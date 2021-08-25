Imani Christian to play ‘gladiator football’ in bid to return to playoffs

By:

Wednesday, August 25, 2021 | 6:01 AM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Imani Christian coach Cliff Simon works with his team during practice last season.

Imani Christian coach Cliff Simon knows numbers in his program are unlikely to ever be high.

The Saints will have between 16 to 20 players when they play Monessen on Sept. 3 to open the season. That’s why Simon has used the term gladiator football since he took over before the 2020 season.

“We’ve used that term for a few years,” Simon said. “That’s what it takes to win and be competitive. We condition them to go both ways and to go four quarters. We have good strength and conditioning coaches to put them through the rigors and give them what they need to be around at the end of the game.”

Imani, which finished 2-5 last season, will have a mix of experience returning on offense. Senior quarterback Malik Shannon saw a lot of time last season but only attempted 20 passes playing behind Steve Jenkins, who transferred to Woodland Hills.

Shannon led the Saints with 248 receiving yards, had 50 rushing yards and kicked four extra points. Senior running back Raysaun Jackson will look to give Imani some balance on offense. Jackson led the team with 509 yards and scored seven touchdowns last season.

Daryl Strong will also return at tackle for the Saints.

What will require the biggest upgrade for Imani will be its defensive acumen. The Saints surrendered 37.1 points per game last season but will return plenty of experience this year.

Sophomore Isaiah Arrington will help anchor the secondary.

“I think, if anything, we’ll be competitive defensively,” Simon said. “I think if we can cause turnovers and get in those positions, we’ll be able to score. With the numbers game, you can’t get behind by a lot of points. Defensively, we have to hold people.”

Imani is hoping to once again challenge for a playoff spot out of the Eastern Conference, which, led by perennial powers Clairton and Jeannette, has become one of the toughest in the WPIAL’s Class A.

Jeannette, which lost in the PIAA final last season, was hit hard by transfers and may have opened things up.

Simon knows there is a lot of work still to be done.

“We’ll have to win at least four games,” Simon said. “We’re out to be competitive. It’s a power conference and it always has been. Even though Jeannette may not have as many kids, they’ll still be good. Springdale came up last year, and GCC is tough. It’s a power conference any way you look at it. It’s a battle. It’s a fight.”

Imani Christian

Coach: Cliff Simon

2020 record: 2-5, 2-5 in Class A Eastern Conference

All-time record: 31-40-0

SCHEDULE

Date, Opponent, Time

8.27 Westinghouse, 7

9.3 at Monessen, 7

9.10 Serra Catholic, 7

9.17 at Greensburg Central Catholic*, 7

9.24 Jeannette*, 7

10.2 at Riverview*, noon

10.8 Clairton*, 7

10.15 Springdale*, 7

10.22 at Leechburg*, 7

10.29 at Bishop Canevin*, 7

*Conference game

STATISTICAL LEADERS

Passing: Steve Jenkins**

27-81, 529 yards, 5 TDs

Receiving: Malik Shannon

9-248

Rushing: Raysaun Jackson

79-509

**Transferred

FAST FACTS

• Imani Christian made the playoffs three straight seasons from 2016-18, losing to Jeannette in the 2017 WPIAL Class A championship game. The Saints tied with Jeannette and Clairton for the Eastern Conference title that year.

• Raysaun Jackson scored on a 2-yard touchdown run with 2:04 left in the fourth quarter and Steve Jenkins followed with a run for a 2-point conversion as the Saints rallied for a dramatic 28-27 win over Leechburg in last year’s season finale.

• With 32 boys in grades 10-12, Imani is by far the smallest football school in the WPIAL. Mapletown is second smallest with 64.

• Imani graduate Kenny Robinson is bidding for more playing time in his second season in the Carolina Panthers secondary.

Tags: Imani Christian