon Gratz (12)

Class 5A

1. Archbishop Wood (22-5) (12) (1)

2. West Chester East (25-2) (1) (2)

3. Muhlenberg (23-6) (3) (3)

4. Milton Hershey (22-4) (3) (5)

5. Archbishop Ryan (19-8) (12) (NR)

Out: Pottsville (11)

Class 4A

1. Monsignor Bonner/Archbishop Prendergast (20-5) (12) (1)

2. Lancaster Catholic (25-3) (3) (2)

3. Imhotep Charter (21-8) (12) (3)

4. Hickory (23-4) (10) (4)

5. Pope John Paul II (20-5) (1) (NR)

Out: Highlands (7)

Class 3A

1. Neumann-Goretti (24-4) (12) (1)

2. Loyalsock Township (28-1) (4) (2)

3. North Catholic (26-2) (7) (3)

4. Camp Hill Trinity (23-3) (3) (4)

5. Lincoln Park (23-5) (7) (5)

Out: None

Class 2A

1. Our Lady of the Sacred Heart (26-1) (7) (1)

2. Math, Civics & Science (24-5) (12) (2)

3. Bishop Guilfoyle (25-3) (6) (4)

4. Constitution (14-12) (12) (NR)

5. Dock Mennonite (22-4) (1) (NR)

Out: Holy Cross (2), Executive Education (11)

Class A

1. Berlin-Brothersvalley (29-1) (5) (3)

2. Chester Charter (20-5) (1) (NR)

3. Sankofa Freedom (10-14) (12) (NR)

4. Bishop Carroll (17-9) (6) (NR)

5. Cornell (20-7) (7) (NR)

Out: Elk County Catholic, Vincentian Academy, Mount Calvary Christian School, St. John Neumann

Don Rebel hosts the Rebel Yell podcasts for HSSN.

