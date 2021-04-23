In Class 6A showdown, Norwin stings North Allegheny on Ryan Scavnicky walk-off single

Friday, April 23, 2021 | 9:50 PM

North Allegheny baseball coach Andy Heck told his team after Friday’s nonsection game at Norwin that he wouldn’t be surprised if the top two teams in Class 6A will meet again later this season.

In this meeting, No. 1 Norwin got a two-out single from senior second baseman Ryan Scavnicky in the bottom of the seventh inning to lift the Knights to a thrilling 7-6 victory over No. 2 North Allegheny.

It was the sixth consecutive victory for the Knights, who played without coach Mike Liebdzinski as a result of his ejection from an April 20 game.

It was a seesaw affair between the WPIAL powerhouses.

North Allegheny (10-2, 5-1) rallied to tie the score 6-6 with two outs in the top of the seventh on a two-run single by catcher Aaron Posey, who went 3 for 4.

In the bottom of the inning, North Allegheny reliever Spencer Barnett retired the first two batters before Justin Turcovski walked, Landon DiBeradin was hit by a pitch and Scavnicky singled to right-center.

“I tried to stay calm and look opposite way. That’s where I live,” Scavnicky said. “It was a big team win. Everyone played their part.”

North Allegheny, which saw its eight-game winning streak end, grabbed a 1-0 lead in the first inning on a solo home run by Cole Young.

Norwin tied the score 1-1 in the second inning on a bases-loaded walk to Jack Whalen.

“North Allegheny is a really good team,” Norwin assistant coach Tom Quealy said. “They knew we’re good. It was good to get out there and compete. We got to see them. They got to see us. We’ll probably see each other down the road.”

Heck was not pleased with how his pitchers attacked the zone against Norwin. They issued seven walks and hit three batters. Norwin’s trio of pitchers allowed two walks and hit two batters.

Neither team pitched its top pitchers.

“Our pitchers have to learn to trust their fielders,” Heck said. “We have a great infielders and solid outfielders. Norwin deserves credit for taking of all those free passes.”

North Allegheny went up 4-1 in the third inning on a single by Danny Gallon and a two-run double by Barnett.

Norwin (9-1, 5-1) tied the score with three runs in the fourth inning on a hit by Scavnicky, a single by Alex Gabauer and a sacrifice fly by Jayden Walker.

The Knights took a 6-4 lead in the fifth inning. Pinch-hitter Eric Chorba homered over the right-field fence and DiBeradin added an RBI single.

“I thought Luke (Savage) did a very good job once he settled in,” Quealy said. “They had their two-out rally and then we had ours. Its baseball. It’s never over until that last out.”

Scavnicky had two hits and two RBIs, and Gabauer and DiBeradin had two hits.

Both teams return to section action Monday. North Allegheny faces Butler in Section 1 and Norwin tangles with Upper St. Clair in Section 2.

Paul Schofield is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Paul by email at pschofield@triblive.com or via Twitter .

