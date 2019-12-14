Hoop tournaments, showcase events make for busy Saturday

Friday, December 13, 2019 | 11:45 PM

Fourteen Westmoreland County boys basketball teams will converge on Hempfield High School for a one-day, two-gym event Saturday.

Here is the line-up of games for the Westmoreland County Coaches Association event to be played at the main and auxiliary gyms at Hempfield:

Noon – Kiski Area vs. Hempfield and Mt. Pleasant vs. Monessen

1:45 p.m. – Valley vs. Norwin and Southmoreland vs. Derry

3:30 p.m. – Burrell vs. Jeannette and Greensburg Salem vs. Latrobe

5:15 p.m. – Greensburg Central Catholic vs. Belle Vernon

Keystone vs Buckeye

One girls and three boys basketball games will take place in Struthers, Ohio, pitting teams from Pennsylvania against schools from Ohio.

Here is the lineup of games in the JBL Hoops Showcase:

Girls – Laurel vs Western Reserve at 2:30 p.m.

Boys – Laurel vs. Struthers at 4 p.m., Neshannock vs. Springfield at 5:30 p.m. , Butler vs. Canton McKinley at 7 p.m.

Hitting the road

Two boys and five girls WPIAL basketball teams have hit the road for some holiday hoops this weekend.

The Montour boys and both the boys and girls team from Lincoln Park are in the sunshine state to take part in the Florida Elks Tournament at Umatilla, Florida concluding on Saturday.

Meanwhile, the Bethel Park and Trinity girls basketball teams conclude their play in the She Got Game Classic in Springfield, Virginia.

Norwin, Penn Hills and North Catholic are also in Springfield this weekend for games Saturday and Sunday.

