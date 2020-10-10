Improved offense adds new dimension Shaler volleyball

By:

Saturday, October 10, 2020 | 11:01 AM

Tia Bozzo doesn’t want to look at the start of Shaler Area’s girls volleyball season and think the culture has changed.

No alteration was necessary. The Titans want to maintain their identity as a scrappy group.

Shaler is doing it with more oomph behind its offense.

After a 25-8, 25-18, 25-17 nonsection road win Oct. 2 over Mt. Lebanon, the Titans have navigated through their first six matches without dropping a set.

“Defense has always and continues to be our identity as an undersized team,” said Bozzo, who had seven digs and an ace against the Blue Devils. “That’s always been the center of our success. The defense passes the ball and allows hitters to put the ball away.”

Bozzo, a setter, deferred credit for the offense to her teammates.

What makes Bozzo so effective, Shaler coach Paul Stadelman said, is her ability to read the court. Bozzo always keeps the ball moving in the right direction.

“Tia Bozzo is an excellent setter who reads and feels the game well,” Stadelman said. “She has a great knack for who to set at the right moment and who the ball should be distributed to. She reads the game well.”

Shaler (6-0, 5-0) does have plenty of balance. Mia Schubert and Morgan Gralewski, who led the Titans with 13 and five kills, respectively, against Mt. Lebanon, have been the top outside hitters.

Emily Peterson, Mackenzie Barr and Allison Yarnot also have provided depth on the attack.

“The offense this year is a lot stronger,” Bozzo said. “Every girl realizes that. That comes from every single player on the court, not just the offensive players. The defense works hard to get good returns.”

Stadelman agreed with Bozzo. Against Mt. Lebanon, the Titans had six players record seven or more digs. Sierra Ricci (12), Addie Kania (11), Schubert (11) and Gralewski (10) were all in double figures.

“I think our offense is coming from our back-row play,” Stadelman said.

Shaler’s high-octane offense still has some big tests ahead. The Titans won’t be able to face section stalwart North Allegheny until Oct. 17 and 20, matches that likely will decide the section champion.

Bozzo knows every game provides a different challenge. That’s why she is glad she has so many options to select while quarterbacking the offense.

“Certain games are difficult for every player on the team,” Bozzo said. “We rely on each other when one is having a bad game. We just need to make the play and continue on.”

Tags: Shaler