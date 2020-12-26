Hopewell’s Becky Novacek featured in Trib HSSN Best of the Century podcast series

Saturday, December 26, 2020 | 6:41 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Hopewell’s Becky Novacek (40) is fouled by Allentown Central Catholic’s Shavaun Fisher during the second half of the PIAA Class AAA championship game at Giant Center in Hershey. Hopewell won the state title, 57-40.

Through the end of 2020 and the start of 2021, the Rebel Yell podcast will feature chats with some of the top WPIAL athletes from the first 20 years of this century.

In May and June, the TribLive High School Sports Network held a fan vote bracket to determine the Best of the Century among the district’s top male and female athletes.

We also had a chance to visit with some of the participants — interviews that have yet to be seen.

So before we crank up the high school sports coverage again in January, join us for a nostalgic look back as we visit with athletes who starred in various sports in the WPIAL from 2000-20.

Long time NFL fans may be familiar with the name Novacek, Jay Novacek was a tight end for the Arizona Cardinals and Dallas Cowboys from 1985-95. He was part of three Super Bowl winning teams as a Cowboy.

His niece, Becky made quite a name for herself as a three-sport star on the court and the track at Hopewell from 2004-07.

Novacek teamed up with Christa Harmotto and her twin sister Joyce Novacek to forge a period of domination for Hopewell girls sports as they helped the Vikings win three WPIAL volleyball and two WPIAL basketball championships.

She won the Tribune Review and MSA Sports Network Female Athlete of the Year twice in 2006 and ‘07.

She enjoyed success playing volleyball at Dayton where she was named Atlantic 10 first team all-conference in her junior and seniors years.

Rebel Yell Podcast with Don Rebel, James Dotson and Becky Novacek.

Becky Novacek — Hopewell Class of 2007

(Volleyball, basketball, track and field)

• 2006 and ‘07 Pittsburgh Tribune Review Female Athlete of the Year.

• In 2006, was named “Top 100 Senior Aces” nationally by volleyballprep.com.

• Novacek helped the Hopewell volleyball team win four section titles, three WPIAL championships and a PIAA championship.

• She was a three-time all-state performer and made first-team all-state her senior year after recording a school record 470 kills.

• In basketball, Novacek finished with more than 1,500 points and 987 rebounds in her high school career.

• She averaged nearly a double-double her senior year in helping the Vikings win back-to-back WPIAL and PIAA hoops championships.

• In track, Novacek won back-to-back WPIAL gold medals her junior and senior years in the high jump and won a PIAA championship in that event in 2007.

• Novacek played college volleyball at Dayton.

