Hotly recruited Peters Township safety Donovan McMillon names Top 10 colleges

By:
Friday, May 1, 2020 | 7:20 PM

Peters Township junior Donovan McMillon, who’s quickly become the WPIAL’s hottest football recruit, announced a top 10 list Friday that included Penn State but not Pitt or West Virginia.

The Nittany Lions were joined on the list by Arizona State, Florida, Georgia, LSU, Michigan, Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas A&M and Virginia Tech.

McMillon announced his list on Twitter.

Rivals ranks the 6-foot-2, 193-pound safety as a three-star prospect with more than 50 college offers.

