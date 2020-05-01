Hotly recruited Peters Township safety Donovan McMillon names Top 10 colleges
By:
Friday, May 1, 2020 | 7:20 PM
Peters Township junior Donovan McMillon, who’s quickly become the WPIAL’s hottest football recruit, announced a top 10 list Friday that included Penn State but not Pitt or West Virginia.
The Nittany Lions were joined on the list by Arizona State, Florida, Georgia, LSU, Michigan, Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas A&M and Virginia Tech.
McMillon announced his list on Twitter.
Rivals ranks the 6-foot-2, 193-pound safety as a three-star prospect with more than 50 college offers.
Game On ????— ???????????????????????????? ???????????????????????????????? ³ (@donovanmcmillo3) May 1, 2020
These ten schools have a legitimate shot…I can’t wait to see how the next couple of months shape up!#ForksUp???? #GoGators???? #GoDawgs???? #GeauxTigers???? #GoBlue???????? #BoomerSooner????⚪️ #ScoDucks???? #WeAre???? #GigEm????⚪️ #GoHokies???? pic.twitter.com/Kz3tdQW7pW
Chris Harlan is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Chris by email at charlan@tribweb.com or via Twitter .
Tags: Peters Township
More Football• WPIAL lands 2 players on Class 4A boys basketball all-state team
• Burrell QB Alex Arledge stays positive during recruiting pause
• Jerry Veshio’s ‘Moving Forward’ chronicles Quaker Valley’s run to WPIAL, PIAA titles
• New A-K Valley coaches adapt to taking over programs during coronavirus pandemic
• WPIAL football has NFL draft streak that’s more than 2 decades long