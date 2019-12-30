Hoops, wrestling and competitive spirit finals help ring in the new year on HSSN

Sunday, December 29, 2019 | 9:53 PM

Franklin Regional’s Caden Smith drives toward the net with Penn-Trafford defender Jarred Schoffstall close behind on Friday, Dec. 27, 2019 at Penn-Trafford Holiday Tournament at Penn-Trafford High School.

We have plenty to “cheer” about as we say so long to 2019 and welcome 2020 with basketball, wrestling and competitive spirit this week on the TribLive High School Sports Network.

After a few off days, we tip off a new year as we get back into section play in WPIAL and District 6 boys and girls basketball.

We also have broadcast from the TRICADA wrestling tournament and video coverage from the 2020 WPIAL competitive spirit championships Saturday.

Plus, check out a couple of more Rebel Yell podcasts as we recap 2019 on Trib HSSN.

Monday, Dec. 30

No broadcasts

Tuesday, Dec. 31

No broadcasts

Wednesday, Jan. 1

Happy New Year from all of us at the TribLive High School Sports Network!

Rebel Yell Podcast — Live Video Stream: Top 19 WPIAL stories of 2019, Part Two on TribHSSN.TribLive.com

Thursday, Jan. 2

WPIAL Girls Basketball — North Allegheny at Norwin at 7:30 p.m. on the Big 5-6 Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Girls Basketball — Chartiers Valley at Trinity at 7:15 p.m. on WJPA-AM 1450

WPIAL Girls Basketball — Connellsville at Canon-McMillan at 7:30 p.m. on the Connellsville Falcons Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

District 6 Girls Basketball — Saltsburg at Homer-Center at 7:15 p.m. on WCCS-AM 1160, WCCS-FM 101.1

Friday, Jan. 3

WPIAL Boys Basketball — Canon-McMillan at Mt. Lebanon at 7:30 p.m. on the Big 5-6 Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Boys Basketball — North Hills at Butler at 8 p.m. on WBUT-AM 1050

WPIAL Boys Basketball — Penn-Trafford at Latrobe at 7:30 p.m. on WCNS-FM 97.3, WCNS-AM 1480

WPIAL Boys Basketball — Norwin at Connellsville at 7:30 p.m. on the Connellsville Falcons Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Boys Basketball — Kiski Area at Indiana at 7:30 p.m. on WDAD-AM 1450, WDAD-FM 100.3

WPIAL Boys Basketball — Hampton at Shaler at 7:30 p.m. on the Hampton Talbots Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Boys Basketball — Live Video Stream: New Castle at Quaker Valley at 7:30 p.m. on WKST-AM 1200

WPIAL Boys Basketball — Belle Vernon at Uniontown at 7:30 p.m. on WMBS-AM 590, WMBS-FM 101.1

WPIAL Boys Basketball — Knoch at Yough at 7:30 p.m. on WISR-AM 680

WPIAL Girls Basketball — North Hills at Butler at 6:30 p.m. on WBUT-AM 1050

District 6 Boys Basketball — Homer-Center at Blairsville at 7:15 p.m. on WCCS-AM 1160, WCCS-FM 101.1

WPIAL Wrestling — TRICADA Tournament Preliminaries and Quarterfinals at 5 p.m. on WJPA-AM 1450

Saturday, Jan. 4

WPIAL Competitive Spirit — Live Video Stream: 2020 WPIAL Championships at 10 a.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Boys Basketball — Butler at Wheeling Central Catholic at TBA p.m. on WBUT-AM 1050

WPIAL Wrestling — TRICADA Tournament Semifinals at 9 a.m. on WJPA-AM 1450

WPIAL Wrestling — TRICADA Consolation and Championship Finals at 2:30 p.m. on WJPA-AM 1450

