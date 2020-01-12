Holm latest from Franklin Regional to choose Mount Union

Sunday, January 12, 2020 | 9:33 AM

Shane Dunlap | Tribune-Review Franklin Regional’s Eli Holm competes in the boys’ butterfly against Hempfield on Friday, Dec. 20, 2019 at Franklin Regional Middle School. Submitted by Michael Lowe The 2019-20 Franklin Regional senior swimmers. Submitted by Michael Lowe The 2019-20 Franklin Regional sophomore swimmers. Submitted by Michael Lowe Above, junior members of the Franklin Regional swim/dive team. Female swimmers in front, from the left, are Hannah Stonecheck, Ava Spinola, Paige Conrad, Chloe Slezak, Jennifer Wang, Trinity Gamble and Madalyn Myers. The boys, from the left, are Kyle Albright, Nathan Harris, Max Wang, Jonathan Tosh and Anthony Piraino. Previous Next

When Franklin Regional senior Eli Holm committed to compete for Mount Union men’s swimming and diving next season, he continued a trend.

Thirteen Panthers in the past five years went on to compete for colleges, said assistant coach Mark Spinola, who put together an Instagram site, @frswimdive, highlighting the group.

“As we were visited over the holiday by our alumni, we took note of how many of our former teammates are currently swimming or diving for their college teams,” Spinola said. “We think it is a reflection of the talent and tenacity of these young men and women, as well as the strength of our program.”

Mount Union coach Eric Mojock said the Division III school cannot wait to add Holm’s talents to the butterfly and freestyle events.

Holm posted a time of 53.19 seconds in the boys 100-yard butterfly in the WPIAL Class AAA championship meet last season and hopes to break the Panthers’ record.

“We seek high school students capable of superior achievement in both the classroom and the pool,” Mojock said. “Eli not only meets this criteria, but has demonstrated great motivation.

“His course of study (mechanical engineering) will be challenging, but the flexibility of our training schedule ensures that our athletes can tackle any major.”

Holm said he liked the Northeastern Ohio school because of its small class sizes.

Holm is the second Panther to commit to the Purple Raiders in the last two years.

Freshman Aidan Spinola (Mark’s son) has already surpassed expectations, Mojock said.

“The (Franklin Regional) program has produced some dynamic college swimmers,” Mojock said.

Holm said Franklin Regional has a good coaching staff.

The boys and girls have 6-0 records.

Panthers coach Vic Santoro said the boys are especially strong and could end the regular season undefeated.

The Panthers kept their perfect seasons alive with close nonsection wins over Penn-Trafford Jan. 7.

Among top finishers were Holm, Ryan McFaden, Marshall Mao, Owen Holm, Aiden Bunker, Payne Rizzer, Drew Harris and Max Wang.

For the girls, Ally Hilty, Evelyn Siler, Annika Albright, Kaitlyn Hilty, Madalyn Myers, Natalie Eiben, Lyndie Lingg and Paityn Blakley topped events.

