Improved play helps Gateway’s Reber advance in WPIAL golf postseason

By: William Whalen

Friday, September 28, 2018 | 8:27 PM

Gateway senior golfer Jason Reber is averaging 42.7 strokes per nine holes.

It’s Gateway golfer Jason Reber’s senior year, and he’s just out having fun.

It’s that low-stress, happy-go-lucky attitude that has guided Reber to his finest season on the course as Gateway’s top golfer this season.

“Knowing that I missed the qualifier by a couple shots the past few years, my main goal was to make it past there,” said Reber, who leads the Gateway golf team from the No. 1 spot this year. “Last season, I missed cut by two shots after the first round of the qualifiers.”

Reber is having a standout season for the Gators. He’s averaging a 42.7 for nine holes. The average would be a few shots lower if it weren’t for a few rough outings to start the season.

“He’s pretty consistent,” second-year Gateway boys golf coach Paul Doonan said. “He’s only really had two rounds where he’s played over-bogey golf. He’s scored in the high 30’s, low 40s all season long. Most recently, he’s been playing the best. He shot a 37, 39 and a 41 in his last three nine rounds. He’s hit his stride the right time.”

Another part of Reber’s game that has improved going into his senior season is putting. Reber credits Doonan’s coaching in helping him understand the strategy of putting.

Put all those of those things together and the Murrysville Golf Club pro shop employee made it out of the Section 4-AAA qualifiers at Apollo’s Willowbrook Country Club. Reber fired a 78 to finish four strokes under the 82 target score and advance to the Class AAA semifinals at Greensburg’s Hannastown Golf Club.

It was a cut Reber has been chasing since he was a freshman. His goal going into the season was to advance one step further than he did last year.

“He’s a better golfer this year,” Doonan said. “I think he matured.”

The postponement due to the weather coupled with rain and sloppy conditions made for a dreary end to Reber’s final season. He missed the cut by two strokes, finishing with an 81 at Hannastown Golf Club last Thursday, effectively ending his postseason run.

“I didn’t like (the postponement) too much,” said Reber, who is also a member of the Gateway boys lacrosse and hockey teams. “I just had the confidence back (on Tuesday) and since they’ve been pushing it back I kind of over-analyzed it.”

William Whalen is a freelance writer.

Tags: Gateway