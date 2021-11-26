How to watch Friday’s 2021 WPIAL football championships on Trib HSSN

Thursday, November 25, 2021 | 9:04 PM

Mike Darnay | Mon Valley Independent Serra Catholic’s Terrell Booth scores against Neshannock in the WPIAL Class 2A first round Friday, Nov. 5, 2021.

Can’t make it to Heinz Field for the WPIAL football championships?

The TribLive High School Sports Network will have exclusive live video stream coverage of Friday’s Class A and 2A finals, as well as audio coverage of Saturday’s Class 3A, 4A and 5A title games, sponsored by Slippery Rock University.

Here’s how to watch on Friday:

Class A championship

Bishop Canevin (12-1) vs. OLSH (9-3) at Heinz Field, 2 p.m.

• Mitch Montani and Ed Troup have the call on video stream as the Crusaders battle the Chargers, starting at 1:40 p.m. on Trib HSSN.

Class 2A championship

Beaver Falls (9-3) vs. Serra Catholic (13-1) at Heinz Field, 5 p.m.

• Lanny Frattare and Bob Orkwis will be on the mic for a video stream broadcast as the Tigers and Eagles square off, starting at 4:40 p.m. on Trib HSSN.

DID YOU KNOW?

THE REBEL YELL

PLAYOFF BRACKETS

WANT MORE?

