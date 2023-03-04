In the end, Lincoln Park too much for North Catholic in Class 4A WPIAL title game
Friday, March 3, 2023 | 10:38 PM
Lincoln Park’s superstar tandem shined brightly under the Petersen Events Center lights.
Meleek Thomas scored 25 points, Brandin Cummings had 22 and the top-seeded Leopards defeated No. 6 North Catholic, 78-68, in the WPIAL Class 4A championship at Pitt’s arena.
The WPIAL title was the sixth for Lincoln Park, all since 2012.
North Catholic briefly led by one point late in the third quarter, but Cummings responded with a runner to lead 53-52. The Trojans never regained the lead.
