How to watch the WPIAL basketball finals on Trib HSSN

By:

Friday, March 12, 2021 | 11:16 AM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Upper St. Clair’s John Sukernek celebrates after scoring next to Butler’s Devin Carney during their WPIAL Class 6A semifinal on Tuesday, March 9, 2021, at Upper St. Clair High School. Upper St. Clair’s Luke Banbury celebrates after being fouled while scoring during the fourth quarter of a WPIAL Class 6A quarterfinal against Butler on Tuesday, March 9, 2021, at Upper St. Clair High School. Previous Next

The first four of 12 WPIAL basketball championship games will be played tonight at a pair of high school gymnasiums, and a quartet of teams will be rewarded for persevering during an unprecedented 2020-21 season.

Teams endured covid-19 protocols and shutdowns that provided a bigger challenge than any on-court opponent.

They continued to focus on goals of playing for a WPIAL title, and those dreams will become reality tonight, Saturday and Monday.

The TribLive High School Network has you covered with exclusive live video stream broadcasts of all 12 championship games, as well as game coverage, photos, scores and summaries of all the action.

Trib HSSN brings you the Best Seat in the House with all live and archived broadcasts free to stream.

Here’s how to tune in to tonight’s games:

Boys basketball

Class 6A championship

Upper St. Clair (18-1) vs. Pine-Richland (13-5) at Peters Township, 8 p.m.

• Don Rebel and Rick Bell have the call as the Panthers battle the Rams, starting at 7:50 p.m. on Trib HSSN.

Chris Harlan previews the 6A matchup.

Class A championship

Bishop Canevin (15-4) vs. Rochester (14-4) at North Allegheny, 8 p.m.

• Cory Campano and Jerin Steele will call the Crusaders vs. the Rams, starting at 7:50 p.m. on Trib HSSN.

Chris Harlan previews the Class A matchup.

Girls basketball

Class 4A championship

Beaver (18-0) vs. Quaker Valley (15-4) at Peters Township, 5 p.m.

• Josh Rowntree and R.J. Leisie have the call as the Bobcats battle the Quakers, starting at 4:50 p.m. on Trib HSSN.

Bill Hartlep previews the 4A matchup.

Class 2A championship

Serra Catholic (16-0) vs. Neshannock (16-2) at North Allegheny, 5 p.m.

• Bob Orkwis and Lee Mohn are on the mic for the Lancers vs. the Eagles, starting at 4:50 p.m. on Trib HSSN, presented by Sendell Motors.

Bill Hartlep previews the 2A matchup.

WANT MORE?

