In likely their final Appalachian Bowl appearance, Ligonier Valley aims to take down Portage

Friday, October 25, 2019

Ligonier Valley has shown no sympathy for its football opponents this year, enforcing a 35-point mercy rule in all nine of its regular-season games.

The Rams’ swagger simply has been outrageous on both sides of the ball, providing for a combined points margin of 421-47.

But then, this season is no different for the Rams than others in recent years.

With a team that includes three players committed to Division I schools, Ligonier Valley (9-0) earned its fourth consecutive trip to the District 6 Appalachian Bowl, where the Class 2A Rams will face Class A Portage (8-1) at 7 p.m. Saturday at Penns Manor.

“We’re not going to play a better team in the (District 6) Class A playoffs,” said Portage coach Gary Gouse, who is in his 28th season with the Mustangs.

Portage qualified for its first Appalachian Bowl appearance by winning the Class A Western Pennsylvania Athletic Conference championship in tiebreaker fashion after finishing the regular season with an identical record to that of Meyersdale and Berlin-Brothersvalley.

Ligonier Valley, ranked No. 3 in the Trib HSSN state rankings, again earned a spot by claiming its fifth District 6 Class Heritage Conference title since the Ligonier Valley School District in 2010 closed nearby Laurel Valley High School.

The move allowed students from both high schools to merge and attend classes at Ligonier Valley, increasing the school’s enrollment.

“At Ligonier Valley, we define our character by what we really are and not what others perceive us to be,” coach Roger Beitel said.

With just 11 Class 2A schools in District 6, Ligonier Valley seems to have outgrown its surroundings in the Class A-heavy Heritage Conference, where only three of the 10 teams are classified in 2A.

As the only Westmoreland County school outside the WPIAL, Ligonier Valley has decided to leave District 6, pending approval in November by the District 6 Committee and the WPIAL Board of Directors.

“It’s special and unique that this is probably the last game we’ll play representing the Heritage Conference,” said senior lineman Michael Petrof, a Navy commit.

Currently, there are 32 teams in the WPIAL that make up four Class 2A conferences.

Ligonier Valley has beaten handily, by a combined 142-8 since the Appalachian Bowl’s resurrection following a 21-year absence, three other Class A schools in the annual game — Conemaugh Township (56-0) in 2016, Berlin-Brothersvalley (41-0) in 2017 and Shade (45-8) in 2018.

“We may have played in the last three Appalachian Bowls, but this is the first Appalachian Bowl we will be playing with this team,” Beitel said. “This team has the same character as the previous three teams.”

The 2016 Rams posted a 14-1 record and reached the PIAA Class 2A semifinals before losing to eventual champion Southern Columbia, 31-27.

Like its three previous Appalachian Bowl appearances, Ligonier Valley is a heavy favorite, a notion that’s not lost with Portage’s Gouse.

“The District 6 playoffs are very important to us,” he said. “This game doesn’t mean a whole lot in the scheme of things, but we’re going to play as hard as we can.”

Senior Kyrie Miller has rushed for 1,417 yards and is Ligonier Valley’s all-time leader. He has scored 27 touchdowns this season. Quarterback Sam Sheeder has thrown for 1,337 yards and rushed for 360 for the Rams.

Portage, whose only loss is a 21-13 decision Sept. 13 against Berlin-Brothersvalley, is paced by senior quarterback Connor Price, who has combined to rush (544) and pass (530) for more than 1,000 yards.

“Our region has outstanding football players, and our sport needs these types of opportunities,” Beitel said. “We are grateful for our opportunities and will always treat it that way. We’re truly honored to be part of the 2019 Appalachian Bowl.”

