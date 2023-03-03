Imani Christian surges past Union to win 1st WPIAL basketball title

By:

Thursday, March 2, 2023 | 6:35 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review The Imani Christian basketball team celebrates after winning the WPIAL Class A championship game against Union on Thursday, March 2, 2023, at Petersen Events Center. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Imani Christian’s Dame Givner drives past Union’s Lucas Stanley during the WPIAL Class A championship game on Thursday, March 2, 2023, at Petersen Events Center. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Union’s Matt Stanley (5) celebrates with Mark Stanley after scoring against Imani Christian during the WPIAL Class A championship game on Thursday, March 2, 2023, at Petersen Events Center. Previous Next

Playing top-seeded Imani Christian is always a tall task, but as 6-foot-11 sophomore Alier Maluk swung from a Petersen Events Center rim, the challenge became clear.

Maluk punctuated a decisive third-quarter run with a breakaway two-handed dunk as No. 1 seed Imani Christian defeated No. 2 Union, 64-41, Thursday night in the WPIAL Class A boys basketball final.

Union went scoreless for nearly 5 minutes in the third quarter and Imani capitalized with 17 consecutive points. The run turned a two-point Union advantage into a 44-29 lead for Imani with less than a minute left in the quarter.

The title was the first for Imani (18-6), which was the top-ranked team in WPIAL Class A all season. The private school is the second-smallest in WPIAL boys basketball, but the team has two starters taller than 6-9.

Dame Givner led Imani with 17 points, teammates Virgil Hall and R.J. Sledge had 11 points apiece and Markus Williams added 10. Maluk had 10 rebounds, five points and five blocks.

Hall, the team’s other tall starter, is a 6-9 junior forward.

Union (22-3) was trying to win its third WPIAL championship in the past 10 months. The Scotties celebrated a WPIAL football title in the fall and a baseball title last spring, and their triple crown hopes were very much alive when junior Braylon Thomas made a third-quarter jumper to lead 29-27 with 5:20 left.

But Imani Christian’s defense kept Union from scoring again until there were 28 seconds left in quarter. The Saints led 44-31 entering the fourth.

Matt Stanley scored 19 points for Union, and brother Lucas Stanley had 15.

Watch an archived video stream broadcast of this game on Trib HSSN.

Chris Harlan is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Chris by email at charlan@triblive.com or via Twitter .

Tags: Imani Christian, Union