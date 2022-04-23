Home team, Indiana runner star at Butler Invitational

Saturday, April 23, 2022 | 12:12 AM

The host team jumped on the competition to win the team title at the Butler Invitational on Friday.

Alli Morrow won the long jump with a leap of 17-10 and Megan Baggetta hit 37-3 in the triple jump to lead Butler to a first-place finish in the girls team competition. The boys will compete Saturday.

The Golden Tornado also won the 400 relay with Chloe Weiland, Alli Morrow, Emma Lehman and Aubrey Rock clocking in at 50.75 seconds.

Indiana’s Abbie Huey was the only athlete to win two individual events. She took the 200 in 25.36 seconds and the 400 in 57.90.

Norwin was second in the team race, led by a first-place finish from Layla Robertson in the 300 hurdles and the 1,600 relay team of Bella Brozeski, Alexandra Walton, Layla Robertson and Bernadette Zukina.

The Pine-Richland girls fared well in the distance events. Natalie McLean won the 1,600 and Meredith Price and McLean finished second and third in the 3,200, a race won by Mt. Lebanon’s Caroline Adams.

Other WPIAL or City League winners were Central Valley’s Paige Drake in the 100, Obama Academy’s Nyasia Benton in the 100 hurdles, Montour’s Mikhala Kietz, Alex Fleck, Lakyn Schaltenbrand and Harley Kletz in the 3,200 relay, Fox Chapel’s Anna Troutman in the high jump, Knoch’s Madison Hunt in the shot put and South Fayette’s Melana Schumaker in the pole vault.

