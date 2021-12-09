Aliquippa’s slimmed-down 300-pounders face heavy workload in state finals

Wednesday, December 8, 2021 | 11:18 PM

At 6-foot-4 and 345 pounds, Aliquippa’s Naquan Crowder fits in nicely on one of the heaviest offensive lines in the state, but a commitment made by the team’s linemen to improve their fitness has him feeling lighter on his feet.

That’s good news for the Quips, because they’ll likely ask him and a couple of other big bodies to play almost every snap Thursday night in Hershey.

That’s life as an Aliquippa lineman.

“I’m cool with it,” said Crowder, a junior who starts at left tackle and defensive tackle. “I know other teams have a lot of kids, and we only have a certain amount of kids. We don’t have any subs. We have to stay in the game the whole game. It’s actually all right. I like playing in 4A.”

Despite a roster small in number, Aliquippa reached the PIAA Class 4A championship by leaning on an oversized line that is surely among the biggest in the state. But the group might draw its toughest test yet from District 3 champion Bishop McDevitt (12-1) in the state finals at 7 p.m. Thursday at Hersheypark Stadium.

McDevitt has size but also depth, a luxury Aliquippa lacks.

The Catholic school from Harrisburg starts five offensive linemen who average 277 pounds, and four of the five stand 6-foot-3 or taller. Yet, only one of those five linemen also starts on defense.

That’s concerning for the Quips.

Aliquippa’s offensive line averages 303 pounds, but three of its five blockers also anchor the team’s defensive front: Crowder, junior Jason McBride (6-4, 325) and junior Neco Eberhardt (6-2, 280).

The trio rarely leaves the field.

“When it’s the playoffs and it’s one-and-done, you’ve got to play the best as much as you can,” Aliquippa coach Mike Warfield said. “Earlier in the season, we tried to get some younger guys in there and get them some reps. But at this point, one play could be the difference.”

That disparity in roster depth was one reason Warfield has argued that Aliquippa’s forced move to Class 4A was unhealthy and unfair. The PIAA competitive-balance rule is expected to bump the Quips to 5A next season.

“Being a Single-A school, this is a struggle we have to deal with,” Warfield said. “When you have a team that’s platooning offense and defense, they stay fresh, and we’ve got to play the whole game. But at this point there are no excuses.”

Aliquippa (12-1) is trying to win its second state title in four years. The Quips won Class 3A in 2018, Warfield’s first as coach.

Knowing the workload his linemen would shoulder this fall — even those only starting one way — Warfield encouraged his 300-pounders to improve their physical fitness. They embraced that effort with hours in the weight room and taxing uphill runs beside the stadium.

Their commitment to conditioning stretched into the season with added attention on Mondays.

“We were heavier last season, and I think we really couldn’t move,” McBride said. “This season we lost a good 20 pounds each. I feel like we’re moving way faster and we’re way stronger.”

Even Aliquippa’s biggest lineman — 6-7, 365-pound senior Tyrese Jones — says he’s felt a noticeable difference in his fitness this season. The right tackle has helped anchor a running game that averages 200 yards per game.

“We’re in way much better shape than we were last year,” Jones said. “Last year we were a lot heavier. This year we had the mindset that there’s no more playing around. It’s time to work.”

The Quips’ fifth offensive lineman is sophomore center Braylon Wilcox (5-10, 200).

McDevitt’s only two-way starter upfront is junior right guard/defensive tackle Riley Robell (6-3, 270). He’s joined on the offensive line by four juniors: left tackle Gabe Arena (6-5, 285), left guard Dimitri Chacon (6-4, 310), center Kameron Zaengle (6-1, 270) and right tackle Ethan Straining (6-3, 250).

They block for an offense led by freshman quarterback Stone Saunders, a 2,798-yard passer with 43 touchdowns. Saunders (6-1, 175) is the son of Baltimore Ravens strength and conditioning coach Steve Saunders. He already lists college offers from Maryland and Michigan.

The team’s top rushers are both juniors. Marquese Williams has 1,657 yards and 25 touchdowns. Cyncir Bowers has 987 yards and eight TDs. They’re coming off a 28-21 victory over Bishop Shanahan in the PIAA semifinals.

McDevitt’s four-man defensive front includes Robell, seniors Jamani George-Heron (6-1, 265) and Nate Kinsey (6-2, 205) and junior Zach Hare (6-0, 190).

“We’ve been watching them (on video),” McBride said. “I think it’s going to be a great one. It’s big on big, and that’s what we like. I think we can wear them down by the time the third or fourth quarter hits.”

The Quips have fewer players, but they’re accustomed to that role.

“I’ve played both ways ever since I was in little league,” Crowder said. “It’s not hard at all.”

Chris Harlan is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Chris by email at charlan@triblive.com or via Twitter .

