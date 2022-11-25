How to watch Friday’s 2022 WPIAL Class football championships on Trib HSSN

By:

Thursday, November 24, 2022 | 10:05 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Central Valley coach Mark Lyons celebrates with his team while receiving the WPIAL championship trophy after defeating North Catholic in Class 3A final on Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021, at Heinz Field.

Championship Friday has arrived at Acrisure Stadium, and the TribLIVE High School Sports Network has you covered.

Trib HSSN is the only place to watch the WPIAL Class A, 2A, 3A and 4A football championships.

Here’s how to watch Friday’s games, sponsored by U.S. Air Force and First National Bank:

Class A championship

No. 1 Bishop Canevin (12-1) vs. No. 10 Union (10-3), 11 a.m.

• Kyle Dawson and Ty Polk have the call on video stream as the Crusaders battle the Scotties, starting at 10:50 a.m. on Trib HSSN.

Preview story: Union aims to prevent Bishop Canevin from defending WPIAL Class A title

Game breakdown with lineups, players to watch, stat leaders, notable facts

Class 2A championship

No. 1 Steel Valley (11-0) vs. No. 2 Beaver Falls (11-1), 2 p.m.

• Mitch Montani and Cory Campano will be on the call on video stream as the Ironmen take on the Tigers, starting at 1:50 p.m. on Trib HSSN.

Preview story: Beaver Falls, Steel Valley to meet in clash of WPIAL Class 2A powerhouses

Game breakdown with lineups, players to watch, stat leaders, notable facts

Class 3A championship

No. 1 Belle Vernon (9-2) vs. No. 2 Avonworth (11-1), 5 p.m.

• Sam Hall and Ed Troup will be on the video stream broadcast as the Lopes take on the Leopards, starting at 4:50 p.m. on Trib HSSN.

Preview story: Belle Vernon secondary prepares to deal with all Avonworth receivers in WPIAL title game

Game breakdown with lineups, players to watch, stat leaders, notable facts

Class 4A championship

No. 1 Aliquippa (11-0) vs. No. 2 Central Valley (11-1), 8 p.m.

• Matt Vandriak and Bob Orkwis will be on the call on video stream as the Warriors take on the Quips, starting at 7:50 p.m. on Trib HSSN.

Preview story: Thanksgiving Day practice now annual tradition for WPIAL 4A finalists Central Valley, Aliquippa

Game breakdown with lineups, players to watch, stat leaders, notable facts

Predictions

Who’s gonna win: No matter who the Acrisure Pigeons favor, Chick’s Picks has your WPIAL title predictions

Playoff brackets

Check out the updated WPIAL football playoff brackets for all six classes.

Bill Hartlep is the sports editor of the Tribune-Review. You can contact Bill at bhartlep@triblive.com or via Twitter @BHartlep_Trib.

Tags: Aliquippa, Avonworth, Beaver Falls, Belle Vernon, Bishop Canevin, Central Valley, Steel Valley, Union